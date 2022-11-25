You are here

Musk announces gold, gray and blue badges for Twitter accounts

Musk has said that he wants to charge users for subscriptions to the social media platform to diversify its income stream. (AFP/File)
Musk has said that he wants to charge users for subscriptions to the social media platform to diversify its income stream. (AFP/File)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Musk announces gold, gray and blue badges for Twitter accounts

Musk announces gold, gray and blue badges for Twitter accounts
  CEO apologized for the delay and said users verification coming back next week
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk announced Friday that the platform would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts.
“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” he tweeted.
“Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.”
In another tweet, Musk said that all verified individual accounts would have the same blue check, but some would eventually be able to display a “secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org(anization) if verified as such by that org(anization).”
The Tesla and SpaceX boss’ proposal for users to be able to pay to be “verified” and obtain a blue badge on their profiles has caused confusion since he acquired the social media giant last month.
Musk proposed a subscription fee of $8 a month to allow users to obtain the blue check — which was previously free but reserved for organizations and public figures in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.
The first rollout of Musk’s subscription plan in early November quickly went south, with many accounts paying for the blue check and then impersonating world leaders, celebrities or companies.
Responding to the backlash, Musk initially postponed the launch date to November 29, before delaying it once more. It now appears the feature will launch on December 2.
Musk has said that he wants to charge users for subscriptions to the social media platform to diversify its income stream. Twitter currently depends on advertising for 90 percent of its revenue.
Several major brands have withdrawn from advertising on the platform since Musk bought it, fearing that his promised relaxation of content moderation could open their companies up to being associated with objectionable content.
According to the NGO Media Matters, half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers have announced that they are suspending or “have apparently suspended” their spending on the social network.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Updated 25 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Arab food network Fatafeat expands with new series, online presence

Arab food network Fatafeat expands with new series, online presence
  • Innovative content is key focus, says head Grigory Lavrov
  • ‘Escape Kitchen’ game with top chefs is latest offering
Updated 25 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: This month, Warner Bros. Discovery Channel’s Arabic food network, Fatafeat, gamified its culinary format for the first time with the launch of its latest series, “Escape Kitchen.”

Each episode features chefs — Manal Al-Alem, Tarek Ibrahim and Sumaya Obaid, among others — trapped in an escape room, with 45 minutes on the clock to win the game.

The network has been seeking to adapt and innovate its content offerings to retain loyal fans and attract new audiences.

In 2021, Fatafeat had to close its production studio in Dubai due to COVID-19 lockdown protocols just a month before Ramadan — a peak period for premium content — and switched to working remotely.

Although the pandemic and lockdown “increased pressure,” it also created new opportunities, particularly for entertainment and streaming providers, as “entertainment played a more prominent role in providing escape and comfort as the world navigated an unprecedented and challenging time,” Grigory Lavrov, head of Fatafeat and vice-president of marketing, local brands and franchise management in CEE & MENAT at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Arab News.

Grigory Lavrov, head of Fatafeat and vice-president of marketing, local brands and franchise management in CEE & MENAT at Warner Bros. Discovery. (Supplied)

“We encouraged more viewership time from our loyal viewers with the nostalgia and familiarity we provide and attracted a new generation of consumers by expanding our presence on social media through creative, short-form content, and, as a result, our audience reach and engagement increased by 50 percent,” Lavrov said.

In Ramadan 2021 alone, Fatafeat saw an 88 percent month-on-month increase in engagement on Facebook, garnering over 29.7 million video views. Its Instagram content enjoyed a 63 percent increase in reach during the same period, and YouTube content received 2.49 million views.

“Since its launch in 2006, Fatafeat has become a staple in every Arab household,” said Lavrov. “To sustain the brand’s strong resonance with the regional audience, Fatafeat has been creating a robust pipeline of fresh and unique content, which has been instrumental for us in attracting the new generation of consumers while continuing to entice our loyal fans,” he added.

The network is also “proactive and agile” in diversifying its platforms and expanding its reach through channels such as its mobile app, social media, over-the-top platforms, and even Alexa, becoming the first skill to be launched on the Arabic version. From next year, Fatafeat will also be present on the free-to-air channel Asharq Discovery.

The brand ventured beyond video by launching its first-ever podcast series in an exclusive collaboration with global audio streaming service Deezer last December. Since then, it has released over 100 podcasts and plans to roll out more in the future.

The network’s expansion from TV to social media and other platforms was “definitely strategic and corroborative with our aim to follow our audience and adjust to their evolving content consumption habits,” Lavrov said. “Therefore, we remain committed to continually innovating our content and maintaining omnipresence,” he added.

