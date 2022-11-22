You are here

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks. (FILE/AFP)
  • At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries
  • No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far
BANGKOK: At least one person was killed when a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand on Tuesday, a police official said.
“It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase,” said Lt. Col. Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province, adding that one police officer was killed.
At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters could not independently verify the images.
Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.
Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.
More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence. Peace talks that began in 2013 have faced repeated disruptions.

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
Updated 7 sec ago

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
Updated 7 sec ago
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited a Philippine island near waters claimed by China to show support for the longtime US ally and counter Beijing’s growing influence in the region.
Harris is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly archipelago in the hotly contested South China Sea.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.
Harris met with fisherfolk in a coastal village and members of the Philippine Coast Guard.
In a speech, Harris said “international rules and norms” must be upheld and the UN-backed tribunal decision rejecting China’s claims over the South China Sea respected.
“The United States — and the broader international community — have a profound stake in the future of this region,” she said, on board a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.
“As an ally, the United States stands with the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.”
Harris’s trip to Palawan comes a day after she held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila.
She reaffirmed the United States’ “unwavering” commitment to defending the Philippines if its vessels or aircraft were attacked in the South China Sea.
Washington has a decades-old security alliance with the Philippines that includes a mutual defense treaty and a 2014 pact, known by the acronym EDCA, which allows for the US military to store defense equipment and supplies on five Philippine bases.
It also allows US troops to rotate through those military bases.
EDCA stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, but the United States and the Philippines have expressed support for accelerating its implementation as China becomes increasingly assertive.
As regional tensions rise, fueled by China’s recent wargames around Taiwan, Washington is seeking to repair ties with Manila, whose cooperation would be critical in the event of a conflict.
Relations between the two countries fractured under the mercurial Duterte, who favored China over his country’s former colonial master.
Marcos has sought to strike more of a balance between his superpower neighbors, insisting he will not let China trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
Harris’s visit conveyed a “stronger sense of commitment” to the Philippines’ position on maritime claims, but also underscored the need for EDCA’s continued implementation, said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’s Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.
“The US cannot adequately carry out its obligations if it is forced to stay several thousand kilometers away in Japan or Guam,” he said.
Of all the claimants to the South China Sea, Beijing has in recent years pressed its stance most aggressively.
Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration as well as scientific research.
Chinese state outlet Global Times on Tuesday accused Harris of “fanning the flames of the South China Sea issue.”
“The Philippines has the right to receive any foreign visitor. What we want to emphasize is that any bilateral exchanges should not be at the expense of the interests of any third country as well as regional peace and stability,” it said in an editorial.
On the eve of Harris’s visit to Palawan, a senior Philippine navy official accused the Chinese coast guard of “forcefully” seizing parts of a rocket that landed in the Spratlys.
Beijing — which has built militarised artificial islands in the archipelago — insisted the handover took place after “friendly consultation.”
Tensions between Manila and Beijing flared last year after hundreds of Chinese vessels were detected at Whitsun Reef in the Spratlys.
Last November, Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannon at Philippine boats delivering supplies to marines at Second Thomas Shoal in the same archipelago.

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete
Updated 33 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete
Updated 33 min 12 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard on Tuesday was rescuing a fishing boat with up to 500 migrants onboard in strong winds southwest of Crete, a spokeswoman told AFP.
“The distress call said there are 400-500 people on board,” a coast guard spokeswoman told AFP, adding that the operation was hampered by near gale-force winds.
“They can see the boat, it’s adrift, there is a large number of people on board,” she added.
The coast guard said it had received the distress call shortly after midnight on Monday. Two nearby cargo ships, a tanker and two Italian fishing boats were lending assistance, it said.
Because of bolstered patrols by the Greek coast guard and EU border agency Frontex in the Aegean Sea, migrant smugglers are increasingly employing the longer and more perilous route south of Crete, Greek officials say.
“Eighty percent of flows from Turkiye go straight to Italy,” Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV last week.
Last month, one of the sailboats believed to have 95 people on board sank at the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula.
The boat went down beneath a huge vertical cliff. At least eight people died and survivors — mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan — were hauled to safety with ropes and a construction crane in a frantic pre-dawn operation.
Greece, Italy and Spain are among the countries used by people fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search of safety and better lives in the European Union.
The Greek coast guard has said it has rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, compared with less than 600 last year.
The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants killed and missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports
  • The L-SAM is a “cutting-edge indigenous weapon system” under development to defend against missiles and other high-flying threats
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: A new South Korean anti-ballistic missile system conducted its first successful intercept this month, media reports said on Tuesday, the country’s latest step in boosting its defenses against North Korean missiles.
The L-SAM interceptor destroyed a target for the first time in a test, according to the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper and Yonhap news agency, which cited unnamed government and military sources without specifying the date. The test also involved a version of the L-SAM designed to shoot down aircraft.
South Korea’s Ministry of Defense, Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Agency for Defense Development, which rarely publicize weapons tests, declined to confirm the report.
North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday. South Korea, the United States, and Japan are all seeking to enhance missile defense systems.
The L-SAM is a “cutting-edge indigenous weapon system” under development to defend against missiles and other high-flying threats, according to the ADD.
The missile was first successfully flight tested — which did not involve hitting a target — in February.
It is designed to be part of a “layered defense network” that already includes US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles and locally produced Cheongung II KM-SAM medium-range weapons, capable of intercepting targets at varying altitudes and ranges.
Plans call for L-SAM to target incoming missiles at altitudes of 50-60 kilometers (30-37 miles), and it is due to become operational by 2026.
South Korea also hosts US military THAAD anti-missile batteries, and as a candidate, President Yoon Suk-yeol had called for more of those batteries.
However, he has since focused on South Korean systems for boosting defenses.

