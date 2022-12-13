You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  

Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  

Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
The Kingdom’s retail banking revenues are forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.4 percent (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/np5t7

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  

Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banking revenue growth in Saudi Arabia is set to outstrip others in the region as increased spending in the environmental transformation fuels profits, according to the Boston Consulting Group. 

Analysis by the US-based firm forecasts the Kingdom’s retail banking revenues to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.4 percent between 2021 to 2026 — a rise from 8.7 percent from 2016 to 2021. 

This is higher than the Gulf Cooperation Council countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar — as a whole, which are forecast to see an 8.8 percent CAGR within the same period to 2026. 

Recovery in oil prices combined with increased interest rates are key contributors to a post-pandemic revival, boosting economic growth and consumer spending, according to BCG, which also said increased spending on environmental, social, and governance and sustainability is the next frontier for competitive advantage in the sector. 

“Saudi Arabia has deployed hugely ambitious projects under Vision 2030. Acting as facilitators, instigators and key actors of change for the nation will be retail banks,” said Martin Blechta, principal at BCG. “ESG in banking is very much a credit portfolio review and there is a significant first mover’s advantage – whereby, banks that start this activity ahead of competitors have more choice to prioritize the right clients.  

“As they consider a redirected future, retail banks must adapt to changing consumer preferences and utilize digital tools and technology to craft solutions that will fulfill customers’ needs in new and sustainable ways while advancing the overall ESG agenda.” 

The report reveals that one-quarter of retail banks surveyed globally report that ESG is a primary focus area for their digital transformation, and another 38 percent saying it is a key criterion in selecting and prioritizing digital transformation initiatives.  

In addition to ESG, through the five years from 2021 to 2026, payments, mortgages, and deposit products are likely to drive banking revenue growth in the GCC retail banking sector.  

An accelerated pace of digital payments and e-commerce adoption in the wake of COVID-19 will further benefit payment revenue growth. 

Bhavya Kumar, managing director and partner at BCG, said: “In today’s evolving marketplace, engaging with customers and other stakeholders on ESG issues is a matter of rising urgency. ESG assessments must now be expanded to include the changing needs and preferences of stakeholders.  

“As of now, banks are in the best position to execute that outreach through the promotion of sustainable customer behaviors, resulting in greater contributions towards the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.” 

He added: “Through ESG-related products, banks can shape the sector and the country’s leap forward.” 

Topics: Saudi banks Boston Consulting Group GCC

Related

(Twitter @SABBBank)
Corporate News
SABB and Small and Medium Enterprise Bank to collaborate for joint financing program

International tourist arrivals in Saudi Arabia up 575% to 3.6m in Q2: MISA

International tourist arrivals in Saudi Arabia up 575% to 3.6m in Q2: MISA
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

International tourist arrivals in Saudi Arabia up 575% to 3.6m in Q2: MISA

International tourist arrivals in Saudi Arabia up 575% to 3.6m in Q2: MISA
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Tourists continued to flock to Saudi Arabia in the second quarter of 2022, with the Kingdom seeing a huge 575.4 percent increase on the same period a year earlier.

Some 3.6 million visitors traveled to the Kingdom in the three months to the end of June, according to figures released by the Ministry of Investment, while the number of domestic tourists in Saudi also climbed by 42.3 percent to hit 21.4 million.

The monthly bulletin of MISA showed that inbound tourist spending rose by 570 percent in the second quarter to SR15.7 billion ($4.18 billion), while domestic tourist spending increased by 31.5 percent to SR22.7 billion during the same period. 

Over the first half of the year, spending by international tourists in the Kingdom reached SR27 billion as the number of visitors surged to 46 million during the same period.

The National Tourism Strategy of Saudi Arabia is planning to attract 100 million tourists by the end of this decade, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

The strategy also aims for the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent to the Kingdom’s overall gross domestic product as Saudi Arabia is diversifying its economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

As Saudi Arabia continues its tourism initiatives, the Kingdom advanced 10 positions to rank 33 in the latest travel and tourism development index. 

In November, during the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through to 2030. 

He also added that Saudi Arabia is evolving both as a rapidly developing destination and as a global partner which is driving change across the travel and tourism sector.

During the event, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih noted that the ministry and the Public Investment Fund are supporting the tourism sector in the Kingdom, to accelerate the economic diversification strategy. 

Saudi Arabia is developing several projects as a part of its tourism strategy, and the most noted one is NEOM, the $500 billion future megacity, which will feature a nature reserve, coral reefs and heritage sites on several islands along the Red Sea, and Qiddiya. 

While speaking at WTTC Summit, NEOM’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said that the megacity has all the geographical advantages to emerge as a global tourism hub. 

“We are just two hours from Europe. Believe it or not, we see Africa within miles. We are a connection of three continents,” he noted.

