Ivanka Trump shares family photos from Egyptian holiday

DUBAI: Ivanka Trump has flown to Egypt for a family holiday, days after she announced she was bowing out of political life and would not join her father Donald Trump on his 2024 presidential campaign.

“A day at the Pyramids! So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!” she wrote on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

She shared snaps of herself, alongside her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children at the pyramids, riding camels and exploring the Hanging Church in Old Cairo, as well as the Ben Ezra Synagogue.

The holiday comes hot on the heels of her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

On Nov. 12, Tiffany was escorted down the aisle by her father as she married Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida