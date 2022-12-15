What We Are Reading Today: The Last Campaign

Author: H.W. Brand

H.W. Brands’ “The Last Campaign” follows the lives and battles of General William Tecumseh Sherman and Apache warrior Geronimo to tell the story of the Indian Wars and the final fight for control of the American continent.

Over the course of the 1870s and 1880s these two war chiefs would confront each other in the final battle for what the American West would be: a sparsely settled, wild home where Indian tribes could thrive, or a densely populated extension of the America to the east of the Mississippi.

The Last Campaign is a powerful retelling of a turning point in the making of America and a searing elegy for a way of life that is gone.