You are here

  • Home
  • Germany on Twitter suspensions: ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’

Germany on Twitter suspensions: ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’

Germany on Twitter suspensions: ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’
Musk-owned Twitter removed the journalists’ profiles and made thier past tweets disappear.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qqh2

Updated 57 sec ago
Agencies

Germany on Twitter suspensions: ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’

Germany on Twitter suspensions: ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’
Updated 57 sec ago
Agencies

BERLIN: The German Foreign Office tweeted screenshots on Friday of the accounts of journalists suspended by Twitter, telling the social media platform that suspending their accounts was unacceptable, while a senior government official threatened to leave Twitter.

“Press freedom cannot be switched on and off on a whim,” the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account. “The journalists below can no longer follow us, comment and criticize. We have a problem with that, @Twitter.”

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists who had posted about its new owner Elon Musk. The German government has said it is reviewing its use of the platform in the light of changes to its moderation policy introduced by the Tesla mogul.

“Arbitrary locking of journalists’ accounts is unacceptable,” added deputy government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner in another Tweet.

“If this continues, I will leave this platform,” he added, posting a link to the government’s official account on open-source, decentralized rival Mastodon.

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

Neither the company nor Musk gave any explanation for why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Twitter also on Wednesday changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about that new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Topics: Elon Musk

Middle Eastern creators and developers make a mark at Snap’s Lens Fest 2022

Middle Eastern creators and developers make a mark at Snap’s Lens Fest 2022
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Middle Eastern creators and developers make a mark at Snap’s Lens Fest 2022

Middle Eastern creators and developers make a mark at Snap’s Lens Fest 2022
  • The global virtual event marked the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Snapchat developer’s Lens Studio
  • The participants included developers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, among other countries
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Creators from across the Middle East took part in Lens Fest, an annual global virtual conference for augmented reality creators and developers hosted by Snapchat developer Snap Inc., which this year marked the fifth anniversary of the company’s Lens Studio.

They included Maha Aldosary from Saudi Arabia and Mohammed Al-Asmar from Oman, who created immersive AR lenses for use during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Snap, 300,000 AR creators and developers worldwide created more than 3 million Snapchat lenses on Lens Studio this year, an increase from 250,000 developers and 2.5 million lenses in 2021.

To further encourage developers, Snap unveiled In-Lens Digital Goods, a direct monetization model it is testing that allows creators and developers to sell digital items within their lenses, which users can buy using tokens.

“Lens Studio is the premier tool for creating useful, scalable and valuable AR experiences,” said Sophia Dominquez, Snap’s director of AR platform partnerships and ecosystem.

“During Lens Fest 2022, we showcased the role Snap plays in supporting regional developers with the AR tools and resources needed to help bring their creative ideas to life with Lens Studio.”

During the two-day event on Dec. 6 and 7, Snap announced the winners of 2022 Lens Fest Awards in five categories: play, fashion, wellness, education and moonshot.

The moonshot category “highlights creators who see the limitless potential of AR and have challenged themselves to do something that’s never been done before,” said Oscar Falmer, Snap’s AR developer relations lead for Europe. “These lenses leverage a combination of tech and creativity to push the boundaries of what’s possible in AR.”

Denis Rossiev, a self-described metaverse artist and AR developer from the UAE, won the moonshot award with his Imaginary Friends lens that scans and creates virtual dancing companions from objects in the user’s vicinity.

Snap also talked about the role of AR in e-commerce during the conference. It said 363 million people use Snapchat’s camera technology every day and users engage with AR experiences an average of 6 billion times a day.

Many of them, particularly younger users, use AR for shopping, the company said, adding that 92 percent of Generation Z users are interested in using AR for shopping. Meanwhile 80 percent of all shoppers felt more confident about purchases after incorporating AR into the process, and 66 percent of those who used AR said they were less likely to return an item, Snap said.

Topics: snapchat Snap Inc. LEns Fest

Related

Snapchat rolls out series of activations for World Cup 2022
Media
Snapchat rolls out series of activations for World Cup 2022
Snapchat+ offers new features for paid users
Media
Snapchat+ offers new features for paid users

In a first, Turkish court arrests journalist under ‘disinformation’ law

In a first, Turkish court arrests journalist under ‘disinformation’ law
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

In a first, Turkish court arrests journalist under ‘disinformation’ law

In a first, Turkish court arrests journalist under ‘disinformation’ law
  • The arrest comes two months after parliament passed the legislation that President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party said would protect the public
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: A court ordered the arrest of a journalist in southeast Turkey for allegedly spreading “disinformation,” his lawyer said on Thursday, marking the first pre-trial detention under a new law that critics say poses a threat to free speech.

