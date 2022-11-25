Security escort man wearing pro-Iran protest shirt ahead of match

You are here

A man, painted in the colors of the Iranian national flag, wears a jersey reading ‘Woman, Life, Liberty’ at Al-Rayyan, Qatar in Nov. 25, 2022. (AP)
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar: A man wearing a jersey declaring support for anti-government protesters in Iran was escorted by security officers into the stadium where the national team was due to play a World Cup match with Wales on Friday, a Reuters witness said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm why the man, wearing a shirt declaring “Women, Life, Freedom,” was being accompanied by three security officers in blue.
The media liaison at the stadium for world governing body FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the stadium media manager was not aware of the incidents but would respond later.
A spokesperson for the organizing supreme committee referred Reuters to FIFA and Qatar’s list of prohibited items, but without saying which prohibited item the fan was carrying. The rules ban items with “political, offensive, or discriminatory messages.”
Another anti-government Iranian fan said she had sneaked a T-shirt past security into the stadium grounds but that her friends had been turned away because of their T-shirts which read “WOMEN LIFE FREEDOM.”
Inside the stadium, a woman with dark red tears painted from her eyes held aloft a soccer jersey with “Mahsa Amini — 22” printed on the back — a reference to the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman whose death in police custody two months ago ignited the nationwide protests in Iran, a Reuters photo showed.
A man standing next to her held a shirt printed with the words “WOMEN, LIFE, FREEDOM,” one of the main chants of the protests.
Another supporter held an Iranian flag with the words “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest), scored through with black lines as a security man stood nearby apparently pointing at him.
The protests ignited by Amini’s death mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution in Iran.
Amini died after being arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic Republic’s strict dress codes.
Iran’s World Cup team refrained from singing the national anthem ahead of their opening match with England on Monday, a sign of support for the demonstrations.

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Iran’s political turmoil appears to overshadowing also Iran’s second match at the World Cup, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar.
Iran plays Wales in their second match in Group B on Friday.
Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country’s protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom.”
Small mobs of men angrily chanted “The Islamic Republic of Iran” at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media.
Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.
Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium between fans screaming “Women, Life, Freedom” and others shouting back “The Islamic Republic.”
Some anti-government fans waved signs in support of the protest movement at Iran’s first match against England earlier this week.

DOHA: Joy for the Williams family of Spain on Wednesday at the World Cup. Then despair for the same Williams family, who are also of Ghana, on Thursday.

Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico have managed to mark both sides of their family’s heritage in a remarkable way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries. They were both born in Spain but their parents are from Ghana.

Nico was part of the young Spain team that beat Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday in the tournament’s most compelling performance so far. He came on as a second-half substitute to make his World Cup debut in Spain’s record win at the tournament.

A day later, big brother Iñaki played his first World Cup game for Ghana, a 3-2 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

That meant a complicated 24 hours in the family home back in Spain with celebrations for 20-year-old Nico no doubt swiftly followed by commiserations for 28-year-old Iñaki. The same for the two brothers, who Ghana coach Otto Addo said both feel as Spanish as they do Ghanaian.

“I know that they both have a good strong relationship with their mother and their fatherland,” was how Addo put it.

Because of his love for his parents’ country, Iñaki’s integration into the Ghana team has been very easy, Addo added, even if he was born in Bilbao and raised in the Basque region.

Iñaki, a forward just like Nico, played the whole game for Ghana against Portugal and stood in the center circle at Stadium 974 in Doha at the end with his hands on his head and looking bitterly disappointed with the loss.

“Maybe for some it’s difficult to understand but I think it’s really possible to have two countries in your heart,” Addo said of Iñaki. “And surely he has Ghana in his heart from day one. But also Spain.”

The story behind the situation involves their parents’ decision to leave Ghana nearly 30 years ago to find a better life in Europe.

Never could Felix and Maria Williams have thought they would end up with two sons playing at the World Cup when they trekked barefoot through parts of a desert and climbed a fence to get into Spain in the early 1990s. Maria was pregnant with Iñaki at the time.

They settled in Bilbao and both boys grew up to be soccer players. They still play club soccer together for hometown team Athletic Bilbao.

The brothers’ careers have always been connected, even after Iñaki decided this year to switch allegiance to Ghana and go back to his roots. Them playing for two different countries in the space of 24 hours was not the first time it has happened.

Iñaki made his debut for Ghana on Sept. 23 this year against Brazil. Nico made his first appearance for Spain against Switzerland a day later.

AFP DOHA: It was not supposed to be this way. Before the World Cup started, hopes were high in Argentina that Lionel Messi was set for a glorious swansong.

The diminutive superstar with magic in his boots insisted he was in fine shape physically ahead of what he suggested would be his final tilt at World Cup success.

After winning La Liga 10 times, the Ballon d’Or seven times, the Champions League four times and the Copa America once, this trophy is all that is missing from Messi’s massive collection of personal and collective accolades.

Argentina came into the tournament on a remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak having stunned bitter rivals Brazil in their own back yard to win last year’s Copa America.

Pundits and fans the world over were proclaiming Argentina one of — if not the — favorites.

Argentines were allowing themselves to dream: One of the greatest players the world has ever seen was about to lift football’s greatest prize.

But Tuesday’s shock 2-1 defeat to a tactically superior and more athletic Saudi Arabia has brought them back down to earth with a bump.

The realization is that far from coating an already delicious cake with icing, Messi’s World Cup story may just be about to end in ignominious fashion.

The autopsy has already begun in Argentina.

Football pundits and fans alike are speculating whether or not the ‘Pibe’ was truly fit.

He had sat out a couple of group training sessions, following his own personal program apart, because of a knock on his calf.

A picture went viral on social media of his apparently deformed ankle — although he was merely wearing an ice pack.

Fingers were even pointed at his club Paris Saint-Germain, seemingly for daring to play him week in, week out rather than wrap him in cotton wool so he could arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape to help his country.

Coach Lionel Scaloni also came under fire for his perceived inability to spring the Saudis’ high defensive line as his side were caught offside seven times in the first half.

He was also castigated for their inability to break down a stubborn defense that dropped deeper once they took the lead.

There was a sobering admission, though, that at 35, Messi might not be as great as he once was.

“He is not injured, but he does have several logical ailments due to his age and the number of minutes played this season,” said sports newspaper Ole.

Even so, Messi remains the darling of a nation upon whom their hopes rest.

Tales of his stirring speech to teammates on the bus after the Saudi game were quick to emerge.

At training the following day he supposedly told them: “The people believe that this group will not abandon them.

“It is up to us, we know that we have no choice (but to win) but we’ve already played in these types of games before, it’s time to lift our heads above the water.”

Messi will have to lift himself above the poor fare produced against the Saudis if Argentina are to beat Mexico on Saturday and keep their hopes of progressing alive.

PARIS: Lyon resuscitated the defense of their Women’s Champions League crown by winning 3-0 away to Zurich on Thursday but stayed third in their group after Juventus and Arsenal drew 1-1.

Last year’s beaten finalists Barcelona took control of their group, beating visiting Bayern Munich 3-0.

Champions Lyon had made a disastrous start with a 5-1 home loss to Arsenal then drawn their second game away to Juventus and started the third round of games in third place in Group C.

They quickly settled any nerves away to Zurich in Schaffhausen.

In the fourth minute a corner to the far post eluded goalkeeper Seraina Friedli and dropped onto the head of Melvine Malard, who had scored a costly own goal against Juventus. She atoned by powering the ball in from close range.

Lyon added a second after 35 minutes. Melvin played the ball wide to Eugenie Le Sommer and moved on for a return pass. Melvin scuffed her shot but was credited with an assist as the ball ran across the goalmouth to Signe Bruun who tapped it in.

Malard collected an intended assist after 66 minutes, nodding the ball down for Bruun to poke home.

Lyon stayed third, a point behind Juventus who drew 1-1 with leaders Arsenal in Turin.

Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn ran onto a through ball in the 52nd minute, outpaced the defense and placed the ball past Gunners goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Arsenal levelled three minutes later when Vivianne Miedema, making her first appearance since taking a leave of absence at the start of November, nodded a corner over Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

At the Camp Nou, after a scoreless first half, Barcelona overwhelmed Bayern, who had started the round tied in first place in Group D on two wins.

Barcelona took the lead after 47 minutes. Fridolina Rolfo, the left back, lofted a right-foot cross to Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic at the far post. The Swiss forward headed the ball back across the six yard box for the unmarked Geyse to nod in.

On the hour, Rolfo escaped on the flank again and this time pulled the ball back low with her left foot to Aitana Bonmati who passed the ball first time inside the near post.

Claudia Pina added a spectacular third in the 66th minute, curling a long range shot into the top corner.

Benfica climbed off the bottom when they beat visiting Rosengard 1-0 with a goal by Canadian Cloe Lacasse.

PARIS:Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli cruised to victory in the deciding doubles as Italy beat the US 2-1 in their Davis Cup quarterfinal in Malaga on Thursday.

Victory set up a semifinal clash on Saturday against Canada who also triumphed in the deciding doubles of their last-eight tie against Germany to win 2-1.

“I am really happy, I am here with my ‘brother.’ We played really well,” said Fognini, after the pair beat Jack Sock and Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4.

Italy, shorn of their two top players, world No. 15 Jannik Sinner and 16th-ranked Matteo Berrettini, eliminated an American team led by ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz and Francis Tiafoe, who is in the top 20.

Lorenzo Sonego, ranked 45th, opened the tie by coming from a set down to beat Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

Fritz leveled when he survived a tough first set to beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

Fognini and Bolelli, the 2015 Australian Open champions, broke in the ninth game of the first set and the seventh game of the second to win.

“I’m really proud of my team and of this crowd,” said captain Filippo Volandri.

“It’s like we are in Italy! All the players did an unbelievable job. Even Matteo who couldn’t play because of injury is here and Jannik is supporting from home.”

USA captain Mardy Fish did not enjoy his Thanksgiving.

“No doubt that was a tough day.” he said. “No doubt that they were the better team today.”

“Their doubles, they played phenomenally well. They’re a great team.”

On Saturday, Italy, whose only Davis Cup title came back in 1976, will face 2019 runners-up Canada.

Jan-Lennard Struff, ranked a lowly 152 in the world, gave Germany the lead in their quarterfinal with a stunning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) win over 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov.

Struff has now defeated the Canadian six times in nine meetings and on Thursday survived an 18-ace barrage from the left-hander.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the highest-ranked man in Malaga at six in the world, leveled the quarter-final with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Oscar Otte, Germany’s 65th-ranked player.

Auger-Aliassime unleashed 15 aces and 21 winners, converting the only break of the contest in the seventh game of the second set.

“These are some of the weeks I look forward to during the year, to get with the group of guys and play together,” said Auger-Aliassime.

Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil then teamed-up to defeat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to seal a spot in the semifinals for the fourth time.

On Friday, two-time champions Croatia face Australia, who have won the Davis Cup on 28 occasions, in the first semifinal.

