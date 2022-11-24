You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements

Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements

Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago

Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements

Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil minister affirmed his country’s support for OPEC and OPEC+ decisions and agreements, saying it aimed to achieve stability between supply and demand, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The minister arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday following an invitation from Saudi Arabia, the statement added.
Talks were held between the Iraqi delegation and Saudi companies Aramco, SABIC and Acwa Power over investing in Iraq’s energy sector.

Saudi CMA approves registration and IPO of Aramco’s Luberef shares

Saudi CMA approves registration and IPO of Aramco’s Luberef shares
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi CMA approves registration and IPO of Aramco’s Luberef shares

Saudi CMA approves registration and IPO of Aramco’s Luberef shares
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has approved the registration and initial public offering of 50 million shares of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co.’s Luberef refinery unit, accounting for 29.6 percent of the firm’s share capital, according to a statement.

The firm’s prospectus is expected to be published sometime within the near future before the beginning of the subscription period. It will include highly relevant information such as the company’s financial statements along with its activities and management. Such information is meant to aid potential investors prior to making an investment decision.

Investors are highly urged to carefully go through the prospectus which involves detailed information on the firm as well as offering and risk factors before deciding to subscribe.

This will help potential investors evaluate the feasibility of investing in the offering and therefore curb high risk.

The CMA’s approval of the application will be valid for 6 months during which the company’s offering and listing should be completed otherwise the approval on the application will be cancelled.

While the CMA’s approval does not mean that it is recommending subscription to the offering, it just reflects that the company has met the legal requirements under the Capital Market Law and its implementing regulations.

Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco’s Luberef refinery unit announced plans of an IPO aimed at raising over $1 billion, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter.  

According to the report, Aramco has appointed the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to advise on the offering.  

The sources, who wished to stay anonymous, also noted that the company’s current plan is to sell a 30 percent stake owned by Jadwa Investment.  

It was in 2007 that Jadwa acquired the stake in Luberef from Exxon Mobil Corp.  

With the new move, Luberef will join the long list of several Aramco subsidiaries that are already listed on the Saudi stock exchange.

These include Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co.

In addition to this, last month, Luberef announced that it intends to launch a new specialty production facility in Yanbu that will manufacture transformer oil and white oil used in power generation, pharmaceutical and food businesses.  

Called Lube Hub, the facility will enable the localization of these specialty products in the Kingdom. The venture will attract producers and operators of base oil-related products.  

“We are trying to attract investment from companies to start some of the specialized products that are not being produced in Saudi Arabia, including transformer oil and white oil,” Tareq Al-Nuaim, president and CEO of Luberef, told Arab News.

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA) Luberef Aramco

Related

Aramco’s Luberef unit hires Citigroup Bank to lead in its $1bn IPO
Business & Economy
Aramco’s Luberef unit hires Citigroup Bank to lead in its $1bn IPO

ACWA Power signs JDA with Indonesia's Pertamina NRE to energize Tuban Refinery  

ACWA Power signs JDA with Indonesia's Pertamina NRE to energize Tuban Refinery  
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

ACWA Power signs JDA with Indonesia's Pertamina NRE to energize Tuban Refinery  

ACWA Power signs JDA with Indonesia's Pertamina NRE to energize Tuban Refinery  
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Indonesian energy firm Pertamina New & Renewable Energy signed a joint development agreement on core utilities supplies to Tuban Grass Root Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Java, eastern Indonesia. 

The agreement was signed during the B20 Summit last week but ACWA has only now revealed the details.

The scope of the JDA includes development of a 575 MW power generation facility, a steam generation component with a capacity of 3,288 tonnes per hour; and a water desalination plant with a total capacity of 363,480 m3/day, said the press release. 

These facilities will feed to the Tuban refinery which produces aromatics and ethylene. This is one of Indonesia’s national strategic projects as it aims to build energy security and advance the domestic petrochemical industry. 

The power and water desalination plant for the Tuban GRR&P is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2027. 

“With climate change implementation strategies at the top of the global consciousness, an integrated approach that can enable decarbonization in a responsible and reliable manner is key to mitigating the impact of carbon-intensive industries,” said Paddy Padmanathan, CEO and vice chairman of ACWA Power.

He added: “As a company that is driving the transition, we are proud and privileged to be collaborating with such a visionary company as Pertamina NRE, leveraging our extensive expertise in delivering renewable energy and desalinated water at scale, and now green hydrogen as well, to deliver successful outcomes.”  

Pertamina NRE is focused on building green businesses and developing decarbonization initiatives in Indonesia, as its parent firm Pertamina Group has set a target to reach net zero emissions by 2060. 

“This is a strategic collaboration where we will take part in supporting Tuban GRR&P project that will play a key role in building national energy security. It is very exciting that we are going to support Tuban GRR&P project by providing low-carbon solutions. Having a reputable strategic partner is very crucial in terms of technology transfer and risk sharing. We believe this collaboration will create significant value,” said Dannif Danusaputro, CEO, Pertamina NRE. 

Topics: ACWA Power Indonesia power agreement

Related

ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals
Business & Economy
ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals
ACWA Power unit to buy $400m in cash bonds to reduce debt  
Business & Economy
ACWA Power unit to buy $400m in cash bonds to reduce debt  

Saudi Arabia to launch a new strategy for research and development soon: Minister

Saudi Arabia to launch a new strategy for research and development soon: Minister
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch a new strategy for research and development soon: Minister

Saudi Arabia to launch a new strategy for research and development soon: Minister
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is all set to launch a new strategy for research and development as the Kingdom steadily progresses in its journey to diversify an economy dependent on oil for several decades, according to Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of Investment. 

While talking at the Ministry of Education’s Sustainable Partnerships Conference in Riyadh, Al-Falih said that development blended with innovation is the economic key to any country, Al Ekhbariya news channel reported. 

Al-Falih further noted that universities in the Kingdom have a crucial responsibility to gain the confidence of the government, as R&D expenditure allocated to each institution will be proportional to their individual capacity.  

During his speech, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and minimal resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef announced that a budget for research and development will be allocated soon. 

Al-Khorayef pointed out that the innovation strategy will enhance Saudi Arabia’s exports, and will contribute to national gross domestic production. 

Earlier in June, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a program for the research, development and innovation sector to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness. 

According to a report published by the Saudi Press Agency, this twenty-year-long aspiration program includes developments in the fields of health, environmental sustainability, leadership in energy and industry, and future economies. 

Through this R&D program, which is expected to add nearly SR60 billion ($16 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2040, Saudi Arabia is aiming to become a global leader in innovation.

One of the main priorities for the RDI initiative includes a yearly investment equivalent to 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP in 2040, along with creating thousands of job opportunities in science and technology. 

In July, Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program identified innovation powered by research and development as a key enabler of its long-term socio-economic goals. 

One of the Kingdom’s goals outlined in Vision 2030 is to become one of the top 10 countries in the Global Competitive Index by the end of this decade, increasing from 24th in 2022.

It should be noted that two core components of the Global Competitiveness Index are directly related to R&D. 

In September, speaking at the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bali, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said that technology and innovation are crucial factors which determine the sustainable economic development of a country. 

“The support provided to the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors by the (Saudi) leadership has contributed to the entrepreneurship of the Kingdom, which has become the center for technology and innovation in the region,” said Al-Swaha.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100m tourists a year by 2030, says Al-Falih
Saudi Arabia to launch index to measure investment funds’ performance: CMA official
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to launch index to measure investment funds’ performance: CMA official

Saudi Crown Prince allocates $703m for the development of Tarout Island

Saudi Crown Prince allocates $703m for the development of Tarout Island
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince allocates $703m for the development of Tarout Island

Saudi Crown Prince allocates $703m for the development of Tarout Island
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has allocated as much as SR2.64 billion ($703 million) for the development orientation of Darin and Tarout island, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes after the Crown Prince approved the development orientation of the island as well as gave the green light for the establishment of an institution for the development process.  

The island aims to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom while developing the local product by taking advantage of the comparative advantages of the island in terms of heritage, environment, and tourism.

This will also help in contributing to achieving economic diversification in Saudi Arabia.

The island is located on an area of 32 square kilometers that is inhabited by an estimated 120,000 people.