The arrest comes two months after parliament passed the legislation that President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party said would protect the public. Critics say the law could be abused by authorities in order to stifle dissent.
Sinan Aygul, a journalist in Kurdish-majority Bitlis province, was detained early on Wednesday after he wrote on Twitter that a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually abused by men including police officers and soldiers. He later retracted the story.

In a series of tweets, Aygul said the local governor told him the story untrue after he had posted about the alleged incident.

Aygul, who is the chairman of the Bitlis Journalists Association, apologized for publishing the story without confirming it with authorities.

Later on Wednesday, a local court ordered the arrest of Aygul pending trial, ruling his actions could lead to fear and panic among the public and could disturb peace in the country given the size of his audience, a court document showed.

In his statement to court, Aygul said he had corrected his mistake after speaking with authorities, deleted the initial tweet and had not intended to commit a crime.

Aygul’s lawyer Diyar Orak said the detention was unlawful.

“The implementation of the legislation..., which was used for the first time as far as we know, being interpreted in this way by the judiciary leaves us concerned that similar investigations and arrests will ramp up in the future,” he told Reuters.

The law carries a jail sentence of up to three years for anyone who spreads false or misleading information. Erdogan’s AK Party and its nationalist MHP allies say it aims to combat disinformation.

The new law raised concerns of a further crackdown on media after a Reuters investigation showed how pressure from authorities and self-censorship has transformed mainstream Turkish media.

Topics: journalism disinformation Turkey

Lebanese music program Shuruq shining light on region’s rising stars

Lebanese music program Shuruq shining light on region’s rising stars
Updated 15 December 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Lebanese music program Shuruq shining light on region’s rising stars

Lebanese music program Shuruq shining light on region’s rising stars
  • Platform supports emerging artists through training, music videos spotlights and more
  • Shuruq was officially launched last month at an event featuring artists like Sarah Mansour, Kye Akoun and the band Yalla Yalla Habibi Habibi
Updated 15 December 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Shuruq is the latest platform to shine a light on musical talent from the Arab world and beyond.
Launched by Lebanese cultural space Station Beirut and partners, Shuruq’s latest endeavor is the first season of “Shuruq Sessions.”
Hosted on YouTube, “Shuruq Sessions” is a series of music videos by Beirut-based artists recorded at the Station Beirut space in the city. The first season features artists such as Zef; trio Adib, Yassine and El Khazen; El Rass; Clara Kossaifi, and the band Taxi404.
 

 


