University of Tabuk and Red Sea Global launch Saudi tourism program 

JEDDAH: The University of Tabuk and Red Sea Global signed a partnership to launch a tourism educational program for Saudi students, Red Sea Hospitality Pioneers.
The program will take place at the Tourism and Hospitality College of Al-Wajh governorate, located on the coast of the Red Sea.
The University of Tabuk tweeted: “The Red Sea Hospitality Pioneers Program, ending with employment will begin in the second semester of the academic year 1444 AH (2023 A.D.).”
The eight semester-program is divided into two tracks of intermediate diplomas, including the Food and Beverage Management Diploma, which will teach students operational skills including purchasing ingredients, developing menus, and preparing, presenting, and serving food and beverages.
The Hospitality Management Diploma, meanwhile, will see students learn skills that will enable them to succeed with careers in luxury hospitality services covering different aspects ranging from sales and customer services to policies and procedures used to ensure proper and smooth operations.
Graduates of the program will be qualified for job opportunities at hotels, tourist resorts, restaurants, food and beverage departments, and event organizing companies.
The Red Sea Hospitality Pioneers Program features monthly monetary rewards from RSG to be given to all enrolled students, internships at RSG-affiliated international hotels, and will see distinguished students receive internship programs at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
A similar program was launched previously between the same parties targeting students aged 18 and above to enhance and qualify local talents. RSG has launched many other programs over the years with the same goal, to enhance tourism quality in the region and to educate and qualify local talents, including the English For Tourism Program, the Red Sea Art Competition, as well as the Red Sea Ecotecture.
World premiere of ‘Nine Songs’ fills AlUla with excitement
Updated 27 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
ALULA: Every seat occupied beneath the vast AlUla sky at the outdoor Wadi AlFann was filled with anticipation and excitement to witness the world premiere of “Nine Songs” on Saturday night.
For two nights only, ending Nov. 27, the vision of artist Rui Fu, and co-artistic director and producer, Farooq Chaudhry, morphed from Mother Nature into life. The audience received a full sensory experience, surrounded by a carefully-curated, modern and inventive interpretation unfurling before them.
The title of the work was inspired by a collection of poems from the ancient Chinese “Songs of Chu,” dated to 300 B.C. The location for the theatrical music performance was fitting, as the ancient landscape of AlUla was incorporated into the visual elements of the show.
Fu blended the sounds of the wind with her own voice and instruments, such as the Chinese dulcimer, Japanese taiko drums, violins, and harps.
The Chinese American singer-songwriter specializes in improvisational singing and composing, and was inspired by traditional Chinese classical aesthetics as well as Chinese ethnic music traditions.
The audience on opening night was a mix of Saudis and non-Saudis, who filled the site, inspired by the natural landscape of AlUla and its geological structures, with light sky, and fairy-lit candles leading them along a steady pathway atop the sand.
Fu did not want the audience to be restricted by the lyrics, wishing to free people of linguistic hurdles that might arise.
Any speaker of any language could follow the story, with the sounds and movements their own form of communication, connecting the sky to the ground and to everything in between. Certain sections of the show blended ancient Chinese, recited in different dialects, in addition to Fu adding her own twist.
“The majority of our show is actually in my own improvised language, and I find that very helpful because it helps us to focus on the emotional essence of the melodies more, without being restricted by cultural barriers, and also language restrictions and limitations and having to figure out what it means and how to say it in order to interact with the musicians,” Fu told Arab News.
“I believe that will be a way to help us all present the music with more passion, with more intuition, and the audience will understand it as well, because it’s not supposed to be a language that you’re supposed to understand intellectually — it is supposed to be a language that you feel, along with the music,” she said.
“This is a humongous, interesting, and diverse blend of cultures. And it’s been a very rewarding challenge to see how we can bring together different perspectives — different ways of interpreting the same story from different angles — so that I believe all of us feel that we’ve expanded who we are as artists and as people as a result of this project,” Fu added.
Jocelyn Pook, the music director and co-composer of this project, told Arab News that it was a thrill to work on “Nine Songs” because of the eclectic group of musicians from all over the world that joined in, as well as the juxtaposition of ancient and modern, of different Chinese and Western instruments, and AlUla.
“We’ve been devising the music together as a group, and it's been a very unusual process and kind of challenging, actually,” Pook told Arab News.
“We’ve got a Chinese dulcimer and a guqin and (an) extraordinary sort of array of percussion taiko drums, and a double bass, (an) extraordinary virtuoso violinist, Preetha, and harps — two harps — (a) Celtic and a gothic harp. It’s created this incredible landscape in the music, and I think it’s quite varied. And of course, Rui, with her extraordinary singing and range of vocal singing, which is sometimes very playful, sometimes quite traditional,” Pook added.
Spearheaded by the Royal Commission for AlUla, Fu was able to invite musicians from around the world from different cultures. There are two Chinese instrumentalists and collaborators from Japan, the UK, India, and the US.
