Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib

Why the world is in wait-and-see mode on Iran protests

Iranian currency falls to record low against dollar amid anti-govt protests

Iranian currency falls to record low against dollar amid anti-govt protests
People gather outside of an Iranian diplomat’s residence in New York City to denounce the Tehran regime and the recent execution of a protester. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran’s currency fell to a record low against the dollar on Sunday, with nationwide anti-government protests now in their third month.

A breakdown in negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal has also hurt the value of the rial.

Traders in Tehran were exchanging the rial at around 370,000 to the dollar on Sunday, up from 368,000 on Thursday.

Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord that dropped international sanctions in exchange for tight controls on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since September.

Demonstrations broke out following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

The poor state of Iran’s economy is also another factor driving the protests,

Rights groups warned that several people were on Sunday at risk of imminent execution over the protests after an international backlash over Iran’s first hanging linked to the movement.

Iran’s judiciary has reported that 11 people received death sentences so far in connection with the protests, but campaigners say around a dozen others are facing charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

Unless foreign governments “significantly increase” the diplomatic and economic costs to Iran, the world “is sending a green light to this carnage,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Amnesty International said Iran was now “preparing to execute” Mahan Sadrat, 22, just a month after his “grossly unfair” trial.

He was convicted of drawing a knife in the protests, accusations he strongly denied in court.

On Saturday, Sadrat was transferred from Greater Tehran Prison to Rajai Shahr Prison in the nearby city of Karaj, “sparking concerns that his execution may be carried out imminently,” Amnesty said.

“Like all other death row prisoners, he was denied any access to his lawyer during the interrogations, proceedings and show trial,” said another group, Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.

Amnesty warned the life of another young man arrested over the protests, Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, was also at risk “after a fast-tracked proceeding which did not resemble a trial.”

He was sentenced to death in November on accusations of “tearing down highway railings and setting fire to rubbish cans and tires,” the group said.

Among others given the same sentence is Saman Seyedi, 24, from Iran’s Kurdish minority.  His mother pleaded for his life on social media in a video.

“Protester executions can only be prevented by raising their political cost” for the regime, IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said, calling for a “stronger than ever” international response.

Another dissident, Toomaj Salehi, who expressed support for anti-regime protests, is charged with “corruption on earth” and could face a death sentence, Iranian judicial authorities confirmed last month.

“We fear for the life of Iranian artists who have been indicted on charges carrying the death penalty,” UN experts said in a statement, referring to the cases of Sayedi and Salehi.

Amnesty and IHR have also raised the case of Hamid Gharehasanlou, a medical doctor sentenced to death.

They say he was tortured in custody and his wife was coerced into giving evidence against him which she later sought to retract.

The US, EU members and UK strongly condemned the execution of Mohsen Shekari.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it showed a “boundless contempt for human life.”

with soaring prices, high unemployment and corruption a common complaint among protesters.

Iran Protests 2022

Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor

Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor
Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 30-km security corridor on Turkiye’s border with Syria in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office said on Sunday.

Referring to Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists, Erdogan reiterated the “importance and urgency” of creating the corridor in northern Syria in accordance with a 2019 agreement between Turkiye and Russia, the statement added.

The call came three weeks after Turkiye launched air and artillery strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to a bomb attack in Istanbul on Nov. 13 that killed six people and wounded dozens. The Turkish government has blamed the bombing on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian affiliate the People’s Protection Units, or YPG.

Both groups have denied involvement in the attack.

The PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkiye that has led to the loss of tens of thousands of lives. 

It is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and the EU. 

The YPG, however, is not designated as a terror group by Washington or Brussels and has spearheaded the US-led fight against Daesh in Syria.

Erdogan has threatened to follow up strikes on northern Syria with a ground offensive. 

A planned Turkish invasion earlier this year was halted amid opposition by the US and Russia, both of which have military posts in the region.

Under a 2019 deal signed with Turkiye, Russia promised to establish a buffer zone between the Turkish border and YPG forces that would be controlled by the Syrian army and Russian military police. 

The agreement was not fully implemented although both Russian and Syrian government forces are present in the border region, as well as some US troops.

Moscow, which is the main backer of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, has closely cooperated with Turkiye in northern Syria in the past and in recent months has pushed for reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus.

The call between Erdogan and Putin follows a visit to Turkiye this week by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin for talks on the situation in Syria.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said “close contacts” would be maintained between the Russian and Turkish defense and foreign ministries.

