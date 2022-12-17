What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion

Author: Jefferson Cowie
American freedom is typically associated with the fight of the oppressed for a better world.
“Freedom’s Dominion” from Jefferson Cowie “is an excellent look at how freedom is often, by whites who feel they are losing their entitlement, defined and manifests as opposition to the US federal government,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
This book is about the white people in Barbour county Alabama and how they don’t like change especially if it benefits minorities.
“A riveting history of the long-running clash between white people and federal authority, this book radically shifts our understanding of what freedom means in America,” said the review.
Sustaining a smooth and rhythmic beat throughout the book, Cowie traces the battle between the “freedom” to dominate others and the federal government’s uneven but crucial commitment to enabling all Americans to secure something resembling the “full blessing of American life,” said the review.
Cowie comments in his conclusion that since the 1960s, a second “redemption” has been occurring. He really makes the case for history’s importance in today’s matters.