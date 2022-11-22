You are here

  • Home
  • Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books

Special Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
The Saudi Arabian team that defeated Argentina 2-1 at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ww6h

Updated 14 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books

Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
  • A Herve Renard masterplan and a heroic performance from players produce Saudi Arabia’s greatest football moment
  • Salem Al-Dawsari’s curled shot past Martinez will go down as one of the goals of Qatar 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Ali Khaled

How to describe the indescribable?

The greatest match in Saudi’s football history. Or even Saudi’s finest sporting achievement.

Neither statement does what happened at Lusail Stadium justice.

The greatest-ever performance by an Arab nation? Perhaps.

In the moments after Saudi Arabia had quite astonishingly vanquished Argentina and Lionel Messi, even these words seemed inadequate.

On television, tearful pundits struggled to be coherent. “Historic.” “Sensational.” “Impossible.”

But the performance of a lifetime could be summed up in one key word: bravery.

Not the physical bravery that requires flying into tackles or putting your safety on the line, although there was plenty of that from the heroic Saudi players as well.

No, this was tactical, footballing bravery. Full of courage to devise a tactical plan, and carry it out to the letter. To not fold after falling behind to Messi’s penalty. And to take the game to one of the world’s best teams and favorites for the trophy, and achieve a barely credible comeback win.

On Tuesday, Herve Renard’s team had that kind of bravery in abundance.

How must Qatar, and to a lesser extent Iran, have looked on in envy and regret after not seizing the day in their opening World Cup fixtures against Ecuador and England; matches that ended in meek surrenders.

Saudi Arabia were never going to allow the same fate to befall them.

In doing so, they gave Qatar 2022 its finest moment yet, and in many ways kick-started a World Cup that was in danger of being consumed by off-the-field distractions and controversies.

The performance also provided the blueprint for fellow Arab team Tunisia to take into their own match against Denmark just over an hour later. The Carthage Eagles put on a performance no less courageous to earn a 0-0 draw against the Euro 2020 semifinalists.

The message was clear: carpe diem.

The first half was an exercise in sticking to the masterplan: Play the admittedly risky high defensive line, which at times seemed as if it would eventually backfire. But time and again Argentina’s playmakers could not find the right pass and their forwards were caught offside (they would end the match with more offside calls against them than they managed in the whole of Russia 2018).

Even when Argentina took the lead through Messi’s ice-cool penalty, Saudi’s resolve and belief in their system never wavered.

That long run of friendly matches in which Saudi rarely conceded, and the hours on the training ground perfecting their defensive formation, were bearing fruit.

The match’s sliding doors moment came when Lautaro Martinez seemingly gave Argentina a two-goal lead, but VAR’s intervention kept it at 1-0.

Saudi needed to see the match into the break without any further damage before taking stock ahead of the second half.

They could hardly have scripted the second half better.

Saudi Arabia simply engulfed their opponents in a way they could hardly have expected, or even thought possible.

First, in the 48th minute, Saleh Al-Shehri, leading the attack on his own, scored with a brilliant left-footed volley past Emi Martinez to level the match. The Saudi supporters in the stadium erupted. Rarely, if ever, has a goal by an Arab nation at the World Cup been greeted with such noise.

But things would, incredibly, get better five minutes later, and Salem Al-Dawsari’s curled shot past Martinez will go down as one of the goals of Qatar 2022.

The rest of the match was a masterclass of defending and resilience from the Saudi team. When Argentina managed to create chances, they found goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in the form of his life.

Almost 50 minutes after Al-Dawsari’s goal and after countless last-ditch tackles, clearances and saves, the referee finally brought the match to an end.

Saeed Al-Owairan’s sensational winner against Belgium at the 1994 World Cup in the US had long stood as Saudi’s greatest football moment; not anymore.

Before the start of the tournament, Saudi’s second group match against Poland, as difficult as it is, was seen as their best hope of nabbing some points. No one gave them much hope against Argentina, and even Renard’s words on the eve of the match about “giving an honorable performance” hinted at damage limitation.

How wrong we were to doubt him and his players.

Having overseen Morocco’s gallant but ultimately unsuccessful campaign four years ago against Spain, Portugal and Iran, he now stands three points, maybe even one, away from taking Saudi into the round of 16 from a group arguably as difficult.

Having beaten mighty Argentina, can Saudi go on and shock Poland and Mexico as well?

It would take a brave man to bet against them.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia Argentina Herve Renard Salem Al-dawsari

Related

Update Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina at World Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina at World Cup
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia

Iran national football team face political threats over anthem silence

Iran national football team face political threats over anthem silence
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Iran national football team face political threats over anthem silence

Iran national football team face political threats over anthem silence
  • After players fail to sing along to the anthem at their opening World Cup match, Tehran city council chair warns: ‘We will never allow anyone to insult our anthem and flag’
  • Kayhan, a pro-regime newspaper, condemned Iranian protesters for supporting their national team’s opponents
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Fears that Iranian footballers playing at the World Cup in Qatar could face punishment at home over their refusal to sing their country’s national anthem are growing after a politician said Tehran would “never allow anyone to insult our anthem,” The Guardian reported.
At the start of their opening group match against England on Monday, which resulted in a 6-2 defeat, the Iranian players did not sing along to the anthem.
Mehdi Chamran, the chairperson of Tehran City Council, said on Tuesday: “We will never allow anyone to insult our anthem and flag. Iranian civilization has a history of several thousand years; this civilization is as old as the total of European and American civilizations.”
Meanwhile, Kayhan, a pro-regime newspaper, condemned Iranian protesters for supporting their national team’s opponents.
It said: “For weeks foreign media had conducted ruthless and unprecedented psychological-media war against this team.
“This campaign did not spare any effort to create a gap between the people of Iran and the members of the Iranian national football team, as well as producing false dichotomies.
“This political-media movement, mainly Londoners, with the support and coordination of local patriots, from movie and sports celebrities to chain media and Telegram channels, and even reformist political figures, have joined hands to attack the players.”
The newspaper reported that Iran’s head coach, Carlos Queiroz, had questioned the motives of fans who turned against the team.
He reportedly said: “I have to tell those who do not want to support the national team that it is better to stay at home, no one needs them.”
Former Iranian international footballer Ali Latifi said that the players faced a dilemma over whether to show support for the continuing protests in their country or focus only on football.
“When some spectators boo, the team suffers,” he said. “Even though it was not broadcast on the radio, the players hear it and it affects their mood.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Iran political threats

