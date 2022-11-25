Saudi rapper creates hip hop podcast in Arabic

You are here

Saudi music producer, rapper, and composer Bander al-Fahad is keen for hip hop to appear with local rhythms that distinguish it as Ksa music. (Supplied)
Rahaf Jambi

  • Al-Fahad told Arab News: 'I am a big supporter of the hip hop culture in Saudi Arabia'
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi music producer, rapper, and composer Bander Al-Fahad has started a podcast in Arabic to provide the latest updates on the Kingdom’s hip hop scene.

In his first podcast “Pure Hip Hop,” released on YouTube in August, other Saudi and Arab rappers shed light on the hip hop culture in the country, its relationship with Saudi society, and the history of the music genre.

Al-Fahad told Arab News: “I am a big supporter of the hip hop culture in the Kingdom. I wish to have a unique style. I am keen for hip hop to appear with Saudi rhythms that distinguish it as Saudi music.”

He first discovered his passion for music while pursuing an undergraduate degree in media communication and revealed that he would soon be dropping two more episodes.

“Podcasting is the way that I think is best to deliver my message. I had many questions about hip hop, and that’s when I decided to deliver information on it to a Saudi audience,” he said.

Al-Fahad collaborates with other Saudi YouTubers such as Ibrahim Basha, Dyler, Faisal Tiger, and Fahad Al-Dokhei to create music and jingles for local organizations. And he also aims to create a go-to platform for the genre.

“When I receive a campaign, I use their idea and begin creating the music and beats. If they don’t have a specific idea, we begin the creative process, and I initially draw the idea on a piano keyboard before transferring it to the studio, where we can use live instruments and musicians,” he added.

The musician said he was thankful that the Kingdom was placing increased focus on the music industry, especially via the recently established Music Commission.

“With the help of education services in the field of music, the young generation can now turn their passion for music into a career. Musicians can now learn, produce, and have people hear their voice,” he added.

Al-Fahad, who at first could only perform for friends and family, would like to have a lasting impact on the Kingdom’s music scene.

“My future projects include working on my company about content and music production. I’m also working on three singles and a mini album.”

He is also among the cast of “Rise of the Witches,” a Saudi fantasy series being filmed in AlUla.

 

Riyadh’s Qariat Zaman brings the past back to life

Riyadh’s Qariat Zaman brings the past back to life
Updated 25 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh’s Qariat Zaman brings the past back to life

Riyadh’s Qariat Zaman brings the past back to life
  • Qariat Zaman, or “the old village”, launched on Nov. 24 as a living record of the country’s history for Riyadh Season 2022
  • The zone is a time machine that transports visitors back to the glory of the past
Updated 25 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Old school books, telephones without touchscreens and classic cars are the kind of things that you will find at Riyadh’s tribute to how we once lived.
Qariat Zaman, or “the old village”, launched on Nov. 24 as a living record of the country’s history for Riyadh Season 2022. The zone is a time machine that transports visitors back to the glory of the past and the significant events through stalls, traditional markets, and demonstrations of the old lifestyles.
Visitors can explore Dakakin Al-Awwalin, Al-Meydan, Saudia Channel 1, Wadi Al-Masaqil, Al-Taybeen Theatre, Al-Hosh Playground, and Beit Muzna.
Qariat Zaman is an example of how the past is mixed with the present. It is a place where people can learn about old times while listening to traditional music and buying antiques.
Its activities bring together a wide range of talented people in the theater and arts. Visitors can learn old stories and tales related to Saudi traditions and heritage.
The zone recreates the life of the older generation, with workers dressed in traditional clothing and living in mudbrick houses. There are displays of traditional artworks, old crafts and dance shows.
During the previous seasons, the village garnered great admiration from visitors and received wide interest in its various recreational activities, which were enjoyed by the artistic, musical, and interactive atmosphere in an area that highlighted the Saudi heritage and its traditional elements and revived the past with excellence.

DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage

DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage

DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage
  • Al-Turaif was the original home of the Saudi royal family and the country’s first capital
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Some 1,500 employees at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have put their signatures on mud bricks to be used to restore Al-Turaif, the original home of the Saudi royal family and the country’s first capital.

DGDA Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo told Arab News: “Three hundred years ago the birthplace of the Kingdom was Al-Turaif. We give all our love and praise to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, to restore Al-Turaif, which was built by Saudis brick by brick, but no one knows their names.

“Now we are building the new Diriyah, transforming it, using the same material, same mud, same straw, same palm trees, but now we know everybody’s name.

“So the next 300 years of this will be built by all these people, and will remain very emotional and very special to them.

“It is important to get everybody’s signature and make them feel more attached to the heritage of this magnificent area.

“The reason we made everyone at DGDA pick a mud brick and sign it is because each person is responsible for building the future of the Kingdom.

“We have a wonderful king, we have a wonderful crown prince, and Vision 2030 guides us and everyone else in the Kingdom. Every person is a brick in the world of the new Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Inzerillo added that the signatures will take their place in the history books of the future.

He said: “We have 1,500 employees, each of whom has signed a brick. Every person who comes to work with us in the future will sign their brick, and all those bricks will go into the records. Today is the inauguration of that record book.

“This is historic because it is a physical representation of the future of the Kingdom, along with celebrating its past.

“Diriyah is the birthplace of the Kingdom. It is a source of national identity and national pride.

“These bricks represent that identity and pride, and celebrate our rich past, culture and heritage, and give us optimism for our future. It is a very historic and very emotional moment for us.”

Sound storm to hit Riyadh as top artists fly in for music extravaganza

Sound storm to hit Riyadh as top artists fly in for music extravaganza
Updated 25 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Sound storm to hit Riyadh as top artists fly in for music extravaganza

Sound storm to hit Riyadh as top artists fly in for music extravaganza
  • ‘Loudest Week’ to feature 370 creatives, says MDLBEAST
  • Nancy Ajram, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Amr Diab to headline
Updated 25 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Entertainment organizer MDLBEAST has announced that over 370 music artists and experts will fly in for Riyadh’s “Loudest Week,” which features the XP Music Futures conference and SOUNDSTORM 2022 events.

These details were revealed by Ramadan Al-Haratani, CEO of the company, at a special media preview held in the capital recently. He said the firm remains committed to advancing the regional creative economy through the development of local talent.

To be held from Dec. 1 to 3, SOUNDSTORM 2022 will be headlined by some of the world’s bestselling artists including Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Marshmello and Post Malone. Arabic music lovers will also be able to enjoy performances by Egypt’s Amr Diab, Lebanon’s Nancy Ajram, and Saudi’s Rabeh Saqar.

XP Music Futures, the music conference in Riyadh from Nov. 28 to 30, will take place in the JAX district. Industry pioneers including Mathew Knowles, Hardwell, Amy Thomson and Elyanna will join hundreds of leading music movers and shakers for panel and solo speaker sessions across XP’s day program.

Al-Haratani said music and entertainment plays a significant role in contributing to the economy. SOUNDSTORM generated SR395 million ($105 million) in spending by concertgoers last year. This year, XP Music Futures is helping to attract further “global investment and partnerships through the relationships we’ve built,” he added.

A recent survey conducted by MDLBEAST showed that 89 percent of young Saudi artists and musicians see the festival as an opportunity to grow, develop and empower the Kingdom’s art and music talent. Also, 84 percent now believe they have opportunities for success in Saudi Arabia.

“Our focus for this year’s SOUNDSTORM is to enhance the visitors’ experience across all aspects, all the way from (the start of) their journey to the moment they leave and everything in-between,” said Al-Haratani.

Al-Haratani said security would be beefed up at this year’s event, with over 3,800 personnel on site, which is an average of one guard for every 35 guests. The festival would be monitored by over 300 CCTV cameras, with health services also provided.