“Nine Songs” is the inaugural activity of the Wadi AlFann’s season-opening, with temporary exhibitions, artist residencies, and symposiums planned. Five new commissioned artworks are due for completion in 2024.
Visit the AlUla and Wadi AlFann websites for more details.
History, mystery and magic as first Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival wraps up
Festival gave ancient landscapes a new lease of life
Updated 26 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
KHAYBAR: Past, present and future came together as the inaugural Ancient Kingdoms Festival drew to a close with a series of dramatic events showcasing three historic oases of the northwest — AlUla, Khaybar and Tayma — for a modern audience.
The festival, launched on Nov. 11, was the first of its kind to focus entirely on the sites, which were at the crossroads of culture in ancient times, and also centers of influence and wealth.
By focusing on a range of events, including cultural performances, workshops and sightseeing opportunities, the festival gave these ancient landscapes a new lease of life, with many of the activities expected to continue after the festival’s close.
A spectacular show lit up the night sky as 1,450 drones formed shapes while an orchestra played music by UK composer Matt Faddy. The show will continue until Dec. 15, 2023.
FASTFACT
A spectacular show lit up the night sky as 1,450 drones formed shapes while an orchestra played music by UK composer Matt Faddy. The show will continue until Dec. 15, 2023.
Visitors to Khaybar can still explore the mysterious prehistoric stone structures on foot, or by car or a 20-minute helicopter excursion, hovering over the old and new.
“We made this festival to reflect the stories behind all the ancient civilizations that lived around or in these three places,” Abdulrazzag Alanzi, a local storyteller and tour guide, told Arab News.
Alanzi used to visit his cousins in Khaybar as a child and still recalls hearing stories about the region going back centuries.
“I used to love reading a lot of fictional stories and also a lot of old stories, and when I heard about something that happened in this area many years ago, it always fascinated me. This is what pushed me into this line of work, tourism,” he said.
“AlUla, Khaybar and Tayma have a lot of historical stories and a lot of information that we need to show the world.”
Fahad Aljuhani, a storyteller who describes the area as the “greatest living museum,” also came to the area as a child to connect with his cousins — and to discover hidden treasures.
“I’m a ‘Rawi’ and ‘Rawi’ in English means a storyteller. Now we are on an island that floats on a sea of rock which is Khaybar. I used to come to Khaybar and visit my relatives, and they would tell us a story about the tombs and the oasis, and I didn’t have the chance to visit them until now,” he told Arab News.
Aljuhani said that 5 million years ago, hundreds of volcanic eruptions occurred simultaneously in the area.
“If you feel the rocks, they seem to generate heat from within, similar to those who choose to watch over the land today and tell its many-layered stories,” he said.
Tour guide Enass Al-Sherrif told Arab News that she is excited to see people, including those from around the Kingdom, taking the time to learn about their past.
Al-Sherrif describes her job as the best she could ever have.
“I am really proud and honored. And I want to show you and make you feel the experience, how we transformed this place into an amazing destination for others to come and visit us,” she said.
The festival and its extended program aims to shed light on the legends and legacies of ancient times in the Kingdom’s northwest region, allowing visitors to explore and learn about the “largest living museum in the world.”
It is two years since AlUla began reopening heritage sites to domestic and international tourists with its pioneering Winter at Tantora program, which lasts until March.
While the Ancient Kingdoms Festival wrapped up on a chilly day on Nov. 27, many of the visitor experiences will continue well beyond the festival period, with some available year-round.
“The northwest Arabian Peninsula is the jewel in the heritage crown of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a source of fascination for a global community of archaeologists and researchers. Their discoveries shed new light on the societies that endowed the region with such relics of the ancients, preserved in wonders of prehistoric geology, art, and historical architecture that reveal important truths,” the Royal Commission for AlUla, which hosted the event, said in a statement.
The commission plans to host the Ancient Kingdoms Festival annually. Further details are available on its website.
Little Riyadh is open daily from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.
Updated 26 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: A new entertainment zone was added to Riyadh Season on Saturday with the opening of Little Riyadh, which offers visitors a range of activities, including live music, yoga sessions, and crafting workshops.
Situated next to The Groves in the Diplomatic Quarter, Little Riyadh also houses a number of dining options, including Parker’s, which bills itself as a “French restaurant with an American touch,” and the first Riyadh branch of the well-known Danish juice bar and coffee shop Joe & The Juice.
Little Riyadh is open daily from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.
The third Riyadh Season now includes 15 entertainment zones: Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.
Throughout the season, the various zones will play host to concerts, exhibitions, firework displays, theatrical performances including Cirque du Soleil, and sporting events including the Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and a combined team from the squads of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, and WWE shows.
Artist spotlight for Saudi Arabia’s ‘lost treasure’
Four years after his death, galleries honor Fahad Al-Hajailan’s legacy
Updated 26 November 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: He was a pioneering Saudi contemporary artist who exhibited abroad in exhibitions and biennales, but whose name was rarely heard at home.