Related

Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts
Sport
Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts
Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Middle-East
Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
  • IDF intelligence head fears Islamic Republic could lash out to draw attention away from domestic strife
  • Players, fans could face severe retribution for protests at England match: Iran expert
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Directorate has claimed Iran could attack the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in which its national team is currently participating.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said the regime in Tehran was “considering” the move in a bid to destabilize the region and distract from its domestic unrest following widespread protests against the government that have left hundreds dead and as many as 14,000 people in jail.

In an address at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Tel Aviv, Haliva said: “I am telling you that the Iranians are now considering attacking the World Cup in Qatar as well.

“Iran is seeking to preserve instability as a constant thing. At a time when the world around it is stable and thriving — this is the opposite of what is happening inside Iran.

“The World Cup is likely to be one of those events at which it tries to cause instability,” The Times of Israel reported him as saying.

The nationwide protests in Iran against the regime erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police, who had detained her for improperly wearing her hijab.

“At this stage, I do not see a risk to the regime, but as the pressure on Iran increases, including internal pressure, the Iranian response is much more aggressive, so we should expect much more aggressive responses in the region and in the world,” Haliva added.

Iran lost its opening match on Monday 6-2 to England, in a game mired in controversy after its players refused to sing the Iranian national anthem in a silent protest against the situation in their country.

Iranian fans booed the anthem in the stadium and held up signs condemning Amini’s death and the regime, and calling for women’s rights to be protected, while in Iran, footage emerged overnight of people celebrating England’s victory.

One video showed a man riding on the back of a moped while flying the Union flag, and others were seen cheering and dancing after the final result.

One man, identified only as a linguistics professor from northern Iran called Kamran, told MailOnline: “The protest movement has overshadowed the football. I want Iran to lose these games.”

Anusha, a 17-year-old girl from Tehran, said: “A few months ago I would have said of course I want Iran to win against England and America. Now, it’s strange. I really don’t care.”

Catherine Perez-Shakdam, an Iran specialist at the Henry Jackson Society in London, told the website: “The refusal by Iran’s football team … to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem will be a decision the players will pay for dearly.

“Similarly, any Iranian fan identified by the regime for booing the anthem will also face being severely punished. This is the brutal reality of modern-day Iran.

“Iran’s players may have forfeited more than just their freedom today; and their lives may not be the only ones on the line.

“Indeed, the regime has demonstrated a particular propensity to target dissidents’ family members and in doing so deter others from voicing their opinions.

“Given Iran’s horrendous track record, it stands to note that the players and fans who today shunned the regime knew full well about the risks they faced.

“Such courage and dignity in the face of absolutism most certainly deserves our full recognition,” she added.

Topics: World Cup 2022

Related

Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
Middle-East
Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’
  • "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said a United statement
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with “immediate effect,” the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.
The Portugal forward appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford following a recent television interview in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said a United statement.
“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.
“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on Monday November 21, 2022 in Qatar. Reuters
Sport
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd ‘won’t shake’ Portugal team
Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
  • Eriksen nearly won it for Denmark when he produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal
  • His appearance at the World Cup is the latest step of a remarkable comeback
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Christian Eriksen was back playing a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest at the European Championship.
Eriksen started in his customary playmaker position for Denmark’s opening game at the World Cup on Tuesday against Tunisia in Group D and played the full 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw.
Eriksen nearly won it for Denmark when he produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.
After Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June of last year, medics used a defibrillator to restart his heart as a horrified nation — and much of the soccer world — watched on as he lay lifeless on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Eriksen’s appearance at the World Cup is the latest step of a remarkable comeback that has already seen him return to elite soccer in the Premier League, first with London club Brentford and then Manchester United — showing he is still among the world’s best playmakers.
He made his national team comeback in March, scoring two minutes after coming on as a substitute in a 4-2 loss to the Netherlands. He also netted with a 25-yard shot against Croatia in the Nations League in September.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Denmark Christian Eriksen

Related

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup
Sport
Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup

Tunisia hold Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup
  • Tunisia likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.
Coming three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset — and before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia supporters — it was another big result for two of the four Arab nations competing at the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Tunisia likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw.
Schmeichel stuck his hand up to deflect a shot from Issam Jebali, who plays his club ball in Denmark for Odense.
The match marked Christian Eriksen’s return to a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest with Denmark at Euro 2020.
Assuming his customary playmaker position, Eriksen produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Denmark Tunisia Kasper Schmeichel Christian Eriksen

Related

Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts
Sport
Iranians celebrate World Cup defeat against England as anti-regime anger mounts

follow us

Latest updates

Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
The book that drew the world’s attention to Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric rock art 
The book that drew the world’s attention to Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric rock art 
Iran national football team face political threats over anthem silence
Iran national football team face political threats over anthem silence
Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.