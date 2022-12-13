You are here

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, left, and Home Minister Amit Shah talk to their cabinet colleagues as they wait to pay respect to the martyrs of 2001 terror attack on Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 13 December 2022
AP

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
Updated 13 December 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India's defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl.
Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in Parliament, said the Friday's encounter along the Tawang sector of eastern Arunachal Pradesh state started when Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo” along the disputed border near the Yangtze River area.
Singh said no Indian soldiers were seriously hurt and troops from both sides withdrew from the area soon afterward. A statement from the Indian army on Monday said troops from both sides suffered minor injuries.
He said that local military commanders met Sunday to discuss the dispute and the Indian government spoke to China through diplomatic channels.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenin gave no details on the incident at a daily briefing but said China hopes India will join it in carrying through agreements between the sides and “together safeguard peace and tranquility in the region along the China-India border."
“As far as we understand, the present situation on the China-India border is peaceful and stable overall,” Wang said.
For decades, India and China have fiercely contested the Line of Actual Control, a loose demarcation that separates Chinese and Indian held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over the border in 1962.
In recent years, soldiers from both sides have patrolled areas along the disputed border. Opposing soldiers often come into contact and the two Asian giants have accused each other of sending troops into the other’s territory.
In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh sparked tensions after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died. The countries both stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their de facto border.
After multiple meetings between military commanders, some Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from a key friction point in Ladakh, but tensions between the two Asian giants remain.
In November, Indian army chief Manoj Pande said there had been “no significant reduction” in Chinese troop strength in Ladakh. He said the border situation was “stable but unpredictable.”

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that he knew of no new scheduled contacts with the United States regarding further prisoner swaps in the wake of a high-profile exchange last week, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.
He was responding to comments by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who told reporters on Monday that Washington expected an “engagement” with Moscow this week on the case of Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.
Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: “I don’t know what they have in mind. As the president has already said, we have a department dealing with this matter. According to my information, no contacts are expected on this subject through the lines that I know about.”
It was not clear if Ryabkov was ruling out Russian participation in talks this week, or if a meeting might be planned without his knowledge. Russia has previously said contacts with the United States on prisoner exchanges were being conducted by the two countries’ intelligence services.
Whelan was not included in a prisoner swap last week that saw Russia free US basketball star Brittney Griner, serving a nine-year sentence in Russia on a drugs charge, in return for Viktor Bout, a Russian jailed for arms trafficking in the United States. Washington says Whelan is unjustly imprisoned and it is determined to bring him home.
Russian and US diplomats met in Istanbul last Friday to discuss a number of technical issues in their relationship, which is bedevilled with disputes including over embassy staffing levels.
Russian news agencies quoted Ryabkov as saying the consultations had been useful but there was no progress on substantive issues including visa and embassy questions.
Russia said last week that 30 more of its embassy staff would have to leave the United States on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions. Ryabkov said Russia would “respond” to this.
The two countries would continue talks on points of contention in the new year, he said.

DUBAI: Moderna’s stock soared Tuesday after the COVID-19 vaccine maker detailed progress in developing a preventive shot for a deadly form of skin cancer.
The company said a possible melanoma vaccine it is studying with pharmaceutical giant Merck fared well in a small study of patients who had the cancer surgically removed.
The drugmakers said a combination of the vaccine and Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda led to a statistically significant improvement in survival before the cancer returned in patients with advanced melanoma.
“We are very excited, we are moving very quickly with Merck onto phase 3 for this study,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC Tuesday morning.
Phase 3 is generally the largest and most expensive stage of clinical research before regulators review a potential drug for approval.
Moderna developed one of the most popular vaccines used to protect patients against COVID-19, and the drugmaker brought in more than $3 billion from its Spikevax in this year’s third quarter.
But vaccine use has slowed, and Moderna depends on Spikevax for nearly all its revenue.
Like Spikevax, the potential skin cancer vaccine uses mRNA technology. It trains a patient’s immune system to recognize and respond specifically to mutations in the DNA of the patient’s tumor.
In a mid-stage clinical trial involving 157 patients, researchers compared the vaccine-Keytruda combination with Keytruda alone.
Keytruda, Merck’s top seller, primes the body’s immune system to detect and fight tumor cells. Regulators have approved it to treat several types of cancer.
The patient group that took the potential vaccine and Keytruda saw a 44 percent reduction in the risk of death or the cancer returning, the companies said.
The treatments continued for about a year in both groups unless the disease came back or side effects became too severe.
Merck and Moderna expect to start a phase 3 study next year, and the companies say they intend to expand their approach to other tumor types.
Merck and Moderna established an agreement to work together in 2016, and the companies plan to share costs and profits in their collaboration. Merck also paid Moderna $250 million.
Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. soared 23 percent to top $200 in midday trading while broader indexes climbed. Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck & Co. climbed less than 1 percent.

