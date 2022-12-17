What We Are Reading Today: Einstein

Authors: Jim Ottaviani and Jerel Dye
In “Einstein,” writer Jim Ottaviani and artist Jerel Dye take us behind the veneer of Einstein’s celebrity, painting a complex and intimate portrait of the world’s most well-known scientist.
While the broad outlines of what Einstein did are well known, who he was remained hidden from view to most ... even his closest friends.
This is the story of a scientist who made many mistakes, and even when he wanted to be proven wrong, was often right in the end.
It’s a story of a humanist who struggled to connect with people. And it’s a story of a reluctant revolutionary who paid a high price for living with a single dream.