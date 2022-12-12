You are here

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
The blue checkmark was given to Twitter-verified companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists. (AFP/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
Associated Press

  • The company is trying to launch the feature a month after its first attempt
Updated 7 sec ago
Associated Press

NEW YORK: Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.
The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.
The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.
The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

  • Circumstances around the death of Khalid Al-Misslam are unclear
  • US journalist Grant Wahl also died while covering the Netherlands-Argentina match
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A second journalist has died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

Qatari photojournalist Khalid Al-Misslam died ‘suddenly’ over the weekend, Fox Sports website reported, quoting the Doha-based news outlet Gulf Times.

“Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” Gulf Times said.

The circumstances around the death of Al-Misslam, who was working for Qatari news channel Al-Kass TV, are unclear as mention of his passing was only briefly mentioned during the channel’s live broadcast.

The Qatari journalist’s death comes after the demise of US journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the Netherlands-Argentina match.

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated sportswriter who moved to the Substack online publishing platform, collapsed at Lusail Iconic Stadium and was rushed to a nearby hospital before his death.

Wahl’s brother Eric, who is from the LGBTQ community, has raised suspicion that the journalist did not die but may have been killed.

“I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup. I do not believe my brother just died, I believe he was killed,” Eric was quoted by Daily Mail as saying.

Wahl said he was briefly detained in November when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. World Cup security also asked him to take his shirt off, of which he refused, to be granted entry into Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan for the United States’ opener against Wales.

He was later granted entry and a FIFA representative has apologized for the incident.

Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

  • Vaccine scientist and author Peter Hotez called on Musk to delete the tweet, saying, “200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives from Covid due to this kind of antiscience rhetoric and disinformation”
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk on Sunday targeted America’s outgoing top infectious disease official and key adviser of the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, in a viral tweet that sparked backlash.
“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” the billionaire Twitter CEO said, alluding to the practice of indicating gender pronouns after one’s name as well as the right-wing campaign to charge Fauci with crimes related to his involvement in US Covid policies.
Musk also posted a meme showing Fauci telling US President Joe Biden, “Just one more lockdown, my king...” — in apparent criticism of the Covid mitigation measure Musk has repeatedly slammed but has not been deployed in the country for over a year.
Early in the pandemic, Musk tweeted that concern over the virus was “dumb” and since taking over Twitter has removed its policy targeting Covid misinformation.
Musk’s tweet quickly went viral, receiving over 800,000 likes within some 11 hours but also sparking swift criticism.
Vaccine scientist and author Peter Hotez called on Musk to delete the tweet, saying, “200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives from Covid due to this kind of antiscience rhetoric and disinformation.”
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar praised how Fauci “calmly guided our country through crisis” and addressed Musk, saying: “Could you just leave a good man alone in your seemingly endless quest for attention?“
But Musk received praise from right-wing corners.
Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been removed from Twitter over Covid misinformation but whose account was reinstated under Musk’s leadership, tweeted: “I affirm your pronouns Elon.”
Republican lawmakers have pledged to grill Fauci when they take control of the House of Representatives in January, after locking horns repeatedly with the top immunologist over Covid vaccines, mask mandates and other pandemic-related issues.
Fauci, 81, is due to step down this month from his roles in government as Biden’s chief medical adviser, as well as director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which he has headed since 1984.
In what was likely his final White House appearance in November, Fauci slammed the proliferation of bad health advice online and said the most difficult thing he had to deal with while helming America’s fight against Covid was the country’s polarization along political lines.

 

Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

  • Twitter CEO says new format is ‘almost ready’ to be rolled out across social media platform
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter boss Elon Musk suggested long-form tweets might be coming to the platform soon.

In a tweet exchange on Saturday with a platform user who pointed out Musk’s 67 tweets about the so-called “Twitter Files” were “quite the thread,” the Tesla CEO said: “We seriously need long-form tweets!”

The user, named @nichegamer, replied “Wave your magic engineering wand, and get er done my internet son!” Musk answered: “It is almost ready.”

 

 

Since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which was completed in October, Musk has been actively engaging with users’ suggestions for how to improve the social media platform.

Speculations about Twitter’s introduction of long-form were first reported in June, when sources confirmed that the company was preparing to launch a new feature that would support the direct publishing of long-form content on its platform.

Under Musk, Twitter has endured a profound transformation and introduced a number of controversial features that have triggered intense debates across the platform, and prompting some users to leave or reduce their interaction.

On Friday, Musk said in a tweet the company is working on a software update that will reveal to users if their account has been shadowbanned, a practice to block or limit a user account without their knowledge, a stated reason why or how to appeal.

Updated 10 December 2022
Reuters

  • British musician is latest celebrity to leave the social media platform amid misinformation concerns
Updated 10 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
John, who is currently on his last-ever global tour, blamed Twitter’s recent policy change as a reason for quitting.
“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” John tweeted to his 1.1 million followers.
“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”
The 75-year-old activist and singer of hits such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” joins a long list of celebrities who have quit Twitter recently including supermodel Gigi Hadid, writer Shonda Rhimes and former White Stripes guitarist Jack White.
“I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?” Musk said in a reply to John’s tweet on Friday.
Since the Tesla Inc. top boss took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal, a series of changes including charging users for a “blue tick,” the roll-back of a policy aimed at tackling misinformation related to COVID-19 and reinstating some previously suspended accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, has attracted widespread backlash.
Musk has also halved the company’s workforce and made deep cuts to its trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

Updated 10 December 2022
Agencies

  • US sportswriter Grant Wahl may have been killed, brother claims
  • Attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital
Updated 10 December 2022
Agencies

WASHINGTON/DOHA: US football journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, may have been killed, his brother has claimed.

“I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup. I do not believe my brother just died, I believe he was killed,” Eric, who is from the LGBTQ community, was quoted by Daily Mail in a news report.

Wahl said in late November he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

He said World Cup security denied him entry to the United States’ opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

“Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.),” Wahl posted on his Twitter account.

“One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt … And then a security commander approached me. He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands. But the entire episode left me wondering: What’s it like for ordinary Qataris who might wear a rainbow shirt when the world isn’t watching here? What’s that like?,” he also wrote in his Substack platform.

A FIFA representative also later apologized to the journalist.

Qatar’s World Cup organizers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), paid tribute to Wahl’s “enormous love of football” and offered condolences to his family, friends and media colleagues.

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated sportswriter who moved to the Substack online publishing platform, had been tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match earlier on Friday.

His agent, Tim Scanlan, said that Wahl had “appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress in the start of extra time” at the quarter-final match.

Scanlan said attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death.

“We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

FIFA, football’s world governing body, and Qatar’s international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Everyone’s emotional and it’s really traumatic,” Scanlan said. “He was a true advocate for both the men’s and women’s games and really just cared deeply about the sport. He was empathetic and just truly a brilliant writer.”

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Wahl wrote that he tested negative for COVID-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

“I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” he wrote.

Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day.

