New rules for smoother movement in historic Jeddah

RIYADH: Major areas in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district are being reorganized as part of a strategy to ease movement by the Saudi Ministry of Culture.
The ministry has started implementing the first phase of the program to control traffic and pedestrians in a number of streets in the district.
Authorities plan to give Jeddah’s old city the feeling of an open-air museum by creating a pedestrian route across the area.
Represented in the Bab Makkah — or Makkah Gate — area, the new system aims to facilitate the flow of pedestrian and car movement while preventing street vendors and pedestrians who violate regulations from entering the area.
Locations for loading and unloading goods for shops in the area have been allocated in front of the main entrance to Al-Falah Schools and Al-Mazloum empty lot.
The road passing through the middle of Bab Makkah will have monitoring checkpoints at entrances and exits to prevent violating vehicles from reversing.
The regulations also oblige vehicles to park according to traffic instructions in longitudinal and parallel parking, while preventing double parking.
In addition, the regulations will allocate safe places for pedestrian paths and golf carts in the area by placing iron barriers to separate the movement of cars and pedestrians.
Traffic rerouting will make the historic buildings, mosques and markets stand out by creating an uninterrupted historic space that can be enjoyed by pedestrians.
Jeddah’s historic district, known as Al-Balad, was placed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2014.
Founded in the seventh century A.D., Al-Balad once served as a center of trade and commerce in Jeddah. But most of the ancient walls that surrounded the town, and the souq within, were torn down in time.
There are more than 450 buildings within the walls of the city, 56 of which are in urgent need of repair.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pledged SR50 million ($13.3 million) to support the restoration of the buildings as they represent a major part of the Kingdom’s ancient heritage and are part of a significant tourist site.
RIYADH: Technology and traditional practices are being combined to help raise the profile of Saudi art on the global stage.
With the assistance of an immersive experience design company, artists taking part in major events being held in the Kingdom are using augmented, virtual, and mixed reality techniques to display their works.
Jeddah-based Midwam has been working to promote public- and private-sector brands at festivals including Noor Riyadh, MDLBEAST, and the AlUla Dates Festival.
Khalid Al-Muawad, co-founder and chief executive officer of Midwam, told Arab News: “We basically look at the entire scene and take it from a human-centric approach, and look at what can attract and engage a person toward that industry.”
In its collaboration with Noor Riyadh, the company worked with four Saudi artists to apply a hi-tech perspective to their creations.
Mohammed Al-Sanie, a contributing artist and senior member of Midwam’s production department, told Arab News: “In our line of business, or even when working with artists, we usually consider technology as an enabler or as a tool. It shouldn’t be the star of what we’re doing, it should be a tool that we utilize.”
A new-media artist, Al-Sanie’s work is mainly influenced by the 1980s, retro science fiction, and the synthwave electronic music genre, and aims to explain the present and future through the past.
One of his pieces, “Dreams in Color,” is an outdoor LED installation presenting an alternative version of Riyadh via video loops displayed on a screen framed by wood, cladding, and Styrofoam scaffolding.
He said: “It’s retro style aesthetics, so what immediately came to my mind was CRT (cathode-ray tube) TV, which many people may remember their grandparents having. I came up with the idea of building a sculpture of a TV, with the screens of the TV being from the modern era, blending new technology with the old.”
His idea was based on the black-and-white television sets of the 1950s and 1960s, with a reimagination of the future in a rendered 3-D world composed of warm hues and neon accents.
“The title for the piece, ‘Dreams in Color,’ is me attempting to influence people’s dreams in a positive, happy, surreal, and imaginative way, based on that info,” Al-Sanie added.
Under the theme, “We Dream of New Horizons,” the Noor Riyadh festival looked to champion the innovation of light through various mediums.
Al-Sanie said his work was designed to create a balance between the digital and physical, comparing the old and new Riyadh through a retro-futurist depiction.
Midwam has also linked up with other artists on developing content and storyboarding the experience.
As part of the Saudi Art Council’s 21,39 initiative, the firm worked with Marwah Al-Mugait on creating a performance of 3-D video-projection mapping.
