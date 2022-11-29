You are here

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
Of the UK’s total population, 6.5 percent — 3.9 million people — are adherents of Islam. (File/AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
  • Latest census shows 6.5% of population are adherents of Islam
  • Second most common ethnic group is “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh”
LONDON: The Muslim population of the UK has risen 44 percent in a decade, according to the latest census figures published by the Office for National Statistics. Of the country’s total population, 6.5 percent — 3.9 million people — are adherents of Islam.

Meanwhile, the second most common ethnic group in the UK is now “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh,” making up 9.3 percent of the population.

In figures showing that the UK has diversified apace since the last census in 2011, London is now two-thirds ethnic minority, while other major cities such as Leicester, Luton and Birmingham have become home to “minority majorities,” driven by significant increases in Asian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and East Africa.

The census is a survey of trends across the UK that is undertaken every 10 years to provide as accurate a picture of the makeup of the country as possible.

The 2021 census found that around 10 percent of UK households now contain members from at least two different ethnic groups, an increase of 8.7 percent.

It also found that Punjabi and Urdu have become the fifth and sixth most common languages spoken in the UK, with 291,000 and 270,000 speakers respectively, making up around 1 percent of the total population.

The deputy director of the census, Jon Wroth-Smith, said: “Today’s data highlights the increasingly multicultural society we live in. The percentage of people identifying their ethnic group as ‘White: English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British,’ continues to decrease. Whilst this remains the most common response to the ethnic group question, the number of people identifying with another ethnic group continues to increase.

“However, the picture varies depending on where you live. London remains the most ethnically diverse region of England, where just under two-thirds identify with an ethnic minority group, whereas under one in 10 identify this way in the North East.

“But despite the ethnically diverse nature of society, nine in 10 people across England and Wales still identify with a UK national identity, with nearly eight in 10 doing so in London.”

On solidarity day, Indonesia rallies support for Palestinian cause

On solidarity day, Indonesia rallies support for Palestinian cause
On solidarity day, Indonesia rallies support for Palestinian cause
  • Jakarta sees Palestinian statehood as mandated by its own 1945 constitution
  • Activists held month-long events to promote unity for Palestinians
JAKARTA: Indonesian officials and activists on Tuesday observed International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People amid calls to boost efforts for the independence of Palestine.

For decades, Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause.

People and authorities in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

In its preamble, the Indonesian constitution says that “independence is the inalienable right of every nation.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo reaffirmed the nation’s commitment and “continuous support of the Palestinian independence,” when he hosted Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Jakarta in late October.

Solidarity was also on display throughout November, which Indonesian activists declared the Month of Solidarity for Palestine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the fight for Palestine’s independence had “become more complex” in the wake of various global challenges, such as the post-coronavirus pandemic situation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Indonesia will consistently support the Palestinian struggle … Unity in Palestine is a very important issue … and as such we have always emphasized that reconciliation must be pushed forward and supported by internal players in Palestine,” Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, Middle East director at the ministry, said during Tuesday’s solidarity day commemorations.

“We are ready to facilitate those steps toward reconciliation, Indonesia is also ready to give its support for Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations.”

A series of events to rally support were organized across the country by Aqsa Working Group to “send a message to the public that the advocacy for Al-Aqsa and Palestine is in line with the 1945 Constitution.”

The group derives its name from Al-Aqsa Mosque — the third-holiest site in Islam — in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem.

“Everything had come from our spirit for humanity,” Muhammad Anshorullah, head of the group’s executive committee, said during a closing event on Tuesday.

“Colonization is not in line with humanity and justice.”

Anshorullah told Arab News that the program also included advocacy to reject the participation of Israel’s national team in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which Indonesia is set to host next year.

Indonesia has no diplomatic relations with Israel. The Indonesian government has been repeatedly calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

Israel’s growing interest in normalizing relations with the Southeast Asian nation, following 2020 US-brokered accords with four other Muslim nations, has mobilized Indonesian activists to strengthen their efforts.

“Indonesia, we will not establish relations before Israel recognizes Palestine,” Hikmahanto Juwana, international relations expert and law professor at the University of Indonesia, told Arab News.

“We have the power to put pressure against Israel.”

Gen. Asim Munir takes over as Pakistan army chief amid intense political acrimony

Gen. Asim Munir takes over as Pakistan army chief amid intense political acrimony
Gen. Asim Munir takes over as Pakistan army chief amid intense political acrimony
  • Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa retires after completing 6-year extended term
  • Army has recently come under unprecedented criticism for role in politics
ISLAMABAD: Gen. Asim Munir assumed charge of the Pakistan army at a ceremony on Tuesday, taking over command from the outgoing Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at a moment of intense public debate over the military’s role and power in the country’s political system.

