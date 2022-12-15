You are here

  • Home
  • British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK
The trip enabled policymakers, school leaders and academics to collaborate, exchange ideas and experiences on how the education landscape has changed since COVID-19.
Short Url

https://arab.news/caz88

Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK

British Council hosts school leaders from MENA in UK
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

The British Council recently gathered 42 of the most influential leaders in the education market from across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Kuwait, in the UK to explore the future of education leadership across MENA. The trip enabled policymakers, school leaders and academics to collaborate, exchange ideas and experiences on how the education landscape has changed since COVID-19.

Representatives were able to learn how schools are building leadership capacity to drive improvement and meet with student leadership teams and hear about their roles with staff and pupils. During the trip, participants heard about different styles of leadership that have needed to be modeled in challenging times and shared their learnings on how to be an effective leader.

On the first day of the conference, the attendees were welcomed at the British Council headquarters in Stratford, London by Chief Executive of the British Council Scott McDonald, who said: “Our aim is that young people should have access to first-class educational services, setting them up for a rewarding life ahead. The period we are living through is full of challenges, and we owe it to young people to give them as much support and encouragement as we can. Across the Middle East and North Africa, the British Council is trusted by around 400 schools — and thousands of students and their parents. That’s a huge responsibility, and we take it very seriously.”

NUMBER

42 of the most influential leaders in the education market from across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Kuwait gathered in the UK to explore the future of education leadership across MENA.

He added: “Partners and partnerships are at the heart of our work. I know that everyone in our teams across the region — and here in the UK — is looking forward to working with you to give students the very best foundation for their future.”

Amongst the highlights of the trip was a visit to the House of Lords where the leaders met with Baron Dodds of Duncairn. In addition, the delegates were able to see and meet representatives from Kensington Primary School, Copthall School, University of East London and Heron Hall Academy.

On the trip, Bazlur Rashid, principal of Bangladesh International School, in Riyadh, said: “It was a great honor and high privilege for me to participate in the MENA UK study tour ... we had ample opportunities to explore the theme of school leadership; we had productive collaborations, as well as shared and exchanged ideas and views among ourselves and also with UK school leaders on best practices in effective and successful school leadership, which will certainly enhance and ensure the holistic development of our school.

“We learnt a great deal from the British Council representatives, tour leader and delegates of Youth Sports Trust and from all the successful leaders’ invaluable speeches and dialogues that we had during the whole tour. This was indeed a great platform for us to foster our school leadership at all levels.”

Globally, British Council Partner Schools works with more than 2,100 schools, supports over 60,000 teachers and touches the lives of about 1 million students. With attendees from 39 schools across Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, this trip helps to support the British Council’s mission of building connections, understanding and trust through education.

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

Guenter Gebhard promoted at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has announced the recent promotion of Guenter Gebhard as regional vice president and general manager.

A veteran hospitality executive, Gebhard joined the hotel in 2019 as general manager, following an extensive 35-year international career, taking him from Europe to the US, Asia to Australia and more recently, to the GCC and Middle East. During his tenure, he has been overseeing all operational and commercial aspects of the hotel, including a substantial $100-million renovation of the property. He has also been the main driving force in attracting local talent onto the team. In his latest role as senior general manager, he had been supporting ongoing strategic expansion efforts of Four Seasons within the Kingdom.

“Guenter is a creative hotelier with a strong track record of delivering results. In his new role, he will continue to oversee Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh and will lead regional responsibility for all operational aspects of our nascent growth in the Kingdom,” said Simon Casson, president — hotel operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

He added: “Saudi Arabia is the most active destination for our region from a growth perspective with currently 10 new projects at different stages of development. We are fortunate to have a leader who shares the aspirational vision for the future of the Kingdom.”

Ideally situated in the heart of Riyadh, one of the most vibrant destinations in the Kingdom, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, with its newly renovated rooms and suites, is an appealing combination of modern luxury interiors combined with Saudi heritage touches. The hotel is tucked inside the iconic Kingdom Tower, a familiar sight on the skyline and one of the most popular attractions in the city for tourists and locals alike.

“I feel honored and privileged to take on this regional role with Four Seasons,” said Gebhard. “There is a rich legacy to draw upon as we chart our course for an exciting future ahead. With Saudi Arabia turning into a dynamic destination full of art, culture and entertainment, I look forward to working with the team and the local community to further establish the Kingdom on the international stage.”

