You are here

  • Home
  • France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal
France's forward Olivier Giroud and (R) Morocco's forward Youssef En-Nesyri. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/wg8tw

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal
  • Morocco have a number of fitness concerns in their defense — center-back Nayef Aguerd missed the Portugal game with a muscle injury and his regular partner, Romain Saiss, was substituted with a repeat of a hamstring injury
  • Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have scored nine goals between them and Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann will also ask plenty of questions
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: World Cup holders France face Africa’s first-ever semifinalists Morocco in Wednesday’s last-four clash in Qatar.
AFP Sport looks at some of the keys to the game.
- Rock-solid Morocco -
Morocco have conceded just one goal in the entire tournament — an own goal in their 2-1 win over Canada in the group stage — with Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal all failing to breach a rock-solid back line.
But France boast multiple goal threats. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have scored nine goals between them and Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann will also ask plenty of questions.
Morocco have a number of fitness concerns in their defense — center-back Nayef Aguerd missed the Portugal game with a muscle injury and his regular partner, Romain Saiss, was substituted with a repeat of a hamstring injury.
Whoever Walid Regragui is able to send out will have to be fully switched on — France showed against England that even if Mbappe is neutralized there are plenty of other sources of danger.
- France wary of counter-attacks -
It is likely that France will enjoy plenty of possesion in the Moroccan half but they will have to guard against swift counter-attacks.
Morocco’s style is direct and while they tend to focus on the flanks, with Hakim Ziyech on the right and Sofiane Boufal on the left, they can also go long to striker Youssef En-Nesyri and then scamper forward in support.
France’s full-backs Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez can expect a busy night, while Morocco will look to take advantage of any slip-ups from center-half Dayot Upamecano, who had some shaky moments against England.
“We are well aware of their qualities, even if they don’t often have possession,” said Kounde. “They are very efficient with the ball, they try to combine quickly and find their wide players.”
- Do Morocco have the legs? -
Morocco spent a huge amount of energy in their wins against Spain and Portugal and with some players carrying injuries, Wednesday’s game will be a real test of their durability and stamina.
The match against Spain went to penalties while they faced a frantic second half against Portugal.
France, in contrast, have been able to take care of their knockout games without any extra-time and should be much fresher.
Didier Deschamps’ men will seek to exploit their fitnees advantage by making Morocco work hard without the ball, switching play and forcing Regragui’s team to chase the ball, especially in the early stages.
- Lions roared on -
France have fewer injury concerns and more attacking weapons but Morocco will have the crowd behind them at the Al Bayt Stadium, urging them to pull off another upset.
The African side, known as the Atlas Lions, have been one of the best-supported teams in Qatar and they will benefit from huge backing on Wednesday as the first Arab team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco Kylian Mbappé Olivier Giroud

Related

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
Sport
France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Sport
Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
France's forward Kylian Mbappe Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. AFP
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
  • Morocco’s willingness to run with the ball and then harry to retrieve should make for a high-energy game
  • Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, attacks from the left while Olivier Giroud, level with Lionel Messi on four goals, occupies the traditional center-forward role
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Defending world champions and title favorites France face African history-makers Morocco on Wednesday in what is sure to be a high-octane World Cup semifinal at the Al Bayt stadium.
France, who defeated England on Saturday, are looking to become the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy but they can expect fierce resistance from the surprise package of the tournament.
Morocco’s giant-killing run to the last four, the first time an African nation has made it this far, has electrified fans at home and delighted the Moroccan diaspora in Europe and beyond.
The Atlas Lions will again be roared on by thousands of passionate supporters in the stadium on the desert outskirts of Doha and can count on local Qatari support too as the first Arab team ever to make it to the last four.
“It’s not over yet, our ambition is to go to the final,” former Morocco international Aziz Bouderbala, part of the 1986 World Cup team that reached the last 16, told AFP.
“We are living a historic moment. We are among the four best teams in the world but it’s fabulous, it’s delirium.”
The game will have added spice given France was Morocco’s colonial power and hundreds of thousands of people with Moroccan roots live and work in the country.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who was born near Paris and spent most of his playing career in the French league, believes his team have become the neutral’s favorite.
“We’ve become the team people feel positive toward at this World Cup,” said Regragui.
“We’re showing the world what’s possible with less talent, less quality, less money, and what you can achieve with desire, hard work and belief.”
France will have fewer fans in the stadium but will be supported in person by President Emmanuel Macron.
On paper Didier Deschamps’ team, packed with talent and experience, should progress with some comfort.
But if the France coach, a World Cup winner as a player in 1998, is worried about complacency undoing his team, he need only remind his players how Morocco got to this stage.
In the round of 16, playing aggressive, hard-running football, Regragui’s team knocked out 2010 winners Spain on penalties before eliminating highly rated Portugal, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo in tears.
Morocco had earlier served notice of their intent by topping Group F, beating Belgium and Canada and drawing with 2018 runners-up Croatia.
The have only conceded one goal in the entire competition but it will require another night of heroic defending if they are to keep out a potent France attack.
- Mbappe threat -

Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, attacks from the left while Olivier Giroud, level with Lionel Messi on four goals, occupies the traditional center-forward role. 
Antoine Griezmann has been outstanding in a deeper, creative role.
France defeated Poland and England in their two knockout games and pre-tournament concerns about their injury losses — Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema — have dissipated.
But the French will also have to be alert themselves to Morocco’s swift counter-attacks, with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on the right flank and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri looking to exploit weaknesses in Deschamps’ back line.
Morocco’s willingness to run with the ball and then harry to retrieve should make for a high-energy game.
“Obviously we know they are having an exceptional World Cup and have beaten some big nations, so it is a match we will be taking seriously,” said France right-back Jules Kounde.
“They are no longer a surprise package, they deserve to be here. We hope to make things difficult for them and qualify.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco's coach Walid Regragui in a press conference, a day ahead of the semi-final match against France. AN photo basheer Saleh
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
  • “If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Morocco are not satisfied with a place in the semifinals of the World Cup and are hungry for more coach Walid Regragui said ahead of their clash with world champions France on Wednesday.
“If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference.
“If you get to the semifinals and you are not hungry then there is a problem. 
“The best team in the tournament, Brazil is already out. We are an ambitious team and we are hungry but I don’t know if that will be enough,” he added.
Morocco are the first African team to reach the last four but Regragui has his sights on making more history.
“We want Africa to be top of the world, but we will have to be strong to progress. We are not the favorites but we are confident — maybe that makes me mad, crazy? A bit of crazy can be good,” he added.
“Everyone might think we are tired, they said that before the last games too, you can’t be tired in a World Cup semi. Yes, we are still hungry,” he added.
The Morocco coach was quick to offer a reminder that his team had upset Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds to set up their last four meeting with Didier Deschamps’ side.
“We had perhaps the most difficult route to the semis. Every round people thought we would get knocked out but we are still here and we are going to fight to the end,” he said.
Morocco have several injury concerns however including key central defender Romain Saiss but Regragui said there was no decision yet on their fitness.
“We have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff who are working hard and coming with good news every day,” said Regragui.
“We will have to wait to last minute, we tend to do that, no one is out but no one is definitely in either,” he said.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco Walid Regragui France

Related

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Sport
Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
Sport
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
Morocco's coach Walid Regragui in a press conference, a day ahead of Qatar World Cup semi-final match against France. AFP
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui
  • “If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Morocco are not satisfied with a place in the semifinals of the World Cup and are hungry for more coach Walid Regragui said ahead of their clash with world champions France on Wednesday.
“If we are happy just to reach semifinal and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” Regragui told a press conference.
“If you get to the semifinals and you are not hungry then there is a problem. 
“The best team in the tournament, Brazil is already out. We are an ambitious team and we are hungry but I don’t know if that will be enough,” he added.
Morocco are the first African team to reach the last four but Regragui has his sights on making more history.
“We want Africa to be top of the world, but we will have to be strong to progress. We are not the favorites but we are confident — maybe that makes me mad, crazy? A bit of crazy can be good,” he added.
“Everyone might think we are tired, they said that before the last games too, you can’t be tired in a World Cup semi. Yes, we are still hungry,” he added.
The Morocco coach was quick to offer a reminder that his team had upset Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds to set up their last four meeting with Didier Deschamps’ side.
“We had perhaps the most difficult route to the semis. Every round people thought we would get knocked out but we are still here and we are going to fight to the end,” he said.
Morocco have several injury concerns however including key central defender Romain Saiss but Regragui said there was no decision yet on their fitness.
“We have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff who are working hard and coming with good news every day,” said Regragui.
“We will have to wait to last minute, we tend to do that, no one is out but no one is definitely in either,” he said.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco Walid Regragui France

Related

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Sport
Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
Sport
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia
Croatia's Luka Modric takes part in a training session on the eve of Qatar World Cup semi final match against Argentina. AFP
Updated 27 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia

Argentina and Messi in World Cup showdown with Modric’s Croatia
  • Croatia, who beat Japan and pre-tournament favorites Brazil in penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four, have not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup
Updated 27 min 29 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Argentina and Lionel Messi face Croatia on Tuesday in a World Cup semifinal that pits South American flair against the guile of Luka Modric and a remarkable fighting spirit.
In the second semifinal on Wednesday, reigning champions France take on giant-killing Morocco, the first African team ever to reach the last four of a World Cup.
But first all eyes will be on the cavernous Lusail Stadium, where Messi, now 35, will attempt to guide Argentina into the final for the second time in eight years against the beaten finalists in 2018.
Messi, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown an extraordinary career by finally winning the World Cup and emulating another Argentinian legend, the late Diego Maradona.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a pivotal figure in Friday’s stormy quarter-final win over the Netherlands, when a record 18 yellow cards were shown and players from both sides were involved in a melee as the referee fought to regain control.
The match ended with Argentina players appearing to taunt their distraught Dutch opponents before sprinting away to celebrate after a penalty shoot-out win.
Even the normally mild-mannered Messi was caught up in the bad blood, shouting abuse at Dutch players while he was being interviewed after the game.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni defended his players’ conduct in an eve-of-game news conference on Monday, insisting they had nothing to apologize for.
“The game the other day was played in the right way by both teams. That is football,” said the 44-year-old Argentina coach.
“I don’t buy this idea that we don’t know how to win. The game was played in the right way.”

