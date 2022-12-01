King Salman Global Academy to organize Arabic language conference

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language will organize a conference on Arabic for international organizations in Riyadh.
The conference will be held with the participation of specialists and those interested in learning the Kingdom’s native tongue.
Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, acting secretary-general of the academy, said KSGAAL, under the directives of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan, is active domestically, regionally and internationally, and works under the his directives in strengthening the global presence of the Arabic language and supporting its options in international organizations.
He pointed out that the conference is an integrated step through which KSGAAL seeks to gather organizations under one framework to discuss the international presence of the language, and to review the organizations’ needs.
The event will help strengthen the cultural, scientific and linguistic link between international organizations and Saudi institutions.
The conference is scheduled to discuss five main themes: The linguistic reality of Arabic in international organizations and its strategic importance,;the civilizational and cultural dimension of multilingualism and the responsibility of international organizations in this regard; the difficulties with and solutions for Arabic in international organizations; the translation of Arabic; and initiatives and projects to enable the presence of Arabic in organizations.
Saudi Arabia’s delegation joins global ministerial forum to combat racism
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the Global Ministerial Forum to Combat Racism and Discrimination, organized recently by UNESCO in Mexico City.
Al-Tuwaijri reviewed pioneering human rights reforms in Saudi Arabia, implemented as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, and praised the Saudi experience in combating racism and discrimination based on established values and constitutional principles.
She told the forum that Vision 2030 includes many goals that contribute to the Kingdom being among the most advanced countries in various fields, including women’s empowerment.
Taking part in a ministerial round table on building a UNESCO road map to combat racism and discrimination, Al-Tuwaijri outlined the Saudi experience in this area, saying that it is part of the established values and constitutional principles of the Kingdom.
During her participation in the fourth axis on “stimulating discussion to advance the rights of women, young women and girls,” Al-Tuwaijri highlighted reforms related to women’s rights and empowerment in Saudi Arabia, including the amendment of work systems, civil status, social security, documents and travel, protection from abuse, child protection, the issuance of a personal status system, and the anti-harassment system.
She said that women’s participation in the Kingdom’s labor market has risen from 17 percent to 36.4 percent, exceeding the Vision 2030 target of 30 percent.
Who’s Who: Habes Alshammari, chief operating officer at the Methanol Chemicals Co.
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
Habes Alshammari has been the chief operating officer at the Methanol Chemicals Co. since September.
Prior to that, he worked on a specialized project in military industries. He was the general manager for military explosives at the Saudi Chemical Co. from September last year until taking up his current position.
From January 2020, he was managing director at ANBA Gulf, senior vice president at Nama petrochemicals from May 2019, and turnaround manager at Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. from April 2018.
He has worked abroad in countries including Spain, Singapore, and South Korea and believes strongly in working cultures that foster diversity and the inclusivity of employees and their involvement in collaborative teams.
Through the employment of a range of talents, businesses could explore opportunities for innovation and growth, he said.
Alshammari has had 36 years’ experience in areas including new plant detail engineering, construction, commissioning, startups, overseeing water, power, oil refining, and petrochemical plant operations, process improvement, developing operating procedures, and planning and executing refinery and petrochemical turnaround.
As well as leading commissioning activities, he has been responsible for developing training programs, preparing operating and strategic business plans, setting policies and procedures governing plant operation and safety, and managing and leading a corporate team addressing the readiness of plant for operation and production.
In addition, Alshammari is a specialist in switching plans, procedures distribution, isolation, de-isolation, maintenance coordination, work permit systems, calculations, risk assessment, job safety analysis, and the preparation of five-year production forecasts.
Red Sea to be ‘leading global marine sports destination,’ say industry experts
Updated 01 December 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline is destined to become a major global marine sports destination, according to a panel of leading industry professionals.
The sports committee of the American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia (AmCham Saudi Arabia) joined private and public sector leaders on Wednesday at Al-Marsa Yacht Club, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, to share knowledge and best practices as part of the Kingdom’s rapidly growing sports and recreation sector.
The main aim was to link local and international industry experts with key stakeholders, as well as promote investment and partnership opportunities in the sports sector.
Maxwell Andrews, operations lead at KAUST, moderated an interactive session on “Marine Sports and Tourism” that included panelists Hassan Alkabbani, chairman of the Saudi Sailing Federation; Rosanna Chopra, executive director of Red Sea Global; Hussain Assaggaf, vice president of strategy and business intelligence at the Red Sea Authority; and Oliver Rees, general manager of the Jeddah Yacht Club.
Topics discussed included sustainable development and management models to build the best services for yachting, boat owners and those involved in water sports.
The session also discussed strategies to protect the Red Sea coast, promote eco-tourism, and to address regulations encouraging the marine and water sports industry.
Chopra highlighted Red Sea Global’s achievements and major projects, while also focusing on private yacht tourism.
During the panel discussion, she announced Red Sea Global’s involvement with the Ocean Race and Warner Bros. Discovery to help promote the round-the-world challenge and to drive awareness of the importance of “ocean health” to an international audience.
“Through such platforms, we aim to collaborate more, be transparent and learn from each other to reach our objectives further and faster,” Chopra said.
Panelists also shared their views on the initiatives to create jobs and opportunities in the marine sports industry.
Mohammad Tafesh, vice president of the chamber’s Jeddah chapter, said: “Today’s program represented one of the best opportunities I’ve seen short of a major exhibition that brings together key stakeholders in one of the most important pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030 ‘Enhanced Quality of Life.’”
Saudi Arabia is aiming to increase its appeal to “sport tourists” who will either visit the country for a major sporting event or to take part in recreational sports.
In line with the National Tourism Strategy, the Kingdom has ambitious goals to ensure that the sector contributes 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product by 2030, with 1 million jobs created along the way, and sports contributing to at least 1 percent of the economy.
“Through this event, we were able to find out how and where the private and public sectors can get involved and contribute to the Saudi sports industry,” Tafesh added.
Rola Osta, director of the chamber’s Jeddah chapter, said: “Our key speakers shared valuable insight on what the future will look like for the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. From high engagement in water sports to opportunities for tourists and locals to enjoy the sea in various ways, the projects in the works will allow everyone to take part.”
She said that the plans will enhance business opportunities between Saudi Arabia and the US, increasing employment opportunities for all.
“This was evident this evening during Red Sea Global’s announcement about joining forces in new innovative partnerships with the Ocean Race and Warner Bros.” she said.
Osta described the AmCham Saudi Arabia platform as “a great place for business leaders to meet, explore partnership opportunities and expand their knowledge in various sectors.”
DJ Khaled makes a surprise appearance at XP Music Futures in Riyadh
The musician sat down in a panel with music producer Larry Jackson and American rapper Fat Joe to discuss the global music industry
The producers can spot hit songs from a mile away, Chief Creative Officer of MDLBEAST Ahmad Al-Ammary said
Updated 01 December 2022
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: Renowned artist and producer DJ Khaled made a surprise appearance at XP Music Futures in Riyadh on Wednesday ahead of his headlining performance at the region’s largest music festival, MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM 2022.
The musician sat down in a panel with music producer Larry Jackson and American rapper Fat Joe to discuss the global music industry, their experiences as experts in the field and the bright future of Saudi talent.
Despite his extreme fear of flying, DJ Khaled made the trip to the region right after a stop in Paris to recreate the Air Jordan Jumpman logo, “Air Khaled,” with fellow musician and longtime friend and supporter Fat Joe.
The industry legend said: “To come all the way to Saudi Arabia to be able to represent hip hop is a proud moment for me. I’ll speak from my own experience, coming from (being) in my garage with two turntables and a drum machine and a bunch of vinyl records to where I’m at now, it was something I knew I was going to do for the rest of my life.”
The producers can spot hit songs from a mile away, Chief Creative Officer of MDLBEAST Ahmad Al-Ammary said, which requires great experience in knowing the wants of a global market.
“For me, it’s all about feelings…If it touches my soul a certain way, I just know,” DJ Khaled said.
Regardless of genre or the feel of the song, the music needs to resonate with not just local, but international audiences. he explained.
The DJ said that there are many hit records that they have worked on that have made it onto the main stage, engaging audiences to sing to every word, but in other circumstances, the emotional connection to a track or an album trumps the chart numbers.
“It’s not always about a hit record that we all strive to make the No. 1 record on Billboard…There (are) other records that we consider (hits) that are personal to somebody’s life. I have a song out called ‘GRATEFUL.’ It might not be the No. 1 record on the album, but everybody loves that record because it’s talking about being grateful for all the blessings, and people can resonate,” DJ Khaled said.
For the talent, staying grounded and being family oriented are priorities. DJ Khaled credits his success to God and the support of his parents, who stood by him while he was still building his career.
“I feel like God has put me on this earth to try to make the world better…I want to find a way to make the world better and make the world happier because I have kids, and I want them to come out to the real world and make sure they’re safe,” he said.
Coming to the region for the first time, his experience of the culture and people was unlike any other. The quality of life and overarching excitement appealed to the artist.
“When we were driving over here and I was looking around, I put my head out the window and somebody screamed ‘Khaled!’ and I appreciate the love, and I said ‘Joe, man, people here are just happy,’” he said.
The esteemed guests showed their support for the growing talent in the region and the rise of the industry regionally.
“I’m so fascinated and so compelled to see what’s going on (in Saudi Arabia) culturally right now because I’m telling you…the next big artist could come from Saudi Arabia, I swear to God. I’m telling you, there are no gatekeepers right now,” Jackson said.
Saudi court jails 3 for 18 years for money laundering, fined $133,000
The Saudi citizens had issued commercial registers for several entities and opened bank accounts
Updated 01 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Two Saudi citizens and one resident have been sentenced to 18 years in jail and fined $133,000 for money laundering, the Saudi Public Prosecution said on Thursday.
Police investigations earlier revealed that the Saudi citizens had issued commercial registers for several entities and opened bank accounts.
The citizens then handed the resident the commercial registers and the bank accounts, through which they made financial transactions and transferred huge sums of money outside the Kingdom, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Public Prosecution said funds were generated through “illegal” means as the accused used the commercial registers as a cover to transfer the money abroad.
The court ruled confiscating a similar value of the funds transferred abroad and the proceeds of the crimes.
The resident will be deported after serving his jail term, read the Public Prosecution statement.