The network regularly conducts customer research to better understand the needs and demands of its audience to make informed decisions regarding innovating and growing the Fatafeat brand.

That said, Fatafeat is always on the “lookout for the next big thing” and is “motivated by what brews the interest of the regional audiences, which is highly dynamic and ever-changing,” Lavrov said.

Gen Zs have captured the attention of media owners, publishers and advertisers around the world and Fatafeat is no exception. A total of 72 percent of Saudi Arabia’s Gen Zs use TV on-demand and catch-up services regularly, according to a 2021 YouGov report.

They have “high expectations for creative yet easily consumable content with an attention span as short as eight seconds,” said Lavrov.

Podcasts, TikTok and Instagram Reels are popular among Gen Zs resulting in Fatafeat gravitating toward these platforms through initiatives such as its partnership with Deezer, and increased focus on TikTok and Instagram during Ramadan 2022.

“Whether it’s a never-before-seen format like our new culinary game show ‘Escape Kitchen’ or producing the first Arabic music playlist with food recipes as lyrics, Fatafeat likes to reinvent the wheel of Arab entertainment,” Lavrov said.

In line with this vision, the network is launching a digital educational series “Fatafeat and the CDA: Cooking in the Family,” which will promote awareness of the dietary needs for children of determination.

It is also launching two shows — “Chef on A Bike” on Dec. 22 and “Food Musical Show” in January 2023. The former follows the journey of a female Saudi chef with a group of motorbike riders from Jeddah to Dubai. She will meet with locals, view prominent landmarks, and experience the gastronomic culture of the Kingdom. “This show differs from our classic studio productions as it merges travel and food genres,” Lavrov said.

The latter, “The Food Musical Show,” is the first cooking musical offering on Fatafeat spotlighting an Arab family. “The show highlights the differences between generations, and viewers can expect a lot of challenges, frolic, singing, dancing, and of course, food,” he added.

Moving forward, the network seeks to diversify and expand. “We have a lot planned for 2023, but I can say for now that what’s next for Fatafeat will always be aligned with what’s next for our audiences,” said Lavrov.

Topics: Fatafeat

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week
Updated 25 November 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week
Updated 25 November 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter will provide a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week after running a poll on whether to do so for users who had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.
In a poll Musk posted on Twitter on Wednesday, 72.4 percent of the more than 3.16 million users who took part voted in favor of bringing back those who had been suspended by the social media platform.
“The people have spoken,” Musk, who acquired Twitter last month, tweeted on Thursday. “Amnesty begins next week.”
Last week, Musk, the world’s richest person, reinstated some previously suspended accounts, including former US President Donald Trump, satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.
He tweeted in October that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints.” Musk said no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.
Change and chaos have marked the billionaire’s first few weeks as Twitter’s owner. He has fired top managers, including former Chief Executive Parag Agarwal, and it was announced that senior officials in charge of security and privacy had quit.
Those resignations drew scrutiny from the US Federal Trade Commission, whose mandate includes protecting consumers and which said it was watching Twitter with “deep concern.”
Earlier Thursday, Musk tweeted that Twitter users might notice small, sometimes major improvements in the platform’s speed, which would be significant in countries far away from the United States.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Senior London police officers ordered ‘unlawful’ arrests of journalists covering protests

Senior London police officers ordered ‘unlawful’ arrests of journalists covering protests
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Senior London police officers ordered ‘unlawful’ arrests of journalists covering protests

Senior London police officers ordered ‘unlawful’ arrests of journalists covering protests
  According to review, officers did not develop sufficient grounds prior to exercising their power
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A police review has found that the arrests of four journalists at the Just Stop Oil climate protests in London were ordered by senior officers.

The Nov. 9 arrests of LBC correspondent Charlotte Lynch, photojournalist Tom Bowles, filmmaker Rich Felgate, and one more unnamed journalist were, according to the review, “not an overreaction or a mistake by police officers on the ground,” The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Instead, they were ordered by senior Hertfordshire police officers, who had not considered that journalists may be at the protests, resulting in police powers not being used appropriately.

“The bronze (policing) plan almost exclusively endorsed arrest as the only intervention available to officers,” the review team said, criticizing the approach for failing to distinguish between people and consider the balance of rights.

“There is evidence to suggest the potential for the arrests to amount to an ‘unlawful interference’ with the individuals’ freedom of expression under article 10 (of the European Convention on Human Rights),” the team added.

The review was carried out by the chief superintendent of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Jon Hutchinson, at the request of Hertfordshire Constabulary after accusations that the arrests posed a threat to press freedoms.

Two weeks prior to the review, a spokesperson for the UK prime minister expressed in Parliament unease at the arrests of journalists as supporters of Just Stop Oil climbed gantries over the M25 motorway.

Hertfordshire police arrested the four journalists — despite them showing officers valid press identification cards — on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance in relation to the Just Stop Oil protests.

The review pointed out that officers on the ground could not exercise their powers of arrest simply at the orders of a senior officer unless the latter conveyed, “sufficient information in order for the arresting officer to develop reasonable grounds.”

According to the review’s evidence, the officers who carried out the arrests did not develop sufficient grounds prior to exercising their power.

The review team said: “Having reviewed the evidence and the information available to the officers at the time, there seems to be a disconnect as to how they arrived at the outcome they did.

“The interactions of officers suggest that arrest was the likely outcome regardless of the information obtained.

“It was believed that officers had a lack of understanding as to the role of the media and how they operate,” the review added, highlighting that this had been despite the widespread coverage of the Just Stop Oil demonstrations.

Moreover, the review found that the climate protests, which took place on the London Orbital Motorway (M25), “spanned at least four other police forces, none of whom arrested members of the press.”

Topics: UK Just Stop Oil climate change Metropolitan Police

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta
  • Tech firm in August took down accounts promoting US narratives in Middle East
  • Report confirms previous media speculation about American military involvement
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Online propaganda campaigns that targeted Middle Eastern countries including Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria were linked to US military, technology firm Meta has claimed.

In its latest adversarial threat report, the company said the network that coordinated the campaigns used fake social media accounts to promote pro-Western narratives and was taken down in August after an independent research group flagged the profiles to Facebook’s parent company.

The findings of the report said: “The US network — linked to individuals associated with the US military — operated across many internet services and focused on Afghanistan, Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.”

The social media giant said 39 Facebook accounts, 16 Facebook pages, two groups, and 26 Instagram accounts had been removed for violating its policy on “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” a term used to describe the coordination of accounts and adoption of techniques to publish, promote, and spread false content.

The campaigns, believed to be the first of their kind, were designed to discredit Russia, China, Iran, and other countries, while promoting American views and values.

The tactics adopted by the US network were similar to those used in anti-Western campaigns, such as the use of fake people and the dissemination of artificially generated photos across multiple platforms.

“The people behind this activity posted primarily in Arabic, Farsi, and Russian about news and current events, including terrorism concerns and praise of the US military, as well as content about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic — some of which we removed for violating our misinformation policy,” the report added.

Although experts believe the campaigns were largely ineffective and their reach was very limited, Meta argued that the operations ran across many internet services, including Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki.

“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the US military,” Meta said in the report, adding that, “the majority of this operation’s posts had little to no engagement from authentic communities.”

The report appeared to confirm previous speculation made by various media outlets that the US military had been behind the campaigns.

In September, the Pentagon ordered an in-depth inquiry into its overseas social media operations after the White House and other government officials were reported to be growing increasingly concerned about the use of clandestine online warfare and influence operations.

Such covert activities, according to Congress, risked damaging US credibility by evoking the propaganda operations used by authoritarian governments to promote agendas at home and abroad.

The US Department of Defense said it had been, “aware of the report published by Meta, but at this time, we do not have any further comments on the report or potential actions that may be taken by the department as a result of the report.”

Topics: US Yemen Iraq Iran propaganda social media

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
  Young people enjoy immerse experiences in Gaza's first VR cafe
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

GAZA: The owner of Gaza’s first virtual reality gaming cafe is offering a fantasy world of action, music, and sports to young people who have grown up under the blockade.
“Often many of the youth who come here to play they look for an escape from the reality they live in,” Firas Al-Khodary, the owner of VR Station in Gaza city, said.
With opportunities for travel ruled out for most people by the years-long border closure imposed by Israel and Egypt, the online realm is an outlet for young people hungry for entertainment and distraction.
“I move into cities, different places, mountains, and oceans, cities that are impossible for us to visit,” said 22 year-old Youssef Al-Qudairi.
According to Al-Khodary, virtual action and combat games are the most popular among young men, while young women tend to favor sports, music and travel.
“Since we are blockaded and it is difficult to travel and move from one place to another, we come to VR and make up for all these things and we live it in the virtual reality,” said 16 year-old Nisreen Shamalakh as she put on her headset.

Topics: virtual reality Gaza Palestine young people