Turkiye Syria Russia

Egyptian envoy highlights importance of attracting more Russian tourists to Egypt

Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids plateau in Giza, Egypt December 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids plateau in Giza, Egypt December 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Egyptian envoy highlights importance of attracting more Russian tourists to Egypt

  • Cairo working with private sector to return visitor numbers to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels
  • CEO of Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board joins Moscow forum via video call
CAIRO: Visitors from Russia remained an important part of Egypt’s tourism trade, Cairo’s envoy to Moscow has said.

And addressing representatives of major Russian tourism companies at a forum organized by the Egyptian Embassy in Russia, ambassador Nazih Al-Najari highlighted efforts to further increase traveller numbers.

Amr El-Kady, chief executive officer of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, joined the event via video call. Moscow-based representatives of national flag carrier EgyptAir were also among the audience.

Egypt’s historical and cultural sites were popular attractions for Russian visitors, but Egyptian tourism chiefs hope to promote other destinations too in the north African country.

In October, Russian airline Aeroflot resumed services from Moscow to the cities of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, after having suspended direct flights to Egypt on March 8 due to what it described as “unfavorable conditions” as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa said Egypt had this year witnessed a 30 percent increase in visitors. He pointed out that Egypt’s government was working with the private sector to get tourist numbers back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels and hit a tourism revenues target of $30 billion by 2025.

Around 125,000 Russian tourists visited Egypt during the first two weeks of this year and more than 700,000 travelled there in 2021.

According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the overall number of tourists visiting Egypt increased by 85.4 percent to 4.9 million in the first half of this year, compared to 2.6 million over the same period in 2021.

The number of tourists from all countries reached 8 million in 2021, up from 3.7 million in 2020, representing a 117.5 percent rise.

Agency figures showed Eastern European countries accounting for 50.6 percent of Egypt’s tourism business last year, followed by the Middle East at 18.9 percent, Western Europe with 16.4 percent, and Africa making up 7.1 percent.

 

 

egypt tourism Cairo

Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

  • It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon.
The company ispace designed its craft to use minimal fuel to save money and leave more room for cargo. So it’s taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon, flying 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth before looping back and intersecting with the moon by the end of April.
By contrast, NASA’s Orion crew capsule with test dummies took five days to reach the moon last month. The lunar flyby mission ends Sunday with a Pacific splashdown.
The ispace lander will aim for Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon’s near side, more than 50 miles (87 kilometers) across and just over 1 mile (2 kilometers) deep. With its four legs extended, the lander is more than 7 feet (2.3 meters) tall.
With a science satellite already around Mars, the UAE wants to explore the moon, too. Its rover, named Rashid after Dubai’s royal family, weighs just 22 pounds (10 kilograms) and will operate on the surface for about 10 days, like everything else on the mission.
Emirates project manager Hamad AlMarzooqi said landing on an unexplored part of the moon will yield “novel and highly valued” scientific data. In addition, the lunar surface is “an ideal platform” to test new tech that can be used for eventual human expeditions to Mars.
Plus there’s national pride — the rover represents “a pioneering national endeavor in the space sector and a historic moment that, if successful, will be the first Emirati and Arab mission to land on the surface of the moon,” he said in a statement following liftoff.
In addition, the lander is carrying an orange-sized sphere from the Japanese Space Agency that will transform into a wheeled robot on the moon. Also flying: a solid state battery from a Japanese-based spark plug company; an Ottawa, Ontario, company’s flight computer with artificial intelligence for identifying geologic features seen by the UAE rover; and 360-degree cameras from a Toronto-area company.
Hitching a ride on the rocket was a small NASA laser experiment that is now bound for the moon on its own to hunt for ice in the permanently shadowed craters of the lunar south pole.
The ispace mission is called Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit. In Asian folklore, a white rabbit is said to live on the moon. A second lunar landing by the private company is planned for 2024 and a third in 2025.
Founded in 2010, ispace was among the finalists in the Google Lunar XPRIZE competition requiring a successful landing on the moon by 2018. The lunar rover built by ispace never launched.
Another finalist, an Israeli nonprofit called SpaceIL, managed to reach the moon in 2019. But instead of landing gently, the spacecraft Beresheet slammed into the moon and was destroyed.
With Sunday’s predawn launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, ispace is now on its way to becoming one of the first private entities to attempt a moon landing. Although not launching until early next year, lunar landers built by Pittsburgh’s Astrobotic Technology and Houston’s Intuitive Machines may beat ispace to the moon thanks to shorter cruise times.
Only Russia, the US and China have achieved so-called “soft landings” on the moon, beginning with the former Soviet Union’s Luna 9 in 1966. And only the US has put astronauts on the lunar surface: 12 men over six landings.
Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of astronauts’ last lunar landing, by Apollo 17’s Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on Dec. 11, 1972.
NASA’s Apollo moonshots were all “about the excitement of the technology,” said ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada, who wasn’t alive then. Now, “it’s the excitement of the business.”
“This is the dawn of the lunar economy,” Hakamada noted in the SpaceX launch webcast. “Let’s go to the moon.”
Liftoff should have occurred two weeks ago, but was delayed by SpaceX for extra rocket checks.
Eight minutes after launch, the recycled first-stage booster landed back at Cape Canaveral under a near full moon, the double sonic booms echoing through the night.