Al-Muawad said: “You need to keep the guidelines of that art into perspective when you’re creating that experience. They’re extremely precise and detailed about how the journey of that experience is going to be.”
For multimedia artist Daniah Al-Saleh’s Noor Riyadh work, Midwam sketched, visualized, and helped map her video pieces. It explored the resistance to public displays of love and affection in conservative societies through social commentary.
Multiple AI-generated fake figures were projected onto pillars, lip syncing to 26 famous Arab love songs in declaration of their love in a public space.
Al-Saleh told Arab News: “Midwam was responsible for the production of my work, ‘Love Stories,’ in Oud Square. They were assigned to me because my work had a little bit of mapping, and they were really hands-on. We had many meetings until they understood exactly what I wanted.”
The company also worked with artists Mohammed Al-Faraj, whose “With Light I Create a Hand of Love and Extend it to You” piece required audience participation using mobile phones, and Mohammed Al-Hamdan on presenting his “Walking Lights” interactive streetlight installation activated by pedestrian movements.
Tapping into the art scene through their work was key for the company to build on public art initiatives, impact communities, and humanize environmental issues, in an effort to place Saudi Arabia on a global platform.
“All of these are considered soft power elements. When there’s a specific perspective on a population or country that’s completely limited to a certain area, art comes in and that completely changes,” Al-Muawad added.
Al-Sanie said: “The artist brings their narrative to the art piece. Additionally, the visitor or the observer brings their own perception; it’s an invisible conversation between the creator and the viewer.”
Saudi laws guarantee ‘secure environment’ for children
Al-Rajhi highlighted that the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of child protection are based on intrinsic principles, values and legislation that preserve their rights
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: On the occasion of World Children’s Day, celebrated each year on Nov. 20, Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi noted the joint efforts of the ministry and governmental and private entities to promote the rights, protection and welfare of children and to enable them to achieve their aspirations, develop their capabilities, and ensure a brighter future for the nation.
President of the National Society for Human Rights Khalid bin Abdurrahman Al-Fakhri affirmed that Saudi Arabian law guarantees a secure environment for children, citing rights established both in Shariah and in international agreements to which the Kingdom has become a party. He said that a law has been enacted to combat the abuse and neglect of minors.
Al-Rajhi highlighted that the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of child protection are based on intrinsic principles, values and legislation that preserve their rights.
He also noted the significance of the existing national alignment in terms of education, healthcare and justice to protect children through the programs and initiatives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Al-Rajhi highlighted some of the Kingdom’s most prominent efforts in this respect, which include international cooperation to implement the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was ratified by Saudi Arabia in 1995; the approval of the Child Protection System to safeguard against all forms of abuse and negligence that children might be exposed to; the implementation of the National Policy to Prevent Child Labor; and the criminalization of child harassment and exposing children to inappropriate content.
He stressed the importance of embracing orphans and children with special needs and providing the required care for children with disabilities in partnership with the community.
Al-Rajhi also called for domestic violence to be addressed, noting the availability of the hotline 1919 to report all forms of domestic violence, as well as the child support line 116111, provided by the Family Safety Program.
Al-Fakhri said that “certain behaviors that involve children should be avoided because they constitute abuse or neglect of the child. These behaviors include interfering with the child’s education, mistreating him, harassing him, or exposing him to exploitation.
“They also include using demeaning language that diminishes the child’s dignity, treating him unfairly for any reason, or bullying him.”
He added: “There is no doubt that the Kingdom’s special system for children has contributed to the preservation and constancy of children’s rights. The issue calls for the relevant executive authorities to step up awareness campaigns aimed at children and those who work with them.
“By delivering messages about children’s rights in a way that speaks to their minds and age group, spreading awareness of children’s rights also helps youngsters become more conscious of their rights.
“In order to nurture the child in a secure and healthy atmosphere, it is also necessary to concentrate on monitoring any crimes committed against the child.”
