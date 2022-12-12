Netherlands pledges €14 million to refugees in Jordan

AMMAN: The Netherlands has announced a €14 million ($14.8 million) contribution to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Jordan which will support the basic needs of 31,400 refugee families, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.
The additional funding comes in response to recent UNHCR and Jordanian calls for more assistance to refugees in the country, the Dutch Embassy in Jordan said. It added that the rising cost of living has significantly affected vulnerable people in the Jordan, particularly refugees.
“The €14 million contribution of the Netherlands to UNHCR’s cash assistance program aims to alleviate the immediate needs of the most vulnerable refugees and will help them pay bills for food, housing and energy,” Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Harry Verweij said
“This contribution is a sign of our continued commitment to support Jordan with hosting so many refugees,” Verweij added.
“We are grateful for the Netherlands responding to our call for support to refugees during the winter period. It allows us to sustain our cash assistance for the most vulnerable women, men and children and stabilize their fragile household economies,” UNHCR Representative to Jordan Dominik Bartsch said.
The Netherlands is among the UNHCR’s top five donors for non-earmarked funds. It also continues to provide support in Jordan through the PROSPECTS Partnership, which brings together IFC, ILO, UNHCR, UNICEF and the World Bank to enhance vulnerable people’s self-sufficiency by improving access to quality education, employment and protection services, while also supporting the country’s development goals.
Archaeological discoveries confirm Arab Gulf region’s long history of religious coexistence
First evidence of Christian occupation — fragments of plaster crosses — was unearthed in 1994 off Abu Dhabi coast
There is enough evidence testifying to Christianity’s existence along Gulf shores from at least the 4th century AD
Updated 10 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: One day, in late February 1986, a young man from Jubail in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province decided to put his new 4WD through its paces on the sand dunes west of the coastal city. Before very long, however, he made two startling discoveries.
The first was that neither he nor his new car were well suited to dune-bashing, as both man and machine soon found themselves stuck fast in the sand.
But then, in the words of a paper published in the journal “Arabian Archaeology and Epigraphy” in 1994, “in the process of digging out, (he) discovered he was on top of a wall which disappeared down into the sand.”
Although the young man had no idea what he had found, he realized it must have been very old. Having freed his vehicle and returned to Jubail, he alerted the authorities about his discovery.
What he had stumbled on, it would later transpire, was the remains of a Christian church, long buried beneath the drifting sands.
Archaeologists who later excavated the site would find an open, walled courtyard, about 20 meters long, with doorways leading onto three rooms.
The central room, at the eastern end of the structure, was determined to be the sanctuary, where the altar would have stood. The room to the north was where the bread and wine for the Christian ritual of the Eucharist would have been assembled. To the south was the sacristy, where the sacred vessels and the priest’s robes were kept.
All the walls were covered in gypsum plaster, in which there were clear impressions of four crosses, the distinctive symbol of Christianity, each about 30 cm tall.
Several stone columns remained intact, as did a pair of decorative plaster friezes, featuring a pattern of flowers linked by vine motifs.
This, it turned out, was not just any church. Dated by archaeologists to the 4th century AD, it predated the coming of Islam by about 300 years, and proved to be among the oldest known Christian churches in the world.
The discovery was just one small piece in a historical jigsaw puzzle which has since been all but completed, assembling a picture of a time when two faiths, Islam and Christianity, coexisted along the shores of the Arabian Gulf.
Now, 36 years after that young Saudi’s discovery, another major piece has been added to the puzzle with the excavation of a Christian monastery on Siniyah Island, just off the coast of Umm Al-Quwain in the UAE.
Using pottery and carbon dating of organic remains found in the foundations of the complex, the monastery has been dated to between 534 and 656 AD, a period that spans the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad, who was born around the year 570 and died in 632.
The site appears to have been abandoned during the 8th century — not as a result of a clash between the two faiths, but because of an internal conflict within Islam, archaeologists believe.
“Eventually the walls collapsed, and the windblown sands moved over them, leaving low mounds with building debris, and pottery, glass and coins, which were visible on the surface,” said Tim Power, associate professor of archaeology at the UAE University in Al-Ain and co-director of the Siniyah Island Archaeology Project.
“But there is absolutely no evidence of destruction, or of deliberate damage to the site. We even have the stem of the glass chalice that was being used to deliver the Eucharist, in its original place, and the bowl that was used for mixing the Eucharist wine, also in situ.