Topics: tourism

Related

Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers
World
Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers
Philippines to join hands with Saudi Arabia in tourism development 
World
Philippines to join hands with Saudi Arabia in tourism development 

Oil Updates — Crude prices rise on US supply concerns; Libyan oil production at 1.2m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude prices rise on US supply concerns; Libyan oil production at 1.2m bpd
Updated 13 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude prices rise on US supply concerns; Libyan oil production at 1.2m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude prices rise on US supply concerns; Libyan oil production at 1.2m bpd
Updated 13 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the US, the world’s biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand. 

Brent crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.32 percent, to $79.02 per barrel by 08.10 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 96 cents, or 1.31 percent, to $74.31. 

The closure of TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships about 620,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude from Alberta to the US, has tightened supplies and raised the prospect that inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub will decline. Cushing is also the delivery point for the WTI crude futures contract. 

Keystone has remained shut since a 14,000-barrel leak in the US state of Kansas reported on Dec. 7. TC Energy has not released a timeline for a restart of the line, which carries crude to refineries in the Midwest and Gulf Coast. 

Libyan oil production at 1.2 million barrels per day: Minister 

Libya is producing about 1.2 million barrels per day of oil, Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries. 

“We hope to return to 2010 levels, which was 1.6 million bpd, within two or three years,” he added. 

He added that he hoped that Libya’s decision to lift force majeure on oil and gas exploration, which was announced last week, would encourage foreign oil companies to return to the country. 

Meanwhile, figures from Nigeria’s petroleum regulator suggested that the country’s oil production rose to 1.185 million bpd in November from 1.014 million barrels in October. 

Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, said Nigeria is working to meet its oil production quota decided by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, of 1.8 million bpd by the end of May next year. 

Europe’s gas market faces risks from EU price cap: Official 

A European Commission plan for a gas price cap risks reducing liquidity in Europe’s gas market, posing a threat to how it functions, the head of trading at Norwegian oil company Equinor told Reuters, but its own gas deliveries will not be affected. 

The aim of the cap is to shield European consumers from the surge in energy prices they have faced since Russia invaded Ukraine, and which has helped to fuel inflation. 

For Equinor, the biggest concern is what happens to the liquidity in the gas market, Helge Haugane, Equinor’s head of gas and power trading, said in an interview. 

Haugane has previously raised the alarm on market liquidity. In September, he warned that some 1.5 trillion euros ($1.58 trillion) tied up in the margin calls that traders pay to protect against defaults could squeeze gas and power market liquidity and see smaller market participants struggling. 

But he said this was no longer a “big issue,” with margin calls now only “a fraction” of what they were at the end of August. 

“I think the price cap is the one that we need to pay attention to,” Haugane said. 

“From the Equinor perspective, we should still be able to get our gas to the markets and we should get the gas to the markets where it’s needed the most,” Haugane said of the Commission’s proposal. 

(With input from Reuters)  

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude slides; Iraq says it is keen to avoid crisis in global oil market
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Iraq says it is keen to avoid crisis in global oil market
Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Updated 13 December 2022
AP

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Updated 13 December 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, US and Bahamian authorities said Monday.
The arrest was made Monday after the US filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to US Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said.
Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the US once the indictment is unsealed and US authorities make a formal request. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has largely remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau since the company’s failure.
A spokesman for Bankman-Fried had no comment Monday evening. Bankman-Fried has a right to contest his extradition, which could delay but not likely stop his transfer to the US
Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the committee, said she was “disappointed” that the American public, and FTX’s customers, would not get to see Bankman-Fried testify under oath.
Bankman-Fried was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper, with an estimated net worth of $32 billion. He was a prominent personality in Washington, donating millions of dollars toward mostly left-leaning political causes and Democratic political campaigns. FTX grew to become the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.
That all unraveled quickly last month, when reports called into question the strength of FTX’s balance sheet. Customers moved to withdraw billions of dollars, but FTX could not meet all the requests because it apparently used its customers deposits to cover bad bets at Bankman-Fried’s investment arm, Alameda Research.
Bankman-Fried said recently that he did not “knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.
The House Financial Services Committee will still hear testimony Tuesday from current CEO, John Ray III. Ray, who took over FTX on Nov. 11 and is a long-time restructuring specialist, has said in court filings that the financial conditions at FTX were worse than at Enron.
Bahamian authorities plan to continue their own investigation into Bankman-Fried.
“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a statement.

Topics: FTX Sam Bankman-Fried

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 
Updated 12 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 
Updated 12 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 105.12 points — or 1.04 percent — on Monday, to close at 10,033.19, trailing the major global indices that plunged in anticipation of the US consumer index report to be released on Tuesday. 

The apprehension emerges from the US wholesale inflation figures that have been rising for the last two months, and Federal Reserve could hike interest rates to tame inflation.  

The outcome of the Fed decision would increase the cost of borrowing, resulting in lesser economic activity and spurring a global recession. 

Most of the leading global indices dropped, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each falling 0.7 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.9 percent. 

Similarly, Germany’s DAX fell by 0.5 percent, CAC 40 in Paris by 0.4 percent and Britain’s FTSE by 0.3 percent. 