UAE Japan space

Lebanese religious leader slams MPs for failing nation’s people, world

Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. (AFP file photo)
Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. (AFP file photo)
Lebanese religious leader slams MPs for failing nation’s people, world

  • Al-Rahi pointed out that all parties needed to put their differences to one side if they were to avoid losing the trust of the Lebanese people and the respect of the international community
BEIRUT: The head of the Maronite Church in Lebanon on Sunday launched a withering attack on the country’s political leaders accusing them of failing the Lebanese people and the world.

In his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi called for urgent international intervention to help resolve Lebanon’s dire political and economic situation.

And he slammed members of parliament for neglecting their duties to the nation.

Al-Rahi said: “Everything that the political and parliamentary group does is contrary to the foundations on which Lebanon has been built since its founding.

“It does not respect the idea of Lebanon’s establishment, partnership, pluralism, independence, the National Pact, Taif (Agreement), and the constitution.

“Is there a deliberate decision to demolish existing Lebanon and build on its ruins a draft state that does not belong to its people, its history, or its surroundings?”

The religious leader’s comments followed MPs’ inability for a ninth time to elect a new president, with many lawmakers at Thursday’s vote spoiling their ballots.

“This means that they do not want to elect a president, or they are not qualified to elect a president,” he added.

Al-Rahi pointed out that all parties needed to put their differences to one side if they were to avoid losing the trust of the Lebanese people and the respect of the international community.

With no internal solutions to the crises seemingly on the horizon, he reiterated his plea for the UN and other key decision-making countries to be drafted in to help before it was too late.

During his sermon, he said too many of Lebanon’s decision makers had failed to implement the letter and spirit of the Taif Agreement accusing them, “of being the ones who reject internationalization and do not want any solution to the Lebanese situation.

“Either Lebanon will be as they want it to be, or it will not be. But let everyone know that Lebanon will be as all its loyal sons want,” he added.

On the Church’s involvement in the country’s political crisis, Al-Rahi said: “It does not take sides except with the national right and adheres to the inclusive national principles, historical constants, and the constitution with its pact dimension.”

Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, who represents the Shiite Amal Movement and Hezbollah, hit back at Al-Rahi’s call for international assistance.

He said: “The UN has no business but to undermine Lebanon’s demographic structure through the UNHCR (refugee agency) and (other) associations, and New York is the center for sharing deals.

“Internationalization of the Lebanese cause is an explicit blow to Lebanese sovereignty, and we will not accept offering the head of Lebanon to any international or regional butcher.

“The solution is to respond to (Lebanon’s Parliament) Speaker Nabih Berri’s call that takes the country from estrangement to dialogue to save Lebanon from disasters. What is required is national courage for internal rescue,” Qabalan added.

Lebanese Forces MP Ghassan Hasbani said the party would be happy to participate in such a dialogue but added that there was “division within parliament as a result of the fact that there are those who want a reformist, sovereign president, and a party that wants a president who protects Hezbollah.”

Representative Ayoub Hamid, a member of the Parliamentary Development and Liberation Bloc headed by Berri, said: “The results of the parliamentary elections have produced a new reality that no one should deny. Dialogue remains the priority.

“There is no room in Lebanon for the dominance of one party, the arrogance of others, or exaggeration in dealing with national issues.

“Therefore, the call for dialogue in any matter is obligatory, because without dialogue, we cannot cross to safety.”

