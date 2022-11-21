You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian-Turkish leaders seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake

Egyptian-Turkish leaders seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake

Egyptian-Turkish leaders seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppfx3

Updated 21 November 2022
Gobran Mohammed

Egyptian-Turkish leaders seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake

Egyptian-Turkish leaders seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake
  • Relations between Egypt and Turkiye became strained in 2013 with the overthrow of late President Mohammed Mursi
Updated 21 November 2022
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the first time on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
In what has been described as a historic moment, the two presidents shook hands with each other, with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad standing next to them.
Although neither side has commented on the meeting, the picture showing the two presidents smiling and shaking hands prior to the opening ceremony — published on the official website of the Turkish presidency — has been widely shared.
Al-Qahera News Channel reported as urgent news that a tripartite summit was held between the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye.
Erdogan also briefly met with other leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah, for a handshake and talks, according to Turkiye’s Anadolu Agency.
Turkiye has been making efforts to warm ties with Egypt since last year.
Relations between Egypt and Turkiye became strained in 2013 with the overthrow of late President Mohammed Mursi, who was supported by Erdogan’s administration at the time. Ties were further made tense as a result of the turmoil in Libya, which borders Egypt to the west.
A dispute also arose in 2019 when Turkiye and the Libyan Government of National Accord signed a memorandum of understanding in November on sovereignty over maritime areas in the Mediterranean.
Turkiye was supporting the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, whose legitimacy was contested by the Libyan parliament.
In October, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for oil and gas exploration in the territorial waters of Libya by joint Turkish-Libyan companies. Egypt and Greece have rejected the MoU.
Cairo and Ankara undertook two rounds of exploratory negotiations last year, led by the deputy foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkiye, in an effort to boost ties.
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stated last month that the two exploratory meetings gave “us the chance to voice our concerns over the regional conditions.”
At the same time, Shoukry said that the course of talks with Turkiye had not resumed because there had been no change in the framework of its practices.
El-Sisi was in Doha to attend the World Cup ceremony at the request of Qatar’s emir, according to the presidency’s spokesperson.

Topics: Turkiye Egypt Qatar

Related

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage photos
Sport
IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage
Turkiye vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes
Middle-East
Turkiye vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes

Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests

Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests

Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests
  • Regime planning to use capital punishment to spread climate of fear in population
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iranian security forces on Monday were using heavy weapons to suppress protests in Kurdish-populated regions in Iran’s west, intensifying a crackdown that has killed a dozen people over the last 24 hours, rights groups said.
The Kurdish-populated provinces of western and northwestern Iran have been major hubs of protest since the onset of the movement sparked by the death in September of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police in Tehran.
There have been particularly intense anti-regime demonstrations in several towns in the last few days, largely sparked by the funerals of people said to have been killed by the security forces in previous protests.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said Iranian forces had shelled the cities of Piranshahr, Marivan and Javanroud, posting videos with the thud of heavy weaponry and sound of live gunfire.
It said 13 people had been killed in the region by the security forces over the last 24 hours, including seven in Javanroud, four in Piranshahr and two more in other locations.
Among six people killed by fire from the security forces on Sunday was 16-year-old Karwan Ghader Shokri, Hengaw said.
Another man was killed when security forces fired on crowds as the teenager’s body was being brought to the mosque, it added.
The latest violence came amid continued concern over the situation in Mahabad.
Activists warn Iran was planning to use capital punishment as a means to quell the protest movement by spreading a climate of fear in the population.
Amnesty said the authorities’ pursuit of the death penalty is “designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising ... and deter others from joining the movement.”
The strategy aims to “instill fear among the public,” it added, condemning a “chilling escalation in the use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression and the systematic violation of fair trial rights in Iran.”
Iraq condemned attacks on its northern Kurdistan region.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Update One killed in new Iran strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
Middle-East
One killed in new Iran strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
Rights group: 47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran protest crackdown
Middle-East
Rights group: 47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran protest crackdown

92 children killed in Yemen since January despite UN-brokered truce, charity says

92 children killed in Yemen since January despite UN-brokered truce, charity says
Updated 21 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

92 children killed in Yemen since January despite UN-brokered truce, charity says

92 children killed in Yemen since January despite UN-brokered truce, charity says
  • Save the Children said that 241 youngsters were injured in the war-torn country during the same period this year
  • The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedom said that since January 2015, 6,728 children have died on the front lines and the Houthis were responsible for the deaths of an additional 3,597
Updated 21 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Ninety-two children were killed and 241 injured in Yemen between the start of January and Nov. 15 despite a relative lull in hostilities under a truce brokered by the UN on April 2, according to international charitable organization Save the Children.

It said a child has been killed or injured every day this year in Yemen, as it urged armed factions in the war-torn country to protect children and refrain from attacking civilian locations and gatherings.

