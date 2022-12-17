You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Einstein

What We Are Reading Today: Einstein

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein

Photo/Supplied
Authors: Jim Ottaviani and Jerel Dye

In “Einstein,” writer Jim Ottaviani and artist Jerel Dye take us behind the veneer of Einstein’s celebrity, painting a complex and intimate portrait of the world’s most well-known scientist.
While the broad outlines of what Einstein did are well known, who he was remained hidden from view to most ... even his closest friends.
This is the story of a scientist who made many mistakes, and even when he wanted to be proven wrong, was often right in the end.
It’s a story of a humanist who struggled to connect with people. And it’s a story of a reluctant revolutionary who paid a high price for living with a single dream.

 

Author: Jefferson Cowie

American freedom is typically associated with the fight of the oppressed for a better world.
“Freedom’s Dominion” from Jefferson Cowie “is an excellent look at how freedom is often, by whites who feel they are losing their entitlement, defined and manifests as opposition to the US federal government,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
This book is about the white people in Barbour county Alabama and how they don’t like change especially if it benefits minorities.
“A riveting history of the long-running clash between white people and federal authority, this book radically shifts our understanding of what freedom means in America,” said the review.
Sustaining a smooth and rhythmic beat throughout the book, Cowie traces the battle between the “freedom” to dominate others and the federal government’s uneven but crucial commitment to enabling all Americans to secure something resembling the “full blessing of American life,” said the review.
Cowie comments in his conclusion that since the 1960s, a second “redemption” has been occurring. He really makes the case for history’s importance in today’s matters.

 

Author: Paul Tucker

In Global Discord, Paul Tucker lays out principles for a sustainable system of international cooperation, showing how democracies can deal with illiberal states without sacrificing their deepest political values.

Drawing on three decades as a central banker and regulator, Tucker applies these principles to the international monetary order, including the role of the US dollar, trade and investment regimes, and the financial system.

Combining history, economics, and political and legal philosophy, Tucker offers a new account of international relations. 

Rejecting intellectual traditions that go back to Hobbes, Kant, and Grotius, and deploying instead ideas from David Hume, Bernard Williams, and modern mechanism-design economists, Tucker describes a new kind of political realism that emphasizes power and interests without sidelining morality.

 Incentives must be aligned with values if institutions are to endure.  The connecting tissue for a system of international cooperation, he writes, should be legitimacy, creating a world of concentric circles in which we cooperate more with those with whom we share the most and whom we fear the least.

Author: H.W. Brand

H.W. Brands’ “The Last Campaign” follows the lives and battles of General William Tecumseh Sherman and Apache warrior Geronimo to tell the story of the Indian Wars and the final fight for control of the American continent.

Over the course of the 1870s and 1880s these two war chiefs would confront each other in the final battle for what the American West would be: a sparsely settled, wild home where Indian tribes could thrive, or a densely populated extension of the America to the east of the Mississippi. 

The Last Campaign is a powerful retelling of a turning point in the making of America and a searing elegy for a way of life that is gone.

Author: William Inboden

William Inboden’s “The Peacemaker” is the story of the eight years of Ronald Reagan’s presidency, as he and his foreign policy team managed, in real time, multiple crises around the globe. 

From the emergence of global terrorism, wars in the Middle East, the rise of Japan and the awakening of China, Reagan’s team oversaw the worldwide expansion of democracy, globalization, free trade, and the information revolution. 

Yet no issue was greater than the Cold War standoff with the Soviet Union. 

As president, Reagan cast aside the four-decades-old policy of containment and challenged the Soviets in an arms race that pushed them towards economic and political collapse.

Author: Timor Sharan

This book maps out how political networks and centres of power effectively constituted the Afghan state, often with the complicity of the US-led military intervention and the internationally directed state building project. 

It argues that politics and statehood in Afghanistan, in particular in the last two decades, including the ultimate collapse of the government in August 2021, are best understood in terms of the dynamics of internal political networks, through which warlords and patronage networks came to capture and control key sectors within the state and economy, including mining, banking, and illicit drugs as well as elections and political processes, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