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday said it had sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks.
On Monday, Ukraine said Russian missiles, artillery and drones had hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Britain said Iranian-manufactured drones had played a central role in attacks on civilians, citing US information showing Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers, sending hundreds of drones to Russia.
Tehran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine.
“Russian forces’ calculated attacks on cities and innocent civilians in Ukraine will not go unanswered,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
“The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with Putin in a desperate attempt to survive.”
Britain said among those sanctioned were Major General Robert Baranov, believed to be the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.

ZAGREB: Forget Croatia’s forthcoming historic change of currency, or joining European Union’s travel-free zone. The World Cup semifinal against Argentina is all that most Croats are thinking about.
With hours left before Tuesday’s decisive match in Qatar, workers removed Christmas and New Year decorations from a central square in the capital, Zagreb, to make space for a more pressing festivity — the live broadcast of the soccer match to thousands of expected fans.
The small Balkan state of about 4 million, known for its stunning Adriatic Sea coastline and resort islands, is on a roll: as of Jan. 1 Croatia is adopting the EU’s common currency, the euro, and joining the so-called Schengen zone — the 27-nation bloc’s borderless free-travel area — which prompted the prime minister to say that 2022 will be remembered as one of Croatia’s most successful years.
Adopting the euro offers economic benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency bloc’s other members and the European Central Bank. More tangibly, it means that any of the current eurozone’s 340 million inhabitants who visit Croatia will no longer need to exchange their euros for Croatian kuna and can cross the borders without stopping at border controls.
But all that is temporarily overshadowed by Tuesday’s soccer game in distant Qatar.
Thousands are expected to gather in Zagreb’s Bana Jelacica square and watch the match against Argentina on big screens, despite freezing weather. Fans are hoping Croatia will get through to the final like they did in the 2018 World Cup, in a stunning achievement for the small country — even though they lost then to France, which plays Morocco in the other semifinal Wednesday.
“We are advancing, no doubt about it,” a Zagreb student who gave only his first name, Luka, said. “I would love it if we got to play against France, so we can pay them back for what happened just four years ago.”
The soccer craze that has gripped the nation is visible everywhere — people wear the national team’s distinctive white and red checkered jerseys, while the semifinal is on everyone’s lips and dominates the media. In one Zagreb bakery, employees donned Croatia jerseys for work.
“All of Croatia is with our national team,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. “Already, what they have given us is a fascinating success by a brilliant generation.”
Plenkovic said the soccer distinction will prove a major boost for Croatia’s global branding.
“Everyone’s trying, we are all trying to promote Croatia, but this today is such a mega publicity that we can never forget,” he said.
For Croats, the national team’s exploit is a source of pride in a country that only gained independence in 1991 from the former Yugoslavia, and which fought a bloody war until 1995 to assert its statehood.
In six World Cup appearances, the country has reached the semifinals three times, and winded up second in the world to France in 2018.
While hopeful from the start of the championship, fans were cautious in getting their expectations too high until now. In the previous, quarterfinal match, Croatia faced powerhouse Brazil.
But after ousting Brazil in a penalty shootout, Croatia fans say everything is possible against yet another South American favorite, Argentina.
“I am an optimist, Croatia is full of confidence,” said state HRT radio commentator Srdjan Fabijanac. “What Croatia have done is already fantastic, twice in a row in the semifinals, that’s something even stronger soccer nations could not achieve.”
Croatia built their team from scratch after the war. While players and soccer experts had experience and knowledge stemming from the era of the former Yugoslavia, it took years of patience and work before any success was in sight.
In the postwar period, Croatia also struggled to move forward economically and rebuild, before it joined the EU in 2013.
For many, the national soccer team captain Luka Modric, who himself lost his home and his grandfather in the war, has become a symbol of persistence and effort following the conflict that cost more than 10,000 lives.
Fans say that even if Argentina prevails in Qatar, Croatia’s success so far is already so big as to leave no room for disappointment, only gratitude.
“This (game tonight) will remain in history for generations to come,” Prime Minister Plenkovic said.

