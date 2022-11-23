You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
The Taliban lashed 12 persons in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vk6vx

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
  • Hundreds of people attended the lashings and that a ban was imposed on taking photos and video
  • Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
The office of the governor of Logar province, south of the capital of Kabul, invited “honorable scholars, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to the stadium in the town of Pul Alam in Logar. The invitations for the 9 a.m. event were extended via social media.
Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each, after being convicted in a local court of theft and adultery, said an official in the governor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to share details with the media.
The official said hundreds of people attended the lashings and that a ban was imposed on taking photos and video.
Such public lashings, as well as public executions and stonings for purported crimes, were common during the first period of Taliban rule, from 1996 until 2001 when the militants were driven out in a US-led invasion.
After a 20-year insurgency, the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, coinciding with the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from the country.
In the immediate aftermath of their second takeover of the country, the Taliban promised to be more moderate and allow for women’s and minority rights. Instead, they have restricted rights and freedoms, including a ban on girl’s education beyond the sixth grade.
The first confirmed public lashing since last year’s Taliban takeover took place Nov. 11, when 19 men and women received 39 lashes each for alleged theft, adultery and running away from home.
The resumption of the practice underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
The former insurgents have struggled in their transition from warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and the international community’s withholding of official recognition.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban public lashing

Related

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms
World
Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
  • he semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

LONDON: The UK Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.
The top court ruled that the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”
Supreme Court President Robert Reed said the five justices were unanimous in the verdict.
The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?”
The Conservative UK government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.
The pro-independence government in Edinburgh wants to revisit the decision, though, arguing that Britain’s departure from the European Union — which a majority of Scottish voters opposed — has radically changed the political and economic landscape.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon argues that she has a democratic mandate from the Scottish people to hold a new secession vote because there is an independence-supporting majority in the Scottish Parliament.
During Supreme Court hearings last month, Dorothy Bain, the Scottish government’s top law officer, said the majority of Scottish lawmakers had been elected on commitments to hold a fresh independence referendum. She also said a referendum would be advisory, rather than legally binding — though a “yes” vote would create strong momentum for Scotland to break away.
UK government lawyer James Eadie argued that power to hold a referendum rests with the UK Parliament in London, because “it’s of critical importance to the United Kingdom as a whole,” not just Scotland.
Polls suggest Scots are about evenly split on independence — and also that a majority of voters do not want a new referendum anytime soon.
Independence supporters plan to rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and at other sites later Wednesday.
Scotland and England have been politically united since 1707. Scotland has had its own parliament and government since 1999 and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. The UK-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.
Sturgeon has said that if her government loses the court case, she will make the next UK national election a de-facto plebiscite on ending Scotland’s three-century-old union with England. She has not given details of how that would work.

Topics: Scotland UK independence vote

Related

UK top court to rule on legality of new Scottish independence referendum
World
UK top court to rule on legality of new Scottish independence referendum
UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
World
UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty

WHO plans to rename monkeypox to ‘MPOX’ — Politico

WHO plans to rename monkeypox to ‘MPOX’ — Politico
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

WHO plans to rename monkeypox to ‘MPOX’ — Politico

WHO plans to rename monkeypox to ‘MPOX’ — Politico
  • The decision, which could be announced as early as Wednesday comes in response to growing pressure from senior Biden officials, who privately urged WHO leaders to change the name
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: The World Health Organization is planning to rename monkeypox, designating it as “MPOX” in an effort to destigmatize the virus that gained a foothold in the United States earlier this year, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The decision, which could be announced as early as Wednesday comes in response to growing pressure from senior Biden officials, who privately urged WHO leaders to change the name, Politico added.

 

Topics: Monkeypox MPOX

Related

Monkeypox cases top 70,000: WHO
World
Monkeypox cases top 70,000: WHO
WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase
World
WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase

UK top court to rule on legality of new Scottish independence referendum

UK top court to rule on legality of new Scottish independence referendum
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

UK top court to rule on legality of new Scottish independence referendum

UK top court to rule on legality of new Scottish independence referendum
  • Under the 1998 Scotland Act, which created the Scottish parliament and devolved some powers from Westminster, all matters relating to the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England are reserved to the UK parliament
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The United Kingdom’s top court will give its ruling on Wednesday on whether the Scottish government can hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, potentially paving the way for a new vote.
In 2014, Scots rejected ending the more-than 300-year-old union with England by 55 percent to 45 percent, but independence campaigners have argued the vote two years later for Britain to leave the European Union, which the majority of Scottish voters opposed, has materially changed the circumstances.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), announced earlier this year that she intended to hold an advisory independence vote on Oct. 19, 2023, but that it had to be lawful and internationally recognized.
However, the British government in London has said it would not grant permission for another plebiscite, saying it should be a once-in-a-generation event. Polls suggest voters remain evenly split over whether or not they support independence and a vote would be too close to call.
Under the 1998 Scotland Act, which created the Scottish parliament and devolved some powers from Westminster, all matters relating to the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England are reserved to the UK parliament.
The Supreme Court will decide firstly whether it should consider the issue at all, given that no referendum bill has been introduced yet into Scotland’s devolved parliament.
If it concludes it has jurisdiction, it will then decide whether an advisory referendum is a reserved matter.
In two days of hearings in October, the Scottish government argued that while politically significant, the vote on independence would be merely advisory and not legally binding.
However, the Conservative-led British government said the court should not even engage with an abstract legal question.
Most legal experts expect the court to support the view that no referendum can be held without the British government’s approval. Sturgeon has said that if that is the outcome, then her party would seek to make the next UK-wide election, expected in 2024, a ‘de facto’ vote on independence.
Scottish politics has been diverging from other parts of the United Kingdom for some time. The SNP has been the largest party in the Scottish parliament since 2007, partly driven by the demand for another referendum.
However, the party has been under pressure over its record on health and education. Scotland has the highest drug deaths in Europe and two thirds of the population is either obese or overweight, while a think tank report last year said its education system is the weakest in the United Kingdom.
“The independence movement is stuck, blocked constitutionally and legally, and it is stuck on 50 percent of the vote,” Michael Keating, a professor of politics at the University of Aberdeen.
“The unionists are also stuck on 50 percent of the vote and have run out of arguments for the union. They have not been able to articulate a clear case for the union and why Scotland should remain part of it.” 

