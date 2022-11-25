You are here

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts starting next week

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week
Last week, Musk, the world’s richest person, reinstated some previously suspended accounts, including former US President Donald Trump
Updated 25 November 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week

Elon Musk says Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter will provide a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week after running a poll on whether to do so for users who had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.
In a poll Musk posted on Twitter on Wednesday, 72.4 percent of the more than 3.16 million users who took part voted in favor of bringing back those who had been suspended by the social media platform.
“The people have spoken,” Musk, who acquired Twitter last month, tweeted on Thursday. “Amnesty begins next week.”
Last week, Musk, the world’s richest person, reinstated some previously suspended accounts, including former US President Donald Trump, satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.
He tweeted in October that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints.” Musk said no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.
Change and chaos have marked the billionaire’s first few weeks as Twitter’s owner. He has fired top managers, including former Chief Executive Parag Agarwal, and it was announced that senior officials in charge of security and privacy had quit.
Those resignations drew scrutiny from the US Federal Trade Commission, whose mandate includes protecting consumers and which said it was watching Twitter with “deep concern.”
Earlier Thursday, Musk tweeted that Twitter users might notice small, sometimes major improvements in the platform’s speed, which would be significant in countries far away from the United States.

Senior London police officers ordered 'unlawful' arrests of journalists covering protests

Senior London police officers ordered ‘unlawful’ arrests of journalists covering protests
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Senior London police officers ordered ‘unlawful’ arrests of journalists covering protests

Senior London police officers ordered ‘unlawful’ arrests of journalists covering protests
  • According to review, officers did not develop sufficient grounds prior to exercising their power
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A police review has found that the arrests of four journalists at the Just Stop Oil climate protests in London were ordered by senior officers.

The Nov. 9 arrests of LBC correspondent Charlotte Lynch, photojournalist Tom Bowles, filmmaker Rich Felgate, and one more unnamed journalist were, according to the review, “not an overreaction or a mistake by police officers on the ground,” The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Instead, they were ordered by senior Hertfordshire police officers, who had not considered that journalists may be at the protests, resulting in police powers not being used appropriately.

“The bronze (policing) plan almost exclusively endorsed arrest as the only intervention available to officers,” the review team said, criticizing the approach for failing to distinguish between people and consider the balance of rights.

“There is evidence to suggest the potential for the arrests to amount to an ‘unlawful interference’ with the individuals’ freedom of expression under article 10 (of the European Convention on Human Rights),” the team added.

The review was carried out by the chief superintendent of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Jon Hutchinson, at the request of Hertfordshire Constabulary after accusations that the arrests posed a threat to press freedoms.

Two weeks prior to the review, a spokesperson for the UK prime minister expressed in Parliament unease at the arrests of journalists as supporters of Just Stop Oil climbed gantries over the M25 motorway.

Hertfordshire police arrested the four journalists — despite them showing officers valid press identification cards — on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance in relation to the Just Stop Oil protests.

The review pointed out that officers on the ground could not exercise their powers of arrest simply at the orders of a senior officer unless the latter conveyed, “sufficient information in order for the arresting officer to develop reasonable grounds.”

According to the review’s evidence, the officers who carried out the arrests did not develop sufficient grounds prior to exercising their power.

The review team said: “Having reviewed the evidence and the information available to the officers at the time, there seems to be a disconnect as to how they arrived at the outcome they did.

“The interactions of officers suggest that arrest was the likely outcome regardless of the information obtained.

“It was believed that officers had a lack of understanding as to the role of the media and how they operate,” the review added, highlighting that this had been despite the widespread coverage of the Just Stop Oil demonstrations.

Moreover, the review found that the climate protests, which took place on the London Orbital Motorway (M25), “spanned at least four other police forces, none of whom arrested members of the press.”

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta

Online propaganda campaign in Yemen, Iraq, other countries linked to US military: Meta
  • Tech firm in August took down accounts promoting US narratives in Middle East
  • Report confirms previous media speculation about American military involvement
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Online propaganda campaigns that targeted Middle Eastern countries including Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria were linked to US military, technology firm Meta has claimed.

In its latest adversarial threat report, the company said the network that coordinated the campaigns used fake social media accounts to promote pro-Western narratives and was taken down in August after an independent research group flagged the profiles to Facebook’s parent company.

The findings of the report said: “The US network — linked to individuals associated with the US military — operated across many internet services and focused on Afghanistan, Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.”

The social media giant said 39 Facebook accounts, 16 Facebook pages, two groups, and 26 Instagram accounts had been removed for violating its policy on “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” a term used to describe the coordination of accounts and adoption of techniques to publish, promote, and spread false content.

The campaigns, believed to be the first of their kind, were designed to discredit Russia, China, Iran, and other countries, while promoting American views and values.

The tactics adopted by the US network were similar to those used in anti-Western campaigns, such as the use of fake people and the dissemination of artificially generated photos across multiple platforms.

“The people behind this activity posted primarily in Arabic, Farsi, and Russian about news and current events, including terrorism concerns and praise of the US military, as well as content about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic — some of which we removed for violating our misinformation policy,” the report added.

Although experts believe the campaigns were largely ineffective and their reach was very limited, Meta argued that the operations ran across many internet services, including Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki.

“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the US military,” Meta said in the report, adding that, “the majority of this operation’s posts had little to no engagement from authentic communities.”

The report appeared to confirm previous speculation made by various media outlets that the US military had been behind the campaigns.

In September, the Pentagon ordered an in-depth inquiry into its overseas social media operations after the White House and other government officials were reported to be growing increasingly concerned about the use of clandestine online warfare and influence operations.

