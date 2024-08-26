You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian president arrives in Riyadh

Palestinian president arrives in Riyadh

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
1 / 3
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
2 / 3
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
3 / 3
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8s86s

Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian president arrives in Riyadh

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 26 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and other officials. 

Topics: Palestine Saudi Arabia

Related

40,405 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7
Middle-East
40,405 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7
Kuwait to send Palestinian medical students to Gaza hospitals
Middle-East
Kuwait to send Palestinian medical students to Gaza hospitals

KSrelief chief meets Dutch ambassador in Riyadh

KSrelief chief meets Dutch ambassador in Riyadh
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief chief meets Dutch ambassador in Riyadh

KSrelief chief meets Dutch ambassador in Riyadh
  • Discussions focus on humanitarian issues
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, met the Dutch Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Hans Peter van der Woude in Riyadh on Monday.

Discussions focused on relief and humanitarian issues, with particular attention on global efforts led by Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Van der Woude praised the Kingdom’s contributions through KSrelief, highlighting the agency’s significant role in easing the suffering of those in need and providing assistance to communities worldwide.
 

Topics: KSRelief

Related

KSrelief provides medical aid to Yemen, Jordan, Iraq
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief provides medical aid to Yemen, Jordan, Iraq
KSrelief provides shelter, healthcare in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief provides shelter, healthcare in Yemen

Saudi graduate contributes to NASA rover project

Saudi graduate contributes to NASA rover project
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
Tamara Abualsaud
Follow

Saudi graduate contributes to NASA rover project

Saudi graduate contributes to NASA rover project
  • Tala Al-Saedi is encouraging Saudi women and men to consider careers in STEM
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
Tamara Abualsaud

RIYADH: While eager first-year college students were all looking down at their catalogs to select a major, Tala Al-Saedi was looking up at the stars.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Arizona where she majored in aerospace engineering, for her senior design project Al-Saedi was chosen by the dean of engineering to be part of a NASA-sponsored project, the Lunar South Pole Prospecting Rover.

When first deciding on a major, the only thing Al-Saedi knew was that she wanted it to be “unique and challenging.”

NASA’s Lunar South Pole Prospecting Rover was built by a team of six engineering students, including Saudi aerospace engineer Tala  Al-Saedi. (Supplied)

Coming across aerospace engineering, she was captivated by the idea of “working on technology that operates in extreme environments.”

The Lunar South Pole Prospecting Rover, built by a team of six engineering students, “was designed to explore the lunar south pole and prospect resources such as water and ice, which could be crucial for sustaining a human presence on the moon.”

According to Al-Saedi, the project is well aligned with NASA’s Artemis Plan, which in 2026 is scheduled to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

I believe we’re entering a new era where possibilities for innovation and discovery are greater than ever before.

Tala Al-Saedi, Aerospace engineer

Al-Saedi told Arab News that “the rover needs to operate in the harsh conditions of the lunar south pole.”

As the thermal and structure subsystem lead, she was responsible for making sure the materials used will function in the conditions found at the pole.

“I had to make thermal management control systems, such as active and passive control systems, so it could save the rover’s instruments and keep it working during sunlight and at nighttime,” she said.

The lunar south pole does not receive very much sunlight and temperatures can be extremely low. The many craters on the surface of the pole, such as the Shackleton Crater, have illuminated rims but their interiors are in shadow.

Al-Saedi said that these conditions, coupled with high levels of radiation, make landing on the lunar south pole extremely difficult. Only one country has been able to do so successfully and that was India in August 2023 as part of their Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Al-Saedi also said that the craters in the region indicate the possibility of a water presence, which, in addition to entertaining the possibility of sustaining life on the moon, “could be used for future lunar missions and rocket fuel.”

The rover will continue to be developed by the next generations of senior engineering students at the University of Arizona which “ensures a future of students that can continue to refine the design and integrate new technologies and apply their own ideas,” Al-Saedi added.

“The project is a crucial step forward towards achieving long-term exploration goals that could eventually extend to Mars,” she said.

Al-Saedi held several extracurricular positions during her time at university that allowed her to step outside her comfort zone and explore the social culture of the school, as well as help ease other students’ transition and integration.

She was a member of the Society of Women Engineers and the Wildcat Fencing Club, and was also a global student ambassador, which meant she was international students’ first point of contact upon arriving in Tucson, Arizona. She said that being part of the Society of Women Engineers helped her to “stay focused and motivated,” inspiring her to encourage young engineering hopefuls to do the same.

“Being part of these organizations also aligned with my personal mission to advocate for greater female participation in STEM,” she said. It is a cause Al-Saedi is deeply passionate about and carries closely with her.

As a young Saudi woman, she expressed concern at the fact so few women engineers were choosing to major in aerospace engineering and cited the lack of female representation in the field as a leading factor in the creation of a vicious cycle.

She also spoke about the value of seeing yourself in your peers and how that helps push you forward in your academics and boosts confidence.

As far as Saudi space exploration goes, Al-Saedi is optimistic. “We’re just at the beginning,” she said, with missions such as Artemis and Vision 2030 underway, “I believe we’re entering a new era where possibilities for innovation and discovery are greater than ever before.”

Al-Saedi is encouraging all young Saudi students, women especially, to consider a future in STEM.

Moving forward in her postgraduate career, Al-Saedi is excited to turn the final frontier into her very own stomping ground. “I really want to contribute to the development of technology and make human exploration in space safer and more sustainable.”

 

 

Topics: Tala Al-Saedi Saudi Arabia Aerospace engineer

Related

NASA, Saudi Space Agency sign agreement on civilian space exploration
Saudi Arabia
NASA, Saudi Space Agency sign agreement on civilian space exploration
Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip
Saudi Arabia
Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost efficiency of seasonal date markets

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost efficiency of seasonal date markets
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost efficiency of seasonal date markets

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost efficiency of seasonal date markets
  • Date season aims to modernize trading and celebrate Saudi heritage
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A date season initiative launched by Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Palms and Dates will see cultural events and markets taking place in a number of cities.

The center’s CEO, Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, said the aim was to regulate date trading, enhancing market efficiency and quality. Targeting locals, visitors and tourists it also seeks to boost the economic and social value of dates.

To reduce date accumulation, the center also now purchases directly from farmers in order to connect them with consumers and merchants. (Supplied)

The events will strengthen the link between dates and Saudi cultural heritage, reflecting the nation’s history, identity and hospitality.

The initiative promotes the purchasing power of date markets and elevates Saudi dates as an economic product, said Al-Nuwairan. It also enhances satisfaction among farmers, marketers and buyers, and benefits the Saudi economy.

FASTFACTS

$390m

In 2023, date exports increased by 14 percent, reaching SR1.462 billion ($390 million) in 119 countries, up from SR1.280 billion in 2022.

34m

The Kingdom has over 34 million palm trees, with 11.2 million of those in the Qassim region.

A new electronic platform has also been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. Sellers, buyers and marketers can sign up to the Seasonal Markets System, which controls and regulates date trading.

Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of the National Center for Palms and Dates (L) and Abdullah Al-Radadi, director general of the Al-Madinah Dates Cooperative Association. (Supplied)

Abdullah Al-Raddadi, director general of the Al-Madinah Dates Cooperative Association, said there was increased development and interest in the date industry, particularly through the National Center for Palms and Dates.

The initiative supported farmers by connecting them directly with consumers and merchants, improving date prices, and the center also now bought directly from farmers to reduce date accumulation, he added.

In 2023, date exports increased by 14 percent, reaching SR1.462 billion ($390 million) in 119 countries, up from SR1.280 billion in 2022.

The Kingdom has over 34 million palm trees, with 11.2 million of those in the Qassim region.

