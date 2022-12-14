New space pact with UAE to help Philippines build domestic ecosystem

MANILA: Cooperation with the UAE will help the Philippines build a stronger foundation for its domestic space ecosystem, a top official of the Philippine Space Agency has said following a recent agreement between the two countries promoting joint space research and industry building.
PhilSA inked a cooperation memorandum with the UAE Space Agency on Dec. 5 during the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, which gathered representatives from 47 international institutions and agencies in the Emirati capital to discuss space sustainability, accessibility and security.
“The MoU on space cooperation between PhilSA and UAESA promotes joint space research and development, capacity-building, people-to-people exchange and space industry-building,” PhilSA Director General Dr. Joel Joseph Marciano said in a statement to Arab News earlier this week.
“As we bring people together in these collaborative endeavors, we can build a stronger foundation for our domestic space ecosystems.”
Marciano said that the UAE “has been at the forefront of truly groundbreaking and ambitious missions in space,” as the Gulf state launched the first Arab-built lunar spacecraft over the weekend.
The Rashid Rover, designed by an entirely Emirati team from Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US, to analyze plasma and lunar dust on the moon’s surface.
In 2020, the UAE successfully launched the Hope mission to Mars.
“These (missions) further inspire us in our efforts in the Philippines to unlock the benefits of space and bring space capabilities to the fore in addressing present, and future sustainability challenges we face on Earth,” Marciano said.
The space pact between the PhilSA and UAESA is a “pioneering agreement,” he added.
UAESA Director General Salem Butti Salem Al-Qubaisi, who signed the deal with Marciano, said at the time that the agreement would provide the scientific community with data and information “that serves humanity.”
He told Emirates News Agency: “The UAE Space Agency is committed to constructive international partnerships with various agencies to exchange experiences, which reflects positively on the development of the space sector in the country, through developing qualified talents and human resources that can consolidate the sustainability of the sector.”
The deal with the Philippines will help promote collaboration in applications that include not only space exploration, but also research, access to data, and its utilization for challenges such as climate change, disaster management, emergency response and agriculture.
“PhilSA believes it (the deal) will bolster stronger ties between the space agencies and maximize the opportunities and potential we can gain from our counterparts,” Marciano said.
“PhilSA and UAESA will benefit from joint conferences, workshops, knowledge-sharing activities on space science and technology applications, and the advancement of space education through student exchange programs and graduate studies.”
Hacker claims breach of FBI’s critical-infrastructure portal
The hacker obtained access to InfraGard’s online portal
Updated 15 December 2022
AP
BOSTON: A hacker who reportedly posed as the CEO of a financial institution claims to have obtained access to the more than 80,000-member database of InfraGard, an FBI-run outreach program that shares sensitive information on national security and cybersecurity threats with public officials and private sector actors who run US critical infrastructure. The hacker posted samples they said were from the database to an online forum popular with cybercriminals last weekend and said they were asking $50,000 for the entire database.
The hacker obtained access to InfraGard’s online portal by posing as the CEO of a financial institution, they told independent cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs, who broke the story. They called the vetting process surprisingly lax.
The FBI declined to comment. Krebs reported that the agency told him it was aware of a potential false account and was looking into the matter.
InfraGard’s memberhip is a veritable critical infrastructure Who’s Who. It includes business leaders, IT professionals, military, state and local law enforcement and government officials involved in overseeing the safety of everything from the electrical grid and transportation, to health care, pipelines, nuclear reactors, the defense industry, dams and water plants and financial services. Founded in 1996, it is the FBI’s largest public-private partnership, with local alliances affiliated with all its field offices. It regularly shares threat adviseries from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security and serves as a behind-closed-doors social media site for select insiders.
The database has the names, affiliations and contact information for tens of thousands of InfraGard users. Krebs first reported its theft on Tuesday.
The hacker, going by the username USDoD on the BreachForums site, said on the site that records of only 47,000 of the forum’s members’ — slightly more than half — include unique emails. The hacker also posted that the data contained neither Social Security numbers nor dates of birth. Although fields existed in the database for that information, InfraGard’s security-conscious users had left them blank.
However, the hacker told Krebs that they had been messaging InfraGard members, posing as the financial institution’s CEO, to try to obtain more personal data that could be criminally weaponized.
The AP reached the hacker on the BreachForums site via private message. They would not say whether they had found a buyer for the stolen records or answer other questions. But they did say that Krebs’ article “was 100 percent accurate.”
The FBI did not offer an explanation for how the hacker was able to trick it into approving the InfraGard membership. Krebs reported that the hacker had included a contact email address that they controlled — as well as the CEO’s real mobile phone number — when applying for InfraGard membership in November.
Krebs quoted the hacker as saying InfraGard approved the application in early December and that they were able to use the email to receive a one-time authentication code.
Once inside, the hacker said, the database information was easy to obtain with a simple software script.
Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks
Updated 15 December 2022
AFP
MONTREAL: The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world’s remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a “peace pact with nature.”
At stake is the future of the planet and whether humanity can roll back habitat destruction, pollution, and the climate crisis that are driving the sixth mass extinction of plant and animal species.
Negotiators worked late into the night Tuesday, but “the atmosphere deteriorated when the group started discussing concepts, in particular the global biodiversity fund (GBF) proposal,” said UN spokesman David Ainsworth, leading to a walkout by developing nations.
The GBF is a new financial instrument sought by low-income nations to help them, for example, establish marine or terrestrial protected areas and implement biodiversity action plans.
A long pause in technical talks on other items appeared to be resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn’t yet settled.
“Our territories are home to most of the biological diversity of the world,” said a statement by Brazil, which added existing financing mechanisms were not up to the task.
Brazil, which also spoke on behalf of other developing countries, including the African Group, added that the new fund should provide $100 billion annually, or one percent of global GDP, until 2030.
Financial flows from the Global North to South are currently estimated at around $10 billion annually.
Wealthy nations say they would rather reform existing financial mechanisms and leverage more private sector funding.
The deterioration in dialogue came on the eve of the high-level phase of negotiations involving the environment ministers of the 196 members at the Montreal summit, called COP15, which began on December 7 and is set to run to December 19.
“The walkout that happened last night is a signal of a pivotal moment in the negotiations that we needed,” Masha Kalinina of The Pew Charitable Trusts told AFP.
“It draws important attention to this negotiation, especially as the leaders are arriving today and tomorrow we are waiting with bated breath.”
Innocent Maloba of WWF International added: “As the countries with the greatest roles in driving biodiversity loss... developed countries have a duty to support developing countries in the protection and conservation of the biodiversity that we all rely on.
“It is in their own self-interest.”
There are more than 20 targets, including a cornerstone pledge to protect 30 percent of the world’s land and seas by 2030, eliminating harmful fishing and agriculture subsidies, and tackling invasive species and reducing pesticides.
Science shows that time is running out.
An estimated million species are threatened with extinction, a third of the world’s landmass is degraded, comprising the productivity of soil, while pollution and the climate crisis are destroying marine ecosystems.
But the summit has failed to garner the same level attention as a UN climate summit held in Egypt in November, which brought together more than a hundred world leaders.
The meeting is being held in Canada but chaired by China, which declined to host because of its strict Covid rules.
The only world leader in attendance is Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Speaking at a press conference organized by the nonprofit Avaaz, Hollywood actor and activist James Cromwell singled out French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron in particular, for opting to visit Qatar to watch the soccer World Cup semi final instead of coming to the COP.
“It’s tragic that it takes an actor to come up here to talk about issues,” he said. “Have you no shame?”
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
Updated 15 December 2022
AP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa’s future,” laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.
“The US is committed to supporting every aspect of Africa’s growth,” Biden told the leaders and others in a big conference hall, presenting his vision at the three-day US-Africa Leaders Summit of how the US can be a critical catalyst.
Biden, who is pitching the US as a reliable partner to promote democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth, told the crowd the $55 billion in committed investments over the next three years — announced on Monday — was “just the beginning.”
He announced more than $15 billion in private trade and investment commitments and partnerships.
“There’s so much more we can do together and that we will do together,” Biden said.
The president after his speech spent some time with leaders, including Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, watching Morocco’s World Cup match with France. Morocco lost but made history as the first African team to advance to the tournament’s semifinal round.
The United States has fallen well behind China in investment in sub-Saharan Africa, which has become a key battleground in an increasingly fraught competition between the major powers. The White House insists this week’s gathering is more a listening session with African leaders than an effort to counter Beijing’s influence, but the president’s central foreign policy tenet looms over all: America is in an era-defining battle to prove democracies can out-deliver autocracies.
That message was clear in Wednesday’s events. In his speech, Biden spoke of how the US would help in modernizing technology across the continent, providing clean energy, moving women’s equality forward through business opportunities, bringing clean drinking water to communities and better funding health care. First lady Jill Biden’s office also laid out $300 million for cancer prevention, screening, treatment and research in Africa.
On Wednesday Biden also held a smaller meeting at the White House with the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Thursday is to be dedicated to high-level discussions among leaders; Biden will open the day with a session on partnering with the African Union’s strategic vision for the continent.
The president and first lady were hosting a White House dinner for all the leaders and their spouses Wednesday night. Gladys Knight and the St. Augustine Gospel Choir of Washington, D.C., were to perform, and the food done by Mashama Bailey, the executive chef of The Grey, a Southern cooking spot in Savannah, Georgia.
Jill Biden hosted a program for spouses Wednesday morning at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, where she told the crowd “my hope is that the way we make each other feel will last beyond this summit.”
The summit is the largest international gathering in Washington since before the start of the pandemic. Roads all around the city center were blocked off, and motorcades zoomed by gridlocked traffic elsewhere, ferrying some of the 49 invited heads of state and other leaders.
Many leaders of the continent’s 54 nations often feel they’ve been given short shrift by leading economies. But the continent remains crucial to global powers because of its rapidly growing population, significant natural resources and sizable voting bloc in the United Nations. Africa also remains of great strategic importance as the US recalibrates its foreign policy with greater focus on China — the nation the Biden administration sees as the United States’ most significant economic and military adversary.
But Biden invited several leaders who have questionable records on human rights, and democracy loomed large.
Equatorial Guinea was invited despite the State Department stating “serious doubts” about last month’s election in the tiny Central African nation. Opposition parties “made credible allegations of significant election-related irregularities, including documented instances of fraud, intimidation, and coercion,” according to the department. Election officials reported that President Teodoro Obiang’s ruling party won nearly 95 percent of the vote.
Zimbabwe, which has faced years of US and Western sanctions, also was invited.
Tunisian President Kais Saied, who has been criticized by the United States for democratic backsliding, used an appearance before reporters with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to offer a stout defense of actions he has taken, including suspending the parliament and firing judges.
“The country was on the brink of civil war all over the country, so I had no other alternative but to save the Tunisian nation from undertaking any nasty action,” Saied said.
Biden made no mention of China in his remarks, and White House officials rejected the notion that the summit was in part about countering China’s influence.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration is “refusing to put a gun” to Africa’s head and make it choose between US and China. At the same time, he said “there’s nothing inconsistent about calling a fact a fact and shedding light on what is increasingly obvious to our African partners about China’s malign influence on the continent.”
Still, the summit-related activity got a rise out of China. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the US should “respect the will of the African people and take concrete actions to help Africa’s development, instead of unremittingly smearing and attacking other countries.”
Wang said at a briefing Wednesday that it is the “common responsibility of the international community to support Africa’s development.” But he added: “Africa is not an arena for great power confrontation or a target for arbitrary pressure by certain countries or individuals.”
Biden has promised US support for a permanent Group of 20 seat for the African Union, and the appointment of a special representative to implement summit commitments.
In addition to China, talks also spotlighted what the US has sees as malevolent Russian action on the continent.
The administration argued in its sub-Saharan strategy published earlier this year that Russia, the preeminent arms dealer in Africa, views the continent as a permissive environment for Kremlin-connected oligarchs and private military companies to focus on fomenting instability for their own strategic and financial benefit.
During an appearance with Blinken on Wednesday, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed alarm about the presence of mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group in Burkina Faso directly north of Ghana. This follows a similar deployment of Wagner forces in Burkina Faso’s immediate neighbor Mali.
“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border,” said Akufo-Addo, adding that he believed Burkinabe authorities had given the Wagner Group control of a mine for payment and that the country’s prime minister had recently visited Moscow.
KARACHI: Police in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh are “actively” working to catch the killers of Saudi diplomat Hassan Al-Qahtani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said this week about a 2011 murder case whose main suspects Pakistani investigators believe are hiding in neighboring Iran.
Al-Qahtani, an employee of the Saudi consulate in the southern port city of Karachi, was killed on May 16, 2011, after gunmen opened fire on his car in the city’s Defense Housing Authority area.
In January this year, a Counter Terrorism Department official told Arab News Pakistan had requested of Iranian authorities assistance to arrest three main suspects — Ali Mustehsan, Raza Imam and Syed Waqar Ahmed — believed to be on the run from Pakistan and hiding in the neighboring country.
According to a police report seen by Arab News, Pakistani officials believe the assassination was masterminded by a group called Al-Mehdi. No public information is available about the outfit.
“We are actively pursuing the case and the Saudi mission in Islamabad is being updated on the progress on a regular basis,” a spokesperson for the chief minister of the Sindh province said in a statement to Arab News.
“The case is being taken up on high priority and police are actively working on it while keeping Saudi authorities in the loop.”
Four people riding motorcycles opened fire on the Saudi diplomat’s car. The envoy, a low-ranking security official, was on his way to the consulate when the assailants struck.
The shooting, which occurred about 60 meters from the Karachi consulate, came days after unidentified attackers threw two hand grenades at the consulate in Pakistan’s commercial hub. No one was hurt in that attack.
A police officer with direct knowledge of the murder investigation told Arab News that a senior superintendent of police had met with a Saudi team of investigators in Islamabad on Oct. 17 and informed them that the prime suspects in the murder were hiding in Iran. Officials of the Sindh CTD then held a meeting with the Saudi investigation team at the Kingdom’s consulate in Karachi on Oct. 20 and presented a progress report.
In October, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also met a Saudi delegation and informed them about progress in the investigation, promising that “all resources” would be utilized to arrest the culprits.
The investigation, since November 2021, was being overseen by a special team led by CTD chief Omar Shahid Hamid, but a new team was formed in October this year under senior CTD official Raja Umar Khattab, “keeping in view the diversity, seriousness and complexity of investigation required.”
Imam, alias Manzar, has a 1-million-rupee ($13,400) bounty on his head and has already been sentenced to death in two different cases, according to a Sindh police most wanted list. Iman and Mustehsan are believed to be members of the banned Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan militant organization. It was designated a terrorist organization in Pakistan 2002 and is also classified as a foreign terrorist organization under US law.
Ahmed, the third suspect, is believed to belong to a group called Al-Mehdi, according to a police report seen by Arab News.
No public information is available about the group.
Closure of London’s iconic Middle Eastern bookseller Al-Saqi seen as sign of a changing publishing business
Al-Saqi Books opened in London in 1978 to meet the demand for English and Arabic books about the Middle East
After 44 years in business, owner Lynn Gaspard says “difficult economic challenges” have forced the store to close
Updated 14 December 2022
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: On Dec. 31, Lynn Gaspard will lose her home.
Not her house, where she lives in London with her family. But when her family’s bookstore on Westbourne Grove closes for the last time, it will be the end of an era — for her, and for the generations of London’s Middle Easterners for whom Al-Saqi has been a home from home, a unique cultural oasis and welcoming meeting place for the past 44 years.
Gaspard, the daughter of one of Al-Saqi’s two founders, announced last week that the shop was closing, the victim of a perfect storm of difficulties, from Brexit and the pandemic to Lebanon’s current economic crisis.
“It’s a massive loss,” she said. “I grew up at Saqi. My school bus would drop me off there and I would spend three hours there every single day when I was in primary school.”
That sense of loss has reverberated throughout the UK’s expatriate Middle Eastern community. For decades the shop has been the go-to place in London for the most comprehensive range of books on the Middle East and North Africa in English, and on all subjects in Arabic.
“Since we announced the closure (on Dec. 5) we have been so overwhelmed and moved by the reaction of our friends, our customers, our readers, our authors,” she said.
“It’s been incredible. But we have just had to face the facts and realities of the situation. There were just a few too many challenges. We’re a family-run business. We’re small, we’re independent, and we do everything ourselves, from sourcing the stock in the Arab world, and then shipping it over and so on.”
There is an irony in the shop’s future being curtailed by chaos in Lebanon — it was founded in 1978 by Gaspard’s father Andre and his friend Mai Ghoussoub, two refugees from the despair of the Lebanese civil war that erupted in 1975.
At the start of the conflict, Mai and Andre helped to set up medical dispensaries for poor Muslim communities in the area where they lived.
“They were really trying to do the best that they could in a peaceful way to have a positive impact,” said Gaspard.
That all came to an end one day when Ghoussoub was driving a wounded Palestinian man to hospital and lost an eye when her car was hit by a shell. The two friends fled the country and moved to Paris. Andre stayed for a while, but eventually followed when Ghoussoub moved to London.
“A few years later, she called him and said, ‘You know, there aren’t any Arabic language bookshops in London, shall we open one?’” said Gaspard.
“And he just said, OK. They barely spoke a word of English, but still they set up this shop.”
Al-Saqi means “the water-seller,” and the store’s logo is a drawing of a water-seller offering water, as a symbol of life and knowledge, to two small children.
For the past 44 years, Al-Saqi has been a home from home for generations.
Gaspard said that her father and Ghoussoub were “idealists.”
“They had a vision of a welcoming space, where people could just be. And that’s what a home is — somewhere you can just be, with no questions asked, where you don’t have to justify yourself, or define yourself.
“And I think that space has proven to be so cherished and so important for so many, and that’s what is now so difficult for my family.”
• Move will not affect publishing houses Saqi Books and Dar Al-Saqi.
Malu Halasa, a US-born Jordanian-Filipino journalist, writer and editor, first discovered the bookstore when she moved to London in the mid-1990s. When she heard the news that it was closing, “I was really very sad, very emotional.”
The store, she said, “seemed like it was the last place of its kind, one of those places that remain a touchstone in your life.
“Maybe I didn’t visit the bookstore as much as I should have done during the COVID years, but somehow it just being there was reassuring — it was part of my landscape, part of my life.”
Halasa met Ghoussoub in the 1990s, when “I started going to the bookstore and she became my mentor.” It was Halasa who would write Ghoussoub’s obituary for the UK’s Guardian after her friend’s untimely death at the age of 54 in 2007.
“I have a mixed Arab heritage: I’m Filipino, I’m Jordanian, and my identity was always something of a mystery to me,” said Halasa. “I felt as someone who was seen as not totally Arab, but Mai wasn’t interested in all that.
“She wasn’t interested in pan-Arabism, she was interested in ideas, culture and people. She was very open and she really gave me a grounding.”
It was a sensibility that was the essence of the bookstore.
“Anyone who had an interest in the Middle East would go there,” said Halasa. “It was like a family home. You could come in, you could hang out and talk, you could look at books — and you could eat dates and chocolate.”
The building, more than a century old when Al-Saqi moved in, has always been a center for the dissemination of ideas.
No. 26 Westbourne Grove was built in 1860 as an extension of the Bayswater Athenaeum, one of the many institutions devoted to literary or scientific learning and social reform that sprang up in British cities in the 19th century.
According to a review in The Building News in May 1861, it was a welcome addition to the district of “Westbournia, a pious and respectable suburb of the greater metropolis,” with many rooms and halls where those seeking enlightenment would go to listen to “lectures on the Holy Land, Revelations, and Slavery.”
The reformist fashion for education, tied strongly to the traditions of English literature, explains the busts of writers on the exterior of the building, including Shakespeare, Milton and Bacon, which have gazed down on the comings and goings at Al-Saqi for the past four decades.
For filmmaker Zeina Durra, who was born in London in 1976 to a Bosnian-Palestinian mother and Jordanian-Lebanese father, and today lives one block away from the store, its closure marks “the end of an era, the end of a link to that really amazing, vibrant period of 1970s Middle Eastern history.”
Durra was born just a couple of years before the shop opened, and it has always been a part of her life.
“I remember it from the early 1980s, going in there with my parents. I grew up in this area and for Sunday lunch we would all go to a Chinese place off Westbourne Grove, and either before or after we would always pop into Al-Saqi.”
Ten years ago, her parents moved back to Jordan, “but whenever they came to town they would always go to Al-Saqi.”
Durra’s parents left Beirut for England in 1976 and “I grew up in London with that whole Middle Eastern emigre intelligentsia vibe,” she said.
“It was a time and place to stay and bring up your kids while all the instability was going on in Lebanon, and the bookshop was a big part of all that.”
Durra read Arabic at Oxford, and Al-Saqi was the place she always came to get the books she needed for her studies.
“It’s been a central part of cultural life, and not just for Arabs, but also for Kurds, Iranians — whatever you were, you would go there, and that’s what I loved most about it — it was a pan-Middle Eastern institution.”
The good news is that, while the shop is closing, the two publishing arms of the company are flourishing. English-language Saqi Books, which has shared the Westbourne Road premises and is now looking for a new home, was set up in 1983.
After the end of the war in Lebanon, in 1991, the family founded Dar Al-Saqi, an Arabic language publishing company in Beirut.
Gaspard has been the publisher at Saqi Books since 2009. But it is the bookshop, she said, that has always been closest to the hearts of her father and her mother Salwa, who, as its owner and director, is now retiring.
“The bookshop is my parents’ third baby, really, their child,” she said.
Despite the loss, however, she believes the cultural future is bright for London’s Arab community.
“Obviously, we’re heartbroken, terribly sad,” she said.
“But on the flip side, I also feel that London today has such a vibrant Arab arts and cultural scene, with so many incredible organizations and spaces, such as the Arab British Center, the Mosaic Rooms, the Arts Canteen and arts organizations such as Shubbak,” a biennial festival of contemporary Arab arts and culture.
“London is very different in terms of what’s available to the Arab community today than it was when we set up 44 years ago, and I feel really hopeful and optimistic about the future of that art scene.
“I know that for a lot of Arabs, the bookshop holds a special place in their hearts, as it does for us. But I’m positive that something else will take its place.”