Children in the besieged city of Taiz told the organization that arbitrary shelling and fighting have prevented them from going to school or hospital, or even venturing out of their homes. They urged rights groups to put pressure on warring factions to protect children from mistreatment and violence, protect schools and hospitals, and push for an extension to the truce, which expired in October without a renewal agreement.

“There can never be a justification for killing or abusing children and the world must act now to stop the impunity of these crimes,”said Rama Hansraj, Save the Children’s country director for Yemen.

“Yemen’s future depends on its children, and their safety and well-being are the true indicators of peace and stability.”

A Yemeni rights organization said the Iran-backed Houthis are responsible for the deaths of thousands of Yemeni children during the war by forcing them to fight in the conflict, shelling their homes, schools and other civilian institutions, and laying thousands of landmines across the country.

The Network for Rights and Freedom said in addition to 6,728 children who died on the front lines and were formally grieved by the Houthis, the militia were responsible for the deaths of a further 3,597 children between January 2015 and July this year.

Of those 3,597, 519 were killed by Houthi snipers, 748 by shelling, and 514 died as a result of Houthi sieges of their cities and villages, including in Taiz. A further 647 youngsters lost their lives to landmines.

Houthi landmines, snipers and bombardments of residential areas injured 6,317 children during the same period, including 516 who suffered permanent disabilities or amputations.

Of all Yemeni cities, the number of child deaths and injuries was highest in Taiz, followed by western Hodeidah, Marib, Aden and Lahj.

“The Houthi militia forced hundreds of children to drop out of school and work in a perilous labor market with no legal or moral safeguards to support their families, leaving many of them vulnerable to Houthi militia recruiting gangs,” the NRF said.

Meanwhile, fighting between government troops and the Houthis broke out on Monday morning in a number of contested areas outside Taiz, according to local military officials and residents.

Yemen’s army said it pushed back a fresh Houthi assault on government-controlled areas to the west and north of Taiz, the latest in a series of attempts by the militia to seize control of new areas.

Residents said the Houthis on Sunday evening shelled residential areas near an old airfield west of Taiz, injuring a child and causing large explosions.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militias

Related

Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014
Middle-East
Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014
Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base
Middle-East
Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base

Lebanon ditches Independence Day military parade for national security reasons

Lebanon ditches Independence Day military parade for national security reasons
Updated 21 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon ditches Independence Day military parade for national security reasons

Lebanon ditches Independence Day military parade for national security reasons
  • Army chief praises morale, integrity of troops amid country’s tough economic conditions
Updated 21 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon will on Tuesday ditch its traditional military parade for 79th Independence Day celebrations due to the continued presidential vacuum in the country.

Army chiefs said the decision had been made with the “national interest” in mind and to maintain “security and stability.”

Addressing troops on Monday, army commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun, said: “Our country is going through exceptional circumstances that require everyone, officials, and citizens, to be aware, wise, responsible, and cooperate for the sake of the supreme national interest while waiting for the political situation to be rectified and order to be restored.

“Independence is the fruit of the honorable struggle waged by the Lebanese, just as it is the fruit of the fateful challenges they faced and overcame with their unity and determination, leading to building a homeland on solid foundations, so we must preserve and protect it.”

He pointed out that the recent maritime border demarcation agreement between Lebanon and Israel had been “an important step” toward the nation’s recovery and an investment in its natural wealth.

“This achievement needs state institutions to protect and accompany it, for the benefit of the country and the Lebanese.

“Amid the presidential vacuum and the prevailing political tensions, maintaining security and stability remains our top priority. We will not allow any violation or destabilization of civil peace for certain objectives.

“Our mission was and will remain to preserve Lebanon, its people, and its land,” Aoun added.

The general praised soldiers for their discipline during the country’s ongoing economic crisis. “You have maintained your morals in dealing with all the events and incidents that our country has experienced. With your oath and vigilance, you protected Lebanon and will continue to protect it until the last drop of blood.”

He said the army would continue to coordinate with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to maintain stability in the south.

“The confidence of the Lebanese and the international community have in you is proof of the importance of your role, so do not weaken in the face of dangers, and do not tire of campaigns of profiteering and false accusations,” he added.

In February, Aoun warned that soldiers were suffering from the same economic hardships as Lebanese civilians, and he directly criticized the political leadership for its inability to address the situation.

Arab and other countries have since donated food and medical aid for Lebanon’s military personnel.

Also addressing the military, Director General of General Security Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim said Lebanon had never experienced such levels of sectarianism and regionalism, along with the ruination of state institutions.

“We need to be ready for what might happen, especially as we are responsible before the Lebanese to preserve and protect the homeland,” he added.

Ibrahim noted that states were not based on individual guarantees, but on constitutional institutions and a commitment to apply laws.

Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba, director general of State Security, told troops: “Power vacuum does not at all mean a security vacuum. Our top priority is to protect the country from the Israeli enemy, terrorism, and corruption.”

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian urged MPs, “to take an initiative on the occasion of Independence Day by agreeing to elect a new president who has the characteristics that remind us of the independence leaders who fought and sacrificed for their homeland.

“The situation in Lebanon will not be corrected except by electing a president, forming a government, and restoring Lebanese-Arab relations, especially with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Otherwise, we are only wasting time.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, and following the Beirut port explosion, Lebanon stopped holding the Nov. 22 Independence Day military parade on the capital’s waterfront.

In 2021, a symbolic military parade was held at the army headquarters in the Yarzeh region, in the presence of former President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The economic crisis in Lebanon has placed unprecedented pressure on the operational capabilities of the army, leaving soldiers with low morale and minimal pay, while political tensions have continued to mount, and crime and poverty rates have soared.

Ministers in the caretaker government on Monday laid wreaths on the tombs of the independence leaders.

As the Lebanese flag flew at half-mast over the presidential palace, schoolchildren also celebrated Flag Day, which falls the day before Independence Day.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’
Middle-East
Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’
Lebanese MPs’ row over priorities prompts ‘social explosion’ warning
Middle-East
Lebanese MPs’ row over priorities prompts ‘social explosion’ warning

King of Bahrain instructs Crown Prince to form a new government

King of Bahrain instructs Crown Prince to form a new government
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

King of Bahrain instructs Crown Prince to form a new government

King of Bahrain instructs Crown Prince to form a new government
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa issued a royal decree on Monday accepting the resignation of the government, state news agency BNA reported. 

The king appointed the Crown Prince, Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, as Prime Minister and tasked him to form a new government and appoint members for the new cabinet. 

 

Topics: Bahrain

Turkiye vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes

Turkiye vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Turkiye vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes

Turkiye vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes
  • Turkish warplanes had already carried out strikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party and the YPG
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye said a Kurdish militia killed two people in mortar attacks from northern Syria on Monday, in an escalation of cross-border retaliation following Turkish air operations at the weekend and a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul a week ago.

Turkiye’s armed forces said it was responding, and a senior security official told Reuters that Turkish jets had again started hitting targets in northern Syria.

In the latest in a quick series of tit-for-tat attacks, several mortar shells hit a border district in Turkiye’s Gaziantep province, leaving a child and a teacher among the dead and at least six wounded, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

A pregnant woman initially reported as killed was badly wounded and is under treatment in hospital, Soylu said later.

Local Governor Davut Gul said five rockets had hit a school, two houses and a truck near the Karkamis border area. Broadcaster CNN Turk said the attack was launched from Syria’s Kobani area, controlled by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Turkish warplanes had already carried out strikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party and the YPG, which Ankara says is a wing of the PKK.

Turkiye said its weekend operation was in retaliation for the bomb attack in Istanbul last week that killed six people, and which authorities blamed on Kurdish militants.

The PKK and YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces have denied involvement in the Nov. 13 bombing on a busy pedestrian avenue.

Washington has allied with the SDF in the fight against Daesh in Syria, causing a deep and lasting rift with NATO ally Turkiye.

A spokesman for the SDF had said the weekend Turkish strikes destroyed grain silos, a power station and a hospital, killing 11 civilians, an SDF fighter and two guards. It also said it would retaliate.

During the weekend violence, eight Turkish security personnel were wounded in YPG rocket attacks from Syria’s Tal Rifat on a police post near a border gate in Kilis province, Ankara said.

On Monday, Turkiye struck a Syrian army outpost west of Kobani where a YPG army barrack is located, an SDF source said. The outpost is one of several where the Syrian army was brought in to prevent the Turks from attacking the SDF.

Turkiye has backed rebels fighting to topple Syria’s President Bashar Assad, and cut diplomatic relations with Damascus early in the 11-year conflict.

Turkiye’s armed forces have conducted several large-scale military operations in recent years in northern Iraq and northern Syria against the YPG, PKK and Daesh.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye’s operations would not be limited to an air campaign and could involve ground forces.

“Our Defense Ministry and our general staff decide together how much of the land forces should take part. We make our consultations, and then we take our steps accordingly,” he was quoted by Turkish media.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and the EU.

Topics: Turkiye Syria

Related

Update One killed in new Iran strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
Middle-East
One killed in new Iran strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
Update ‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases
Middle-East
‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases

Latest updates

Latest technology helping to put Saudi art under global spotlight
Latest technology helping to put Saudi art under global spotlight
BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism
Twitter (@BBCSport)
Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
Saudi laws guarantee ‘secure environment’ for children
Ahmed Al-Rajhi. (SPA)
Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests
Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.