Saudi Arabia has higher percentage of women working in technology than Europe, says Ctrl2GO Global executive
“I’m excited by all the transformation happening regarding women’s leadership in the Kingdom. And I’m glad to be one of the pioneers here…to be a general manager of an international IT company in Saudi Arabia,” Idrisova told Arab News
Updated 21 November 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Never has there been a more promising and exciting time to be a young woman leader in Saudi Arabia than right now.
Barriers are being replaced by opportunities in various ways, said Elina Idrisova, general manager at Ctrl2GO Global.
Ctrl2GO is a technology partner for the sustainable development of industrial companies. The company has implemented more than 100 projects in digital transformation for more than 50 companies worldwide including Glencore, Schneider Electric, GE, Saudi Aramco, Siemens and Sibur.
Established in 2016, the company is now present in multiple countries, including India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Oman.
The way is bright and full of opportunities. I’m glad to see Saudi women shaping the future of the Kingdom being at the front of Vision 2030’s realization.
Elina Idrisova, General manager, Ctrl2GO Global
“I’m excited by all the transformation happening regarding women’s leadership in the Kingdom. And I’m glad to be one of the pioneers here…to be a general manager of an international IT company in Saudi Arabia,” Idrisova told Arab News.
She highlighted that the Kingdom has been classified as one of the top countries in the world to reform laws and regulations related to women, according to the World Bank’s Women, Business and Law Report for 2020 and 2021.
“This came as a result of the accelerated reforms undertaken by the Kingdom to empower Saudi women,” she said. “The economic participation rate of Saudi females increased during the three years from 2017 to 2020 by 94 percent.”
Indicating the rise of female startup founders in the Kingdom, she said Saudi Arabia has a higher percentage of women working in the technology startup sector than Europe.
“Saudi Arabia issued 139,754 new commercial licenses to women in 2021,” said Idrisova.
The last three years have witnessed Saudi women being entrusted with significant assignments, including Lubna Olayan, who become the first woman to head up a foreign business council; Sheila Al-Rowaily, who worked as a financier with Saudi Aramco and then went on to become the first woman to join the board of directors of the Saudi Central Bank; Sarah Al-Suhaimi, the first Saudi woman to chair the Kingdom’s Stock Exchange Tadawul; and Basmah Al-Mayman, the regional director for the Middle East at the UN World Tourism Organization.
“Princess Reema bint Bandar was the biggest role model for me before I started working with the Saudi Arabian market,” Idrisova said.
“She always empowered me by the way she handles things and builds the base for future prosperity.
“The way is bright and full of opportunities. I’m glad to see Saudi women shaping the future of the Kingdom being at the front of Vision 2030’s realization.”
Who’s Who: Bader Bahaian, SAS’s country manager for Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News
Bader Bahaian is SAS’s country manager for Saudi Arabia. Utilizing his extensive experience in the industry, Bahaian will lead the SAS team in the Kingdom in expanding the company’s market presence, improving customer satisfaction and partner development.
From advanced analytics and data management to customer intelligence and fraud detection, Bahaian will be responsible for driving the adoption of SAS innovative solutions in the local cross-sector market.
His long-term strategy is to ensure SAS Saudi Arabia cements its position as a key player in the analytics and data management business in the Kingdom, enabling Saudi organizations to leverage the power of SAS analytics, machine learning and AI technologies to shape outstanding outcomes.
Bahaian has more than 10 years of experience within the IT industry, with a strong focus on sales and business development. As a results-driven professional, he has made impressive achievements during his career.
Prior to joining SAS, Bahaian served as Nokia’s Saudi Arabia lead, transforming the organization into a high-performance business unit while growing sales at twice the market rate, despite dealing with a historic economic downturn and well-established brands in an already mature market.
Previously, Bahaian also held the position of public sector director at HP and started his career as a senior account manager at Oracle.
With excellent leadership qualities, Bahaian can identify business opportunities across multiple industries and emphasizes on establishing and maintaining long-term professional relationships with high-profile clients.
His exceptional strategic planning abilities and expertise in all stages of the sales process ensure that SAS Saudi Arabia can capture new market segments in a growing but competitive analytics market.
Bahaian holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from King Saud University.