Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83

Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83
Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Philippine Communist Party, was put on a US terrorist list in 2002, preventing him from traveling. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83

Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83
  • Jose Maria Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party
  • The self-exiled communist leader has lived in Europe since the late 1980s
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison died on Friday night at the age of 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands, his party said on Saturday.
Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing — the New People’s Army (NPA) — has been waging an armed rebellion in one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies. The conflict between the NPA and the Philippine government has killed more than 40,000 people.
“The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light,” the party said in a statement on its website.
The self-exiled communist leader has lived in Europe since the late 1980s, after his release from jail following the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose namesake son was elected president in a May election this year.
Sison was put on a US terrorist list in 2002, preventing him from traveling.
The party said Sison died peacefully at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday after being confined in the hospital in Utrecht. It did not give a reason for Sison’s confinement.
“Even as we mourn, we vow (to) continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people’s beloved Ka Joma,” the party said.
Sison was also known as Joma and “Ka” means comrade.
President Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had prioritized ending the conflict when he took office in 2016, but he abandoned peace efforts, infuriated by repeated rebel attacks during the talks
At its peak, the NPA had 25,000 armed fighters, but now has about 2,000, the military has said.

Topics: Philippines

Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue

Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue

Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Three people were in critical condition in hospital on Friday after a crush outside a south London venue hosting a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake, UK police said.
Emergency teams were called to the O2 Academy in Brixton on Thursday evening following reports that “a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue,” the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers, ambulance crews and fire brigade responders arrived to find numerous people with injuries caused by the crush.
Officers provided first aid and CPR to members of the public “in order to save life,” Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove told reporters in an update from outside the venue.
Eight people were taken to hospital by ambulance while two “less seriously injured” were treated at the scene.
Four of those admitted to hospital were initially in critical conditions but that number was reduced to three by Friday lunchtime.
In an evening update, police said those three, aged 21, 23 and 33, remained in critical condition.
“This is still a fast-moving and evolving picture and we’re working to establish the events that led up to last night’s incident,” Wingrove said.
An “urgent investigation” was under way led by specialist crime detectives and cordons remained outside the site as officers surveyed the scene, he added.
The “serious incident” occurred during the last of three sold-out performances at the nearly century-old venue by singer-songwriter Asake.
The gig was canceled midway through his performance.
Video clips posted on social media and featured on newspaper websites appeared to show packed crowds pushing up against the doors of the 02 Academy, as well as violent scuffles in the foyer.
The footage showed irate attendees inside being told that up to 3,000 people had tried to break through the doors, with some succeeding, and that police had ordered the show to stop.
It was unclear who was involved in some of the clashes.

However, Wingrove confirmed that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, a policing watchdog, was reviewing an officer’s conduct at the scene.
That followed footage appearing to show a policeman shoving someone down several stairs outside the venue.
Police later said that matter had been assessed by the Directorate of Professional Standards and “there is no evidence of misconduct” by the police officer.
The police added that one woman at the concert was arrested after assaulting an officer.
The Met appealed for witnesses to come forward, noting it was creating an online portal on its website for the thousands of people there to upload testimony and evidence.
“We’re also aware of a vast amount of footage being shared on social media,” Wingrove said.
“And of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with body-worn video that officers have.”
Asake wrote on Instagram that he did not yet have “the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption.
“But we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end,” he added, apologizing to attendees that the concert was cut short.
The performer said his heart was “with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort,” and that he was “in the process of reaching out” to those individuals.
The O2 Academy could not be immediately reached for comment.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his thoughts were “with all those affected by the awful incident” and that he was in close contact with the Met.
“I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city,” he added.
“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.”

 