 

Topics: The United Kingdom Scotland

Related

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
World
UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive
World
UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump
  • Top New York prosecutor Letitia James sued Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and the Trump Organization in September alleging they lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Donald Trump and his three eldest children will go on trial late next year in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general that accuses them of fraud, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court set a trial date of October 2, 2023 in the case that alleges Trump and his family members misstated the value of properties to enrich themselves.
The trial — and a host of criminal, civil and congressional probe cases that Trump is facing — will likely complicate the ex-president’s run for a second term in office, which he announced last week.
The date, which Trump attorneys are likely to try to delay, would come close to the start of primaries season for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Top New York prosecutor Letitia James sued Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and the Trump Organization in September alleging they lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years.
She says they provided fraudulent statements of Trump’s net worth and false asset valuations “to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes.”
James, a Democrat, has requested that Trump pay at least $250 million in penalties — a sum she says he made from the fraud — and that his family be banned from running businesses in the state.
Her office does not have the power to file criminal charges in the case.
Trump, 76, says the lawsuit is politically motivated. He has repeatedly tried to have it dismissed.

He endured another legal blow Tuesday when the Supreme Court cleared the way for his tax returns to be handed over to a committee of the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.
Unlike presidents since the 1970s, Trump refused to release the records while in office and took to the courts to block the congressional request.
That legal fight appeared to hit the end of the road when the justices ruled without comment that the returns should be handed over to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The committee has been seeking tax returns from Trump and his related business entities for 2015 to 2020.
The handover of the returns to the committee does not necessarily mean they will become publicly available.
The move comes with just a few weeks remaining in the term of the current Congress, and Republican lawmakers will take over the House in January after winning a slight majority in the November 8 midterm elections.
Although the Supreme Court was overhauled by Trump, its justices have never ruled in his favor in this area, notably authorizing in 2020 the transfer of his tax records and business documents to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Manhattan prosecutors have charged the Trump Organization with hiding compensation it paid to top executives between 2005 and 2021.
Trump is also facing legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election and over the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
 

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
Media
Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
World
US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
  • Police had been due to start issuing 150-euro ($154) fines to cars with Serbian plates from 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday. A total ban is to come into force in April 2023
Updated 23 November 2022
AFP

MITROVICA, Kosovo: Kosovo’s prime minister, accused by Brussels of scuppering talks to resolve a row over a scheme to replace Serbian numberplates, said on Tuesday he had delayed the plan for two days.
The dispute erupted after Kosovo said the country’s ethnic Serbs would be penalized if they did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for registration numbers issued by Pristina.
The underlying source of tension is Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia. The latter does not recognize the move and has encouraged Kosovo’s Serb minority to remain loyal to Belgrade.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Twitter early on Tuesday he had accepted a request from Washington “for a 48-hour postponement of the introduction of fines” for cars with Serbian plates.
The delay helped calm tensions in northern Kosovo, a day after EU-mediated negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina over the potentially explosive scheme failed to produce results.
“I am happy to work with the US and the EU to find a solution during the next two days,” Kurti tweeted.
The dispute has sounded alarm bells in the European Union, which has been seeking to normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo and wants both to refrain from provocative gestures.
The US ambassador to Kosovo, Jeffrey Hovenier, also voiced concern over the failure to resolve the number plate row, which has the potential to trigger a regional crisis.
In the latest development this month, Serbs in northern Kosovo resigned from public institutions in protest over the scheme.
Of Kosovo’s 120,000-strong minority, around 10,000 have Serbia-issued car registrations.
Washington had requested the two-day delay “to allow the EU and the United States to further engage the parties to find a solution,” Hovenier tweeted.
Police had been due to start issuing 150-euro ($154) fines to cars with Serbian plates from 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday. A total ban is to come into force in April 2023.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday hosted negotiations in Brussels between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Afterwards, Borrell said Vucic had been ready to accept an EU compromise proposal “that could have avoided this risky situation” but Kurti had not.
Returning to Belgrade, Vucic said the situation was on the “verge of conflict.”
“There is an enormous anger among the Serbs in northern Kosovo,” he said in a public address. He added he would ask the latter to “try to preserve peace.”
Borrell urged Pristina not to implement its license plate law and Belgrade not to issue new plates bearing Kosovar city initials. He said a cooling-off period would allow time and space for diplomacy to resume.
 

 

Topics: Kosovo Serbia

Related

The Celtic-Roman Museum is pictured in the evening light, in Manching, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022. (AP)
Offbeat
Huge horde of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum
NATO peacekeepers oversee removal of roadblocks in Kosovo
World
NATO peacekeepers oversee removal of roadblocks in Kosovo

Latest updates

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine
Saudi listed firms’ net profit soars 32% as energy, banking sectors shine
Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel — Duma
Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel — Duma

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.