Station Beirut, which was launched in 2013, has served as an art and cultural center for both the public and private sectors with a “curatorial focus on special practices that invite critical thinking and civic engagement,” Nabil Canaan, creative director and producer of Shuruq, told Arab News.
The space has played host to several theater programs, live concerts and visual arts exhibitions over the years. Its next endeavor was in the world of music.
Shuruq was officially launched last month at an event featuring artists like Sarah Mansour, Kye Akoun and the band Yalla Yalla Habibi Habibi. But the platform has been in the works since 2019.
“Over time, it became clear that although there’s a lot of creativity in Lebanon and the region, everything is built on shaky foundations,” Canaan said.
“So, in 2019, we designed a program that would address and focus on music and called it ‘Shuruq,’” he added.
The name “shuruq,” which means dawn or sunrise in Arabic, was one of several options but it struck a chord with the team due to its metaphorical implications, Canaan said.
It was perhaps an obvious metaphor for emerging talent, but it also signified new beginnings, which was especially meaningful at a time when the world was plagued with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the many crises in Lebanon, he added.
Shuruq is built on three pillars: Capacity building and training, content creation and live events. The platform partnered with UK-based knowledge and skills company Music Ally to hold training sessions for 30 people including 20 artists and 10 music managers. Live events were difficult to host during the pandemic, so the company focused on content creation, resulting in the first season of “Shuruq Sessions.”
Although the artists in the first season are from Lebanon, Shuruq’s aim is to showcase contemporary music from across the Southwest Asia and North Africa region and its diaspora.
Peers and partners in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Jordan often complain that despite the burgeoning talent in the country, there is a lack of professionalism and international-level platforms that are focused on music, Canaan said.
He questioned the “middle” in Middle East — “It’s the ‘middle’ for whom? It is a colonial term.”
Southwest Asia emerged as a term to refer to the Middle East as well as other West Asian countries in academic circles but is increasingly being used in the cultural sector.
“For us, what’s nice about it is that it allows us to obviously cover the Arabic-speaking world, which includes 450 million people, but also audiences and artists speaking other languages like Kurdish, Berber, Turkic and Farsi, all the way up to Georgian and Armenian.”
He added that the languages — and the areas where they are spoken — share a common history, culture and social concerns, as well as instrumentation and sounds.
“We started in Beirut because we are based here, and there were constraints due to the pandemic, but this is just the first phase,” he said.
Shuruq is supported by seed funding from regional arts institutions the Arab Fund for Arts & Culture, Mawred Culture Resource, Arab World Institute, British Council and the French Institute.
It plans to launch a second round of funding to continue its efforts across the region. Shuruq is now working on its music program for the winter and also looking to hold live concerts, clubbing nights and talks that “assert the position of Station Beirut, through Shuruq, as the go-to live performance venue in the city,” Canaan said.
“What has been missing not just in music, but also in general, is that the world overlooks the Middle East,” he added.
“The goal of Shuruq is to empower and showcase artists from the region, but it’s also to help shift the dial on the cultural narratives about the region.”

 

 

Topics: Lebanese Station Beirut Shuruq music videos

Related

Culture ministry signs deal to support Saudi pop music
Lifestyle
Culture ministry signs deal to support Saudi pop music

SRMG Academy launches to nurture emerging media talent

SRMG Academy launches to nurture emerging media talent
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

SRMG Academy launches to nurture emerging media talent

SRMG Academy launches to nurture emerging media talent
  • SRMG Academy will have the unique opportunity to host guest lecturers from the biggest names in journalism within its 30+ platforms and news organizations
  • Courses will include writing, editing and beat reporting, digital storytelling, such as mobile journalism, podcasting, and social media
  • SRMG Academy will be part of an ecosystem that will include training, as well as employment of top performers or the seeding of their start-ups
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) today launched SRMG Academy, a new training program based in Riyadh which aims to uncover new media talent and develop emerging journalists through providing world-class vocational training in the Kingdom and beyond. Applications are invited for enrolment in January 2023.

The six-month signature program, aimed at training higher education graduates, is designed to offer participants a pathway to building a career in the industry by equipping them with the skills needed in today’s media world. Courses will include the basics, such as writing, editing and beat reporting; media ethics; and different storytelling formats, such as mobile journalism, podcasting and broadcast journalism.

The program will be led by Arab journalists who have previously held senior positions in leading international and regional news organizations. SRMG Academy will also leverage the expertise of more than 30 SRMG platforms, including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Independent Arabia, and Arriyadiyah and trainees will have the opportunity to work with some of these publications.

Training programmes at SRMG Academy will also include on-demand courses to the group’s platforms based on the needs of each organization.

Setting SRMG Academy apart from other projects in the region is the program’s association with SRMG’s expansion strategy, which aims to launch new platforms and accelerate the digital transformation of existing publications. The strategy promotes the development of new talents and enables SRMG journalists to acquire new skills.

Jomana R. Al-Rashed, CEO of SRMG, said: “Journalism, and the media industry as a whole, has gone through fundamental changes that have redefined basic principles, which requires training and equipping the next generation of journalists and content creators with the necessary skillsets and capabilities to thrive. Furthermore, it requires empowering those creators to succeed through employment, giving them the opportunity to advance and succeed locally, regionally, and globally.”

Al-Rashed added: “The launch of SRMG Academy aims to develop a new generation of journalists and content creators, primarily to provide our audiences with the news, information, and content they demand, meanwhile supporting the Group’s growth and expansion strategy. It’s also important to note that the Academy is part of an integrated ecosystem that includes training and developing new talent, as well as employing top performers or seeding their start-ups or investing in their innovative projects or ideas that will allow them to expand into new platforms and products.”