KYIV: When Viktor Dergai moved into his 27th floor flat more than a year ago, he and his family were excited for the picturesque views of Kyiv their new home promised.
But that was before the war and frequent power outages would upend their lives.
For his family and other residents of the sea of tower blocks fanning out from the Dnipro river to Kyiv’s suburbs, disruptions to lifts stemming from Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electrical grid has only brought more hardship.
Calls for rescue from stalled lifts have boomed, people have even started leaving small survival kits for the stranded, and there is the suffering of endless flights of stairs.
“Walking isn’t a problem for me, but there are elderly and disabled people and mothers who carry children in pushchairs living in our building,” says Dergai, a 46-year-old civil servant.
The situation has been particularly hard on his 68-year-old father-in-law who was injured early in the war and can’t make the gruelling trip on foot to and from the apartment during outages.
“Electricity shortages are incredibly difficult for people like him,” Dergai notes, saying it took them nearly an hour to get him down the stairs recently for a hospital visit during a blackout.
His father-in-law Viktor Lazarenko’s right leg was mangled during the Russian scorched-earth assault on the southern city of Mariupol in March, resulting in the loss of seven centimeters (2.5 inches) of bone.
The little walking he manages now is aided by crutches and a brace. But ascending the 27-flights of stairs is out of the question.
“If there had been no war, none of this would have happened,” he says through tears.
Nearly 10 months into the war, hardship from the fighting has compounded as winter sets in and Moscow vows to keep hitting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
The strikes follow a string of setbacks on the battlefield for the Kremlin, with major Russian retreats in the northeast and south.
To blunt Kyiv’s momentum, Russia has launched a series of large-scale missile barrages — along with smaller, localized attacks — targeting substations, transformers and electrical nodes across Ukraine.
The strikes have been crippling — resulting in the periodic loss of electricity, heating, water and phone service across swaths of the country.
“It is slowly attritioning Ukraine’s ability to replace the infrastructure and components of the electricity grid they need to keep the country going,” Michael Kofman, a Russian military expert at the US-based CNA research institute recently told the War on the Rocks podcast.
“It will increase refugee flows. It will prevent the return of investment. It will make it much harder for Ukraine to sustain the war.”
Last week, President Vladimir Putin was unrepentant, arguing the strikes were in retaliation for the attack in October on the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.
“Yes, we do that,” Putin said of the onslaught against Ukraine’s grid. “But who started it?“
For over a century, lifts have served as vital connective tissue in urban landscapes, allowing cities to grow vertically and for more people to inhabit less land.
“We take them for granted, but elevators are a critical part of the transportation system in modern cities,” Robert Bryce, the author of “A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations” tells AFP.
“Without electricity, modern tall cities simply don’t work anymore.”
Despite frequent power cuts, people regularly play elevator roulette before the next outage. Sometimes they lose.
That means maintenance crews are working around the clock to rescue people stranded in stuck elevators across Kyiv, where residents can wait for hours in the cold and dark for reprieve.
To cope, people in apartment blocks have begun assembling survival kits placed in elevators, which often include boxes filled with water, snacks, flashlights, sedative pills and plastic bags for toilet emergencies.
Dmytro Sukhoruchko — a 42-year-old manager at the elevator maintenance company UKRLIFT — says calls for rescues from trapped lifts have increased by 10 to 15 fold since the attacks on the energy grid began.
“It’s hard for an engineer to walk 25 floors up to get a person out of the elevator, then to come down, move to another building, and do the same all over again,” Sukhoruchko tells AFP.
His colleague Kostiantyn Krul, 36, admits the work is relentless, with an average work day including around a dozen calls.
During a recent outing, Krul climbed 12 flights of stairs to rescue 71-year-old Mykola Bezruchenko.
“It was like sitting in a submarine,” Bezruchenko tells AFP after spending an hour stuck in the elevator. Following the ordeal, he says he will likely refrain from taking the lift in the future.
But for Bezruchenko these power outages have done little to temper his resolve in the fight against Russia.
“We will survive,” he says. “December ends soon, the January holidays will pass, and then spring will come. And in the spring we cannot be beaten.”