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, address a meeting on U.N. peacekeeping at U.N. head
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, address a meeting on U.N. peacekeeping at U.N. head
  • Developing countries play host to more than 80 percent of the world’s refugees, according to UNHCR, which also announced in May that the number of displaced people crossed 100 million for the first time
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
In a joint statement issued Friday, the US actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.
Jolie first started working with the UN refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described the multi-hyphenate as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.”
“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying. “I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”
In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month, Jolie alluded to frustration with the lack of global progress in ending sexual violence in conflict.
“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again. We promise to draw — and to hold — that line. But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again,” she wrote, specifically calling out UN Security Council members for “abusing their veto power.”
Jolie previously characterized the United Nations as “imperfect” during a 2017 speech in Geneva, but also defended the international body and said it needed to be supported.
She later pressed the United Nations to create a permanent and independent investigative body to amass and evaluate evidence in cases regarding alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other human rights violations. While promoting that effort at UN headquarters in 2019, she told the AP that promoting equality for women, combatting injustice, and helping refugees were the most important parts of her life after her children.
“But in many ways, they go hand in hand,” she said. Jolie has been involved in other advocacy efforts, recently pushing for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act in the US
Jolie began visiting refugee camps in 2001, and was appointed as a UNHCR goodwill ambassador that same year. At the time, the then-high commissioner said he hoped the then-26-year-old actress could direct young people’s attention to the plight of refugees.
Last year, Jolie told The Associated Press in Burkina Faso that she was concerned that increasing displacement across the world would drive more instability — and that governments had to do something to address the conflicts at the root of the issue.
“Compared to when I began working with UNHCR 20 years ago, it seems like governments have largely given up on diplomacy ... countries which have the least are doing the most to support the refugees,” she told the AP.
Developing countries play host to more than 80 percent of the world’s refugees, according to UNHCR, which also announced in May that the number of displaced people crossed 100 million for the first time. Speaking to the AP in August, Grandi praised the European Union’s efforts to aid Ukrainian refugees but implored world leaders to remember the other humanitarian crises for which is agency was fundraising.
“The big problem that we have at the moment is that it tends to marginalize all other crises in which people suffer,” Grandi said of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
UNHCR lists different categories of “prominent supporters” on its website, including goodwill ambassadors like Australian actor Cate Blanchett, British author Neil Gaiman and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.
In response to a request for additional comment, a spokesperson for the UN agency declined to offer further details beyond saying that UNHCR “has no intention of appointing anyone else in the role of special envoy.”

Topics: United Nations Angelina Jolie

Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump

Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump

Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump
  • The panel is to meet publicly on Monday, where the recommendation would be made public.
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, including insurrection.
The panel is also considering recommending prosecutors pursue charges for obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The committee’s deliberations were continuing late Friday, and no decisions were formalized on which specific charges the committee would refer to the Justice Department.
The panel is to meet publicly on Monday, where the recommendation would be made public.
The deliberations were confirmed to the AP by a person familiar with the matter who could not discuss the matter publicly by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. A second person familiar with the deliberations confirmed the committee was considering three charges.
The decision to issue referrals is not unexpected. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, the vice chair of the committee, has for months been hinting at sending the Justice Department criminal referrals based on the extensive evidence the nine-member panel has gathered since it was formed in July 2021.
While Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, it is ultimately up to federal prosecutors whether to pursue charges.
Over the course of its investigation, the committee has made recommendations that several members of Trump’s inner circle should be prosecuted for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.

Topics: Donald Trump

Decade after gruesome Delhi gang rape, India faces ‘epidemic’ of crime against women

Decade after gruesome Delhi gang rape, India faces ‘epidemic’ of crime against women
Updated 17 December 2022

Decade after gruesome Delhi gang rape, India faces ‘epidemic’ of crime against women

Decade after gruesome Delhi gang rape, India faces ‘epidemic’ of crime against women
  • Delhi Commission for Women says rate of sexual assault reaching ‘epidemic proportion’
  • 2012 gang rape and murder in Delhi drew global attention to shocking rates of sexual assault in India
Updated 17 December 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Ten years ago, the gruesome gang rape and murder of a young woman in Delhi sent shockwaves around the world, bringing under a spotlight the frightening levels of violence against women in India.

It was the night of Dec. 16, 2012, when 23-year-old Jyoti Singh was brutally assaulted by the driver of a bus she was traveling on and his five accomplices. Tortured with an iron rod, she was thrown naked from the bus to die.

She died two weeks later, at a Singapore hospital, where doctors had been treating her for injuries to internal organs.

While she fought for her life, Singh had identified her attackers and all six were located by police.

BACKGROUND

Jyoti Singh became widely known as Nirbhaya, or Fearless One, and her struggle was a symbol of women’s resistance and mass protests in India throughout 2012, which led to new anti-rape laws that would recognize wider and more nuanced definitions of violence against women.

The oldest man, the 34-year-old bus driver, was never convicted as he reportedly killed himself in custody. The youngest was 17 at the time and was sentenced to three years at a juvenile prison. The other four, aged between 28 and 19, were convicted and sentenced to death and executed by hanging in 2020.

Singh became widely known as Nirbhaya, or Fearless One, and her struggle was a symbol of women’s resistance and mass protests in India throughout 2012, which led to new anti-rape laws that would recognize wider and more nuanced definitions of violence against women. But a decade on, little has changed.  

For Singh’s mother, Asha Devi, who has fought to get justice for her killers and to help others, “things have moved from bad to worse” over the years.

“When my daughter’s tragedy inspired nationwide protests, I hoped that no mother would have to suffer like me and see the brutalized body of her daughter. But my hope is dashed with the way violence against women has become a way of life,” she told Arab News.  