In addition, MDLBEAST supports “Respect & Reset,” an anti-harassment campaign. The company would act against any person who is abusive or offensive. This includes verbal, written or physical threats, Al-Haratani told Arab News.

The SOUNDSTORM site is expected to be double in size compared to last year. “When we design the event, we design it with the ‘guest experience’ sort of lens. So we looked at the guest journey and worked on the infrastructure requirements pre-arrival to the site, including tripling the parking size for all ticket holders.”

“We’ve also worked on the infrastructure of the roads leading towards the site. And then once you arrive on the site, we’ve enhanced the experience through building bridges that allow you to connect with all the stages and the elevated platform to enjoy the show in an exclusive way,” he added.

Al-Haratani said the parking lot would be accessible to all ticket holders, while the premium and VIP guests would have access to the stage-connecting bridges, also known as the “Storm Loop,” and to the dedicated lounges and terraces.

Saudi leaders congratulate Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s PM 

Saudi leaders congratulate Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s PM 
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi leaders congratulate Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s PM 

Saudi leaders congratulate Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s PM 
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on being sworn in as Malaysia’s new prime minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

In a cable, the King wished the Malaysian PM success and the Malaysian people further progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the prime minister.

Ibrahim was sworn in on Thursday, reaching the apogee of a three-decade-long political career.

Clad in traditional Malay attire and headgear, the leader of the reformist alliance, Pakatan Harapan, or PH, took the oath of office at the National Palace before Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Last week’s election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament, with neither opposition leader Ibrahim nor former PM Muhyiddin Yassin winning the simple majority needed to form a government.

The stalemate was resolved after the king held a meeting with the nine-member Conference of Rulers on Thursday.

Jeddah receives 179mm of rainfall, higher figure than 2009 peak

Jeddah receives 179mm of rainfall, higher figure than 2009 peak
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

Jeddah receives 179mm of rainfall, higher figure than 2009 peak

Jeddah receives 179mm of rainfall, higher figure than 2009 peak
  • Maximum alert issued in face of weather conditions
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The National Center of Meteorology recorded 179 mm of rainfall on Thursday, the highest amount ever received in the city.

Rain fell from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the south of the province in a heavier downpour than the previous biggest, in 2009.

The Jeddah Municipality announced a maximum alert in the wake of the weather conditions, while the meteorology center warned of moderate to heavy rain in the governorates of Jeddah and Rabigh in the Makkah region, including Thuwal and coastal areas, accompanied by surface winds, hail and flooding, until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

King Abdulaziz Airport announced that some flights had been delayed due to the weather. The airport was hoping to communicate with air carriers to confirm dates and times for rearranged flights.

Makkah Municipality employs 11,800 field workers to prepare for the rainy season. It has machinery and equipment to deal with the expected conditions. Its operation and maintenance department assesses the performance of rainwater drainage network channels in main and side roads, intersections and squares.

It removes sediment which can impede water flow in drainage systems, in accordance with contingency plans.

Task forces and equipment have been deployed throughout Makkah, with some 52 water tanks, each with a capacity of 194,000 gallons, removing floodwaters. Some 146 excavating machines and 89 multipurpose trucks have been dealing with the impact of the rain and removing water from the roads and streets.

The municipality has also organized field teams to remove waste that may have built up in the wake of the downpours.

It has also increased the number of cleaning teams to work on clearing sewers to prevent any dangers that may pose a threat to residents and visitors.

The teams have been deployed along with 520 machines, including lorries, pump tanks, Bobcats, tankers and automated sweepers, as well as a large number of pumps and excavating machines. Work is being carried out around the clock to implement contingency plans.

Makkah contains huge rainwater drainage systems that reach around 540 km and cover all of the region’s neighborhoods and holy sites. The systems include closed trunk water mains and deep tunnel networks, as well as shallow and open drainage channels.

The municipality also carries out maintenance and cleaning operations throughout the year to help reduce the effects of flooding on the region.