 

Lebanon

Hit by organized crime and violence, Arab-Israelis live in constant fear

Hit by organized crime and violence, Arab-Israelis live in constant fear
Hit by organized crime and violence, Arab-Israelis live in constant fear

  • According to the Israeli police, seven gangs are active in the Arab community
RAMALLAH: Over 1.5 million Palestinian citizens of Israel face a wave of violence and crimes perpetrated by organized gangs that killed 104 people this year, Israeli-Arab sources told Arab News.

Several factors are attributed to the ugly situation the Israeli Palestinian community faces, with Israeli banks not granting loans to people without construction licenses, forcing the community to turn to the black market or criminal gangs for loans. When they are unable to clear debts in time, they are targeted with violence.

Weapons are stolen from the warehouses of the Israeli military, it is alleged, which end up in the hands of the criminals. The price of a pistol ranges from $3,000 to $6,000, while the M16 assault rifle costs around $21,000, which constitutes a lucrative business for unemployed youths aged 16 to 18.

Most of those arrested by the Israeli police and prosecuted are likely to be contractors, but not crime bosses, sources told Arab News.

According to the Israeli police, seven such gangs are active in the Arab community. Some of their members worked as contractors for Jewish criminal groups before many of these were dismantled around 2016. The vacuum was filled by Arab gangs with tens of thousands of weapons in their hands.

The mistrust of the Israeli police among Israeli Palestinians is a huge obstacle to tackling organized crime in the community. They believe the police do not adequately tackle crime in Arab areas, while the police blame them for not cooperating in crime-fighting.

The Arabs say that if they report the criminals, there will be revenge, and the police will not protect them. They allege that the police confiscate weapons and do not arrest suspects, and that even if they capture a few of them, they do not bring them to trial.

The Israeli police say they need evidence to prosecute suspects, which is difficult due to a shortage of police personnel, budgets or sufficient technology like the Shin Bet has. Therefore, there have been calls to involve Shin Bet to help the police, but there are strong reservations about Shin Bet interfering in civil affairs.

Jalal Bana, a strategic expert from Kufr Yasif in Galilee, told Arab News that the widespread poverty in Arab society is a factor behind the spread of crime and many young men joining criminal gangs.

He added: “It is impossible to eradicate the crime that has been rampant for many years within a year or two. The Israeli police began to fight crime in the Arab community when it became a strategic threat against the Jewish community through its transfer to it.”

He said the police can significantly reduce crime if they wanted, as they succeeded in doing between 1999 and 2001, completely eliminating organized crime gangs in the Jewish community.

Arab-Israeli sources told Arab News that a number of those involved in committing crimes against Arabs have fled to Turkey and the UAE for fear of arrest.

Bana said it is “a very terrifying situation” amid the trade in arms and drugs, extortion, and mayors being forced to award bids and tenders to backers of organized criminal gangs.

Mahmoud Khatib, a writer and lecturer from the village of Kafr Kanna in Galilee, told Arab News that the death toll this year has exceeded 100, which means the police measures have failed to combat crime.

Khatib said it is necessary to intensify police efforts, enact deterrent laws and promote the religious and national values in the Arab community.

“The loss of safety and security saddens us more than the number of people killed by crime, and there are one and a half million Arabs who do not live in safety, but rather in a constant state of fear and terror,” he said.

Despite the Israeli government’s pledge to crack down on violence and illegal weapons and plans to establish more police stations, there has been no letup in criminal activities.

The Israeli police recently established a dedicated unit called Saif (sword) to tackle the problem, a 32,000-strong force seeking to recruit over 5,000 more people. They also seek an increased budget and better technology to defeat criminal gangs.

Meanwhile, Itamar Ben-Gvir, designated minister of national security, said he would fight the violence and crimes in the Arab community decisively. But the Israeli-Arabs feel it would make no difference as “Ben-Gvir presents problems, not solutions, and all his answers are based on violence.”

Separately, Ben-Gvir said he stipulated changing the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, allowing Jews to pray in the sanctuary as a condition to join the new government coalition under Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jewish prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque is prohibited, but the Israeli police allow silent prayers to be held, away from Al-Qibli Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Ekrima Sabri, the grand mufti of Jerusalem and preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque, told Arab News: “We are always alert to any surprise that Ben-Gvir or any other insane figure may spring. We affirm our legitimate right as Muslims to pray alone in Al-Aqsa, and we consider Ben-Gvir’s statements aggression against Muslims.”

Sabri stressed: “We will prevent Jews from praying in Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards under all circumstances and at whatever cost.”

Israel

