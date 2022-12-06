You are here

  • Home
  • Eto’o sorry for fan ‘altercation’ but slams Algeria ‘provocation’
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Eto’o sorry for fan ‘altercation’ but slams Algeria ‘provocation’

Eto’o sorry for fan ‘altercation’ but slams Algeria ‘provocation’
Former Brazil players Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo, former Cameroon player Samuel Eto’o and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands during the World Cup Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ghqph

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Eto’o sorry for fan ‘altercation’ but slams Algeria ‘provocation’

Eto’o sorry for fan ‘altercation’ but slams Algeria ‘provocation’
  • Eto'o released a statement in which he admitted being involved in a "violent altercation"
  • He only addressed his apology to "the public" however and made no gesture to the fan
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o apologized Tuesday for kneeing an Algeria supporter in the face but insisted he was the target of “relentless provocation” by the North African state’s supporters since a controversial World Cup qualifier this year.
The 41-year-old Cameroon federation president and ambassador for the Qatar World Cup flew into a rage after being approached as he left Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in Doha on Monday night.
A video widely shown on social media showed the four-time African player of the year breaking free from people seeking to restrain him and kneeing the face of a blogger named as Sadouni SM.
The man fell back after being struck but has not reported any serious injury.
Eto’o released a statement in which he admitted being involved in a “violent altercation.”
“I would like to apologize for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality,” said the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker.
Eto’o only addressed his apology to “the public” however and made no gesture to the fan.
Eto’o lashed out at Algeria’s supporters for their behavior since Cameroon beat Algeria on away goals in a World Cup qualifying playoff in March.
Algeria later complained to FIFA about the referee and initially demanded a replay.
“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters,” Eto’o said.
“I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence,” he added.
He said Cameroon fans at the World Cup had also been “harassed and pestered” by Algerians.
“The scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport,” Eto’o insisted.
All of Algeria’s appeals have been rejected and Eto’s said that Algerian authorities must now act to halt “this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.”
The African football legend was surrounded as soon as he left the 974 Stadium where the round of 16 match was played.
Wearing a blue baseball cap, he is seen allowing selfies with some fans before he was approached by the Algerian.
Eto’o handed his mobile phone to a man before surging at the blogger to deliver the blow with his knee.
Sadouni SM said in a video posted online Tuesday that his camera and microphone had been “smashed” in the incident.
“He hit me,” the man adds, pointing to his chin.
“I did all that for Algeria,” Sadouni SM says in the video.
“I am at the police station now for the inquiry.
“This video must be shared. As Eto’o is a celebrity I am afraid they will cover up the inquiry, but I trust the Qatari police,” he added.
Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee has not commented on the incident. Eto’o toured Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana in August to promote the World Cup.
The former international has a history of fiery outbursts, receiving a three-match ban in 2010 for headbutting an opponent while playing for Inter.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Samuel Eto'o Cameroon Algeria

Related

Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Sport
Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’
Sport
Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja
Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja
  • A season that started with podium at Dakar Rally ends with victory over closest challenger Miroslav Zapletal
  • The Saudi champion thanked co-drivers Michael Orr and Dirk von Zitziwitz for their outstanding work
Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi has been crowned champion of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers’ Championship for the second time in his career at the two-day Dubai International Baja.

Al-Rajhi managed to overcome Czech driver Miroslav Zapletal, who was his closest challenger throughout the season, with the gap between the two only 10 points before the start of the Dubai Baja.

“I dedicate my second historical victory of the World Cup title to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Al-Rajhi.

“I also thank HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal for their continuous support, and I thank the great Saudi people and my fans from all over the world. I am very proud to be the first Saudi to win this world title twice in the history of the World Cup for Cross Country Bajas.”

The Saudi champion produced a season of landmarks, the first of which was winning a historical podium at the Dakar Rally in Saudi in the W2RC Championship. He accomplished that alongside Irish navigator Michael Orr onboard the Toyota Hilux, before heading out on the journey to defend the world title in the World Cup for Cross-Country Rally Championships, which is supervised by the International Automobile Federation.

In the course of eight rounds between Europe and the Middle East, Al-Rajhi’s defense of his world title began in the freezing conditions of the Russian Baja and ended in Dubai’s hot desert climate.

Al-Rajhi and his co-drivers faced several challenges throughout the season, and the Saudi champion thanked Michael Orr and Dirk von Zitziwitz for their outstanding work, as well as his official partner Abdul Latif Jameel — the distributor of Toyota Motor Corporation products in Saudi Arabia — for their unlimited support at the international and regional rallies.

Topics: FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers’ Championship Dubai International Baja Yazeed Al-Rajhi Dirk von Zitziwitz

Related

Al-Rajhi, McInnes, Al-Tuwaijri in control after first leg of Saudi Baja 2022-Hail
Saudi Arabia
Al-Rajhi, McInnes, Al-Tuwaijri in control after first leg of Saudi Baja 2022-Hail
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally
Sport
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally

Dutch flier Dumfries dazzles ahead of Argentina World Cup showdown

Dutch flier Dumfries dazzles ahead of Argentina World Cup showdown
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

Dutch flier Dumfries dazzles ahead of Argentina World Cup showdown

Dutch flier Dumfries dazzles ahead of Argentina World Cup showdown
  • The Inter Milan defender provided two assists and scored the third goal in a 3-1 win to help set up Friday's quarter-final clash with Argentina
  • The Dutch will need to find a way of stopping Lionel Messi
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Denzel Dumfries had a slow start at the World Cup but the Netherlands wing-back hit his stride in spectacular style in the last-16 match against the United States.
The Inter Milan defender — one of the breakout stars at last year’s Euro 2020 — provided two assists and scored the third goal in a 3-1 win to help set up Friday’s quarter-final clash with Argentina.
The Dutch will need to find a way of stopping Lionel Messi as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner continues his quest for a maiden World Cup title.
But coach Louis van Gaal will be hoping that his side can expose gaps behind the Argentina defense on the counter-attack, for which Dumfries and fellow wing-back Daley Blind will be crucial.
The pair assisted each other’s goals in the victory over the Americans as Van Gaal’s 3-4-1-2 formation paid dividends.
“He is (important). He got a lot of criticism in the first games but we know what he can do and he showed it today,” midfielder Davy Klaassen said after the last-16 tie.
“In this system the wing-backs are really important and if you see them assisting each other today, this is what you want.”
Kylian Mbappe is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, while other wingers to impress include England pair Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka and Brazil’s Vinicius Junior.
Wide players have been more important than usual in Qatar, according to Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s football development chief.
“The sides with the best wingers are those who have the best chances to win because the game is changing toward the wings,” said Wenger.
“Teams are blocking the center, and attacks are going toward both sides.”
The Netherlands’ width comes from Blind and Dumfries, with Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo starting in a narrower front two ahead of Klaassen.
The positives of that system were best shown by their opening goal when a sweeping 20-pass move was finished off by Depay from Dumfries’ cut-back.
“In that goal you see all the facets of the system that we play,” said Dumfries.
“We really attack the spaces and change sides really well. It was a fantastic team goal. This is where you see the core of the system being executed.”
The Netherlands labored at times in the first round but still finished top of Group A after wins over hosts Qatar and Senegal and a draw with Ecuador.
“We knew before that we could play better. In the group stage we didn’t lose but we felt that we could play better,” said Dumfries.
The three-time runners-up are hoping to peak at the right time in their bid to win the title for the first time.
“We’re growing in the tournament, we’re improving every game and this was another step,” said captain Virgil van Dijk.
“We came here with one goal and that’s to become world champions and we have to win every game and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Dumfries, who is named after US film star Denzel Washington, impressed at the Euros with his first two international goals in the group stage.
Those performances helped him earn a move from PSV Eindhoven to Inter Milan and he has often been linked with a switch to the Premier League.
“I play for a very beautiful club in Italy and I’m very proud that I can play for Inter,” said Dumfries.
“I’m not focused on anything other than the national team.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Denzel Dumfries Netherlands

Related

Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Sport
Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’
Sport
Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’

