You are here

  • Home
  • Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 

Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 

Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 
1 / 2
At the XP Music Futures conference, industry leaders and experts explored the various ways musicians, managers and record labels can use the platform to transform the music industry. (Supplied)
Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 
2 / 2
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9g27y

Updated 23 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 

Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 
Updated 23 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: Artists and industry professionals have an essential role to play in manifesting and entering the new dimension of the metaverse and Web3, a version of the internet based on blockchain. 

From full-fledged concerts and music scenes to audio-visual art, the metaverse is slowly becoming the newest music market to tap into. 

At the XP Music Futures conference, industry leaders and experts explored the various ways musicians, managers and record labels can use the platform to transform the music industry. With Saudi Arabia’s commitment to developing immersive and artificial intelligence technologies under Vision 2030, it is slowly becoming one of the fastest-growing markets globally. 

“We have all the new and human resources needed to create the city of the future,” Noor Said, A&R and product manager at MDLBEAST, said. 

“I believe what’s driving this big investment in the metaverse and AI is…the current situation of the country…We are already very connected to online content.”

The AI-driven metaverse provides infinite opportunities for creators to elevate music and create unprecedented immersive experiences through emerging technologies, such as non-fungible token concerts, music videos, brands, marketplaces and fan royalties. 

Sensorium’s Art Director and Deputy CEO Sasha Tityanko said: “The road to (virtual reality) adoption, as you might know, has been notoriously bumpy. Headsets have been clunky, heavy and uncomfortable to use, and entering a virtual reality game, for example, was the sort of thing we could not do. 

Fortunately, the hardware and software are evolving every day, and the concept is becoming more sophisticated and engaging…in particular, innovations in smartphone hardware coupled with state-of-the-art VR-compatible headsets. I expect (it) to be a significant market driver in the next decade.”

There are also massive advancements with 5G networks, with benefits in VR to reduced latency, delivering a smoother, richer and more engrossing user experience. 

Artists are given endless possibilities to manage their digital presence and performances; creators can generate a photorealistic avatar that mimics real-life goals and can adapt to different stages of their creative journey. 

Companies like Sensorium work to help artists and creators realize the most ambitious artist distributions with the help of this emerging technology. 

Since gravity and real-life limitations are nonexistent in the metaverse, designers can experiment with thousands of 3D architectural assets and elements, including virtual infrastructures, colors and lighting effects, to create limitless stages and concert venues.

For fans within cyber-physical distance, fans can have exclusive opportunities to engage in meet-and-greets, create stronger connections with the fandom communities, and experience a performance through the artists’ perspectives. 

While the concept sounds intriguing, the reality can play out very differently. One of the key challenges is that many of the biggest players in Web3 are intermediaries. Power is far from equitable, making ownership over blockchain networks unequally distributed and concentrated in the hands of early adopters and venture capitalists.

While legitimate actionable laws, rules and regulations have not been set around NFT and Web3 usage globally, there are few ways outside of the platform by which musicians can secure their rights.

However, creators and brands can use existing commercial rights and copyrights. For example, Gucci recently designed a virtual Roblox purse, which sold for over 25 percent of the retail price. The same can apply to music artists in terms of album covers, streams and track releases. 

In a more innovative approach, Dutch DJ Don Diablo made history by selling the first feature-length concert NFT film for $1.2 million last year. 

“The metaverse is innovative…Intellectual property in the metaverse world is very deep and has a very clear presence. We just need to unlock it,” Dr. Al-Hanoof Al-Debasi, executive director for copyright at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, told Arab News. 

“There are no laws in the metaverse…It’s a new technology, and the whole world is still unsure how to deal with it because they need to understand it first, as well as where the boundaries for one country end and where another begins.”

Her advice for aspiring artists looking to venture into the metaverse is to create their innovations in the physical world and file for registration, patents and copyrights, making sure to have physical documentation. 

After establishing concrete rights, they can then take their innovations to an emerging world. 

Topics: Music Web3 Metaverse XP Music Futures

Related

Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
Saudi Arabia
Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
Mathew Knowles keen to explore Arab music at Riyadh’s XP Music Futures  
Lifestyle
Mathew Knowles keen to explore Arab music at Riyadh’s XP Music Futures  

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicks off on Thursday

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicks off on Thursday
Updated 18 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicks off on Thursday

