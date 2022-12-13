Soccer craze, pride grip Croatia before Argentina semifinal

You are here

Croatia fans display flags of Croatia and let off a flare before their national team’s World Cup match against Brazil on December 9, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Workers removed Christmas and New Year decorations from a central square in the capital, Zagreb, to make space for a more pressing festivity
  • For Croats, the national team's exploit is a source of pride in a country that only gained independence in 1991 from the former Yugoslavia
Updated 13 December 2022
AP

ZAGREB: Forget Croatia’s forthcoming historic change of currency, or joining European Union’s travel-free zone. The World Cup semifinal against Argentina is all that most Croats are thinking about.
With hours left before Tuesday’s decisive match in Qatar, workers removed Christmas and New Year decorations from a central square in the capital, Zagreb, to make space for a more pressing festivity — the live broadcast of the soccer match to thousands of expected fans.
The small Balkan state of about 4 million, known for its stunning Adriatic Sea coastline and resort islands, is on a roll: as of Jan. 1 Croatia is adopting the EU’s common currency, the euro, and joining the so-called Schengen zone — the 27-nation bloc’s borderless free-travel area — which prompted the prime minister to say that 2022 will be remembered as one of Croatia’s most successful years.
Adopting the euro offers economic benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency bloc’s other members and the European Central Bank. More tangibly, it means that any of the current eurozone’s 340 million inhabitants who visit Croatia will no longer need to exchange their euros for Croatian kuna and can cross the borders without stopping at border controls.
But all that is temporarily overshadowed by Tuesday’s soccer game in distant Qatar.
Thousands are expected to gather in Zagreb’s Bana Jelacica square and watch the match against Argentina on big screens, despite freezing weather. Fans are hoping Croatia will get through to the final like they did in the 2018 World Cup, in a stunning achievement for the small country — even though they lost then to France, which plays Morocco in the other semifinal Wednesday.
“We are advancing, no doubt about it,” a Zagreb student who gave only his first name, Luka, said. “I would love it if we got to play against France, so we can pay them back for what happened just four years ago.”
The soccer craze that has gripped the nation is visible everywhere — people wear the national team’s distinctive white and red checkered jerseys, while the semifinal is on everyone’s lips and dominates the media. In one Zagreb bakery, employees donned Croatia jerseys for work.
“All of Croatia is with our national team,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. “Already, what they have given us is a fascinating success by a brilliant generation.”
Plenkovic said the soccer distinction will prove a major boost for Croatia’s global branding.
“Everyone’s trying, we are all trying to promote Croatia, but this today is such a mega publicity that we can never forget,” he said.
For Croats, the national team’s exploit is a source of pride in a country that only gained independence in 1991 from the former Yugoslavia, and which fought a bloody war until 1995 to assert its statehood.
In six World Cup appearances, the country has reached the semifinals three times, and winded up second in the world to France in 2018.
While hopeful from the start of the championship, fans were cautious in getting their expectations too high until now. In the previous, quarterfinal match, Croatia faced powerhouse Brazil.
But after ousting Brazil in a penalty shootout, Croatia fans say everything is possible against yet another South American favorite, Argentina.
“I am an optimist, Croatia is full of confidence,” said state HRT radio commentator Srdjan Fabijanac. “What Croatia have done is already fantastic, twice in a row in the semifinals, that’s something even stronger soccer nations could not achieve.”
Croatia built their team from scratch after the war. While players and soccer experts had experience and knowledge stemming from the era of the former Yugoslavia, it took years of patience and work before any success was in sight.
In the postwar period, Croatia also struggled to move forward economically and rebuild, before it joined the EU in 2013.
For many, the national soccer team captain Luka Modric, who himself lost his home and his grandfather in the war, has become a symbol of persistence and effort following the conflict that cost more than 10,000 lives.
Fans say that even if Argentina prevails in Qatar, Croatia’s success so far is already so big as to leave no room for disappointment, only gratitude.
“This (game tonight) will remain in history for generations to come,” Prime Minister Plenkovic said.

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’
Updated 13 December 2022
RAY HANANIA

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’
  • Authorities in several states with large Arab American communities are not using an FBI reporting system introduced in 2021, ADC said
Updated 13 December 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A recently introduced FBI system designed to improve the monitoring and recording of hate crimes is “not complete” and is still evolving, officials from the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee told Arab News on Tuesday. As a result, they said, the latest statistics collected from it are “unreliable.”

The FBI has been collecting data from states and documenting incidents of hate crimes since 1991. In 2021 it introduced the National Incident-Based Reporting System, which it said would make it easier to consistently log hate crimes and provide a clearer and more accurate view of the problem across the country, said Chris Habiby, the ADC’s director of government affairs and advocacy.

However, law enforcement authorities in several major jurisdictions in states with large Arab American populations have yet to start using NIBRS, and an estimated 56 percent of hate crimes are not reported to authorities at all, he added, which calls into question the latest FBI statistics.

“This year’s hate crime statistics report is incomplete and unreliable and we must not compare it to previous years,” said Habiby.