Bajwa retires after completing a six-year extended term heading an institution that has historically held massive sway in the governance and foreign policy matters of the nuclear-armed South Asian nation.

He also steps down at a time when the army, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history, has come under intense criticism, arguably unprecedented for the all-powerful institution, particularly for its role in politics.

At the center of the attacks are ex-premier Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which has accused Bajwa of backing the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government and helping it come to power through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence that removed Khan from office in April. The army denies this.

“I have complete faith that under his leadership, the army will set new benchmarks of success,” Bajwa said of his successor in his farewell speech at the change of command ceremony at the army’s headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“God willing, his appointment will prove to be positive for the army and the country.”

In a speech last week, Bajwa directly took on Khan, saying the military would play no role in national politics in the future.

“A state of hysteria was created in the country on the pretext of a fake and false narrative,” the army chief said about criticism of the military based on Khan’s main accusation that Washington supported his removal with the help of local political rivals, a charge denied by the US.

Bajwa also said last week that the military had decided in February last year to quit any role in Pakistani politics.

Analysts remain skeptical that it will do so, and soon after his retirement, his critics described his legacy as one of “political turmoil.”

“Gen. Bajwa leaves behind a legacy of political turmoil, a shattered economy and worst of all a fracturing of the relationship of trust between the army and citizens, with his decisions,” senior PTI leader and Khan aide, Asad Umar, said on Twitter.

“There is massive damage control that the new GHQ (General Headquarters of the army) set up will have to undertake post departure of Gen. Bajwa,” former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said, referring to the new military leadership.

Ahead of the handing over, Bajwa on Monday held farewell meetings with PM Sharif and President Arif Alvi, in which both leaders lauded the outgoing officer’s services for Pakistan.

“Under the leadership of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army demonstrated exemplary services in effectively dealing with various challenges, including the country’s exclusion from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Grey List, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent flashfloods,” the PM’s office said in a statement.

“You had the honor of leading the best army in the world.”

The army’s command now goes to Munir who has held some of the top positions in the military in a career spanning more than three decades.

Described as a “clear-headed” general by the media, Munir grew up in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and is the son of a school principal. He received a prestigious award for officers, known as the sword of honor, as top of his year at the military academy.

Munir previously served as chief of Pakistan’s Military Intelligence in 2017 and the Inter-Services Intelligence in 2018. He was abruptly removed as ISI chief after just eight months on what was widely believed to be the request of then-prime minister Khan. No reason was given for his removal.

Before becoming army chief, Munir served as the army’s quartermaster general.

Domestically, his appointment could impact Pakistan’s fragile democracy at a time of street protests and amid widespread calls for early elections. He will also most certainly lead the path of Pakistan’s ties with neighbors India and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and choreograph the delicate dance of Islamabad’s relationship with Beijing and Washington.

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

NATO chief says alliance won't back down on Ukraine aid
NATO chief says alliance won't back down on Ukraine aid
  • NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest are focusing on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine such as air defense systems and ammunition
BUCHAREST: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.
NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest are focusing on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine such as air defense systems and ammunition, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid as well.
Part of this non-lethal aid — goods such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers — has been delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to and which Stoltenberg aims to increase.
“Nato will continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not back down,” Stoltenberg said in a speech in Bucharest.
“The main focus is supporting Ukraine and ensuring President (Vladimir Putin) doesn’t win,” he said, adding that the only way to get the right terms for a negotiation to begin would be for Ukraine to advance on the battlefield.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his fellow citizens of new Russian attacks this week that could be as bad as last week’s, the worst yet, which left millions of people with no heat, water or power.
Russia acknowledges attacking Ukrainian infrastructure. It denies its intent is to hurt civilians.
“It is going to be a terrible winter for Ukraine, so we are working to strengthen our support for it to be resilient,” a senior European diplomat said.
Germany, which holds the G7 presidency, also scheduled a meeting of the Group of Seven rich nations with some partners on the sidelines of the NATO talks as it presses for ways to speed up reconstructing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Washington had been working with US utilities and hardware providers and with European nations to locate equipment that can help restore high-voltage transmission stations damaged by Russian missile strikes, senior State Department official told reporters.
The official did not specify what form the assistance would take or how much it would be worth.
France and Germany have said they are sending more than 100 power generators each to help stabilize the electricity grid.
“The reason Russia is continuing these war crimes is because it is losing ground,” a French official said, referring to the attacks on civilian infrastructure.
WEAPONS’ CRUNCH?
On the military side, NATO keeps pushing weapons manufacturers to accelerate production but a second diplomat cautioned there were increasing problems with supply capacity.
“We are doing the maximum we can on deliveries, but there is a real problem. The Ukrainians know it. Even the US weapons industry despite its strength is having issues,” the diplomat said.
Ministers will also discuss Ukraine’s application for NATO membership. But they are likely to only confirm the alliance’s open-door policy while NATO membership still appears far away.
In 2008, a NATO summit at the same Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, built under dictator Nicolae Ceausescu who was toppled in 1989, agreed that Ukraine would eventually become a member of the alliance.
However, leaders have stopped short of taking any concrete steps such as giving Ukraine a membership action plan that would lay out a timetable for bringing it closer to NATO.
Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia will also attend the meeting on Wednesday as the alliance looks to strengthen ties with the countries amid fears Russia is seeking to destabilize states beyond Ukraine.
NATO ministers will also talk about how to strengthen the resilience of society, days after Stoltenberg warned Western nations must be careful not to create new dependence on China as they wean themselves off Russian energy supplies.