Born and raised in Nuremberg, Germany, Gebhard was always encouraged by his parents to travel and see the world. After attending the Hotel and Tourism Academy in Munich, he studied finance and management at the Stern School of Business, New York University. Gebhard’s prior experience in the Kingdom, other GCC countries and global work exposure are strong attributes that are expected to support Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts’ growth in Saudi Arabia.

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel, owned by Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company, has announced the beginning of its renovation work, which will include upgrades to its 1,315 rooms, suites and overall facilities.

The renovation is part of a development plan aimed at modernizing the hotel in accordance with its future aspirations and strategy, underlining its history as the first hotel in the Abraj Al-Bait project, which is also called Makkah Clock Tower, while preserving its distinctive identity marked out over the years. To undertake the project, the Saudi Lana group has been appointed as a project contractor and international consulting firm JLL Jones Lang Lasal as project manager.

Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel has a unique design that reflects the elegant classical character that brings a spiritual vibe, which fits in with its status and location, directly overlooking the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Holy Kaaba. The renovation work will add more luxury and distinction to the new decorations and furniture in all of the hotel’s rooms and suites, as well as hotel lobbies, restaurants and café.

Samer Khair, cluster general manager of Zamzam Pullman Makkah and Madinah, said: “The guests of Allah are expected to enjoy the elegant classical character of the hotel after renovation of its rooms, suites and facilities. We will offer them an ideal residency experience amid an atmosphere of spirituality and originality.”

He added: “Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel is considered one of the most important hotels in Saudi Arabia, especially in Makkah, and it is the first hotel in the Abraj Al-Bait project.”

Khair said that the renovation work will take place in several stages, while the property carries on normal operations.

“We are working to preserve the hotel’s position and its history within the religious tourism system; our goal is to provide hospitality services at the highest quality to achieve an integrated religious tourism experience for visitors and pilgrims,” he said. 

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

With almost 1,000 hotels in 76 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, Marriott International believes it can play a meaningful role to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals that aim to make the world a more sustainable place. From carbon reduction to the guest experience, sustainability is embedded into the company’s business strategy.

Saudi Arabia has moved decisively toward a more sustainable future with the 2016 unveiling of Vision 2030. The Saudi Green Initiative, launched in 2021, uniﬁes sustainability, energy transition, and environmental protection projects in the Kingdom with the main goals of reducing emissions, expanding the use of renewable energy, and tackling climate change.

Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter achieved the highest standards for energy and environmental design, winning the LEED Gold Certiﬁcation. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and is an independent, nonproﬁt, third-party rating system established by the US Green Building Council.

As a hospitality industry pioneer, Marriott promotes environmental responsibility during the building process and sustainable habits during operations. Muin Serhan, cluster general manager of Marriott Riyadh Hotels, said: “Business travelers are increasingly choosing to stay or have conferences and meetings in environmentally friendly hotels. We, at Marriott Riyadh Hotels, are motivated to ensure our loyal guests share the same values by following the highest green standards, and are committed to go deeper each year by meeting with lawmakers and the surrounding communities to discuss new implementations toward sustainability that beneﬁt our community and go hand-in-hand with the overall goal of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Environmental protection must be a top priority when supporting and developing a business strategy that serves the hospitality industry.

“At Marriott Riyadh Hotels, we embrace sustainability because, without it, we would not be able to preserve our standards. We need to address sustainability coming from all directions and at all scales. Economic development is crucial, but it may be one of the most contentious aspects of sustainability and this is the reason why we are working day and night to implement sustainable projects at our properties,” the company said.

“At Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, we use energy from the sun to heat 45 percent of the water at the hotel, which translates to more than 20 percent saving, by using 200 kW installed solar panels since 2019.”

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Toyota Motor Corporation and Abdul Latif Jameel held a ceremony celebrating the signing of a landmark joint venture, which will see customers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East have more choice in personalizing their vehicles with genuine Toyota accessories.

As demand for tailored vehicle options grows in the Middle East region, the joint venture, known as Toyota Accessories and Development ME India Pvt. Ltd., will build on the joint experience and knowledge of Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel and expand to provide more options of accessories suitably designed for the local consumer taste.

This is the first time Toyota Motor Corporation has joined with a private distribution partner in such a venture anywhere in the world, reinforcing the trust and reliance placed on Abdul Latif Jameel and its long-standing relationship with the multinational automotive manufacturer. Toyota Motor Corporation will be the majority shareholder in the historic venture with a potential customer base of more than 1 million vehicles in the Middle East.