- Croatia surprising again -

Croatia, who beat Japan and pre-tournament favorites Brazil in penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four, have not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup.
Despite doing it the hard way, the country of 3.9 million people surprised the football world by reaching the final four years ago, where France crushed their dreams with a 4-2 win. 
Croatia, with Real Madrid playmaker Modric still the leader on the pitch at the age of 37, have again defied the odds to stand on the brink of a second successive final.
Coach Zlatko Dalic said he wanted Tuesday’s match to be remembered as the “greatest game” in the country’s history. 
“At back-to-back World Cups to be among the four best national teams, that’s an extraordinary success for Croatia,” said Dalic.
“However, we want more,” he added. “I’m optimistic and have full confidence in my players. They’ve shown their great quality and strength of character, and deserve to be in the final.”
Dalic said a lack of energy in Qatar, despite the marathon games in the last two rounds, would not be an obstacle.
“We are still strong, with energy and enthusiasm, without a doubt,” he said. “We are going to give it our all, just as we have done in previous games.
“Against Argentina we will do the same, we will give our all. We don’t have any injury problems. They don’t feel tired.”

- Caught the imagination -

France are strong favorites to beat Morocco and take a step closer to defending their title on Wednesday.
But the African team’s history-making run to the semis has caught the imagination of a continent and they have been backed by legions of fans in Qatar.
The match will have added spice — France was Morocco’s colonial power and hundreds of thousands of people with Moroccan roots live and work in the country.
Demand has been so great that Royal Air Maroc has announced it is laying on 30 extra return flights to take euphoric fans to the Gulf state.
France defender Raphael Varane has insisted that there would be no complacency from the World Cup holders.
“We know Morocco are not here by chance,” he said. “It is up to us experienced players to make sure everyone is prepared for another battle.”
One man who knows about winning World Cups, Brazilian star Ronaldo, said he believed France would go on to take back-to-back global crowns.
Ronaldo, who scored both goals as his country won the 2002 World Cup final against Germany, told a media roundtable that included AFP: “France, match after match, are backing up their status as favorites and I still see them as the big favorites.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Lionel Messi Croatia

Related

After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
Sport
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
Shootout masters Croatia end Brazil’s hopes of sixth World Cup
Sport
Shootout masters Croatia end Brazil’s hopes of sixth World Cup

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina
A t-shirt with Lionel Messi's image and a phrase reading "What are you looking at, you fool?" at a store in Buenos Aires. AFP
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina

Messi ‘fool’ taunt spawns mugs, T-shirts in Argentina
  • In a viral video online, soccer superstar Messi is shown being interviewed after Friday’s stormy quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, when his eyes drift off camera
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: “What are you looking at, fool? Get lost!” Lionel Messi’s World Cup taunt of Dutch player Wout Weghorst has delighted Argentina, where the phrase has made its way onto mugs, shirts and other products.
In a viral video online, soccer superstar Messi is shown being interviewed after Friday’s stormy quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, when his eyes drift off camera. 
He then launches his words in the direction of the Dutch substitute — whose two late goals pushed the two teams into penalties — while the reporter struggles to get his attention.
Argentina emerged victorious, but Messi fumed after the fractious match at the referee who gave Weghorst a free kick.
The sport’s world governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against both teams after a World Cup record of 18 yellow cards and multiple mass confrontations during the game.
But in Argentina, a saltier Lionel Messi has drawn comparisons with Diego Maradona, a troubled genius known for fiery moments both on and off the field.
Businesses wasted no time plastering the slogan on a variety of products, with mugs selling for 1,600 pesos ($9), T-shirts for 2,900 pesos, and caps for 3,900 pesos.
“We made the T-shirts right away. The phrase went viral because in another stage, Messi had a calm, low profile. But people wanted him to have a bit of Diego (Maradona) spiciness,” said clothing designer Tony Molfese, 31.
For many in Argentina, the language Messi used is far milder than what can be heard on the streets.
“I thought the phrase was great, so innocent and tender” compared to what you usually hear in Argentina’s sporting world, said 67-year-old Graciela Squietino, who bought T-shirts for her three grandsons.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi Argentina

Related

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic
Sport
Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup trophy, says Ibrahimovic
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
Sport
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream

follow us

Latest updates

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal
France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal
France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
Daesh group claims attack on Chinese hotel in Kabul
Daesh group claims attack on Chinese hotel in Kabul
Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
Saudi retail banks to outperform GCC peers in revenue growth: Boston Consulting  
Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups
Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.