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicks off on Thursday
  • The festival will feature entertainment, including cultural and heritage shows, and popular markets such as Al-Dahna Market
  • Several different breeds of camels will participate in around 75 competitions
Updated 18 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival will start on Thursday with the participation of thousands of camels that will compete for dozens of prizes worth over SR100 million ($26 million).
The 45-day festival, which is one of the largest camel festivals in the Middle East, has become a cultural, tourist, sports, entertainment and economic destination for citizens and residents of the Kingdom, and Gulf nationals in particular.
Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the festival will feature entertainment, including cultural and heritage shows, and popular markets such as Al-Dahna Market.
Several different breeds of camels will participate in around 75 competitions.
Journalist Ayedh Al-Abdullah told Arab News that the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is an important part of the national economy as it attracts domestic, regional and foreign tourists, and creates job opportunities for both men and women.
A large number of foreign delegates visit the festival and enjoy its various activities, Al-Abdullah said. Featured at the festival are also a seasonal commercial market and booths and food trucks, where local families can sell their goods.
“The festival is of great importance as it shows Saudi culture and authentic heritage. It’s an invitation to get to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia closely,” Al-Abdullah said.
“The camels have cultural and historical value in the economy of the Arabian Peninsula,” he said, describing the festival as “a unique opportunity” to highlight this for younger generations.
Zael Al-Daihani, one of the camel owners who will be present at the festival, told Arab news: “This is an opportunity to keep our heritage alive and highlight the importance of camels in our history.
“Winning is a symbolic matter, just a recognition of your efforts and an indication that your camels are the best. The competition is a regional event full of events and opportunities to meet new people and reunite with old friends,” he added.
Last year’s camel festival featured more than 70 rounds of competition, over a period of 43 days, with prizes amounting to approximately SR250 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Camel Festival Riyadh

Related

Deal signed to boost community participation in Saudi Camel Club events
Saudi Arabia
Deal signed to boost community participation in Saudi Camel Club events
Camel race named after Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman
Saudi Arabia
Camel race named after Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman

Saudi forum to explore future of philosophy, science

Saudi forum to explore future of philosophy, science
Updated 30 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi forum to explore future of philosophy, science

Saudi forum to explore future of philosophy, science
  • The three-day conference is themed “Knowledge and Exploration: Space, time and humanity”
  • Abdullah Al-Mutairi, president of the Saudi Philosophy Association, told Arab News: “The equation of philosophy with other sciences is as old as humanity”
Updated 30 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The second Riyadh International Philosophy Conference opens on Thursday, bringing together philosophers, scientists, authors and contemporary thinkers from around the world to explore philosophy and its modern applications.
The three-day conference, organized by the Ministry of Culture’s Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, is themed “Knowledge and Exploration: Space, time and humanity.”
The forum, which will be open to public, will shed light on the state of contemporary science, space diplomacy, climate change, cognitive justice, ethics in exploration, and artificial intelligence quandaries to assess the possibility of these topics in defining humanity’s future.
On the sidelines of the conference, a series of lectures, panel discussions and workshops will also be held, in addition to a children’s philosophical pavilion.
Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission Executive Director Mohammed Alwan said: “The success of the last edition of the conference led to the reinforcement of the Kingdom’s international role in philosophy and reinforced its status as a regional center for philosophical discussion.”
Abdullah Al-Mutairi, president of the Saudi Philosophy Association, told Arab News: “The equation of philosophy with other sciences is as old as humanity. Natural sciences give us important and fundamental reports on reality, while philosophy is concerned with asking about the meaning, value and connotation that result from those reports provided by natural sciences or experimental sciences in general.
“This equation is both possible and necessary, on which we rely as modern technology evolves, as well as the ethical, cognitive, and existential concerns raised by man’s experience with all of these developments.”
He said that the society of philosophy is a community-based institution that seeks to highlight the significance of philosophical thought in human renaissance and societal advancement.
“It depends on active engagement of society, as we have seen in the past two years when the society began its work.”
Al-Mutairi, who is also an associate professor of education at King Saud University, said that community interaction took place at different levels of attendance, participation in events, lectures, seminars, philosophical writing and publishing as well as volunteering and collaborative initiatives.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh International Philosophy Conference knowledge

Related

Twitter (@TuwaiqAcademy)
Saudi Arabia
Tuwaiq Academy in Riyadh launches 20 boot camps to boost tech skills

Young Saudi gymnast wins 1st place at inaugural GCC competition

Young Saudi gymnast wins 1st place at inaugural GCC competition
Updated 30 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Young Saudi gymnast wins 1st place at inaugural GCC competition

Young Saudi gymnast wins 1st place at inaugural GCC competition
  • Elena Habhab: I was overjoyed to win first place in the Gulf’s first international competition
  • During the summer, Habhab trained for eight hours each day, and when school started, four hours
Updated 30 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Young Saudi gymnast Elena Habhab bagged first place at the inaugural GCC Grand Series Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, staged in the UAE.

The event, held at Al Nasr Sports Hall in Dubai on Nov. 26 and 27, involved its female participants moving gracefully to music while holding props such as ribbons, or a ball.