“Our collective focus must be on standing with every community targeted by hate violence and working to ensure full and accurate reporting in the years ahead. We must also work toward making hate-crime reporting by law enforcement agencies across the country mandatory.”

According to the FBI report, 7,303 hate crime incidents were reported in 2021. Of those, the greatest number of incidents based on race, ethnicity or ancestry (2,233) were against Black people. There were 324 anti-Jewish incidents, which was the largest number based on religion.

The report includes 75 incidents of anti-Arab hate and 96 incidents targeting Muslims but Habiby said these figures are far below the actual numbers.

“The problem right now is that there are a significant amount of agencies that are not NIBRS-compliant yet so their data was not included in the report that was released,” he explained.

“There are more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the country and a third of them did not report anything (to the new system).

“We are talking about almost, essentially, the entire states of Florida and California had no data reported. New York City, Chicago and Phoenix had zero data reported and we know there are a significant amount of hate crimes that occur in those jurisdictions.

“They haven’t transferred their data into NIBRS and, to remain uniform, the FBI did not include their data in the report that was released … It speaks to the unreliability of the report this year.”

The problem is compounded by a general underreporting of hate crimes to law enforcement in the first place, Habiby added.

“We have to factor in that the Department of Justice estimates that 56 percent of all hate crimes are not reported, so the number that we see is already going to be lower than what the reality is,” he said.

According to the Arab American Institute, nearly two-thirds of Arabs in the US live in just 10 states: California, Michigan, New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Despite the issues surrounding the delays among law enforcement agencies in integrating with the new FBI system, Habiby said the ADC believes that when all states and jurisdictions update their procedures and start entering all their data into NIBRS it will provide a more accurate picture of the extent of hate crimes not only against Arabs and Muslims in the US, but all communities.

Meanwhile, he added, the ADC is working to compile its own figures and encourages Arab and Muslim Americans to report any incidents of hate crimes to the organization in addition to reporting them to the police.

ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub said: “The Arab and Muslim communities continue to be targeted by those who hold anti-Arab, racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic views. ADC has begun work to strengthen and expand the nationwide community infrastructure to accurately capture and report anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate crimes and incidents nationwide.”

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops
Updated 13 December 2022

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops
  • India, China share undemarcated border, tensions flared after deadly clash in June 2020 
  • Armies had another face-off in January 2021
Updated 13 December 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian soldiers were wounded in a recent clash with Chinese troops along the disputed Himalayan border, India’s defense minister said on Tuesday, marking the most serious incident between the two nuclear-armed nations in nearly two years. 

Soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army approached the notional border in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern tip of India, which shares a border with China, leading to a face-off and physical scuffle on Dec. 9 that “led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said. 

Addressing the Indian parliament on Tuesday, Singh said Chinese troops crossed into Indian territory and “unilaterally changed the status quo,” adding that after soldiers from both sides withdrew quickly, local commanders met on Dec. 11 to discuss the incident. 

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Singh added.

No Indian soldiers were killed or seriously wounded, the minister said, although he did not give details on the number of soldiers involved in Friday’s confrontation. 

The Chinese government has so far stayed quiet about the incident.

India and China have had numerous overlapping claims along their undemarcated 3,488 km border — which stretches across nearly the entire Himalayan range — for decades. 

Soldiers from the two nations clashed in June 2020 in the Galwan area of the Ladakh region, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

The incident escalated tensions between the countries and was followed by another face-off in January 2021 that left troops injured on both sides.

Senior military commanders from the neighboring countries have held 16 rounds of meetings since the 2020 clash, negotiating a pullback from the Line of Actual Control, in Ladakh. 

The talks led to India and China withdrawing some of their troops from the remote Gogra-Hotsprings area in Ladakh in September this year, ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Uzbekistan, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi and Xi did not have a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan or when they met more recently at the Group of 20 Summit in Bali last month. 

Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at Bangalore-based think tank Takshashila Institution, said New Delhi’s relation with Beijing is “not healthy.”

“It was noteworthy that the two leaders have been at multilateral summit meetings twice since September, but no bilateral meeting has taken place. In fact, after the Bali G20, signs pointed to a much more difficult relationship going forward,” Kewalramani told Arab News.

“I think the incident fits what seems to be an ugly pattern that is developing along the entire stretch of the Line of Actual Control,” he added.

“It only underscores the need to return to patrolling protocols and confidence-building measures that have worked in the past.” 

China appears to have continued with its “strategy of maintaining pressure on India,” Manoj Joshi, of Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

He added: “The issue is the intention, and the Chinese, I don’t think, wants to settle the issue despite the fact that there was disengagement.

“The relationship remains full of tension. If the relationship deteriorates further, it might impact the G20 that India is hosting next year: the Chinese might boycott it.”

