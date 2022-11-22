Iran national football team face political threats over anthem silence

You are here

The team of Iran standing on the pitch waiting for the national anthem prior to the the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha on Monday. (AP)
  • After players fail to sing along to the anthem at their opening World Cup match, Tehran city council chair warns: ‘We will never allow anyone to insult our anthem and flag’
  • Kayhan, a pro-regime newspaper, condemned Iranian protesters for supporting their national team’s opponents
LONDON: Fears that Iranian footballers playing at the World Cup in Qatar could face punishment at home over their refusal to sing their country’s national anthem are growing after a politician said Tehran would “never allow anyone to insult our anthem,” The Guardian reported.
At the start of their opening group match against England on Monday, which resulted in a 6-2 defeat, the Iranian players did not sing along to the anthem.
Mehdi Chamran, the chairperson of Tehran City Council, said on Tuesday: “We will never allow anyone to insult our anthem and flag. Iranian civilization has a history of several thousand years; this civilization is as old as the total of European and American civilizations.”
Meanwhile, Kayhan, a pro-regime newspaper, condemned Iranian protesters for supporting their national team’s opponents.
It said: “For weeks foreign media had conducted ruthless and unprecedented psychological-media war against this team.
“This campaign did not spare any effort to create a gap between the people of Iran and the members of the Iranian national football team, as well as producing false dichotomies.
“This political-media movement, mainly Londoners, with the support and coordination of local patriots, from movie and sports celebrities to chain media and Telegram channels, and even reformist political figures, have joined hands to attack the players.”
The newspaper reported that Iran’s head coach, Carlos Queiroz, had questioned the motives of fans who turned against the team.
He reportedly said: “I have to tell those who do not want to support the national team that it is better to stay at home, no one needs them.”
Former Iranian international footballer Ali Latifi said that the players faced a dilemma over whether to show support for the continuing protests in their country or focus only on football.
“When some spectators boo, the team suffers,” he said. “Even though it was not broadcast on the radio, the players hear it and it affects their mood.”

LONDON: The head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Directorate has claimed Iran could attack the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in which its national team is currently participating.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said the regime in Tehran was “considering” the move in a bid to destabilize the region and distract from its domestic unrest following widespread protests against the government that have left hundreds dead and as many as 14,000 people in jail.

In an address at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Tel Aviv, Haliva said: “I am telling you that the Iranians are now considering attacking the World Cup in Qatar as well.

“Iran is seeking to preserve instability as a constant thing. At a time when the world around it is stable and thriving — this is the opposite of what is happening inside Iran.

“The World Cup is likely to be one of those events at which it tries to cause instability,” The Times of Israel reported him as saying.

The nationwide protests in Iran against the regime erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police, who had detained her for improperly wearing her hijab.

“At this stage, I do not see a risk to the regime, but as the pressure on Iran increases, including internal pressure, the Iranian response is much more aggressive, so we should expect much more aggressive responses in the region and in the world,” Haliva added.

Iran lost its opening match on Monday 6-2 to England, in a game mired in controversy after its players refused to sing the Iranian national anthem in a silent protest against the situation in their country.

Iranian fans booed the anthem in the stadium and held up signs condemning Amini’s death and the regime, and calling for women’s rights to be protected, while in Iran, footage emerged overnight of people celebrating England’s victory.

One video showed a man riding on the back of a moped while flying the Union flag, and others were seen cheering and dancing after the final result.

One man, identified only as a linguistics professor from northern Iran called Kamran, told MailOnline: “The protest movement has overshadowed the football. I want Iran to lose these games.”

Anusha, a 17-year-old girl from Tehran, said: “A few months ago I would have said of course I want Iran to win against England and America. Now, it’s strange. I really don’t care.”

Catherine Perez-Shakdam, an Iran specialist at the Henry Jackson Society in London, told the website: “The refusal by Iran’s football team … to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem will be a decision the players will pay for dearly.

“Similarly, any Iranian fan identified by the regime for booing the anthem will also face being severely punished. This is the brutal reality of modern-day Iran.

“Iran’s players may have forfeited more than just their freedom today; and their lives may not be the only ones on the line.

“Indeed, the regime has demonstrated a particular propensity to target dissidents’ family members and in doing so deter others from voicing their opinions.

“Given Iran’s horrendous track record, it stands to note that the players and fans who today shunned the regime knew full well about the risks they faced.

“Such courage and dignity in the face of absolutism most certainly deserves our full recognition,” she added.

  • ‘The protest movement has overshadowed football. I want Iran to lose these games,’ says academic
  • Many Iranian supporters who attended the match in Doha wore clothing or carried signs printed with the popular anti-regime slogan ‘women, life, freedom’
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Video clips from Iran show its people celebrating after the national football team’s 6-2 defeat against England at the FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.

The reaction came after months of unrest in the country and nationwide clashes between government forces and protesters.

One video shows a man on the back of a moped riding through the streets of Tehran with a Union Jack flag draped over his shoulders.

The man who captured the video said: “People are happy because of England’s victory.”

Another clip from the Iranian capital shows people cheering around suburban apartments at the time of the 6-2 reverse.

Kamran, an academic in Mazandaran Province, said: “The protest movement has overshadowed football. I want Iran to lose these games.”

Many Iranian supporters who attended the match in Doha wore clothing or carried signs printed with the popular anti-regime slogan “women, life, freedom.”

The Iran team refused to sing the country’s national anthem before the match, a move that could carry consequences when the players return home after the tournament.

Captain Ehsan Hajsafi said in a press conference yesterday: “We have to accept that conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy.

“They should know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathize with them regarding the conditions.”

Catherine Perez-Shakdam, an Iranian at the UK-based Henry Jackson Society, told the Daily Mail that the Iranian team and fans will likely face punishment for defying the Tehran regime.

She added: “The refusal by Iran’s football team not to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem will be a decision the players will pay for dearly.

“Similarly, any Iranian fan identified by the regime for booing the anthem will also face being severely punished. This is the brutal reality of modern-day Iran.

“Iran’s players may have forfeited more than just their freedom today; and their lives may not be the only ones on the line.

“Indeed, the regime has demonstrated a particular propensity to target dissidents’ family members and in doing so deter others from voicing their opinions.

“Given Iran’s horrendous track record, it stands to note that the players and fans who today shunned the regime knew full well about the risks they faced.

“Such courage and dignity in the face of absolutism most certainly deserves our full recognition.”

Anusha, 17, said that the mood around Iran meant that many people were now willing to support the Iranian football team’s opponents.

The schoolgirl said: “A few months ago I would have said of course I want Iran to win against England and America.

“Now, it’s strange. I really don’t care.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Iran Protests 2022

