Green Falcons resume preparations for match against Mexico

DOHA: The Saudi national team resumed their preparatory program at their residence in Qatar on Sunday for their match against Mexico on Wednesday, in the third and final round of the group stage of the World Cup.
On the pitch, coach Herve Renard divided the players into two groups. The first included those who mainly participated in the last match against Poland; he assigned them recovery exercises in the health club.
The training session for the second group, which was held at the Sealine Resort Stadium, began with warm-up exercises then the squares exercise.
After that, a two-group division was conducted on half of the pitch, to conclude the training session with stretching exercises.
Riyad Sharahili participated in group training after completing his recovery training.
Medical examinations conducted for Mohamed Al-Breik revealed that he had an injury to the calf muscle.
The Green Falcons will continue their preparations on Monday, with a training session at 6 p.m. at the Sealine Resort Stadium. It will be open to the media for the first 15 minutes.