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts
  • Commuters faced a battle to get to and from work, while many opted to stay at home
  • Thousands of members of the country's biggest rail union the RMT launched their latest stoppage over a below-inflation pay offer
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: UK rail workers on Tuesday began a two-day national strike, kicking off a month of walkouts involving professions from nurses to passport control workers that could spell Christmas misery for millions.
Commuters faced a battle to get to and from work, while many opted to stay at home, as thousands of members of the country’s biggest rail union the RMT launched their latest stoppage over a below-inflation pay offer.
Braving the ice and snow that has already hit travelers, activists picketed major railway stations Tuesday, as train services wound down and people were advised only to travel if essential.
Trains were only running from 7:30 am (0730 GMT) to 6:30 p.m. on strike days, with just one in five services expected to run.
At London’s Kings Cross station, Allan Smith, a 28-year-old web developer, said he had sympathy with the strikers, despite struggling to get to Heathrow airport.
“I totally get it. It’s hard for the people at the moment,” he told AFP.
Former firefighter Chris McBride, 74, blamed “incompetent government” for the chaos, with more stoppages planned between now and into the New Year.
The UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, with inflation in double digits pushing up the cost of living and energy costs soaring due to the war in Ukraine.
Postal workers are staging a two-day strike from Wednesday, while nurses are set to walk out for the first time in their union’s 106-year history on Thursday, again over pay.
Rail workers will hold another two-day strike from Friday, when they will be joined by bus drivers, highway workers and airport baggage handlers.
Border Force staff checking passports at major airports including Heathrow and Gatwick will strike over Christmas.
RMT members on Monday rejected an 11th hour pay offer from Network Rail, which owns the UK’s railway infrastructure, leading its staff, along with workers from 14 train companies, to walk out.
Network Rail had offered its workers a pay rise of five percent backdated for this year and a further four percent at the start of 2023.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told AFP: “We’re looking for some compromise, we need an improvement in the pay offer, which is way below inflation.”
He said Network Rail wanted to “impose changes that are not acceptable” and “the government is provoking this situation.”
Network Rail boss Andrew Haines was pessimistic over chances of a breakthrough, as the government urged the RMT to call off the strikes.
“I’d have to say that with the level of disruption the RMT are imposing, the way forward isn’t obvious,” he told BBC television.
The government has also urged unions to call off planned strikes that will hit health care and mail delivery over the Christmas period.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC the government was “taking a reasonable and fair approach,” saying pay offers for public sector workers are in many cases higher than in the private sector.
“I’d ask the union leaders, to engage with that and end this disruption, particularly at Christmas time. It’s going to make an enormous negative difference to people’s lives,” Sunak said.
Talks between the government and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ended without agreement on Monday night.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen told the BBC that “this government has turned their back on” nurses.
Up to 100,000 nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will walk out on Thursday and on December 20, prompting the government to put the army on standby.
“This is going to cause disruption, but there is disruption every day because of the underfunding of the service, because of the underpaying of the staff, and that’s what we want to resolve” Mark Boothroyd, a nurse and union representative, told AFP.

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice
  • Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a two km stretch of Nice’s seaside boulevard
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

PARIS:A French court said on Tuesday all eight defendants on trial over a 2016 truck rampage in the French city of Nice were guilty for their roles in the crime, in which 86 people were killed.
Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a two km stretch of Nice’s seaside boulevard, where families had been celebrating Bastille Day.
The court found Mohamed Ghraieb, the main defendant and a friend of Bouhlel, guilty of belonging to a terrorist organization. He was handed an 18-year prison sentence.
The court also found two other defendants guilty of helping Bouhlel to obtain weapons and the truck.

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US
  • Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: "According to my information, no contacts are expected on this subject through the lines that I know about"
  • Russia has previously said contacts with the US on prisoner exchanges were being conducted by the two countries' intelligence services
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that he knew of no new scheduled contacts with the United States regarding further prisoner swaps in the wake of a high-profile exchange last week, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.
He was responding to comments by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who told reporters on Monday that Washington expected an “engagement” with Moscow this week on the case of Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.
Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: “I don’t know what they have in mind. As the president has already said, we have a department dealing with this matter. According to my information, no contacts are expected on this subject through the lines that I know about.”
It was not clear if Ryabkov was ruling out Russian participation in talks this week, or if a meeting might be planned without his knowledge. Russia has previously said contacts with the United States on prisoner exchanges were being conducted by the two countries’ intelligence services.
Whelan was not included in a prisoner swap last week that saw Russia free US basketball star Brittney Griner, serving a nine-year sentence in Russia on a drugs charge, in return for Viktor Bout, a Russian jailed for arms trafficking in the United States. Washington says Whelan is unjustly imprisoned and it is determined to bring him home.
Russian and US diplomats met in Istanbul last Friday to discuss a number of technical issues in their relationship, which is bedevilled with disputes including over embassy staffing levels.
Russian news agencies quoted Ryabkov as saying the consultations had been useful but there was no progress on substantive issues including visa and embassy questions.
Russia said last week that 30 more of its embassy staff would have to leave the United States on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions. Ryabkov said Russia would “respond” to this.
The two countries would continue talks on points of contention in the new year, he said.