The tremors could also be felt in the Asian markets, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing by 2.1 percent, the Shanghai Composite index by 0.9 percent and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index by 0.2 percent. 

In the case of the Tadawul All Share Index, the last time the market touched 10,033.19 was 19 months ago when it closed at 10,048.70 points on April 18, 2021.  

The total trading turnover was SR5.94 billion ($1.58 billion) compared to SR3.05 billion on Sunday when TASI closed at 10,138.31. The parallel market Nomu also gained 52.98 points to close at 18,587.84. 

The day’s highlight was Americana Restaurants International’s debut on Tadawul and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The final offer price was set at 2.62 dirhams ($0.71) per share in the UAE and SR2.68 in Saudi Arabia. 

The company was founded in 1964 in Kuwait and began with its “Wimpy” brand operations in 1970, then KFC in 1973. 

From 1964 to 2016, the group diversified franchise partnerships to include Pizza Hut in 1979, Hardee’s in 1980, TGIF in 1994, and Krispy Kreme in 2006. 

The stock registered the highest trading volume on its opening day, exchanging 513 million shares for a value of SR1.41 billion. It closed 2.24 percent higher to end at SR2.74. 

Another notable gainer on TASI on Monday was Tanmiah Food Co., which finished 5.94 percent higher at SR103.40. National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, ended 3.54 percent higher at SR27.75. 

The other top performers were ACWA Power and Dallah Health, which scored 2.9 percent and 2.85 percent higher, respectively. 

Tourism Enterprise Co., however, was the worst performer of the day, as its share price dwindled 9.95 percent to close at SR20.28. 

Other top losers on Monday were Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., Al Gassim Investment Holding Co., Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. 

On the announcement front, Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtin Co., also known as Albabtain Foods, brought in some relief for its shareholders when on Monday it recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR0.5 per share, for the first half of 2022, handing out a total of SR1.7 million in returns. 

The share price closed 3.79 percent higher to SR52.

Topics: Tadawul Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI plunges 108 points as capital goods index plummets by 4%
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI plunges 108 points as capital goods index plummets by 4%

Saudi PIF buys stake in Skyborn for global expansion push in renewable energy

Saudi PIF buys stake in Skyborn for global expansion push in renewable energy
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi PIF buys stake in Skyborn for global expansion push in renewable energy

Saudi PIF buys stake in Skyborn for global expansion push in renewable energy
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has acquired a 9.5 percent stake in German renewable firm Skyborn, as the fund continues its asset expansion in global markets.  

The investment in Skyborn Renewables, which is one of the leading offshore wind developers in the European and Asia Pacific region, will allow PIF to accelerate its energy transition journey at an international scale, and has been carried out in conjunction with Global Infrastructure Partners, according to a press release.  

It further noted that the German firm has over 20-year experience in the sector, with a track record of over 7 gigawatts of capacity developed to date, with a presence in over 15 European countries and multiple APAC markets.  

Skyborn also has multiple under-construction projects in Germany, France and Taiwan with a pipeline of over 30 GW of highly diversified offshore wind projects which are currently in various stages of development.  

The PIF is currently working toward achieving the commitment to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s power needs through renewable energy by 2030, as the Kingdom eyes fulfilling its net-zero target by 2060.  

“Offshore wind has a key role to play in driving global decarbonization and we see significant growth opportunities for Skyborn,” said Turqi A. Alnowaiser, deputy governor and head of the international investments division at PIF.  

The press release added that PIF is deploying capital both domestically and internationally to maximize its assets, which will in turn diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

“We are excited to have one of our most important investor partners, PIF, invest alongside us in Skyborn Renewables. The investment supports our commitment to the energy transition through the continued growth of global renewable power generation,” said Matt Harris, founding partner of Global Infrastructure Partners. 

PIF has been allocating major investments in renewable energy firms which include ACWA Power and the Sudair and Al Shuaibah Solar Energy projects.  

The fund is also developing electric vehicles through investments in E1, and Lucid Motors.  

Earlier in November, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand, which is expected to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts toward reducing carbon emissions and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change. 

Reaffirming its journey toward sustainability, PIF auctioned off 1.4 million tons of carbon credits in October during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, as a part of its Voluntary Carbon Market initiative.  

According to data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, PIF is currently at the fifth spot among the largest sovereign funds in the world with assets valued at $620 billion. 

In October, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said it has a complete plan in place to grow the fund’s assets to between $2 trillion to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.  

“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are almost now less than $700 billion, we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan. 

He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”

Topics: Saudi PIF renewable Investment

Related

PIF’s National Water Co. launches $23m environmental project in Qassim
Business & Economy
PIF’s National Water Co. launches $23m environmental project in Qassim
PIF-owned Badeel, ACWA to develop MENA’s largest solar plant in KSA 
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Badeel, ACWA to develop MENA’s largest solar plant in KSA 

Latest updates

Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups
Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia
Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.