“It really does feel like they just got up one day and walked away.”
Power believes the site was abandoned not because of religious differences, “but because of the Abbasid invasion of 750 AD, which fits with our ceramic dating and radio-carbon dating for the abandonment.”
In 750 AD, the Abbasid caliphate, based in Mesopotamia, overthrew the Umayyads. “We know from the Arabic historical sources that the Abbasid invasion was very violent, and the coastal towns of the emirates were destroyed,” he said.
“So I think these people fled in terror at the prospect of the invasion by the imperial authorities in Iraq, which were trying to maintain control of their restive provinces. It was a conflict between two different groups of Muslims.”
The existence of the monastery right up until this moment in the mid-8th century, more than a hundred years after the death of Prophet Muhammad, is evidence that “there was clearly a degree of intercommunal, interfaith tolerance at the local level.”
Power says it is a common mistake to assume that the Christians of the Gulf at the time of the rise of Islam were outsiders.
“It is worth remembering that Christianity is a Middle Eastern religion. Jesus Christ spoke Aramaic, which was the language of the Middle East at the time of the Arab conquests. These churches and monasteries were most likely not built by foreigners visiting these shores, but built by and for the local Christian Arab community.
“There is a great deal of historical and inscriptional evidence which tells us that probably the majority of the Arabian Peninsula until the rise of Islam was Christianized.”
And although Christianity began to wane as Islam rose, Christians were not seen as outsiders at that time, for the simple reason “they were family.”
“Over the course of several generations Christian Arabs started to convert to Islam. But as a Muslim you might have a cousin, say, who’s a Christian and, as they are still today, these were very strongly kinship communities.
“Membership of a tribe was probably the crucial piece of your identity, and religious affiliation almost secondary.”
This is the second discovery of a Christian monastery in the UAE. In 1992, the newly formed Abu Dhabi Islands Archaeological Survey, founded by the UAE’s then-president, Sheikh Zayed, began investigations on three islands.
On one of them, Sir Bani Yas, just 7 km off the coast in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi, they quickly found some tantalizing clues — the remains of several courtyard houses and fragments of pottery dated to between the 6th and 7th centuries AD.
The first evidence of Christian occupation was unearthed in 1994 — fragments of plaster crosses that bore a striking resemblance to others that had been found previously at several locations in the Gulf.
Over the next two seasons, as the survey reported in a paper published in 1997, “a very large, complex structure emerged ... which now proves to be a monastery, with a church standing in its center within a courtyard.”
There is now a wealth of evidence, both textual and archaeological, testifying to the existence of Christianity in the Gulf from at least the 4th century AD until the first couple of centuries of Islam.
According to sources written in Syriac, a dialect of Aramaic spoken by Christian communities in the Middle East from about the 1st to the 8th century AD, the Church of the East, which was also known as the Nestorian Church, thrived in a region known as Beth Qatraye.
According to the Encyclopedic Dictionary of the Syriac Heritage, published by the Syriac Institute, which exists to promote the study and preservation of the Syriac heritage and language, Beth Qatraye, “land of the Qataris,” included “not only the peninsula of Qaṭar, but also its hinterland Yamama” — today a historic region within Saudi Arabia — “and the entire coast of northeast Arabia as far as the peninsula of Musandam, in present-day Oman, along with the islands” of the Gulf.
References to Beth Qaṭraye are found in a number of Christian documents written in the years leading up to the emergence of Islam. The earliest comes from the “Chronicle of Arbela,” written in Syriac and supposedly composed between 551 and 569 AD by a monk from what is now Irbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
The chronicle refers to the existence of several Christian dioceses in the Gulf, and specifically in the area of Beth Qatraye, dating back as far as 225 AD.
First “rediscovered” in 1907, the chronicle has fallen in and out of favor with ecclesiastical historians. But although its authenticity has been challenged, many of its details appear to have been confirmed by subsequent archaeological discoveries in the Gulf.
There is, however, no doubt among scholars about the authenticity of preserved church correspondence that shows Christianity was established in Beth Qaṭraye by at least the 4th century.
Ishoyahb III, Patriarch of the Church of the East from 649 to 659, left a wealth of letters for historians to pore over, including five sent from his base in Adiabene in northern Mesopotamia to the clergy and faithful of Beth Qatraye.
