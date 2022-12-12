You are here

Pig's head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident

Pig’s head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident
Heatons Muslims Community Trust & Mosque in Manchester. (Google)
Pig’s head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident

Pig’s head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident
  • ‘Elderly, children who use building are terrified that someone is targeting us,’ says trustee
  • HMCT statement: ‘A pig’s head was placed on the roof, in what looks like a hate crime. Unfortunately, this behavior is not a one-off occurrence’
LONDON: A Muslim community in the UK are living in fear after a pig’s head was left on the roof of their mosque, Metro reported.

Members of Heatons Muslims Community Trust in Manchester say that the animal’s head was discovered in a visible part of the building at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The incident was reported to the police, who logged the event as an Islamophobic hate crime.

HMCT trustee Mohammed Tayyab Mohiuddin said that the building’s CCTV footage from the evening showed a car pulling up with two people inside.

One of the individuals was carrying a rubbish bag that was visible when they exited the vehicle.

Mohiuddin added that the car’s registration plate was recorded.

He said: “In the evening, we have a bit of a gathering at the community center and some people came out and someone said, ‘There’s a pig’s head on the roof.’

“It’s a short roof, so it was easy to see. I think they have picked that point in order to terrify people. Everyone knows someone has placed it there and what their intentions were.

“In our religion, we are not allowed to eat pig’s meat or handle it in any way so someone has done it specifically for that reason.

“We have a lot of elderly people and a lot of children who use the center, and obviously they are a bit terrified that someone is targeting us and fear in the future someone could go further or take a wrong step.”

The HMCT said in a statement: “A pig’s head was placed on the roof, in what looks like a hate crime. Unfortunately, this behavior is not a one-off occurrence.

“In survey data released earlier this year, by Muslim Census and Muslim Engagement and Development, it was reported that almost half (42 percent) of mosques or Islamic institutions surveyed have experienced religiously motivated attacks in the last three years.

“Seventeen percent of mosques from the 42 percent reported having faced physical abuse directed at staff or worshipers, including the stabbing of a muezzin in 2020.

“The HMCT asks local residents and worshipers to remain vigilant and report any hate to the police.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Manchester Heatons Muslims Community Trust (HMCT)

Loud blast, shots heard near China hotel in Afghan capital

Loud blast, shots heard near China hotel in Afghan capital
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Loud blast, shots heard near China hotel in Afghan capital

Loud blast, shots heard near China hotel in Afghan capital
  • The Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year
  • The Taliban are at pains to portray Afghanistan as safe for diplomats and business people
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital Monday near a hotel popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said.
The Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Daesh group.
“It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire,” the witness said. Afghan media also reported similar details.
Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul’s main commercial areas.
The district is home to the Kabul Longan Hotel, a multi-story complex popular with Chinese business people who are visiting Afghanistan in increasing numbers since the Taliban’s return.
A Taliban source based in Pakistan said that an unknown number of attackers had entered the hotel.
“An operation has been launched against the attackers. Firing continues,” he said.
AFP correspondents saw teams of Taliban special forces rush to the scene.
China, which shares a rugged 76-kilometer border with Afghanistan, has not officially recognized the Taliban government but is one of the few countries to maintain a full diplomatic presence there.
Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang.
The Taliban have promised that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants and, in exchange, China has offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan’s reconstruction.
Maintaining stability after decades of war in Afghanistan is Beijing’s main consideration as it seeks to secure its borders and strategic infrastructure investments in neighboring Pakistan, home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The Taliban are at pains to portray Afghanistan as safe for diplomats and business people but two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside the mission in September in an attack claimed by Daesh.
The group also claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul this month that Islamabad decried as an “assassination attempt” against the ambassador.
A security guard was wounded in that attack.
Despite owning the rights to major projects in Afghanistan, notably the Mes Aynak copper mine, China has not pushed any of these projects forward.
The Taliban are reliant on China to turn one of the world’s largest copper deposits into a working mine that would help the cash-strapped and sanctions-hit nation recover.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul

Related

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7
  • Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan
  • Pakistan’s army said troops responded to Afghan fire, but did not give further details
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: Deadly cross-border shelling by Afghan Taliban forces at a Pakistani border town on Sunday killed seven people, Pakistan’s military said, as relations continue to sour between the two neighboring countries.
The violence hitting Chaman in southwestern Pakistan follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have skyrocketed tensions between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between the countries.
The crossing was reopened on Monday morning, authorities said.
The Pakistani army’s media wing initially said six died in Sunday’s shelling, but the death toll later rose to seven. Sixteen others were wounded, the army said, blaming the casualties on the “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” of heavy weapons by Afghan forces on civilians.
In Afghanistan, a spokesman for Kandahar’s governor, Ataullah Zaid, appeared to link the clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces with the construction of new checkpoints on the Afghan side of the border.
He said one Taliban fighter was killed and 10 were wounded. Three civilians were also wounded, he added.
Pakistan’s army said troops responded to Afghan fire, but did not give further details. It said Pakistan has approached authorities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, to highlight the severity of the border incident.
Earlier, Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor with a government-run hospital in Chaman, told The Associated Press that live rounds wounded a total of 27 people who were brought to the hospital for treatment. He said seven were in critical condition.
A resident on Pakistan’s side of the border, Wali Mohammad took his wounded cousin to the hospital in Chaman. He said there were a number of explosions followed by rapid gunfire.
“We were in the street like any other day off, when suddenly, a big explosion was heard and debris hit many people, including one of my cousins,” said Mohammad.
Criticizing the Taliban, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif tweeted on Monday: “The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”
A deadly shooting in November shuttered the border at Chaman for eight days, causing heavy commercial losses and leaving thousands of people stranded on both sides.
Later last month, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul came under gunfire. Pakistani officials called the incident an attack on its envoy there and blamed Taliban officials for the security breach. Islamabad also has said Afghanistan’s rulers are sheltering militants who carry out deadly attacks on its soil.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Islamabad claims that anti-Pakistan forces are organizing terrorist attacks from hideouts in Afghanistan. (AP)
World
US condemns shooting at Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
  • Smartphone app will cease to function, meaning residents’ travels will not be traced and recorded
  • Relaxation has also sparked concerns about a new wave of infections
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

BEIJING: China will drop a travel tracing requirement as part of an uncertain exit from its strict “zero-COVID” policies that have elicited widespread dissatisfaction.
At midnight on Monday, the smart phone app will cease to function, meaning residents’ travels will not be traced and recorded, potentially reducing the likelihood they will be forced into quarantine for visiting pandemic hot spots. China’s ruling Communist Party allows no independent parties to conduct verification and such apps have been used in past to suppress travel and free speech. It’s part of a package of apps that includes the health code, which has yet to be disabled.
The move follows the government’s snap announcement last week that it was ending many of the most draconian measures. That follows three years of lockdowns, travel restrictions and quarantines on those moving between provinces and cities, mandated testing, and requirements that a clean bill of health be shown to access public areas.
Last month in Beijing and several other cities, protests over the restrictions grew into calls for leader Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party step down, in a level of public political expression not seen in decades.
While met with relief, the relaxation has also sparked concerns about a new wave of infections potentially overwhelming health care resources in some areas.
Xi’s government is still officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy.
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals’ ability to deal with severe cases.
At the same time, the government reversed course by allowing those with mild symptoms to recuperate at home rather than being sent to field hospitals that have become notorious for overcrowding and poor hygiene.
Reports on the Chinese Internet, which is tightly controlled by the government, sought to reassure a nervous public, stating that restrictions would continue to be dropped and travel, indoor dining and other economic activity would soon be returning to pre-pandemic conditions.
China’s leaders had long praised “zero-COVID” for keeping numbers of cases and deaths much lower than in other nations, but health officials are now saying the most prevalent omicron variety poses much less of a risk.
Amid a sharp drop in the amount of testing, China on Monday announced only around 8,500 new cases, bringing the nation’s total to 365,312 — more than double the level since Oct. 1 — with 5,235 deaths. That compares to 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
Protests erupted Nov. 25 after 10 people died in a fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi. Many believed COVID-19 restrictions may have impeded rescue efforts. Authorities denied the claims spread online, but demonstrators gave voice to longstanding frustration in cities such as Shanghai that have endured severe lockdowns.
The party responded with a massive show of force and an unknown number of people were arrested at the protests or in the days following.
Xi’s government promised to reduce the cost and disruption after the economy shrank by 2.6 percent from the previous quarter in the three months ending in June. Forecasters say the economy probably is shrinking in the current quarter. Imports tumbled 10.9 percent from a year ago in November in a sign of weak demand.
Some forecasters have cut their outlook for annual growth to below 3 percent, less than half of last year’s robust 8.1 percent expansion.
Amid the unpredictable messaging from Beijing, experts warn there still is a chance the ruling party might reverse course and reimpose restrictions if a large-scale outbreak ensues.
Last week’s announcement allowed considerable room for local governments to assign their own regulations. Most restaurants in Beijing, for example, still require a negative test result obtained over the previous 48 hours and rules are even stricter for government offices.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
World
Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings
World
Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine
Updated 12 December 2022
Reuters

