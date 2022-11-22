US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia

You are here

China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe arrives for a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in Siem Reap. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

  The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers is the first between Austin and Wei since June
  Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali
SIEM REAP, Cambodia: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday as the two sides move to keep tensions in check.
The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers in Siem Reap is the first between Austin and Wei since June, before a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked fury in Beijing.
But China and the United States have since moved to lower the temperature with meetings between top officials.
On November 14, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they each became president.
That was followed by a meeting between Xi and US Vice President Kamala Harris at an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
Harris reinforced Biden’s message that “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries,” a White House official said.
Chinese state media quoted Xi as telling Harris that his meeting with Biden was “strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage.”
In August, Taiwan announced plans for a record increase to its defense budget after China conducted huge military drills in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.
Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.
Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.
For a week after Pelosi’s visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.
Beijing had increased military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, particularly with incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone.
Last year, Taiwan recorded incursions by about 970 Chinese warplanes into its air defense zone, according to a database compiled by AFP, more than double the roughly 380 in 2020.

BEIJING: A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36 people, with two others injured, state media reported on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng District, or "High-tech Zone", in Anyang City, the report said.
The fire started Monday afternoon and fire teams sent 63 vehicles to the scene, according to local media.
The fire was controlled by 8 pm local time (1200 GMT) and completely extinguished at 11 p.m. By Tuesday morning 36 people were reported dead and two were sent to the hospital for treatment with minor injuries, CCTV reported.
Two people are missing, according to the report.
Psychological counselors were on the scene for families of the victims, according to a government statement.
Local officials said the public security department has controlled relevant criminal suspects, but did not disclose further details or elaborate.
Kaixinda is a small private firm.

 

KYIV: Ukraine urged residents of Kyiv and several other areas to limit electricity use as it seeks to recover from Russian strikes on the power grid while the elderly and vulnerable were preparing for a voluntary evacuation of war-ravaged Kherson.
Citizens in the recently liberated southern city of Kherson, where Kyiv says Russian troops destroyed critical infrastructure before leaving earlier this month, can apply to be relocated to areas where security and heating issues are less acute.
Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts — a daily occurrence across the country — at least until the end of March, the head of a major energy provider said on Monday.
Russia’s response to military setbacks in recent weeks has included a barrage of missile strikes against power facilities that left millions without electricity as winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that half of the country’s power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets.
In his nightly video address, he urged people to conserve energy, particularly in hard-hit areas such as Kyiv, Vinnytsia in the southwest, Sumy in the north and Odesa on the Black Sea.
“The systematic damage to our energy system from strikes by the Russian terrorists is so considerable that all our people and businesses should be mindful and redistribute their consumption throughout the day,” he said.
.”..Try to limit your personal consumption of electricity.”
In a Telegram message for Kherson residents — especially the elderly, women with children and those who are ill or disabled — Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk posted a number of ways residents can express interest in leaving. “You can be evacuated for the winter period to safer regions of the country,” she wrote, citing both security and infrastructure problems.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the blackouts and Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure are the consequences of Kyiv being unwilling to negotiate, the state TASS news agency reported late last week. On Monday evening, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia was bombarding Kherson from across the Dnipro River, now that its troops had fled.
“There is no military logic: they just want to take revenge on the locals,” he tweeted.
Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” to rid Ukraine of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities.
Kyiv and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.
Battles continued to rage in the east following Russian troop movements into the industrial Donbas region from around Kherson in the south.
Ukraine’s military said late on Monday that Russian forces had tried to make advances around Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk, and bombarded nearby towns.
Moscow has been reinforcing the areas it still holds and pressing an offensive of its own along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk held by its proxies since 2014.
NUCLEAR PLANT SHELLING
Russia and Ukraine on Monday traded blame for at least a dozen explosions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since soon after it invaded the country on Feb. 24 but is across the Dnipro River from areas controlled by Kyiv.
Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster during fighting at the weekend that rocked the plant, Europe’s largest, with a barrage of shells. Some fell near reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
Zelensky urged NATO members to guarantee protection from “Russian sabotage” at nuclear facilities.
The head of Russia’s state-run nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, said it had discussed Sunday’s shelling with the IAEA, and said there was a risk of a nuclear accident.
IAEA experts toured the site on Monday, and the agency said they found widespread damage but nothing that compromised the plant’s essential systems.
The reactors are shut down but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if the power driving the cooling systems is cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.
Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine fired at power lines supplying the plant.
Ukraine’s nuclear energy firm Energoatom said Russia’s military shelled the site, accusing it of nuclear blackmail and actions that were “endangering the whole world.”
Reuters could not immediately verify which side was responsible.
Repeated shelling of the plant during the war has raised concern about a grave disaster in the country that suffered the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown. 