 

 

Topics: Saudi National Center for Palms and Dates saudi dates Saudi Arabia

Related

More than 100 countries receive dates from Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah
Saudi Arabia
More than 100 countries receive dates from Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah
When Nora Blouza’s Dutch-Moroccan husband came to Germany due to his work in 2018, she followed him with their three children. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
From Madinah with love - entrepreneur shares Saudi dates with the world

Saudi Arabia’s home design contest aims to elevate local talent

"Your Design in Every Home": A new design competition to foster local talents. (Supplied)
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s home design contest aims to elevate local talent

"Your Design in Every Home": A new design competition to foster local talents. (Supplied)
  • The top three will each receive a share of the SR100,000 ($26,600) cash prize, awarded by the commission, and Abyat shopping vouchers
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A competition called “Your Design in Every Home” has been launched by Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission in a bid to support home-grown industrial design talent.

Part of the Jusoor program under the “Designed in Saudi” initiative, the competition invites designers to create products for Abyat, a company specializing in finishing and furnishing materials.

Winning designs will be produced and marketed for sale, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The competition aims to highlight local talent, encourage collaboration among designers and brands, and infuse cultural and natural diversity into designs for both home and global audiences.

The top three will each receive a share of the SR100,000 ($26,600) cash prize, awarded by the commission, and Abyat shopping vouchers.

Submissions are open until Oct. 6. To enter, visit https://engage.moc.gov.sa/jusoor-abyat

 

Topics: Your Design in Every Home Saudi home design

Related

New apps to aid in home design and renovations
Science & Technology
New apps to aid in home design and renovations
Saudi home ownership rate passes 63%, closing in on Vision 2030 target
Business & Economy
Saudi home ownership rate passes 63%, closing in on Vision 2030 target

Health minister tours new medical facilities in Madinah

The tour is part of a strategy to upgrade healthcare for residents and pilgrims in Madinah. (SPA)
The tour is part of a strategy to upgrade healthcare for residents and pilgrims in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Health minister tours new medical facilities in Madinah

The tour is part of a strategy to upgrade healthcare for residents and pilgrims in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel has visited new medical facilities in the Madinah region, highlighting efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare in the Kingdom.

The tour is part of a strategy to upgrade healthcare for residents and pilgrims in Madinah, in line with the Health Sector Transformation Program and Pilgrim Experience Program under Vision 2030, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel. (Supplied)

Al-Jalajel visited the newly inaugurated outpatient clinic at King Fahd Hospital and inspected several developmental projects.

He also toured primary healthcare centers and Al-Salam Hospital, engaging with residents to gather feedback on healthcare services.

The developments are having a significant economic impact with new projects in Madinah exceeding SR180 million ($48 million), including the clinic at King Fahd Hospital and upgrades to seven primary care centers such as Al-Aziziyah and Al-Khalidiyah.

 

Topics: saudi health Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel Madinah

Related

Special How a Saudi healthcare startup is using AI to transform the diagnosis of chronic diseases video
Saudi Arabia
How a Saudi healthcare startup is using AI to transform the diagnosis of chronic diseases
Saudi Health Minister meets executive director of UN Environment Programme
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Minister meets executive director of UN Environment Programme

Latest updates

How floods, hunger and disease are making Sudan’s humanitarian disaster worse
How floods, hunger and disease are making Sudan’s humanitarian disaster worse
Iraq fire tears through fuel tankers, kills one driver
Iraq fire tears through fuel tankers, kills one driver
Lebanon pushes for UNIFIL extension without changes
Lebanon pushes for UNIFIL extension without changes
KSrelief chief meets Dutch ambassador in Riyadh
KSrelief chief meets Dutch ambassador in Riyadh
Indonesia’s top Paralympic powerlifter pushes for more medal glory
Indonesia’s top Paralympic powerlifter pushes for more medal glory

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.