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine
  • There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two
Updated 12 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkiye and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month.
“We are constantly working with partners,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that he expects some “important results” next week from a series of international events that will tackle the situation in Ukraine.
While Zelensky has held numerous talks with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan since Russian forces invaded in late February, the accumulation of discussions in just one day is not a regular event.
Zelensky said he had thanked Biden for “unprecedented defense and financial” help the United States has provided for Ukraine and talked with the US president about an effective anti-aircraft defense systems to protect the population.
Earlier, Zelensky said that he held “a very meaningful” conversation with Macron on “defense, energy, economy, diplomacy” that lasted more than an hour and “very specific” talks with Erdogan on assuring Ukraine’s grain exports.
Turkiye, which acted as a mediator in peace talks in the early months of the war, also worked alongside the United Nations in a grain deal, which opened up Ukrainian ports for exports in July after a six-month de facto Russian blockade.
Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, in which he had called for a quick end to the conflict.
Putin said last week that Moscow’s near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach and warned of a protracted war.
Macron has championed diplomacy in the conflict but his mixed messages that it was up to Kyiv to decide when to negotiate with Moscow, but also that security guarantees were needed for Russia, have unnerved some Western allies, Kyiv and the Baltic countries.
There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, which Moscow calls a “special military operation” and Ukraine and its allies an unprovoked act of aggression.
Moscow shows no signs of being ready to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and pre-war borders, saying the four regions it claims to have annexed from Ukraine in September are part of Russia “forever.” The government in Kyiv has ruled out conceding any land to Russia in return for peace.
On the ground in Ukraine, the entire eastern front line has been continuously shelled with heavy fighting taking place. Moscow is also targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians in winter, when mean temperatures can be several degrees below zero Celsius.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Ukraine

Gunman shoots dead three women in Italy

Forensic police officers inspect a bar where three people died after a man entered and shot in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP)
Forensic police officers inspect a bar where three people died after a man entered and shot in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

Gunman shoots dead three women in Italy

Forensic police officers inspect a bar where three people died after a man entered and shot in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP)
  • The suspect shooter, 57-year-old Claudio Campi, allegedly opened fire on a meeting of his apartment building’s residents in a northern district of Rome, using a Glock pistol stolen from a shooting stand
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

ROME: A man shot dead three women and wounded four other people in Rome Sunday, said police, in what may have been a dispute over housing.
Italy’s far-right premier Giorgia Meloni revealed in a Facebook post later Sunday that one of the victims was a friend.
The suspect shooter, 57-year-old Claudio Campi, allegedly opened fire on a meeting of his apartment building’s residents in a northern district of Rome, using a Glock pistol stolen from a shooting stand.
In a post on his blog in November, he wrote of his conflictual relationship with the people managing the building, who he accused of trying to force him out of his lodgings.
Of the three women who died of their wounds, one was Nicoletta Golisano, 50, mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was attending the meeting as treasurer.
Meloni revealed on Facebook they were friends and paid tribute to “a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, who was also a strong and fragile woman.”
The killer had been arrested, she said, adding she hoped that “justice will quickly follow its course.”

 

Topics: Italy

Related

More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock
World
More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
World
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats

