Saudi crown prince receives regional leaders

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received regional leaders, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
He received President Ismail Omar Guelleh, President Othman Ghazali of the Union of Comoros, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
He also received Chairman Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi of the Libyan Presidential Council.
“The Lebanese Prime Minister expressed his constant thanks to and appreciation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's historical stances towards Lebanon and the Kingdom's main role in establishing Lebanese reconciliation and consolidating peace following the approval of the National Reconciliation Accord at Taif Conference.
The Prime Minister also affirmed the commitment of the Lebanese government to take all steps to prevent offending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all Arab countries, especially the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States,” said a statement on SPA.
In separate meetings, the crown prince reviewed bilateral relations with the leaders.
How a British explorer’s search for an ancient lost Arabian city uncovered a traveler from the stars instead
An isolated spot in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter saw one of the most dramatic meteorite strikes in history
Harry St. John Philby’s search for the city of Ubar led to the discovery of the meteor’s twin craters 90 years ago
Updated 43 min 53 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: It was, in the words of a 1998 report published in Scientific American, “the day the sands caught fire.”
The sands in question were at an isolated spot deep in Saudi Arabia’s Rub Al-Khali, or Empty Quarter. The fire, which melted half a square kilometer of desert and transformed it into black glass, fell from the sky in one of the most dramatic meteorite strikes the planet has ever experienced.
Geologists continue to debate exactly when the so-called Wabar meteorite fell to Earth — the theories range from 450 to 6,400 years ago. However, we can be almost certain that this ancient traveler, carrying fragments of celestial bodies that formed in the earliest days of our solar system, originated in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Having orbited the Sun for millions of years, it finally crashed into Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of up to 60,000 kilometers per hour, before plummeting to Earth in several fiery pieces.
However, it was a more down-to-earth mystery that, 90 years ago, led intrepid British explorer Harry St. John Philby to the edge of two craters in the desert so imposing that, at first, he mistook them for the mouths of an extinct volcano. He was pursuing the legend of an ancient lost city in the heart of the sands, described in the Qur’an as having been destroyed by God for rejecting the warnings of the prophet Hud.
In 1930 and 1931, British explorer Bertram Thomas had become the first Westerner to cross the Empty Quarter. In his 1932 book, “Arabia Felix,” he recounted how his Bedouin guides had shown him “well-worn tracks, about a hundred yards in cross-section, graven in the plain.”
They led north into the sands at the southern edge of the vast desert. This, the guides told Thomas, was “the road to Ubar … a great city, our fathers have told us, that existed of old, a city rich in treasure … it now lies buried beneath the sands.”
Thomas marked the position of the ancient road on his map, intending to return but never did.
Archaeologist-turned-soldier T. E. Lawrence — known to the world as Lawrence of Arabia, who helped to foment the Arab revolt in the Hejaz during the First World War — made plans to search, by airship, for this “Atlantis of the Sands,” as he called it. However, he died in 1935 in England as a result of a motorcycle crash before he could act on them.
Philby was likewise intrigued by the stories of the lost city. He followed the clues left by Thomas, and directions from his own Bedouin guides, to a place they called Wabar — but which, confusingly at first, was also known to them as Al-Hadida, or “the place of iron.”
Initially, Philby — who had been granted permission to mount his expedition by King Abdulaziz, to whom he had become a trusted adviser — was convinced he had found the ancient city he sought, which was said to have been established by the legendary King Shaddad ibn ‘Ad.
“I had my first glimpse of Wabar — a thin low line of ruins riding upon a wave of the yellow sands,” he wrote in his 1933 book “The Empty Quarter.”
“Leaving my companions to pitch the tents and get our meal ready against sunset, I walked up to the crest of a low mound of the ridge to survey the general scene before dark … I reached the summit and, in that moment, fathomed the legend of Wabar.
“I looked down not upon the ruins of an ancient city but into the mouth of a volcano, whose twin craters, half filled with drifted sand, lay side by side surrounded by slag and lava outpoured from the bowels of the Earth … I knew not whether to laugh or cry, but I was strangely fascinated by a scene that had shattered the dreams of years.”
His guides, still convinced they had discovered the cursed ancient city, dug in the sand for treasure and “came running up to me with lumps of slag and tiny fragments of rusted iron and small shining black pellets, which they took to be the pearls of ‘Ad’s ladies, blackened in the conflagration that had consumed them with their lord.”
In fact, the “pearls” were impactites: Small, black, glass beads created by the heat of the burning meteorite when it crashed into the sand.
Gazing around to take in further evidence of the twin craters and their glass walls, and the scattered fragments of alien metal, it finally dawned on Philby that this was no volcano, nor a lost city, but the site of a huge meteorite impact.
“This may indeed be Wabar of which the badawin speak,” a disappointed Philby told his guides, “but it is the work of God, not man.”
Philby sent a fragment of metal from the site to the British Museum for analysis. It was found to be an alloy of iron and nickel, which is commonly found in meteorites. The museum report concluded that “the kinetic energy of a large mass of iron traveling at a high velocity was suddenly transformed into heat, vaporizing a large part of the meteorite and some of the earth’s crust, so producing a violent gaseous explosion, which formed the crater and backfired the remnants of the meteorite.
“The materials collected at the Wabar crater afford the clearest evidence that very high temperatures prevailed: The desert sand was not only melted, yielding a silica-glass, but also boiled and vaporized. The meteoritic iron was also in large part vaporized, afterward condensing as a fine drizzle.”
Others would follow in Philby’s footsteps. In 1937 the first of several expeditions by geologists from Aramco visited the site. They were disappointed not to find a lump of iron that local rumors suggested was the size of a camel.
In time, however, this “camel” would be found, uncovered by winds that blew away the sand that had buried it. In 1966, an Aramco team found the largest of two exposed pieces of the meteorite, which weighed more than 2,000 kilograms.
It was taken to Aramco headquarters in Dhahran and later put on display at King Saud University in Riyadh. Today, it can be seen at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in the capital.
As for the lost city of Ubar, the best candidate that has emerged to date is not in the Empty Quarter but about 500 kilometers farther south, near the remote village of Shisr in Oman’s Dhofar province.
The site was identified through analysis of radar imagery collected by the space shuttle Endeavor in 1992, followed by a ground expedition led by British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, whose book, “Atlantis of The Sands,” is an account of his 24-year search for the lost city.
As NASA reported in 1999, “archaeologists believe Ubar existed from about 2800 B.C. to about 300 A.D. and was a remote desert outpost where caravans were assembled for the transport of frankincense across the desert.”
Disappointingly for lovers of romantic legend, it seems Ubar was destroyed not by the wrath of God but by bad planning. Archaeologists who investigated the site in 1992 believe the city was built over a large cavern and abandoned when it eventually collapsed into a massive sinkhole.
‘Ana Arabia’ exhibition brings together Arab women in design to showcase work
Visitors to the exhibition, which also includes entertainment events, can explore the works of over 200 designers from all over the Arab world
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The exhibition “Ana Arabia” (Arabic for “I am an Arab Woman”), which highlights Arab women in design and fashion, launched on Saturday at Riyadh Front, one of the entertainment zones of Riyadh Season.
The exhibition showcases the work of Arab women in fashion, jewelry, perfumes, leather and other fields related to design in what is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East.
The event brings together fashion experts, designers and businesswomen to market their products in an interactive environment that highlights Arab female creators and represents a unique opportunity to gain new experiences in design and fashion.
Visitors to the exhibition, which also includes entertainment events, can explore the works of over 200 designers from all over the Arab world.
“Ana Arabia” will be open from 4 p.m. until midnight until Dec. 16. Entry tickets can be booked via the link: https://riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=598/en_Ana_Arabiya
Seven global institutions join launch of Alwaleed Cultural Network
Alwaleed Cultural Network is an endeavor to actively recognize that culture is indispensable to human existence
Updated 10 December 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Alwaleed Philanthropies recently launched the Alwaleed Cultural Network, which includes seven leading educational and cultural institutions from five countries.
The inaugural ceremony, hosted by Diriyah Gate Development Authority in the At-Turaif historical district, was attended by almost 100 guests, including Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.
Alwaleed Cultural Network also held its first meeting at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.
The networking platform aims to promote tolerance and cross-cultural understanding in an era of transformation and diversification in Saudi Arabia and the world.
Partners will work together to increase collective global impact through a series of projects and online workshops.
Pioneering academic and cultural institutions across North America, Europe, North Africa and Asia, all supported by Alwaleed Philanthropies, have come together under one umbrella to promote education, awareness and Islamic knowledge — recognizing that diverse cultures have remarkable histories and ties in common.
These institutions are Alwaleed Islamic Studies Program, Harvard University (US), Center for American Studies and Research, American University of Beirut (Lebanon), Center For American Studies, American University in Cairo (Egypt), Center for Islamic Studies, University of Cambridge (UK), Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, University of Edinburgh (UK), History of Science Museum and Pitt Rivers Museum at Oxford University (UK), and Museum of Islamic Art, Pergamon Museum, Berlin.
Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud, secretary-general and member of the board of trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies, said: “We are deeply grateful to be launching the Alwaleed Cultural Network, which gather patrons of this stature with distinguished philanthropic intel into the world of arts and culture. Alwaleed Cultural Network is an endeavor to actively recognize that culture is indispensable to human existence.