Now, four years after he died alone and surrounded by his beloved works of art, Fahad Al-Hajailan is at last getting the recognition he deserves.
Mono Gallery, in collaboration with Naila Art Gallery, has revived his work with a “Al-Hajailan in the Mirror” exhibition commemorating the artist’s lost legacy.
Al-Hajailan, who died in 2018, was a founding member of the Riyadh Fine Art Group, a member of its advisory committee, and a pioneer in Saudi contemporary art.
He exhibited globally in shows and biennales in the US, China, the UK, Tunisia, France and Germany, but was all but unknown in the Kingdom, failing to gain the attention directed at headlining contemporary artists, such as Ahmed Mater, and Ayman Yossri.
With culture and creativity in the spotlight as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms, Mono Gallery decided to revive one of the country’s “lost treasures.”
Momen Al-Muslimani, the gallery’s founder, told Arab News that Al-Hajailan “was kept almost in the shade. No one knew how powerful he was at the time, 10 years ago.
“If someone is appreciative of an artist, first of all, they would buy his art at a general price, never trying to squeeze him or take advantage. There are a lot of art-lovers who are passionate collectors in the Kingdom. They should have run toward him 10 years ago, creating books, literature, (doing) interviews.”
FASTFACT
Four years after his death, galleries honor Fahad Al- Hajailan’s legacy.
According to Al-Muslimani, who was a close friend of Al-Hajailan, the artist never received the recognition he deserved.
Al-Hajailan spent most of his days in his studio, “painting away his emotions,” according to Al-Muslimani, who suggests the artist’s abstract style and poetic use of color reflect the mystery, sadness and sense of loneliness in his own life.
In 2018, Al-Hajailan died of a heart attack at age 61, in the middle of the night, alone and surrounded by his unappreciated works.
“Artists need someone else to feel on their behalf, to speak on their behalf, to express who they are on their behalf, because they forget themselves. They are completely inside the piece of artwork they’re creating,” Al-Muslimani said.
Instead of pursuing a degree in fine arts, which he could not afford at the time, Al-Hajailan spent much of his career as an art teacher, as well as curating cartoon graphics for Al-Jazeera and Al-Riyadh newspapers.
Only after discovering works by Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo did he realize that art did not have to be taught.
The true artist is never satisfied with his work, the gallery owner said, and this was the case with Al-Hajailan, who battled fatigue and hunger in a bid to create the ideal piece that would do his work justice.
“I’ve made this artwork, but I can do better. I can find more secrets in me,” Al-Hajailan would often say.
“The artist is most probably the only human on earth who does not have the choice to be an artist or not. He grew up having a pencil and a pen in his hand. He needs to draw; if he doesn’t draw, if he doesn’t paint, he would feel sick. And this is Fahad Al-Hajailan,” Al-Muslimani said.
Since his death, Al-Hajailan has been exhibited at the inaugural Diriyah Biennale and commemorated in Misk Art Institute’s Art Library book series.
Mono Gallery is presenting a timeline of his work, ranging from early pencil sketches in 1986 to the acrylic paintings of 2015.
“In Saudi contemporary art, we have a couple of pioneers — we can count them on by hand. One of them is Fahad Al-Hajailan. He is probably in the top three who people would never debate about. Everybody would speak with passion and love toward his art, his creativity. He is one of those treasures in the country.”
Who’s Who: Fawziah Al-Hoshan, general manager for Saudi Arabia at YOUGotaGift
Updated 26 November 2022
Arab News
Fawziah Al-Hoshan is the general manager for Saudi Arabia at YOUGotaGift, the Middle East’s leading marketplace for gift cards.
Her experience in human resources and rewards management spans over a decade.
In her career, Al-Hoshan has worked with multinational corporations and Saudi corporations. In addition to developing and driving employee engagement and well-being, Al-Hoshan bridges the gap between organizational direction and employee lifecycles and empowers people and institutions.
Al-Hoshan was responsible for launching YOUGotaGift in the Kingdom, selecting the team and fostering a performance-driven culture to enable the right talent to thrive. Using cross-functional team information and sales performance, she developed a go-to-market strategy for the company in the Kingdom and capitalized on the prevalent business opportunities and risks.
Before her current role, Al-Hoshan was an HR business partner at Olayan Group, an investment firm with an active global investment portfolio. She has also worked at PepsiCo as a total rewards manager. For localization and women empowerment, she received PepsiCo’s Chairman’s Award and PepsiCo Transformation Award.
Originally from Saudi Arabia, Al-Hoshan graduated from King Saud University with a business administration and management degree.
Al-Hoshan seeks to grow the YOUGotaGift team in Saudi Arabia and build new standards for convenience for consumers and businesses.
Last month, YOUGotaGift launched the HappyYou multi-brand eGift Card, a super gift card redeemable at all their partner brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.