US, Russia urge Turkiye to show ‘restraint’ in Syria

US, Russia urge Turkiye to show ‘restraint’ in Syria
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

US, Russia urge Turkiye to show ‘restraint’ in Syria

US, Russia urge Turkiye to show ‘restraint’ in Syria
  • Russian envoy cited as calling on Turkiye to show restraint
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said operations may involve ground forces
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: The United States opposes any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria, a State Department spokesperson said, amid an escalation in retaliatory strikes by Turkiye and a Kurdish militia along the Syrian border.
Separately, Russia called on Turkiye to show restraint in its use of “excessive” military force in Syria and to keep tensions from escalating, Russian news agencies cited a Russian envoy to Syria as saying on Tuesday.
The comments came after Turkiye said the Syrian Kurdish YPG killed two people in mortar attacks from northern Syria on Monday, following Turkish air operations at the weekend and a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul a week earlier.
A child and a teacher were killed and six people were wounded when mortar bombs hit a border area in Turkiye’s Gaziantep province. Turkiye’s armed forces responded with jets again hitting targets in Syria, a senior security official said.
President Tayyip Erdogan has said operations would not be limited to an air campaign and may involve ground forces. Turkiye has conducted several major military operations against the YPG and Daesh militants in northern Syria in recent years.
The US State Department spokesperson said Washington had communicated its serious concerns to Ankara about the impact of escalation on the goal of fighting Islamic State.
“We have urged Turkiye against such operations, just as we have urged our Syrian partners against attacks or escalation,” the spokesperson said in emailed responses to questions.
The United States has allied with the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, causing a deep rift with NATO ally Turkiye.
RETALIATION
Turkish warplanes destroyed 89 targets in Syria and Iraq on Sunday in operations targeting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the YPG, which Ankara says is a wing of the PKK. The defense ministry said 184 militants were killed in operations on Sunday and Monday.
Turkiye said its weekend operation was in retaliation for a bomb attack in a busy Istanbul pedestrian street last week that killed six people, and which authorities blamed on Kurdish militants. The PKK and SDF denied involvement in the bombing.
An SDF spokesman said the weekend Turkish strikes destroyed grain silos, a power station and a hospital, killing 11 civilians, an SDF fighter and two guards. It also said it would retaliate.
The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. It is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia

US, China defense chiefs meet in Cambodia
  • The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers is the first between Austin and Wei since June
  • Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

SIEM REAP, Cambodia: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday as the two sides move to keep tensions in check.
The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers in Siem Reap is the first between Austin and Wei since June, before a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked fury in Beijing.
But China and the United States have since moved to lower the temperature with meetings between top officials.
On November 14, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they each became president.
That was followed by a meeting between Xi and US Vice President Kamala Harris at an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
Harris reinforced Biden’s message that “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries,” a White House official said.
Chinese state media quoted Xi as telling Harris that his meeting with Biden was “strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage.”
In August, Taiwan announced plans for a record increase to its defense budget after China conducted huge military drills in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.
Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.
Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.
For a week after Pelosi’s visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.
Beijing had increased military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, particularly with incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone.
Last year, Taiwan recorded incursions by about 970 Chinese warplanes into its air defense zone, according to a database compiled by AFP, more than double the roughly 380 in 2020.