Another valued source that mentions the region of Beth Qatraye is the “Book of Governors,” a monastic history written in the mid-9th century by Thomas, a bishop of Marga, an east Syriac diocese in the metropolitan province of Adiabene, a province of the Sasanian Empire in Mesopotamia.
There is also an abundance of archaeological evidence of a Christian presence in the Gulf. The first clues were found in 1931 at Hira, an ancient city in south-central Iraq, which in about the 3rd century AD became the capital of the Lakhmids, a Christian tribe originally from Yemen.
In 1960, the French archaeologist Roman Ghirshman excavated a 7th-century Christian monastery on Iran’s Kharg Island, and in 1988 a church was discovered at Al-Qusur on Failaka Island, Kuwait.
Shortly before the church at Jubayl was discovered, three Christian crosses were found nearby at Jabal Berri, a rock outcrop about 10 km southwest of the city, some 7 km inland from the coast. Two were made of bronze, and the third, just 5 cm tall, was carved from a single piece of mother of pearl.
Ecclesiastical and Arabic records not only point to considerable Christian activity in areas that are now part of Saudi Arabia, but also demonstrate that “far from undergoing a decline, Christianity flourished in the Gulf immediately after the Muslim conquest,” as Robert Carter, professor of Arabian and Middle Eastern archaeology at UCL Qatar, wrote in the 2013 book, “Les preludes de l’Islam.”
Indeed, there was “a burst of Christian activity from the late 7th and/or 8th century, extending into the early 9th century at Kharg.”
One of the sites where Christianity flourished was on the island of Tarut, just off the modern-day governorate of Qatif in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. It was here in 635 AD that Muslim forces put an end to the “ridda,” the apostasy movement in the eastern region, in a final battle that was fought at Darin on the island.
However, “the Muslim conquest did not put an end to the Nestorian community here,” as Daniel Potts, professor of ancient Near Eastern archaeology and history at New York University’s Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, wrote in a paper published in the journal “Expedition” in 1984.
There are records of a major synod, or church council, having taken place on the island more than 40 years later, in 676.
This was a significant gathering, as it was at this synod that the Christian practice of marriage in a church was first established, when George I, the chief bishop of the Church of the East, issued a ruling that henceforth only those unions blessed by a priest would be regarded as legitimate.
In mid-November this year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that up to SR2.64 billion ($703 million) had been allocated for the development of the island of Tarut, which today is home to 120,000 people, to preserve its heritage and enhance its potential as a tourism destination.
Tarut was not the only Christian site in what is now Saudi Arabia. Other centers or churches mentioned in Syrian texts included “Hagar” and “Juwatha,” both believed to have been located somewhere in Al-Hasa oasis, and at nearby Al-Qatif and Abu Ali Island, just north of Jubail.
Eventually, all these Christians sites, from Jubail in Saudi Arabia to Umm Al-Quwain in the UAE, disappeared from history. According to John Langfeldt, an American priest and historian who wrote the first paper about the church in Jubail after visiting the site in 1993, they did so as part of a peaceful process of assimilation.
“There was no forced conversion of the populace to Islam (and) Christianity remained the primary religious allegiance of the vast majority of the population,” Langfeldt wrote in a paper published in the journal “Arabian Archaeology and Epigraphy in 1994.”
“Gradually, over several centuries, probably due to several factors — such as the burden of ... tax, isolation from outside Christian contact, convenience, some fine qualities of Islam, and the excellent witness of its adherents — almost all of the population was Islamized.”
Palestinian girl found shot dead after Israeli raid in Jenin
Jana Zakarneh is victim of occupation forces' brutality in West Bank, say protesters amid call for independent probe
Updated 50 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Palestinian officials called on Monday for an international investigation into the Israeli army’s killing of a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank.
Soldiers shot the 16-year-old girl dead during a raid into a neighborhood in Jenin.
A general strike was declared throughout the city to protest the crime and mourn the girl’s death.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Jana Majdi Zakarneh was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers while on the roof of her house.
She was found by her family after the soldiers had left the area.
Two others were injured in the shooting and three Palestinians were arrested during the raid, according to Palestinian sources in Jenin.
The Israeli army raided the neighborhood between 10 p.m. and midnight, and clashes erupted in the Al-Bayader area. A sniper is said to have shot the girl.
Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against Israeli aggression and the daily killings of young Palestinians.
Zakarneh is the 166th Palestinian killed by the Israeli armed forces in the West Bank since the start of the year, and the 10th to die this month.
Yasser Zakarneh, the girl’s uncle, told Arab News that heavily armed Israeli soldiers started shooting after arriving in the neighborhood.
He added: “Jana was inside the house with her family when she heard people screaming.
“She went to the rooftop to see what was happening and to locate her cat.
“Her father went to look for her 20 minutes after the soldiers left the neighborhood as she did not answer him when he called her name. He found her lying on the floor.”
Zakarneh said that doctors at the hospital had said the girl was shot with four bullets, two to her face, one to her neck and one to her shoulder.
Jenin Gov. Maj. Gen. Akram Rajoub told Arab News that there was a state of disbelief throughout the Jenin Governorate.
He added: “Israeli behavior pushes the tension, increasing the anger of the Palestinians, and encouraging them to use the same weapons used by the Israeli army to oppress and kill them.”
The killing came a short time before the arrival of UN Special Envoy Virginia Gamba in Israel to investigate harm caused to Palestinian children in the conflict zones.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said that the killing of Zakarneh added to the horrific murders of children that occupation soldiers continue to commit.
Shtayyeh called on Gamba, the special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict, to investigate Israel’s occupation crimes and place the country on a blacklist.
Hussein Al-Sheikh, the PLO executive committee’s secretary-general, said on Twitter that Zakarneh was a victim of the occupation’s brutality in Jenin.
He wrote: “Her blood exposes this persistent criminality that violates everything and reveals the truth about the brutal racist behavior of the occupation forces.
“We call on the regional and international bodies to immediately investigate the execution of Jana Zakarneh.”
Israel Defense Forces said in a statement: “Tonight, during forces’ activity to apprehend wanted individuals in the city of Jenin, security forces arrested three wanted individuals suspected of terror involvement.
“During the activity, suspects hurled explosives and fired heavily at the soldiers. The soldiers responded with live fire toward the armed suspects.
“We are aware of reports regarding a killed Palestinian female. The incident is under review, and security forces will continue to thwart terrorism wherever it is required, while continuing their efforts to avoid harming non-combatants.”
An IDF spokesman told the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that a preliminary investigation revealed that Israeli soldiers “fired at the rooftops, from where they were shot, but they did not detect the presence of the girl during the shooting.”
Appeals for calm after Moroccan motorbike convoy in Beirut causes tension
Calls to end strife in Christian area Ashrafieh caused by football fans, amid concern over instigation by ‘Hezbollah thugs’
Updated 12 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora has called on all politicians, especially deputies representing Beirut, to ensure the capital’s unity and safety after tensions flared in the Christian area of Achrafieh on Saturday.
The problems arose when dozens of people celebrating Morocco’s win over Portugal in the FIFA World Cup headed to the area on motorbikes carrying the flags of Morocco, Palestine and Syria, reportedly chanting religious slogans.
The convoy clashed with locals when they were mistaken for members of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.
Soldiers were forced to intervene, and were able to contain the violence.
Videos posted online showed fighting in Sassine Square, where traders recently finished their holiday season preparations.
Siniora described what happened as “disturbing and suspicious at a moment of national and political congestion at all levels.”
He added: “The capital of Lebanon is Beirut, the only unifying city that brings together all the Lebanese, and everyone should be aware of set traps and bad intentions, especially in these exceptional circumstances.”
Siniora called on deputies representing Beirut to meet as soon as possible in Achrafieh to put an end to the tensions and reiterate their support for peace and the rule of law in Lebanon.
The clashes resulted in heated sectarian rhetoric online, with some calling for self-policing in Achrafieh, and others claiming that Moroccan fans had not faced trouble in other areas of the capital.
The district is often subject to stringent measures from the security forces whenever tension arises between the Shiites and Christians in the city. Deputy Nadim Bachir Gemayel, who represents Achrafieh, said that there had been unacceptable connotations made by activists, and called on the security forces to prevent any further escalations.
Former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian, member of the Lebanese Forces party, said: “There is no place for mistakes. Understand it however you want.”
Activists in Tariq El-Jdideh subsequently claimed that the motorbike riders were from their area and were photographed with injuries and bloodshed, and without Syrian flags.