Qatar cancels Hayya entry card for GCC citizens, residents

Qatar cancels Hayya entry card for GCC citizens, residents
The mobile telephone application for the Hayya card is shown on a screen during a press conference in Doha. AFP
Updated 06 December 2022
SPA

Qatar cancels Hayya entry card for GCC citizens, residents

Qatar cancels Hayya entry card for GCC citizens, residents
  • Those traveling by air would be able to enter the country without registering on the Hayya platform
Updated 06 December 2022
SPA

DOHA: Citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries will from Tuesday be allowed to enter Qatar for World Cup games without the need to obtain a Hayya card for non-ticketed fans, the Qatari Ministry of Interior announced.

The ministry said that those traveling by air would be able to enter the country without registering on the Hayya platform, while visitors passing through land border crossings would be able to use buses and take advantage of free parking.

From Dec. 8, the green light would be given for private vehicular access on submission of an entry permit via the Ministry of Interior website at least 12 hours before the date of travel.

Pre-entry permits for vehicles are free of charge.

The ministry noted that fans wishing to attend remaining World Cup matches must register via the Hayya platform.

Topics: World Cup 2022 #qatar Hayya Card GCC

Related

Hayya card holders now able to obtain free electronic visas to enter Saudi Arabia: Ministry
Saudi Arabia
Hayya card holders now able to obtain free electronic visas to enter Saudi Arabia: Ministry
Saudi Arabia will welcome Hayya fan card holders during 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Sport
Saudi Arabia will welcome Hayya fan card holders during 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak

Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Japan's Daizen Maeda (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after first goal during Qatar World Cup match against Croatia. AFP
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak

Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
  • Japan were eliminated by Croatia in the last 16 on Monday in Qatar, going out on penalties after a nerve-jangling 1-1 draw with the 2018 finalists
  • “We have a lot of young players and this experience will be massive for the team,” said goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Japan failed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals once again but stunning wins over Germany and Spain and more players moving to Europe suggest the Blue Samurai will return stronger.
Japan were eliminated by Croatia in the last 16 on Monday in Qatar, going out on penalties after a nerve-jangling 1-1 draw with the 2018 finalists.
It was the fourth time Japan had exited at the first knock-out stage and denied them a much-coveted quarter-final debut in their seventh straight World Cup appearance.
But the four-times Asian champions showed that they can compete with the world’s best in Qatar, beating both Germany and Spain — two former champions — to point toward brighter times ahead.
Coach Hajjime Moriyasu said it was not possible to “turn into Superman overnight” but he believes Japan are on the right path.
“We weren’t able to overcome this hurdle of losing in the last 16 and you might say that we didn’t achieve anything new,” he said.
“But the players have shown us something that we haven’t seen before by beating former champions like Germany and Spain.”
The number of European-based players in Japan’s World Cup squads has steadily increased since they made their tournament debut in 1998 with an entirely domestic-based selection.
Moriyasu picked 19 European-based players in his 26-man squad for Qatar, including eight who ply their trade in Germany’s Bundesliga.
Japan had six players in the group stages of this season’s Champions League and Daichi Kamada won last season’s Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Midfielder Wataru Endo, who captains Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, said he wants to see Japan have enough European-based players “to fill two teams.”
“The quality of the Japan players is improving — we have more players at European clubs and that is good experience for us,” he said.
“We need to have more players playing with European clubs — we need 20 or 30.
“We are improving but we weren’t good enough to get to the quarter-finals.”

