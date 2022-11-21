You are here

Swiss footballer commits suicide in Bosnia

Tributes have started coming in for Swiss footballer Karim Gazzetta, who reportedly committed suicide on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
Tributes have started coming in for Swiss footballer Karim Gazzetta, who reportedly committed suicide on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
  Servette FC, Gazzetta's first club in Switzerland, paid tribute to the late star in a statement
LONDON: Tributes have started coming in for Swiss footballer Karim Gazzetta, who reportedly committed suicide on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who had spells with clubs in the Swiss leagues and was playing for Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia at the time of his death, reportedly jumped from a building in Mostar.

Servette FC, Gazzetta’s first club in Switzerland, paid tribute to the late star in a statement, which said: “The Servettienne family mourns today the disappearance of Karim Gazzetta, a child of the club.

“To his loved ones, his family, we send our most sincere condolences and our support,” it added.

A Swiss Football League spokesperson said the organization “mourns the loss of former U20 international Karim Gazzetta, who tragically passed away in Bosnia.”

  The Lucid Air has already been named the MotorTrend Car of the Year and honored as one of Time Magazine's 200 Best Innovations of 2022
BEVERLY HILLS: Just a few weeks after Lucid Motors opened their first Middle East studio in Riyadh, and four years after the Saudi government made its initial investment of $1 billion, the vehicle manufacturer held the global launch event for their debut line of electric sedans. 

And Saudi support has been influential in bringing the vehicle to fruition, according to Derek Jenkins, senior vice-president of design at Lucid.

“We wouldn't be here today without the support from the Saudi Public Investment Fund,” he said. “It allowed us to really develop our technology, not just at a concept level, but all the way through the production and deliver it to customers worldwide.” 

The Lucid Air has already been named the MotorTrend Car of the Year and honored as one of Time Magazine’s 200 Best Innovations of 2022.

With the full line now launched and more planned for 2023, Lucid is working to stand out in the electric car market.

“It's a relentless obsession on efficiency as well as performance and taking the technology of electric cars to an entirely new level,” Jenkins said.

“The Lucid Air is really just the first step at that. Then we go into our SUV and then more mainstream models later on, and we really want to be at the very pinnacle of the technology.”

As they premiere their cars worldwide, Lucid has an eye on the Middle East, hoping to boost the prominence of electric vehicles in the region. They also revealed to Bloomberg plans to open a plant in Saudi Arabia between 2025 and 2026, speculated to be in Jeddah or Neom.

Jenkins continued: “The car looks amazing on the road over there. And we have a lot of people, not just from Saudi Arabia but all over the Middle East, that are fans of Lucid, and they're following Lucid very closely. So we're super excited about that.” 

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

This handout from NASA TV shows NASA's Orion spacecraft approaching the moon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP)
This handout from NASA TV shows NASA's Orion spacecraft approaching the moon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP)
  The capsule accelerated well beyond 5,000 mph (8,000 kph) as it regained radio contact, NASA said. Less than an hour later, Orion soared above Tranquility Base, where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on July 20, 1969
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.
It’s the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago, and represents a huge milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight that began last Wednesday.
The close approach of 81 miles (130 kilometers) occurred as the crew capsule and its three wired-up dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of a half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon, 232,000 miles (370,000 kilometers) from Earth.
The capsule’s cameras sent back a picture of the world — a tiny blue orb surrounded by blackness.
“Our pale blue dot and its 8 billion human inhabitants now coming into view,” said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.
The capsule accelerated well beyond 5,000 mph (8,000 kph) as it regained radio contact, NASA said. Less than an hour later, Orion soared above Tranquility Base, where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on July 20, 1969.
“This is one of those days that you’ve been thinking about and talking about for a long, long time,” flight director Zeb Scoville said.
Earlier in the morning, the moon loomed ever larger in the video beamed back, as the capsule closed the final few thousand miles since blasting off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, atop the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA.
Orion needed to slingshot around the moon to pick up enough speed to enter the sweeping, lopsided lunar orbit. Flight controllers evaluated the data pouring back, to determine if the engine firing went as planned. Another firing will place the capsule in that elongated orbit Friday.
This coming weekend, Orion will shatter NASA’s distance record for a spacecraft designed for astronauts — nearly 250,000 miles (400,000 kilometers) from Earth, set by Apollo 13 in 1970. And it will keep going, reaching a maximum distance from Earth next Monday at nearly 270,000 miles (433,000 kilometers).
The capsule will spend close to a week in lunar orbit, before heading home. A Pacific splashdown is planned for Dec. 11.
Orion has no lunar lander; a touchdown won’t come until NASA astronauts attempt a lunar landing in 2025 with SpaceX’s Starship. Before then, astronauts will strap into Orion for a ride around the moon as early as 2024.
NASA managers were delighted with the progress of the mission. The Space Launch System rocket performed exceedingly well in its debut, they told reporters late last week.
The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket caused more damage than expected, however, at the Kennedy Space Center launch pad. The force from the 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of liftoff thrust was so great that it tore off the blast doors of the elevator.
 