Former Achrafieh deputy Michel Pharaon said: “Achrafieh, just like any other city, is open to those who want to visit it respectfully and lovingly.”
He added: “However, its inhabitants and the security forces will not receive provocateurs with open arms. Illicit self-security is suspicious and would also lead to strife.
“No one can replace the army, and the people of Beirut will not fall into the trap of strife.”
Achrafieh deputy Jihad Pakradouni said that Achrafieh "is neither a punching bag nor an open arena for provocations and unacceptable practices.”
Mohanad Hage Ali, director of communications at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, said: “Self-security is not new, as Hezbollah has already turned its areas into reserves outside the state’s authority.
“Before the party, weren’t the Palestinian camps a form of self-security reserves, having their weapons uncontrolled by the Lebanese state?”
Hage Ali believes that “self-security is a legal reaction amid the disintegration of the state. However, it’s not the solution. It opens the door for conflicts between the regions under different titles, some of which are as silly as celebrating the win of a football team.
“It also allows armed bands to emerge here and there. We fall into a bottomless pit once we move away from the state and the law.”
The incident coincided with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement’s recent call to adopt decentralization before it was legally approved, and less than a month before the announcement of a neighborhood watch scheme established in Achrafieh with the aim of preventing increased thefts in the district.
Egypt reveals plans to set up joint business forum with EU to attract European investment
North African country key EU partner in region, vital link in regional supply chains: Bloc’s Cairo envoy
Updated 12 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Top officials from Egypt and the EU are to pursue plans to set up a joint business forum aimed at attracting increased European investment in the north African country.
Egyptian minister of trade and industry, Ahmed Samir, recently held talks with the EU’s envoy to Cairo, Christian Berger, about ways to boost economic cooperation.
In a statement, the Egyptian ministry said the two sides had agreed to work together on promoting investment opportunities for European companies in Egypt along with related incentive packages being offered by the Egyptian government.
Samir noted that through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, Egypt was looking to become a center for the manufacture of European products and a conduit to African markets.
He added that cooperation with the EU was also being sought as part of Egypt’s recently launched strategy to develop its automotive industry, especially electric cars.
In addition, efforts to reinvigorate the Egyptian private sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict were discussed at the meeting.
Samir pointed out new government initiatives linked to state ownership policy, competitive neutrality, and investor and manufacturer licensing.
Berger said that the EU was keen to strengthen its economic and political relations with Egypt, a country it considered one of its key partners in the region, particularly Egypt’s role as an important link in regional supply chains.
Lauding Cairo’s work to improve its business environment and increase private-sector involvement in the economy, Berger added that the EU wanted to further develop its cooperation with Egypt in helping to make it a center for vaccine industries in Africa, and grow its renewable energy sector, especially in the field of green hydrogen.
In September, Samir said the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the EU last year was worth around $29.6 billion, compared to approximately $23.8 billion in 2020, an increase of 24.5 percent.
He noted that the EU was the world’s second-largest market for Egyptian exports, adding that the Egyptian government aimed to adopt advanced European industrial technologies.
Gold smuggler thwarted at Cairo international airport
Egyptian citizen had 5 bars hidden in his clothes
Had arrived home on a flight from Kuwait
Updated 12 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Customs officials at Cairo International Airport have thwarted an attempt by an Egyptian passenger to smuggle five gold bars into the country.
An official at the arrivals hall stopped the passenger and had him searched as he was acting suspiciously, and because he had only planned to stay for two days in the country. An initial search of his bags revealed no banned or restricted goods. He had arrived on a Jazeera Airways flight.
When a further search was carried out, five gold bars were found hidden in his clothing. A seizure report No. 164 of 2022 was filed by the director general of customs to seize the items and launch legal action against the citizen.
Meanwhile, in two separate incidents, customs officials at the airport had also prevented attempts to smuggle cosmetics and mobile phones into the country by passengers who had arrived from Italy and the UAE.
In the first case, a customs officer spotted in the x-ray scanner goods that looked suspicious in the bags of a male passenger arriving from Bergamo Airport on an Air Arabia flight. A total of 255 packages of various cosmetics were found.
In the second case, a woman arriving from Sharjah was found with 35 phones, manufactured by a well-known US company, under her clothes.
Legal action has been taken against both passengers.