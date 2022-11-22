Actress Jessica Chastain shows love for Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad  

DUBAI: US actress Jessica Chastain is the latest in a long list of celebrities to show her love for the Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad’s designs.

This week, the “The Good Nurse” star shared a short video of her wearing a red off-shoulder embroidered gown on Instagram and wrote: “I’ve had my eye on this @zuhairmuradofficial for quite some time. 'Thank you for letting me wear this beautiful piece.”

Chastain wore the dress, from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, to the 13th Annual Governors Awards this week.

Chastain is not the only actress to have gushed about Murad. US superstar Jennifer Lopez previously said: “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.”







The dress is from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. (AFP)



“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship,” she said in the 2019 interview with entrepreneur Rabih Mockbel during her It’s My Party World Tour.

Chastain’s red carpet appearance is not the only fashion statement she has made in recent weeks.

It’s been over two months since the death of #MahsaAmini. Over two months of nationwide protests in Iran. Over two months of the regime’s violent crackdown, killing women, men and children who are fighting for freedom. Stand with Iran. Use your voice. pic.twitter.com/lADr0Kp1Kn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 18, 2022

The actress also appeared in a T-shirt emblazoned with the words Mahsa Amini in light of the current protests in Iran, triggered by the death of the 22-year-old woman who died in Iran in September after she was detained and allegedly beaten by the morality police for wearing her hijab in an “insufficiently modest” manner.