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “As customer needs evolve and diversify, we are pleased to offer drivers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region even more choice when it comes to personalizing their experience with genuine Toyota accessories. We are honored to join Toyota Motor Corporation in unlocking new value for our customers and paving the way for greater vehicle personalization in the region.”

Akitoshi Takemura, regional CEO for Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the new TADME office in Bengaluru, a major milestone in our mission to ‘produce happiness for all.’ Our joint venture with Abdul Latif Jameel underlines Toyota’s commitment to understanding and meeting the rapidly evolving needs of our customers, ensuring drivers can easily customize and personalize their vehicles by developing a wide range of genuine accessories, while continuing to deliver the exceptional quality, durability, and reliability for which Toyota is globally recognized. Ultimately, these efforts will provide our customers with greater peace of mind wherever they drive.”

TADME will design, develop and deliver its products in Bengaluru, long regarded as India’s information technology capital and home to the R&D bases of corporations from around the world. 

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

HungerStation, an online food ordering platform in Saudi Arabia, is committed to developing national cadres and position itself as the Top Tech company in the region. 

This young organization employs young local men and women and is eager to enhance its employees’ practical abilities by developing their skills and producing outstanding models to serve the company’s internal community and society in general.

HungerStation’s strategy of enhancing and focusing on local talents place’s them among the most prominent companies working in the field of technology, generating strong competition for similar companies. 80 percent of HungerStation’s employees in the Kingdom are Saudis, with approximately 35 percent of them being female. This is a testimony to the company’s commitment to promoting and focusing on local talent.

In HungerStation, we do not only focus on the number of local talent but more importantly focus on their quality. The online food delivery industry has proven to be a highly robust industry capable of attracting exceptional talents. As this industry continues to grow, the main ingredient of success will be to carefully attract, train and retain the best talents in the market.

HungerStation recognizes that hiring people is one thing, and developing them is a different matter. The company trains its entry level staff in collaboration with specialized training organizations. This year, it collaborated with more than 30 training partners, including Misk Foundation, Udacity, EMERITUS, MIT, Informa, AIHR and more.

In this context, HungerStation also has agreements with a number of universities including King Faisal University, Hail University, and Al-Baha University, and is also working with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and King Saud University.

Under these partnerships, HungerStation aims to provide professional and academic opportunities to students and other beneficiaries in Riyadh and other cities. It is also developing a program with the Saudi Data & AI Authority to support talents in this field.

HungerStation employees also have rich experiences of volunteering in an effort to give back and care for the community. They have worked with charities such as AITAM and IHSAN, and have taken up community work such as painting walls of the school and other similar activities. The employees say that such teamwork breaks the barrier between them and the management, and strengthens bonds of brotherhood between coworkers.

Ahmed Zahran, HungerStation’s Chief People Officer, said the company aims to contribute and further develop the Kingdom’s economic infrastructure.

“I think the most critical challenge all companies are thinking about right now is offering young talent the necessary education, training and employment opportunities,” he said.

We are proud to say that 90 percent of trainees were employed after the training.

He also said the company aims to drive a more engaging culture through meaningful activities and events for its employees.

Zahran said that around 20 percent of HungerStation’s management positions are held by women. “So, it’s not just 35 percent of new employees; 20 percent of them are also in influential positions. And we want to further improve that percentage. However, since this is a young business, we want to focus on bringing in and training new graduates,” he added.

The company is currently and will continue to focus on recruiting and training young talent.

“We have around 766 employees under the age of 30. As a result, we are a relatively new corporation. Our staff’s average age is less than 30 years, and we want to continue to promote young talents. More than half of our country’s population is under the age of 30, so we want to continue to focus on youth, and we have a range of initiatives for just that,” Zahran said.

The company’s management is constantly innovating, renovating, and engaging in new activities. We will proudly continue to contribute and accelerate the progress on realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and to further empower more members of society.

Latest updates

Hacker claims breach of FBI’s critical-infrastructure portal
Hacker claims breach of FBI’s critical-infrastructure portal
Morocco fall just short of World Cup final glory
Morocco fall just short of World Cup final glory
Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks
Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
France end Morocco World Cup dream to set up Argentina final
France end Morocco World Cup dream to set up Argentina final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.