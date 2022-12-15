You are here

Saudi university to provide Arabic-language course for students in Indonesia

More than 18,000 students from 72 countries have so far enrolled in the Arabic Online program. (SPA)
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

  • The self-learning format of the Arabic Online program includes interactive exercises, audio files, video-based phonetic learning, and educational graphics
RIYADH: The Saudi Electronic University has signed 45 contracts with universities in Indonesia to provide them with its Arabic Online language-learning program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the signing ceremony in Jakarta, SEU President Lilac Al-Safadi said that Arabic is the language of Islam for the 2 billion Muslims in the world. The program’s e-learning environment overcomes the challenges created by time zones and geography, she added, and provides the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in learning the language.

The program is split into six stages, from beginner level through to a final language proficiency test. Its self-learning format includes interactive exercises, audio files, video-based phonetic learning, and educational graphics.

The university said the agreements signed with educational institutions in Indonesia reflect its desire to contribute to the growth of the Arabic language, in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification project.

More than 18,000 students from 72 countries have so far enrolled in the Arabic Online program.

 

Topics: Arabic language The Saudi Electronic University (SEU)

Updated 14 December 2022
Rashid Hassan

Kazakhstan exempts Saudi citizens from visa requirements, says ambassador

Kazakhstan exempts Saudi citizens from visa requirements, says ambassador
  • Ambassador Berik Aryn told Arab News: “From this year, we canceled all visa requirements for Saudi citizens as well as for citizens of all Gulf countries”
Updated 14 December 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Kazakhstan has relaxed visa requirements for Saudis visiting the Central Asian country.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn told Arab News: “From this year, we canceled all visa requirements for Saudi citizens as well as for citizens of all Gulf countries.”

At a roadshow titled, “Tourism in Almaty,” organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Riyadh in cooperation with the tourism department of Almaty in Kazakhstan, Aryn said: “There is no need of a visa to travel to Kazakhstan … up to 30 days just a stamp at the airport is required. They will go directly to different airports and it will be stamped there.”

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with visiting Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Jeddah in July this year. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan in various fields, including tourism.

Aryn said: “We have organized several roadshows this year in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah on tourism opportunities in Kazakhstan … this is our fourth roadshow. All these measures allowed us to make Kazakhstan a choice from some of the Saudi cities. From January to September this year, we witnessed an increase in tourists to Kazakhstan.

“I would like also to mention the increase in the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Saudi Arabia this year, which reached 20,000. We understand that these figures still do not respond to the potential partnership in tourism. Nevertheless, we believe that our joint efforts are now providing favorable conditions for increasing tourism and building up trade and economic cooperation,” said the envoy.

Sabina Amankeldi, head of the Almaty Tourism Department, said: “The main purpose of this event was to demonstrate and promote the interesting potential of Almaty to people of Saudi Arabia.”

She added: “This year, we can see an impressive increase in touristic flow from Arab countries. For example, compared to last year, this year we see tourists from Saudi Arabia — a 70-times increase. Last year we had 63 tourists from Saudi Arabia. This year, it’s more than 4,500 so far.

“The Arab market is one of the main targets for us because of the way how they stay, how they tribute their respects to our country, to our people.

“As a destination we can offer a wide range of activities and services. There is very beautiful accommodation, very nice hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, and of course, what we drive, our nature.”

The roadshow was attended by Kazakhstan tour operators, and included a concert and cultural music program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan

Riyadh food festival comes with added spice

Riyadh food festival comes with added spice
Updated 14 December 2022
SPA

Riyadh food festival comes with added spice

Riyadh food festival comes with added spice
  • The festival will introduce and highlight a range of Saudi dishes, including regional specialties, and explain their characteristics
Updated 14 December 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Organizers of a cooking competition planned as part of the Saudi Feast Food festival have added a little spice to the event, with winners in line for cash prizes of up to SR30,000 ($8,000).

The Culinary Arts Commission launched the second edition of the festival in Hittin, Riyadh, on Wednesday.

Participants in the competition will prepare Saudi dishes, with three winners chosen each day of the two-week festival. 

Candidates can register on the commission’s platform, and the competition will run until the final day of the event. 

The festival will introduce and highlight a range of Saudi dishes, including regional specialties, and explain their characteristics.

Visitors to the food court will be offered a variety of traditional Saudi favorites and learn about the origins of the dishes.  

Children will be able to prepare simple dishes, while adult visitors can walk around a palm tree area to learn about the types of dates grown in the Kingdom. 