“Look at the temerity of the boys,” she said, referring to an attack in which three boys poured acid on a teenage girl in New Delhi only this week.  

“They did not fear the consequences of such acts. The reason is that the government has not been strict in dealing with cases against women.”

The Delhi Commission for Women requested on Friday a special session of parliament to be dedicated to women’s safety.

“Today the Nirbhaya case completes 10 years. The sad part is that nothing has still changed,” Swati Maliwal, the commission’s chairperson, said in a video message.

“The problems of increasing crime against women and girls have reached an epidemic proportion and the governments are failing to take concrete steps to counter it. Governments have failed to create deterrence.”

Data from India’s National Crime Records Bureau shows that nearly 430,000 cases of crime against women were reported in 2021 — over 40 percent more than a decade earlier. The number is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg as the prevalence of reporting gender-based violence in India remains one of the world’s lowest.

But since the 2012 incident, women have begun to raise their voices, although the “conditions have become worse for women over the years,” said Kawalpreet Kaur, human rights lawyer based in Delhi.

“Despite the escalation in violence, what has changed over a decade is that women have started speaking up and are expressing solidarity with each other,” she told Arab News.

For All India Democratic Women’s Association, which was at the forefront of protests in 2012, there has been no improvement in women’s protection despite the amendment of the law.

“After the Nirbhaya incident, we came out in large numbers. Many women’s movements and democratic forces also came out and continued our protest. The criminal law was amended, but after that, nothing has moved in terms of implementation,” said Maimoona Mollah, one of the association’s most prominent members.   

“Be it Hathras, Kathua, or Unnao, in rape cases everywhere the culprits were protected so thoroughly that in no way women could feel safe,” Mollah added, referring to other examples of horrific violence that shook India in the past few years.

In 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang raped in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh by four upper-caste men. She died two weeks later in a Delhi hospital with her spinal cord severely damaged.

The 2018 Kathua rape case involved the abduction, gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old Muslim girl by seven men near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The accused were Hindu men, including a priest and police officers.

The Unnao rape case was the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh in 2017. A politician from India’s ruling party was convicted of the rape and the murder of the girl’s father.

“The present government has a pompous slogan, ‘Teach daughter, save daughter,’ but things have not improved. The criminals have worked with impunity on all counts because they have protection from the people who should have taken action against them,” Mollah said.

“Our protest and movement and campaign on the issue will continue and we shall continue putting pressure on the authorities and helping society to become more sensitized to women’s issues.”

 

 

Topics: India New delhi Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) BJP India's Congress party

Rescuers race to find survivors of deadly landslide at Malaysia campsite

Rescuers race to find survivors of deadly landslide at Malaysia campsite
Updated 17 December 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

Rescuers race to find survivors of deadly landslide at Malaysia campsite

Rescuers race to find survivors of deadly landslide at Malaysia campsite
  • 500-meter-long landslide killed at least 21 people on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur
  • Campsite near the Genting Highlands resort has reportedly operated illegally
Updated 17 December 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Rescuers raced to find survivors of a deadly landslide on Friday, which killed at least 21 people, including women and children, near the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The landslide struck a campsite in the town of Batang Kali in Selangor, where families were sleeping in their tents on early Friday morning.

Nearly 100 people were swept away and about a dozen are still missing, feared buried under the heavy soil, the Fire and Rescue Department told reporters, as hundreds of personnel from search agencies continued to scour thick mud and downed trees.

“Total victims are 94 individuals, those confirmed dead are 21 individuals, those still missing are 12 people,” Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters at the site.

FASTFACT

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would convene parliament on Dec. 19 for a vote of confidence to prove his majority in the lower house.

Environmental Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said in a press release that the 500-meter-long landslide that moved 450,000 cubic meters of soil was likely a result of an embankment slope failure.

The campsite belonged to Father’s Organic Farm, located about 4 km from the Genting Highlands resort, which describes itself as a child-friendly attraction promoting organic fruit and vegetable planting.

The farm has been reportedly operating the campsite illegally.

The landslide was the deadliest such incident in the Selangor region since the 1995 incident in which a massive mudslide buried 20 people on the road leading up to Genting Highlands.

Environmental group Sahabat Alam Malaysia urged the government on Friday to promptly investigate the tragedy and make the outcome of the probe open to the public.

“How was a campsite allowed on a hilly area? Photographs showed that a major slope failure has occurred under the highway nearby in the upper reaches of the site. What triggered that to happen?” Meenakshi Raman, the group’s president, said in a statement.

“Time and again, we have been warning about allowing earthworks and other forms of activities on highlands and hillslopes, which are environmentally sensitive areas. The root causes of the tragedy must be investigated and publicly disclosed.”

 

Topics: Malaysia Landslides