- Grass-roots support -

Japan’s player exodus to Europe has come at the expense of the domestic J-League.
Only seven home-based players were named in Moriyasu’s squad and fans of local clubs now find opportunities to watch national team stars few and far between.
Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo, who plays for FC Tokyo, urged Japanese fans to support their local J-League club for the benefit of the national team.
“Most of the players in the squad came up through the J-League and now they play overseas,” said Nagatomo, who returned to FC Tokyo last year after an 11-year stint in Europe.
“There will be a J-League team in most people’s local area. We need to support them.
“If we get excited about the J-League it will help the players grow and give them motivation, then they’ll go overseas and help the national team.”
Japan’s next immediate challenge is to win the Asian Cup, which will be held in Qatar, likely in early 2024.
It remains to be seen if Moriyasu will still be in charge, with the Japan Football Association set to decide his fate when the team return home.
Veterans like Nagatomo and captain Maya Yoshida are likely to make way for a younger generation, with emerging stars such as Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma set to take center stage.
Goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, who was named in the squad as a back-up after playing at the previous three World Cups, said Japan’s 2022 team was their “best ever” at the tournament.
He backed the young players to take on a leading role and use their heartbreak to make Japan stronger.
“We have a lot of young players and this experience will be massive for the team,” said the 39-year-old.
“The game is just finished but I want the players, particularly the young players, to lead us forward.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 #japan Croatia Germany Spain

Related

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Sport
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Japan in stunning 2-1 win over Spain as both teams reach last 16
Sport
Japan in stunning 2-1 win over Spain as both teams reach last 16

Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’

Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’
Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic watches his players from the touchline during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match against Japan. AFP
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’

Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad ‘scary’
  • The coach said on Tuesday he was proud of his team for showing the character and mentality to get this far in Qatar, but knows that Brazil will be a whole different proposition
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic called Brazil’s squad “scary” but says his team are not big underdogs in Friday’s quarter-final against the World Cup favorites.
Dalic’s side, runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, beat Japan on penalties on Monday to guarantee at least their third best finish at the tournament.
The coach said on Tuesday he was proud of his team for showing the character and mentality to get this far in Qatar, but knows that Brazil will be a whole different proposition.
“Brazil has (over) 200 million people, we only have four million, so we’re a bit like the suburb of a city in Brazil,” Dalic said.
“It will be a different game than against anyone we have played so far because Brazil likes to play football.
“If we are looking at it realistically, Brazil is the best team at the tournament, they have a great choice of players, a great squad, it’s scary, so it’s a great test for us.”
Dalic said “it doesn’t get better” than playing Brazil at a World Cup.
“Maybe we’d rather it was in the final than the quarter-final though,” he added.
“We want to give maximum effort — we won’t surrender before the game. We want to counter Brazil’s quality with our own and we want to play football against them.”
Croatia have refreshed their squad in the four years since the last World Cup, with only a handful of veterans remaining, including captain Luka Modric and winger Ivan Perisic.
Dalic said this generation should not be compared to the team beaten by France in the final in Russia because they largely included players sprinkled across elite club sides.
“We have already earned a historic result after getting silver in 2018 and bronze in 1998, this is our third best Croatian result at a World Cup,” said Dalic.
“I wouldn’t draw comparisons to the team from 2018, when you look at our players then, they played for clubs like Barcelona, Inter (Milan), Juventus, Liverpool, Real Madrid of course.
“When you compare it to today, we have six players from the Croatian first division, it’s a different team.
“But I take my hat off to this generation, because they are playing great.”
Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 on Monday with one of the best performances of the tournament so far, but Dalic thinks that his team can fight their corner against the five-time World Cup winners.
“Brazil are favorites, you can tell they have a great atmosphere in the team, they have top world-class players, Neymar is back from injury,” added Dalic.
“We have to be very smart in our approach. We can’t open up too much against Brazil, but we also can’t sit back.
“It’s not 50-50, but we are not some big underdogs.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Croatia Brazil Zlatko Dalic

Related

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Sport
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Belgium crash out of World Cup after Croatia draw
Sport
Belgium crash out of World Cup after Croatia draw

follow us

Latest updates

Eto’o sorry for fan ‘altercation’ but slams Algeria ‘provocation’
Eto’o sorry for fan ‘altercation’ but slams Algeria ‘provocation’
Turkish missiles used in Syria include Europe-produced parts
Turkish missiles used in Syria include Europe-produced parts
Regime in Tehran ‘terrified’ of opposition figures inside Iran, abroad: PMOI spokesperson
Regime in Tehran ‘terrified’ of opposition figures inside Iran, abroad: PMOI spokesperson
Gaza conservatives win battle to cancel girls’ football match
Gaza conservatives win battle to cancel girls’ football match
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seals 2nd FIA World Cup win at Dubai Baja

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.