The development orientation of the island includes identifying the components and comparative as well as competitive advantages of the island according to three main pillars: preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the island, revitalization of natural and environmental sites, and improving the quality of life while enhancing its tourism economy.

In order to achieve the objectives of the developmental orientation of the island, more than 19 qualitative initiatives have been developed.

From a cultural side, Darien Castle and Airport will be developed as heritage tourist destinations and several cultural and heritage festivals will be held on the island. This will come in addition to the establishment of multiple pedestrian paths that permeate the heritage areas on the island.

A large mangrove forest is also on track to be established. Several hotels and eco-lodges in natural areas are also set to be established on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Moreover, numerous constructions of roads, infrastructure, and public parks which include several playgrounds and modern sports facilities will also be developed.

As much as 48 percent of the island’s area will be dedicated to  public parks, waterfronts, roads and facilities.

The development orientation is anticipated to have a significant economic and social impact on the region, since it is expected to contribute to the country’s gross domestic products at an average of SR297 million annually.

The island is expected to boost the number of tourists in the Kingdom to 1.36 million tourists by 2030.  It will also generate thousands of job opportunities.

Topics: tourism

Related

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
Business & Economy
Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen
Business & Economy
Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen

International arrivals to Middle East hit 77% of pre-pandemic levels as tourism sector rebounds

International arrivals to Middle East hit 77% of pre-pandemic levels as tourism sector rebounds
Updated 24 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

International arrivals to Middle East hit 77% of pre-pandemic levels as tourism sector rebounds

International arrivals to Middle East hit 77% of pre-pandemic levels as tourism sector rebounds
Updated 24 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Tourism in the Middle East continued its post-COVID-19 fightback in the first nine months of 2022 with the number of international arrivals reaching 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by the UN.

The analysis by the body’s World Tourism Organization, known as UNWTO, showed the global tourism sector is on track to reach 65 percent of pre-pandemic levels of international visitors by the end of the year. 

The UNWTO further noted that around 700 million passengers traveled internationally in the first nine months of this year, more than double the number for the same period last year. 

The 700 million figure also represents 63 percent of 2019 levels, signaling robust growth of the tourism sector, as the scare posed by the pandemic faded away this year. 

According to the report, around 340 million passengers traveled internationally in the third quarter of 2022, and international arrivals in the Middle East actually surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 3 percent in September. 

“Results were boosted by strong pent-up demand, improved confidence levels and the lifting of restrictions in an increasing number of destinations,” said UNWTO in the report. 

The report added that export revenues from tourism could reach $1.2 to $1.3 trillion in 2022, a 60-70 percent increase over 2021, or 70-80 percent of the $1.8 trillion recorded in 2019. 

According to the report, Europe is leading from the front as the tourism sector thrives to achieve pre-pandemic levels of international visitors. 

The report noted that Europe welcomed 477 million international arrivals in the January-September period, which equates to 68 percent of the global figures. 

“Europe saw particularly robust performance in Q3, when arrivals reached almost 90 percent of 2019 levels,” UNWTO said.

Africa and the Americas also recorded strong growth compared with 2021, reaching 63 percent and 66 percent of 2019 levels, respectively. 

UNWTO further pointed out that China, a key market in the Asian region, remains largely closed due to strict COVID-19-related restrictions. 

Some of the destinations that surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of international arrivals in the first nine months were Albania, Ethiopia, Honduras, Andorra, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Colombia, El Salvador and Iceland. 

“The recovery can also be seen in outbound tourism spending from major source markets, with strong results from France where expenditure reached -8 percent through September, compared to 2019,” added the report. 

The report further said that some of the markets where outbound spending increased include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the US, and India. 

UNWTO, however, warned that the challenging economic environment, including persistently high inflation and soaring energy prices, aggravated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, could weigh on the pace of recovery in the fourth quarter and into 2023.

Topics: tourism UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  

Latest updates

Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements
Palestinians return body of Israeli teen killed in West Bank
Palestinians return body of Israeli teen killed in West Bank
Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Hopes of World Cup progress look brighter for Arab nations
Hopes of World Cup progress look brighter for Arab nations
French rescue services failed to help sinking migrant boat, BBC investigation reveals
French rescue services failed to help sinking migrant boat, BBC investigation reveals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.