Toronto police charge man with 1983 killings of 2 women

Toronto police charge man with 1983 killings of 2 women
Toronto police charge man with 1983 killings of 2 women
  • In 2019, genetic samples in the case were sent to a lab in Texas, where the results were cross-referenced with samples uploaded to Family Tree DNA, a Houston-based commercial genetic testing company, police said
TORONTO: A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday.
Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the killings of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice in 1983.
Both women had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death, Ramer said. Although their bodies were discovered four months apart, detectives linked the deaths using DNA technology in 2000, and investigators suspected the same man in both cases, he said.
Police said Gilmour was a 22-year-old aspiring fashion designer and Tice was a 45-year-old mother of four who held a master’s degree in social work and worked with disadvantaged children.
“This is a day that I and we’ve been waiting almost an entire lifetime for,” said Sean McCowan, Erin’s brother.
“It finally puts a name and a face to someone who for all of us had been a ghost.”
In 2019, genetic samples in the case were sent to a lab in Texas, where the results were cross-referenced with samples uploaded to Family Tree DNA, a Houston-based commercial genetic testing company, police said.
From there, detectives worked backwards, building a family tree of the suspect’s nearest common relatives, said Det. Sgt. Steve Smith. As they closed in on Sutherland, police served him with a warrant for his DNA to test directly against the samples recovered from the crime scenes.
Smith said the same lab had helped police in a different case, analyzing DNA samples to identify the man who likely killed 9-year-old Christine Jessop in 1984. Police said they would have charged that man with murder, but a lawyer for the Jessop family said he died by suicide in 2015.
Smith said Sutherland had not previously been a suspect or person of interest in the deaths of Gilmour and Tice, and that police would not have connected him without the DNA technology.
Toronto police said they will now investigate whether Sutherland is connected to any other unsolved cases from the past 39 years. Detectives are also reaching out to police services across the province where the man might have lived or visited, Smith said.
Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police arrested Sutherland without incident on Thursday in Moosonee. He is next set to appear in court on Dec. 9.
Smith said Sutherland was living in Toronto at the time of the deaths. He said there is a publication ban on the case and declined to release more details.

 

Leading media outlets urge US to end prosecution of Julian Assange

Leading media outlets urge US to end prosecution of Julian Assange
Leading media outlets urge US to end prosecution of Julian Assange
  • The material was leaked to WikiLeaks by the then American soldier Chelsea Manning and revealed the inner workings of US diplomacy around the globe
WASHINGTON: The United States should end its prosecution of Julian Assange, leading media outlets from the United States and Europe that had collaborated with the WikiLeaks founder said on Monday, citing press freedom concerns.
“This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America’s First Amendment and the freedom of the press,” editors and publishers of the Guardian, the New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El País said in an open letter.
Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, related to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables. His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing, including in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Monday marked twelve years since those media outlets collaborated to release excerpts from over 250,000 documents obtained by Assange in the so-called “Cablegate” leak.
The material was leaked to WikiLeaks by the then American soldier Chelsea Manning and revealed the inner workings of US diplomacy around the globe. The documents exposed “corruption, diplomatic scandals and spy affairs on an international scale,” the letter said.
In August, a group of journalists and lawyers sued the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo over allegations the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited Assange during his stay in Ecuador’s embassy in London.
Assange spent seven years in the embassy before being dragged out and jailed in 2019 for breaching bail conditions. He has remained in prison in London while his extradition case is decided. If extradited to the United States, he faces a sentence of up to 175 years in an American maximum security prison.
His legal team has appealed to the High Court in London to block his extradition in a legal battle that has dragged on for more than a decade.
“Publishing is not a crime,” the media outlets said in their letter on Monday.

 