Local and international chefs will also demonstrate their skills as part of the festival. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Culinary Arts Commission Saudi Feast Food festival

Saudi Camel Club hosts economics seminar at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Saudi Camel Club hosts economics seminar at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Updated 14 December 2022
SPA

Saudi Camel Club hosts economics seminar at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Saudi Camel Club hosts economics seminar at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Updated 14 December 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Camel Club held a economics seminar on Wednesday as part of the ongoing King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.

Titled “The Economics of Camels and their Food Products,” the event was organized in cooperation with the King Abdulaziz Public Library.

It was moderated by Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Razeen, professor of economics at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, who stressed the importance of economics within the camel food industry.

Dr. Khalid bin Nahar Al-Ruwais, professor of production economics and facilities management at King Saud University, said that the Kingdom ranks third globally behind Sudan and Somalia for the number of camels, with about 1.8 million in Saudi Arabia.

Professor of nutrition at King Abdulaziz University Dr. Amani bint Alaiwy Al-Rashidi said that several scientific studies are underway to determine the effects of fresh camel milk in improving the neurological status of autistic children, treating infections, controlling diabetes and curing ailments.

Al-Rashidi added that camel milk is rich in vitamins and minerals, especially calcium, potassium, phosphorus, manganese, iron and sodium. “Camel milk is also rich in zinc and selenium, which are antioxidants and have a major role in treating cancer,” she said.

She stressed the need for extensive research to identify the structural features of camel milk, the raising of production capacity as well as the determining of consumer acceptance and market trends.

Al-Rashidi also called for supporting the camel industry by developing policies and strategies promoting camel milk and related dairy products.

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, launched under the slogan “Himat Tuwaiq,” is a one-of-a kind event that showcases thousands of camels across dozens of prize categories.

Topics: Saudi Arabia camels

Riyadh Season brings taste of Orient to Saudi capital

Riyadh Season brings taste of Orient to Saudi capital
Updated 14 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Riyadh Season brings taste of Orient to Saudi capital

Riyadh Season brings taste of Orient to Saudi capital
Updated 14 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Visitors to the Saudi capital have been sampling a taste of the Orient at a Chinese-themed zone set up as part of the Riyadh Season of activities.

The dedicated area at the city’s Boulevard World entertainment site is showcasing China’s rich culture through food, merchandise, art, and architecture.

Lendrick Scott was displaying his paper cartoon artwork at the event.

He told Arab News: “This is a symbol of good luck for Chinese and in the spring festival we put them in windows to bring good luck for parents, children, and others.”

The zone’s food corner offers items such as fried noodles and savories, along with restaurants serving a range of Chinese dishes, and there are shops containing Chinese paintings, calligraphy, writings, art, musical instruments, and pottery.

Salman Al-Ajmi, a Saudi expert on Chinese history working at one of the gift stores, said: “Most of the visitors don’t know much about Chinese culture or history. But when they see how proud the Chinese are about their traditions, like us Saudis are with ours, they appreciate it.”

Candles, traditional fans, and small umbrellas for women, are among products available from the shop.

Mohammed Al-Fardan, who was visiting the zone with his family, said: “It is nice to watch the traditional performances by groups who have come from China.”

Visitors can experience drinking tea in a traditional Chinese garden seating area while learning about different leaf varieties and their therapeutic uses.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season 2022 China

Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia opens Japanese Art Exhibition

Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia opens Japanese Art Exhibition
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia opens Japanese Art Exhibition

Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia opens Japanese Art Exhibition
  • IWAI expressed hope that this exhibition would contribute in deepening Saudi people’s understanding of Japanese culture
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fumio IWAI opened the Japanese Art Exhibition “Variation and Autonomy: The Prints of Contemporary Japanese Painters,” at L’Art Pur Gallery in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Princess Adwaa bint Yazid bin Abdallah Al Saud, the founder of L’Art Pur Foundation, was present during the occasion.
The exhibition introduces various works of 10 contemporary Japanese artists who have explored a wide range of possibilities through prints published in the 1970s and expanded the range of expression in contemporary art using the print medium.
During his speech in the opening ceremony, Ambassador IWAI said: “While Manga and Anime gain huge popularity in the Kingdom, I would like you to enjoy different aspects of Japanese culture through exploring the artworks of contemporary Japanese painters.”
In addition, he expressed his hope that this exhibition would contribute in deepening Saudi people’s understanding of Japanese culture and enhancing further the existing cordial relationship between the two friendly countries.
The exhibition is organized in cooperation with L’Art Pur Foundation and Japan Foundation and is open to public until January 7, 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Japanese Art Exhibition