 

Joe Biden becomes first sitting US president to reach 80 years old

Joe Biden becomes first sitting US president to reach 80 years old
  His latest medical checkup showed he was fit to serve as president, but the rigors of his office also have made their mark on Biden, who walks now with a stiffer gait and suffers moments of confusion
WASHINGTON: For the first time in history, a sitting president turned 80 years old in the White House on Sunday but did not celebrate in any public way.
It wasn’t until mid-afternoon that First Lady Jill Biden posted an affectionate message, with two photos of the couple dancing in tuxedos and gala attire.
“There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday Joe! I love you,” Jill Biden tweeted.
It was the sole mention from the White House of the birthday, and with no public event scheduled no indication emerged of how, or even if, the president would celebrate his birthday.
Just a day earlier, the Biden family hosted a large-scale fete at the White House — the wedding of Biden’s granddaughter Naomi, which was closed to the press.

 

Biden does have an important matter to discuss with his family in the coming days — whether he will seek re-election in 2024.
He said at a press conference November 9 that he “intends” to run, and said he and his wife will “sneak away” for a week at some point between Thanksgiving and Christmas to decide with his family.
He promised to make his decision public in early 2023.
Various recent polls say a majority of Americans do not want Biden to run again.
While influential figures who are over 70 or even 75 years old are ample in the American political landscape, the midterm elections have brought some initial generational change in the Democratic Party.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 82, announced her decision Thursday not to run for a new term as speaker of the House of Representatives.
Biden underwent a thorough medical checkup about a year ago, and the results concluded that he was “a healthy, vigorous” man who is fit to serve as president.
But the rigors of the Oval Office also have made their mark on Biden, who walks now with a stiffer gait and suffers moments of confusion.
 

Russia’s Shivulech volcano extremely active, threatens eruption — scientists

Flames and smoke billowing during the Klyuchevskaya volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, on March 8, 2021.
Flames and smoke billowing during the Klyuchevskaya volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, on March 8, 2021.
  "Ash explosions up to 10-15 kilometers (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft"
MOSCOW: The Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East has become extremely active, threatening a powerful eruption, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Sunday.
“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” the observatory said on its website.
“Ash explosions up to 10-15 kilometers (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.”
Russia’s state RIA news agency cited Alexei Ozerov, the director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as saying that the dome of the volcano is very hot.
“At night, the dome glows almost over its entire surface. Hot avalanches with a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius (1,832°F) roll down the slopes, pyroclastic flows descend. This state of the dome is observed, as a rule, before a powerful paroxysmal eruption.”
Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s largest volcanoes with a summit reaching 3,283 meters (10,771 feet) is also one of the peninsula’s most active ones, with an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years.
The volcano last most powerful eruption took place in 2007, according to NASA.

 

Children in Syria’s Idlib hold their own World Cup

Children in Syria's Idlib hold their own World Cup
  • The excited children took part in the opening ceremony at the municipal stadium in Idlib
  • Children aged 10 to 14 have been training for months to take part in the "camps World Cup"
IDLIB, Syria: More than 300 children in rebel-held northwest Syria kicked off their own football World Cup on Saturday, with organizers hoping to shine a light on communities battered by 11 years of war.
The excited children took part in the opening ceremony at the municipal stadium in Idlib, some wearing the jerseys of this year’s World Cup teams, an AFP photographer said.
Their 32 squads correspond to the nations that have qualified for the World Cup, which starts Sunday in Qatar, and their competition opened with a match between the host country and Ecuador, reflecting the official schedule.
“I represent Spain and I hope we win the cup,” gushed 12-year-old Bassel Sheikho, who works in a garage.
While children from camps for displaced people in Idlib and surrounding areas make up 25 of the teams, the other seven are composed of children who work in industrial zones in the region.
Syria’s war has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
The Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced.
Children aged 10 to 14 have been training for months to take part in the “camps World Cup,” said Ibrahim Sarmini from the NGO Violet, which organized the tournament.
He said the event aims to encourage children to participate in sports, and to “focus international attention on displaced youth and those who work,” who are among those most exposed to sometimes deadly risks.
The last pocket of armed opposition to President Bashar Assad’s regime includes large swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.
The Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militant group, led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate, is dominant in the area but other rebel groups are also active.
The “camps World Cup” matches will continue throughout the official tournament period, and the final will be organized in a camp in Idlib.
Sarmini noted that winter was set to begin in full force, with rains expected to once again bring misery to the ramshackle, poverty-stricken camps.
“I hope the whole world will turn their attention to the displaced and will support them so they can return to their homes as soon as possible,” he said.

