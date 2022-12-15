You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Last Campaign
Updated 15 December 2022
Author: H.W. Brand

H.W. Brands’ “The Last Campaign” follows the lives and battles of General William Tecumseh Sherman and Apache warrior Geronimo to tell the story of the Indian Wars and the final fight for control of the American continent.

Over the course of the 1870s and 1880s these two war chiefs would confront each other in the final battle for what the American West would be: a sparsely settled, wild home where Indian tribes could thrive, or a densely populated extension of the America to the east of the Mississippi. 

The Last Campaign is a powerful retelling of a turning point in the making of America and a searing elegy for a way of life that is gone.

Author: William Inboden

William Inboden’s “The Peacemaker” is the story of the eight years of Ronald Reagan’s presidency, as he and his foreign policy team managed, in real time, multiple crises around the globe. 

From the emergence of global terrorism, wars in the Middle East, the rise of Japan and the awakening of China, Reagan’s team oversaw the worldwide expansion of democracy, globalization, free trade, and the information revolution. 

Yet no issue was greater than the Cold War standoff with the Soviet Union. 

As president, Reagan cast aside the four-decades-old policy of containment and challenged the Soviets in an arms race that pushed them towards economic and political collapse.

Author: Timor Sharan

This book maps out how political networks and centres of power effectively constituted the Afghan state, often with the complicity of the US-led military intervention and the internationally directed state building project. 

It argues that politics and statehood in Afghanistan, in particular in the last two decades, including the ultimate collapse of the government in August 2021, are best understood in terms of the dynamics of internal political networks, through which warlords and patronage networks came to capture and control key sectors within the state and economy, including mining, banking, and illicit drugs as well as elections and political processes, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

For centuries, people have speculated about the possibility of planets orbiting distant stars, but only since the 1990s has technology allowed astronomers to detect them. At this point, more than five thousand such exoplanets have been identified, with the pace of discovery accelerating after the launch of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey and the Webb Space Telescope. In The Little Book of Exoplanets, Princeton astrophysicist Joshua Winn offers a brief and engaging introduction to the search for exoplanets and the cutting-edge science behind recent findings. In doing so, he chronicles the dawn of a new age of discovery—one that has rapidly transformed astronomy and our broader understanding of the universe.

Author: Karen LeVY

Long-haul truckers are the backbone of the american economy, transporting goods under grueling conditions and immense economic pressure. truckers have long valued the day-to-day independence of their work, sharing a strong occupational identity rooted in a tradition of autonomy. Yet these workers increasingly find themselves under many watchful eyes.
data driven examines how digital surveillance is upending life and work on the open road, and raises crucial questions about the role of data collection in broader systems of social control.

 

 

Authors: David P. Billington and David P. Billington Jr. 

Power, Speed, and Form is the first accessible account of the engineering behind eight breakthrough innovations that transformed American life from 1876 to 1939—the telephone, electric power, oil refining, the automobile, the airplane, radio, the long-span steel bridge, and building with reinforced concrete.

Beginning with Thomas Edison’s system to generate and distribute electric power, the authors explain the Bell telephone, the oil refining processes of William Burton and Eugene Houdry, Henry Ford’s Model T car and the response by General Motors, the Wright brothers’ airplane, radio innovations from Marconi to Armstrong, Othmar Ammann’s George Washington Bridge, the reinforced concrete structures of John Eastwood and Anton Tedesko.