 

MANILA: The Philippines’ partnership with the US has grown more important in the face of “upheavals” in the region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Manila on matters related to the disputed South China Sea. 

Harris was on a three-day trip to the Southeast Asian country that included a stop on the Philippine islands on the edge of the South China Sea. She is the highest-ranking American official to visit the Southeast Asian country since Marcos took office earlier this year. 

The visit showcased the latest attempt to revive ties between Washington and its oldest Asian ally, as Marcos took a foreign policy shift from the days of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who oversaw a strategy to distance the Philippines from the US and embraced a China-friendly direction. 

“The relationship between our two countries is something that both our countries have really come to depend upon. And the more the upheavals that we are seeing, especially in the region, this partnership becomes even more important,” Marcos told Harris during their meeting, which was partly livestreamed.  

“The situation is rapidly changing. We must evolve to be properly responsive to that situation,” he said, later adding that he does not see a future for the Philippines that does not include the US. 

The meeting also saw Harris reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Manila under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. 

“We must reiterate always that we stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea. And (an) armed attack on the Philippines armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US Mutual Defense commitments,” Harris told Marcos.  

“That is an unwavering commitment that we have to the Philippines,” she said.  

Harris is scheduled to visit Palawan on Tuesday, making her the first US official to visit the island province near the South China Sea, where China, the Philippines, and several other countries in the region have rival claims. 

In the latest incident in the disputed waterway, a Philippine military commander said on Monday that a Chinese coastguard ship “forcefully retrieved” a piece of rocket that was being towed by a Philippine vessel, a claim that China has denied. 

The Philippine government has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests in the past few years against Chinese activity in the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed China’s sweeping claim to the region. 

LONDON: British Army veterans have launched a campaign to gain medals for local Afghan interpreters who served with UK forces during the country’s almost two-decade war, The Times reported.

Armed forces policy means that the interpreters — many of whom were among the 11,600 Afghans who relocated to Britain following the Taliban takeover — are ineligible for medals or awards.

The campaign is led by Maj. James Bolter, a Royal Logistic Corps reservist who served in Afghanistan in 2011-12, recruiting and overseeing interpreters.

Bolter is urging the government to award a medal to Nazir Ayeen, who worked for seven years as an interpreter and once translated for King Charles during a troop inspection.

Ayeen said: “We worked for the UK government in the hope we could stabilize our country but also to be protected. I translated for King Charles and my only wish from him is to look after not only my own family but others in the same situation.”

He added: “Giving us a medal would be a show of respect and open doors for other organizations such as the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes to aid us.”

Bolter said: “It would be a very worthy recognition of what they went through, what they put their families through and what they did for their country.

“It would be heartening to see our former locally employed civilians being able to stand at their local Remembrance parades in 2023, alongside their British former colleagues, wearing their own hard-earned medals.”

Almost 5,000 interpreters once employed by Britain’s armed forces remain in limbo in Afghanistan, with the ARAP resettlement scheme struggling to process a backlog of requests.

Sara de Jong, co-founder of the Sulha Alliance, which represents interpreters, said that the government should expedite the ARAP process and bring more former interpreters to safety in Britain.

Awarding those already in the UK with medals would be a welcome boost to the community, she added.

“Symbolic recognition is very important for our community. We know from our comparative research that other countries, such as New Zealand and France, already award medals, and we have advocated for many years for the UK to follow their example,” de Jong said.

A Ministry of Defense spokesman said: “While decisions on medals are rightly independent, we are indebted to the contribution of those who served British forces in Afghanistan with professionalism and bravery.

“To date over 11,800 eligible Afghans, and their dependents, who worked with the UK armed forces under the ARAP scheme have been relocated to the UK. All applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis against all categories of eligibility, and have varying degrees of complexity which can affect how quickly they are processed.

“We currently estimate that 4,600 ARAP-eligible individuals, including their family members, are still to be relocated to the UK and we are working with partners in the region to bring out as many people as we can as quickly as possible.”

AMMAN: British MP Shailesh Vara confirmed on Monday that the UK does not intend to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Vara was leading a British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union delegation to Jordan, where they met members of the Jordanian Senate.

The Jordanian contingent was led by Sen. Hani Mulki, who told the BGIPU that the Palestinian cause remains a central issue in the Arab world. He emphasized the importance of bringing Israel to the negotiating table to the efforts to achieve peace through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also highlighted the deep, historical ties between Jordan and the UK, noting that King Abdullah II this month became the first Arab leader to meet King Charles III following the latter’s ascension to the throne in September.

Mulki said a rapidly changing world poses growing challenges for Jordan and has a direct effect on its infrastructure, social structure and economic sectors, necessitating the continuation of its pivotal humanitarian role, the most important aspect of which is hosting Syrian refugees. He said that Jordan has paid more of the cost of hosting approximately 1.4 million refugees than the rest of the world has pledged in assistance.

 

