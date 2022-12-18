Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition

MANILA: When Julius Concepcion spoke to his wife in early May 2020, he thought it might be the last time he heard her voice.

Lezly Ocampo was lying in a hospital bed thousands of miles away from home, struggling to breathe.

Like many Philippine migrant workers, 32-year-old Ocampo had left her home in the northern La Union province to work in the Middle East.

For three years, she cared for the elderly at Burjeel Homecare in Abu Dhabi. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the number of infections surged in the UAE, Ocampo, like other frontline health workers, took on additional working hours to protect her patients.

However, on April 27, she too contracted the virus.

Initially, Ocampo’s symptoms were mild, without pain and fever. Concepcion spoke to her each day on the phone and the family was hopeful for a swift recovery and return to the Philippines, as planned, for a short vacation with the couple’s five-year-old daughter.

But after a few days, she was transferred to intensive care.

“I could see that she was really struggling. She was already in the ICU at that time. I could see during our video call she was already coughing blood,” Concepcion told Arab News, as he remembered their last call on May 9.

“She said: ‘I love you very much. Take care of our daughter, Shammy. I love you all very much. I am now very weak.’”

Ocampo died on May 12 — International Nurses Day.

In November 2020, she was posthumously honored by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with the Fallen Frontline Heroes Order.

Her sacrifice in the UAE’s pandemic fight has not been forgotten.

During UAE National Day celebrations in Manila in early December, Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Al-Zaabi paid tribute to Ocampo and her family.

“We thank the whole UAE for all the tributes and honors. We are very thankful,” Concepcion said, remembering how UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan personally called him with condolences after his wife’s death.

“He thanked me for the sacrifice of my wife and asked me what our needs were ... I’m very thankful to the UAE government for their kindness and generosity. I hope they will never get tired of helping us.”

The family has received assistance from the UAE government, including in repatriating Ocampo’s body for a funeral in the Philippines.

“She had big dreams not only for our family and our daughter, but also for her own family. Even for my family, because she was very close to them also,” Concepcion said.

“We are sad but happy because my wife’s sacrifice was recognized.”