Such covert activities, according to Congress, risked damaging US credibility by evoking the propaganda operations used by authoritarian governments to promote agendas at home and abroad.

The US Department of Defense said it had been, “aware of the report published by Meta, but at this time, we do not have any further comments on the report or potential actions that may be taken by the department as a result of the report.”

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
  • Young people enjoy immerse experiences in Gaza's first VR cafe
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

GAZA: The owner of Gaza’s first virtual reality gaming cafe is offering a fantasy world of action, music, and sports to young people who have grown up under the blockade.
“Often many of the youth who come here to play they look for an escape from the reality they live in,” Firas Al-Khodary, the owner of VR Station in Gaza city, said.
With opportunities for travel ruled out for most people by the years-long border closure imposed by Israel and Egypt, the online realm is an outlet for young people hungry for entertainment and distraction.
“I move into cities, different places, mountains, and oceans, cities that are impossible for us to visit,” said 22 year-old Youssef Al-Qudairi.
According to Al-Khodary, virtual action and combat games are the most popular among young men, while young women tend to favor sports, music and travel.
“Since we are blockaded and it is difficult to travel and move from one place to another, we come to VR and make up for all these things and we live it in the virtual reality,” said 16 year-old Nisreen Shamalakh as she put on her headset.

Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies

Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies

Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies
  • Platform has been source of contact and instant updates
  • Talks about Twitter uncertain future has exposed media dependency on the platform
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Few will lose as much as journalists if Twitter dies, having grown reliant on its endless sources and instant updates despite the dangers and distortions that come with it.
There has been fevered talk of the platform’s imminent demise since billionaire Elon Musk took over last month and began firing vast numbers of staff.
But most journalists “can’t leave,” said Nic Newman, of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. “It’s actually a really important part of their work.”
Newman was working at the BBC when Twitter started making waves in 2008 and 2009.
“It was a new Rolodex, a new way of contacting people — fantastic for case studies and... experts,” he said.
But Twitter also became a competitor, replacing newsrooms as the source of breaking news for the public when terrorist attacks, natural disasters or any fast-moving story struck.
“Journalists realized they wouldn’t always be the ones breaking the news and that their role was going to be different — more about contextualising and verifying that news,” said Newman.
It also meant journalists were tied to the platform for announcements by politicians and celebrities — most famously the dreaded late-night and early-morning tweets from Donald Trump that left hundreds of journalists sleep-deprived throughout his presidency.


The dependency has bred many problems.
New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo spoke for many in 2019 when he wrote that “Twitter is ruining American journalism” with the way it “tugs journalists deeper into the rip currents of tribal melodrama, short-circuiting our better instincts in favor of mob- and bot-driven groupthink.”
By rewarding the most vehement voices, the platform tends to drown out the majority of the population — both moderates and non-elites.
“The debates that happen on Twitter are very much the debates of the elite,” said Newman. “It has definitely been a problem in newsrooms.”
“Paying attention only to Twitter tends to distort the way that many people, including journalists, see the world,” agreed Mathew Ingram, digital media specialist at the Columbia Journalism Review.
Though he hopes they have grown savvy enough to deal with the distortions, journalists have been subjected to a “huge tide of disinformation and harassment.”
But for all the frantic talk over Musk’s volatile tenure, many believe the site will survive.
“For the record, I don’t think it’s all that likely that Twitter will shut down anytime soon,” said Stephen Barnard, a sociologist at Butler University in the United States.
But he said journalists have good reason to fear its disappearance.
“They would lose access to what is for many a very large, powerful and diverse social network... (and) also a positive source of prestige and professional identity,” Barnard said.
“There is no real heir apparent in that space, so I’m not sure where they would go,” he added.
On the plus side, Ingram said, it could spur a return to “more traditional ways of researching and reporting.”
“Perhaps that would be a good thing,” he added.

Iranian-Briton arrested for media work over Amini protests

Iranian-Briton arrested for media work over Amini protests
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Iranian-Briton arrested for media work over Amini protests

Iranian-Briton arrested for media work over Amini protests
  • Iran has accused Britain of fanning the two months of protests since Mahsa Amini’s death
  • Iran has arrested 40 foreign nationals during the wave of ‘riots’
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: A British-Iranian dual national has been arrested for tipping off foreign media, including the BBC, about protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran’s Fars news agency reported late Wednesday.
The BBC, which broadcasts in Persian as part of its World Service, has repeatedly complained of threats and intimidation against its journalists and their families at home and abroad which it has blamed on Iran.
Iran, which does not accept joint citizenship, has accused Britain of fanning the two months of protests since Amini’s death in morality police custody, by hosting hostile Persian-language media.
The Fars report gave no name, gender or date of arrest, saying only that the arrest was made by the intelligence services and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran’s third city Isfahan.
Fars described the detainee as “a source for hostile television channels, namely the BBC and Iran International,” a Persian language TV channel operating out of London.
The detainee had a “direct link and family ties with some of the channels’ journalists,” the news agency added.
“Beyond working with these television channels, this individual communicated and cooperated with certain counter-revolutionary elements abroad and incited civil disobedience, rioting, security breaches, vandalism and the destruction of public property during the recent riots.”
Iran has called in the British ambassador in Tehran four times since the protests started.
Earlier this month, Britain hauled in a senior Iranian diplomat in London after what it described as death threats against journalists living in the UK.
Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for Iran International had received “credible” death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel said.
Volant Media, the channel’s London-based broadcaster, said the pair had received “death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”
Iran International has provided extensive coverage of the protests sparked by Amini’s death on September 16 after she was arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women.
Iran has arrested 40 foreign nationals during the wave of “riots,” judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in comments carried by its Mizan Online news website on Tuesday.