“Through this initiative, we collectively extend an arm to the world and provide opportunities to those who may not have access to concrete infrastructure and resources otherwise. Alwaleed Cultural Network is a platform for mavericks who want to add value to the ever-changing cultural world vernacular. The collaboration is only continuing to grow as we engage in the realm of global cultural discourse for the better good of the next generation of cross-cultural exchange.”
Also present at the opening ceremony were Fahd Al-Samari, general supervisor of the National Center of Archives and Records, and the secretary-general of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives; Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority; Paola Leoncini Bartoli, director for cultural policies and development, UNESCO Culture Sector; Mona Siddiqui, professor of Islamic and Interreligious Studies, University of Edinburgh; Silke Ackermann, director, History of Science Museum at the University of Oxford; Stefan Weber, director of Museum for Islamic Art in the Pergamon Museum; Herman Parzinger president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation; and Robert Myers, director of the Center for American Studies and Research, American University of Beirut.
A panel discussion titled “Culture as a tool for understanding and development” was organized during the event.
Princess Lamia, Al-Samari, Bartoli, Ackermann and Myers took part in the panel, which was moderated by Siddiqui. Speakers discussed ways in which institutions engage with, and enhance, human culture through education, research and public engagement.
South Korean movie ‘Next Sohee’ premiered at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival
Speaking to Arab News, Jung said she decided to direct the movie after reading the story of the real Sohee, which left her infuriated and motivated to tell the truth about her death to the world
Updated 11 December 2022
Nada Jan
JEDDAH: South Korean film fans recently flocked to the Red Sea International Film Festival at the Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah to watch the latest releases of South Korean movies, among which was “Next Sohee.”
Directed by July Jung and starring Kim Si-eun, the movie is based on the true story of a South Korean high school girl who committed suicide after working at a call center. The movie’s first screening was held in the Kingdom on Wednesday.
Speaking to Arab News, Jung said she decided to direct the movie after reading the story of the real Sohee, which left her infuriated and motivated to tell the truth about her death to the world.
“It is true that the movie is based on a real story, and when I heard about it, I couldn’t get it at all at first, like why a thing like that happened to such a young person and led to her death. So, I wanted to know everything and wrote the story then turned it into a movie,” said the director.
The South Korean film industry enjoys wide popularity in the Kingdom, especially with streaming platforms like Netflix, Shahid, and STARZPLAY allowing people increased access to Korean works.
HIGHLIGHT
The year 2021 marked the first screening of a Korean film in Saudi theaters with “The Box,” and in 2022, “The Killer,” “Special Delivery,” and “The Roundup” premiered in the Kingdom’s cinemas.
Ever since, Korean films have regularly sold out tickets to their premieres, and this was also the case with the first screening of “Next Sohee.” The film’s tickets sold out hours before the screening, which left both director Jung and actress Kim pleasantly speechless.
“This is unbelievable! I didn’t expect that at all!” said the director. “I thought only 10 people would show up to watch the movie!”
Kim said: “I’m really thankful for that! Honestly, I thought that meeting the Saudi audience would be the (best) thing I would experience here, but hearing that the tickets are sold out…is a new experience for me.”
Many moviegoers and fans of South Korean culture attended the film premiere.
Fadwa Sabri, 22, said that she attended the festival last year and wanted to experience it again.
Another young woman, Rawan, 20, said: “I love Korean films and movies in general and I wanted to see what the festival (had in store) for us. I found ‘Next Sohee’ and decided to watch it.
“The movie is really great and the…acting is perfect,” she added.
Rawad Al-Sayigh, 19, said: “I’m very passionate about cinema and movies, especially Asian movies because I like their acting.”
On “Next Sohee,” he said: “The movie is really beautiful, and the (performance) of the actress who plays the detective is really amazing. I would review it 9/10.”
Al-Anood Daghestani, 19, said that her interest in Korean cinematography made it easy for her to choose to watch “Next Sohee” among the other movies that premiered that day.
“The movie was very (minimalist),” she said. “The scenes progressed in a different way than normal movies would, and I like that about the movie.”
The festival also screened other Korean titles, including “The Broker,” Canadian Korean film “Riceboy Sleeps,” and Singaporean Korean film “Ajoomma.”
The president of the North African country arrived in the Saudi capital on Thursday to attend the Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development, hosted by Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News
MADINAH: Tunisian President Kais Saied arrived in Madinah on Saturday from Riyadh to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman and other senior officials.
The president of the North African country arrived in the Saudi capital on Thursday to attend the Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development, hosted by the Kingdom.
On the sidelines of the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the Tunisian president and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.
Saied also held talks with China’s President Xi Jinping, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.