SRMG Academy Managing Director, Alaa Shahine Salha, added: “SRMG Academy’s training programme will help our students navigate the daily challenges of the newsroom. Our faculty of distinguished journalists and media experts will provide students with practical and theoretical knowledge which will equip them for the real-life experience working as a journalist. Our training programme will create a new generation of talented journalists, who are well informed about the global media landscape, and in touch with the evolving needs of their audience and readers.”

For more information, contact [email protected]

About SRMG

SRMG is a global media group from the Middle East. With a +50-year legacy responsible for many regional firsts. SRMG has built a portfolio of over 30 outlets – including Asharq Al Awsat, Asharq Network which includes Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Sayidaty, Hia and more.

Through its diversified platforms, SRMG brings quality news and information to an audience of millions across 4 continents and in 7 languages. SRMG provides access to the biggest stories and events, it offers a diversified coverage including exclusive news and in-depth analysis in an innovative way to help conveying all regional and global events.

A champion of regional creativity, ideas and innovation, SRMG has now expanded beyond media - diversifying its business to include book publishing, events and experiences, research and advisory, content production and more. Leveraging its experience and knowledge of the region - and supported by global talent and partners - SRMG aims to unlock the possibilities of the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.srmg.com

Topics: media SRMG Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG)

Related

Inspiring ‘Passion for Reading’ and Fostering Cultural Exchange: Introducing the Media Partnership between the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 and SRMG
Media
Inspiring ‘Passion for Reading’ and Fostering Cultural Exchange: Introducing the Media Partnership between the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 and SRMG
Warner Bros. Discovery and SRMG partner to launch ‘Asharq Discovery’
Media
Warner Bros. Discovery and SRMG partner to launch ‘Asharq Discovery’

US Twitter influencers charged with $114m stock manipulation scheme

US Twitter influencers charged with $114m stock manipulation scheme
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

US Twitter influencers charged with $114m stock manipulation scheme

US Twitter influencers charged with $114m stock manipulation scheme
  • 8 men aged 23-38, face up to 25 years in prison if guilty
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Eight social media influencers have been charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud by exploiting their status to manipulate stock prices and net $114 million.

If found guilty, the eight men, aged 23 to 38, each face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice jointly announced the charges in a news release on Wednesday, highlighting that the defendants “promoted themselves as successful traders’ on Twitter and Discord.

The Twitter influencers had a total following of 1.5 million, which they used alongside messaging platform Discord to hype market-traded securities without disclosing plans to sell once the prices surged, reported BBC News citing prosecutors.

Seven were also charged with other financial crimes in the alleged pump-and-dump scheme.

According to the SEC news release, “the eight defendants have, for years, promoted themselves as trustworthy stock-picking gurus,” when, “in reality, they are seasoned stock manipulators.”

The alleged scheme ran between January 2020 and April 2022.

The SEC complaint includes violations of the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act.

The defendants are Perry Matlock, Edward Constantin, Thomas Cooperman, Gary Deel, Mitchell Hennessey, Stefan Hrvatin, John Rybarcyzk and Daniel Knight.

The SEC seeks permanent injunctions, disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties against each defendant, as well as a penny stock bar against Hrvatin.

The influencers were aided by Knight, who with Hennessey, hosted a popular stock-trading podcast promoting the group as expert traders. Matlock and Constantin are cofounders of Atlas Trading, a popular stock trading online community that had a Discord chatroom.

According to the Department of Justice prosecutors, the defendants posted “false, positive” information about each stock in order to “artificially drive up its price.” They then “secretly” sold off their own shares after the price had risen, and “concealed” the move from their followers.

The influencers often posted photos of their extravagant lifestyles and used their platforms to encourage social media followers to share in their financial rewards, according to prosecutors.

“The defendants used their social media credibility to maximize their own profits at the expense of their followers,” prosecutors said.

“Financial crimes like securities fraud may not be violent, but they certainly are not victimless,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith.

Criminal and civil charges were filed against them in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Topics: US Securities and Exchange Commission Twitter influencers stock manipulation

Related

Female Arab influencers star in new reality show from Warner Bros. Discovery and Intigral
Media
Female Arab influencers star in new reality show from Warner Bros. Discovery and Intigral

Latest updates

Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished
Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Elite runners added to lineup of Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022
The world’s best long-distance athletes will be among a record 20,000 participants when the 2022 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon gets u

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.