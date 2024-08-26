Palestinian president arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and other officials.
RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, met the Dutch Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Hans Peter van der Woude in Riyadh on Monday.
Discussions focused on relief and humanitarian issues, with particular attention on global efforts led by Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Van der Woude praised the Kingdom’s contributions through KSrelief, highlighting the agency’s significant role in easing the suffering of those in need and providing assistance to communities worldwide.
Tala Al-Saedi is encouraging Saudi women and men to consider careers in STEM
Tamara Abualsaud
RIYADH: While eager first-year college students were all looking down at their catalogs to select a major, Tala Al-Saedi was looking up at the stars.
A 2024 graduate of the University of Arizona where she majored in aerospace engineering, for her senior design project Al-Saedi was chosen by the dean of engineering to be part of a NASA-sponsored project, the Lunar South Pole Prospecting Rover.
When first deciding on a major, the only thing Al-Saedi knew was that she wanted it to be “unique and challenging.”
Coming across aerospace engineering, she was captivated by the idea of “working on technology that operates in extreme environments.”
The Lunar South Pole Prospecting Rover, built by a team of six engineering students, “was designed to explore the lunar south pole and prospect resources such as water and ice, which could be crucial for sustaining a human presence on the moon.”
According to Al-Saedi, the project is well aligned with NASA’s Artemis Plan, which in 2026 is scheduled to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
I believe we’re entering a new era where possibilities for innovation and discovery are greater than ever before.
Tala Al-Saedi, Aerospace engineer
Al-Saedi told Arab News that “the rover needs to operate in the harsh conditions of the lunar south pole.”
As the thermal and structure subsystem lead, she was responsible for making sure the materials used will function in the conditions found at the pole.
“I had to make thermal management control systems, such as active and passive control systems, so it could save the rover’s instruments and keep it working during sunlight and at nighttime,” she said.
The lunar south pole does not receive very much sunlight and temperatures can be extremely low. The many craters on the surface of the pole, such as the Shackleton Crater, have illuminated rims but their interiors are in shadow.
Al-Saedi said that these conditions, coupled with high levels of radiation, make landing on the lunar south pole extremely difficult. Only one country has been able to do so successfully and that was India in August 2023 as part of their Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Al-Saedi also said that the craters in the region indicate the possibility of a water presence, which, in addition to entertaining the possibility of sustaining life on the moon, “could be used for future lunar missions and rocket fuel.”
The rover will continue to be developed by the next generations of senior engineering students at the University of Arizona which “ensures a future of students that can continue to refine the design and integrate new technologies and apply their own ideas,” Al-Saedi added.
“The project is a crucial step forward towards achieving long-term exploration goals that could eventually extend to Mars,” she said.
Al-Saedi held several extracurricular positions during her time at university that allowed her to step outside her comfort zone and explore the social culture of the school, as well as help ease other students’ transition and integration.
She was a member of the Society of Women Engineers and the Wildcat Fencing Club, and was also a global student ambassador, which meant she was international students’ first point of contact upon arriving in Tucson, Arizona. She said that being part of the Society of Women Engineers helped her to “stay focused and motivated,” inspiring her to encourage young engineering hopefuls to do the same.
“Being part of these organizations also aligned with my personal mission to advocate for greater female participation in STEM,” she said. It is a cause Al-Saedi is deeply passionate about and carries closely with her.
As a young Saudi woman, she expressed concern at the fact so few women engineers were choosing to major in aerospace engineering and cited the lack of female representation in the field as a leading factor in the creation of a vicious cycle.
She also spoke about the value of seeing yourself in your peers and how that helps push you forward in your academics and boosts confidence.
As far as Saudi space exploration goes, Al-Saedi is optimistic. “We’re just at the beginning,” she said, with missions such as Artemis and Vision 2030 underway, “I believe we’re entering a new era where possibilities for innovation and discovery are greater than ever before.”
Al-Saedi is encouraging all young Saudi students, women especially, to consider a future in STEM.
Moving forward in her postgraduate career, Al-Saedi is excited to turn the final frontier into her very own stomping ground. “I really want to contribute to the development of technology and make human exploration in space safer and more sustainable.”
Saudi Arabia seeks to boost efficiency of seasonal date markets
Date season aims to modernize trading and celebrate Saudi heritage
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A date season initiative launched by Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Palms and Dates will see cultural events and markets taking place in a number of cities.
The center’s CEO, Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, said the aim was to regulate date trading, enhancing market efficiency and quality. Targeting locals, visitors and tourists it also seeks to boost the economic and social value of dates.
The events will strengthen the link between dates and Saudi cultural heritage, reflecting the nation’s history, identity and hospitality.
The initiative promotes the purchasing power of date markets and elevates Saudi dates as an economic product, said Al-Nuwairan. It also enhances satisfaction among farmers, marketers and buyers, and benefits the Saudi economy.
A new electronic platform has also been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. Sellers, buyers and marketers can sign up to the Seasonal Markets System, which controls and regulates date trading.
Abdullah Al-Raddadi, director general of the Al-Madinah Dates Cooperative Association, said there was increased development and interest in the date industry, particularly through the National Center for Palms and Dates.
The initiative supported farmers by connecting them directly with consumers and merchants, improving date prices, and the center also now bought directly from farmers to reduce date accumulation, he added.
In 2023, date exports increased by 14 percent, reaching SR1.462 billion ($390 million) in 119 countries, up from SR1.280 billion in 2022.
The Kingdom has over 34 million palm trees, with 11.2 million of those in the Qassim region.
Health minister tours new medical facilities in Madinah
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel has visited new medical facilities in the Madinah region, highlighting efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare in the Kingdom.
The tour is part of a strategy to upgrade healthcare for residents and pilgrims in Madinah, in line with the Health Sector Transformation Program and Pilgrim Experience Program under Vision 2030, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
Al-Jalajel visited the newly inaugurated outpatient clinic at King Fahd Hospital and inspected several developmental projects.
He also toured primary healthcare centers and Al-Salam Hospital, engaging with residents to gather feedback on healthcare services.
The developments are having a significant economic impact with new projects in Madinah exceeding SR180 million ($48 million), including the clinic at King Fahd Hospital and upgrades to seven primary care centers such as Al-Aziziyah and Al-Khalidiyah.