More than 300 gymnasts from five Gulf Cooperation Council nations — the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia — took part and were judged on agility and the difficulty of movements.

Six-year-old Habhab, who competed in the baby junior category, told Arab News: “I was overjoyed to win first place in the Gulf’s first international competition. I wanted to take part and proudly carry the flag of my nation.”

During the summer, the youngster trained for eight hours each day, and when school started, four hours. She also had private ballet lessons.

She won seven medals in her first year of competition in Moscow, where she receives professional training, and she hopes to participate in similar contests in Saudi Arabia.

Habhab said: “I hope that these competitions will take place in Saudi Arabia and that I will have the opportunity to compete for Saudi Arabia at the Olympics.”

Her mother, Rima Wannous, said: “We are Elena’s family, her biggest supporters and fans, and we are ready to give her everything we have so that she can continue her dream of reaching the Olympics.

“As a mother, I was very nervous before the tournament and could not sleep, but when the result was announced, I felt very happy and proud.

“Of course, my six-year-old daughter was able to prove herself and achieve the result that she has worked so hard for, and now she has eight medals.”

Next week, Habhab will participate in Dubai in an international tournament, before competing in an open club event in Moscow at the end of December, and then an international tournament in India in January.

Topics: Elena Habhab Rima Wannous gymnastics

Related

Saudi girl, 6, wins five medals in rhythmic gymnastics
Saudi Arabia
Saudi girl, 6, wins five medals in rhythmic gymnastics
5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha
Sport
5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 2m amphetamine tablets

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 2m amphetamine tablets
Updated 30 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 2m amphetamine tablets

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 2m amphetamine tablets
  • Officials seized 2,035,200 pills found hidden in shipment of kitchen wood planks
Updated 30 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities in Riyadh have thwarted an attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine tablets, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said that during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials seized 2,035,200 amphetamine pills that had been hidden among a shipment of kitchen wood planks.

Four people found in possession of drugs were arrested in Riyadh and have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Al-Nujaidi said the Interior Ministry, through its various security agencies and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, would continue to deal firmly with any individuals caught trying to sneak drugs into the country.

 

Topics: amphetamine pills

Related

Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling bid
Saudi authorities arrest 146 drug smugglers in major security operation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest 146 drug smugglers in major security operation

Misk Tour discusses youth empowerment in Madinah

Misk Tour discusses youth empowerment in Madinah
Updated 30 November 2022
Arab News

Misk Tour discusses youth empowerment in Madinah

Misk Tour discusses youth empowerment in Madinah
  • Chief of Programs at Misk Foundation Omar Al-Najjar said that Misk had played its part in the past decade in creating exceptional people qualified to help in the transformation of the Kingdom
  • Omar Al-Najjar said that Misk created opportunities for young people, invested in their latent energies, and supported young entrepreneurs and their startups
Updated 30 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, which is also known as the Misk Foundation, held an activities event on Wednesday at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.

The Misk Tour takes place over two days under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, and his deputy Prince Saud bin Khaled Al-Faisal.

Omar Al-Najjar, chief of programs at the foundation, said that Misk had played its part in the past decade in creating exceptional people qualified to help in the transformation of the Kingdom.

He added that 180 leaders out of more than 20,000 applicants had graduated from the foundation.

He added that Misk created opportunities for young people, invested in their latent energies, and supported young entrepreneurs and their startups.

The Misk Tour saw the registration of more than 2,000 participants. It includes five dialogue sessions covering a number of topics, most notably the impact of empowering youth, and the concept of identity between individuals and institutions. 

The event also offers workshops in a number of diverse fields, including the art of smartphone photography and personal branding, an introduction to the art of decoupage, and professional work in the non-profit sector.

Prince Saud was present at the closing debate of the Youth Voice Program, which discussed motivating and developing young people to become proficient in the skills of speaking, debating and critical thinking.

The deputy governor also honored members of the winning team in the debate.

Topics: MISK Foundation Misk Tour Prince Saud bin Khaled Al-Faisal

Related

Misk Foundation launches Qimah graduate development program
Saudi Arabia
Misk Foundation launches Qimah graduate development program
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative

Latest updates

King Abdulaziz Port welcomes first ever Grimaldi car carrier
King Abdulaziz Port welcomes first ever Grimaldi car carrier
Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 
Music and Web3: an intro to the state of the industry in the metaverse 
King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicks off on Thursday
King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicks off on Thursday
German pundit mocks Qatari traditional dress, calling the thobe a ‘bathrobe’
German pundit mocks Qatari traditional dress, calling the thobe a ‘bathrobe’
Brand activism: why companies should think twice before practicing it
Brand activism: why companies should think twice before practicing it

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.