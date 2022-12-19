You are here

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim sails through confidence vote

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim sails through confidence vote
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, standing at center, takes his oath at the parliament in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 19, 2022. (Prime Minister office via AP)
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim sails through confidence vote

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim sails through confidence vote
  • Anwar Ibrahim formed a unity government with several smaller rival parties
  • Vote was a show of strength intended to remove doubts over his authority to govern
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cruised through a vote of confidence Monday, cementing his leadership after a general election last month produced no clear winner.
Anwar, whose coalition led the Nov. 19 election with 82 seats, subsequently formed a unity government with several smaller rival parties. But former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-centric opposition alliance, which has 74 parliamentary seats, questioned his legitimacy.
The vote, called by Anwar’s government at the start of a two-day special parliamentary session, was a show of strength intended to remove doubts over his authority to govern and the stability of his administration. Leaders of parties in his government agreed on Friday on a cooperation pact for a five-year term, giving him the backing of 148 lawmakers, a two-thirds majority that no leader has had since 2008.
The motion was passed through a simple voice vote after a debate by lawmakers.
The opposition earlier slammed a clause in the government’s cooperation pact that put lawmakers at risk of losing their seats if they failed to toe the line, calling it unconstitutional and oppressive. Government lawmakers defended the move as necessary to ensure the government won’t be put in jeopardy by the action of individual lawmakers. Malaysia has been rocked by political instability since 2018 polls with a series of three prime ministers before Anwar took over due to party infighting and defections.
The strong mandate will help Anwar navigate an expected economic slowdown next year, but he faces stiff challenges in uniting a polarized nation. Many ethnic Malays, who comprise two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, opted for Muhyiddin’s right-wing bloc in the contentious election. Muhyiddin’s hard-line ally, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party that supports Shariah law, unexpectedly took 49 seats to become the country’s single largest party in an indication of the rise of conservative Islam.
The election outcome saw political wrangling and sparked uncertainties for days. The nation’s king initially proposed a unity government between Anwar and Muhyiddin’s bloc but it was rejected by Muhyiddin, who claimed he had a simple majority to rule. But the monarch later declared he was satisfied that Anwar was the candidate likely to have majority support.
Parliament earlier Monday observed a minute of silence for the victims of a deadly landslide in central Selangor state. At least 24 people, including seven children, died with nine others still missing after Friday’s landslide hit an unlicensed campground.

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan
Updated 9 sec ago

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan
  • Bulent Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden’s NATO membership
  • Bulent Kenes: ‘It is not an unexpected decision. I have always repeated that I had 100 percent trust in the Swedish legal system and judicial system because Sweden has rule of law’
Updated 9 sec ago
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Ankara to ratify Stockholm’s NATO membership.
There were “several hindrances” to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkiye accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the court said.
Some of the accusations against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition impossible, the court added.
“There is also a risk of persecution based on this person’s political beliefs. An extradition can thusly not take place,” Judge Petter Asp said in a statement.
As a result, “the government... is not able to grant the extradition request.”
Sweden’s foreign ministry’s press office underscored the point.
“If the Supreme Court declares that there are hindrances to an extradition in an individual case the government has to deny the extradition request,” the ministry said.
“We can’t speculate on any potential effects on the NATO accession. Sweden’s government has to follow Swedish and international law in extradition affairs, which is also laid out in the trilateral agreement,” it added.
Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden’s NATO membership.
Following decades — or in Sweden’s case centuries — of staying out of a military alliance, the two countries made the historic decision to apply to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The bid needs unanimous approval from all NATO members.
Apart from Hungary, which is due to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in early 2023, Turkiye is the only country to threaten to prevent the two countries from joining NATO.
Turkiye, which has accused Sweden especially of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists,” has held back on ratifying their NATO applications despite reaching an agreement with Sweden and Finland in June.
Ankara says it expects Stockholm in particular to take tougher action on several issues, including the extradition of criminals.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson traveled to Turkiye in November to meet Erdogan to discuss the issues.
When pressed about “terrorists” he wants extradited from Sweden during a joint press conference, Erdogan only named Kenes as one on the list.
Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that its judiciary is independent and has the final say in extraditions.
In early December, Sweden extradited to Turkiye a convicted member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who had fled to Sweden in 2015 but had his asylum request denied.
Kenes, who now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom — an association founded by other Turkish dissidents in exile — told AFP Monday that he was “happy” but not surprised by the court’s opinion.
“It is not an unexpected decision. I have always repeated that I had 100 percent trust in the Swedish legal system and judicial system because Sweden has rule of law,” Kenes said, while stressing that the allegations against him were “fabricated by the Erdogan regime.”
He insisted he committed “neither political crime nor violent crime.
“I’m not a coup maker, I am not a terrorist,” he added.
“I am just a journalist. I am just a person doing his journalism in the framework of defending human rights,” Kenes said.
Ankara has over time increased the number of people it wants extradited: first 33, then 45, then 73, in unofficial lists published by media close to the Turkish government.
Speaking to AFP in November, Kenes said he believed he was singled out by Erdogan “because he has known me for decades” due to his long career as a journalist, and because it was the first name he came up with off the top of his head.

Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win

Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win
Updated 19 December 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win

Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win
  • Anwar’s government called the confidence vote to remove doubts over his administration
  • Analysts say new PM is setting ‘important’ precedent for Malaysia’s democracy
Updated 19 December 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim won a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, cementing his leadership of a new unity government after an election last month produced no clear winner. 

Anwar, capping his three-decade political journey, became premier in late November, forming a unity government with several rival political blocs following polls that resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament. 

He convened the first parliament session on Monday to prove his majority after former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin questioned his legitimacy and to remove doubts over his authority to govern and the stability of his administration. 

The confidence motion was passed through a simple voice vote — where lawmakers voiced their support — following three hours of intense debate in parliament. 

Anwar’s confidence vote win was “no surprise,” director of BowerGroupAsia Adib Zalkapli said, as it was “still the early days of the unity government.”

Malaysia’s fourth prime minister since 2020, who came to power after two previous administrations collapsed due to political turmoil, appears to be starting his leadership with good democratic precedent. 

“Anwar is setting a good precedent in strengthening our parliamentary democracy. The government is accountable to parliament. No future prime ministers can ignore or undermine the parliament,” Zalkapli told Arab News. 

Dr. James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania, described the move as important. 

“The two previous governments have declared a majority, but they never tested it on the floor of parliament,” Chin told Arab News. “This is really an important precedent; it means in the future, there won’t be any backdoor government and they will have to test their numbers on the first seating of parliament.” 

Malaysian political parties supporting Anwar signed a cooperation pact last week ahead of the confidence vote, promising to ensure stability. They had agreed to work together to spur the economy and maintain good governance. 

Dr. Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the confidence vote will give Anwar the time to resolve various issues facing the Southeast Asian nation, including devastating floods on the country’s east coast and the rising cost of living. 

“The confidence vote lends Anwar some time to focus more on stimulating the uninspiring economy,” Oh told Arab News. 

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Omnipresent Macron stirs critics with World Cup final role

Omnipresent Macron stirs critics with World Cup final role
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

Omnipresent Macron stirs critics with World Cup final role

Omnipresent Macron stirs critics with World Cup final role
  • Macron strode onto the pitch after the game, notably grabbing Mbappe in front of the TV cameras and holding the striker’s head to his chest
  • The famously tactile leader stood next to the Emir of Qatar in the line of VIPs as they handed over awards and medals to the players in the closing ceremony
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: From leaping from his seat in the VIP box to consoling crestfallen players on the pitch, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a wide-ranging performance at the World Cup final that was not to everyone’s taste.
The 44-year-old was an unmissable presence at the game at the Lusail stadium in Qatar on Sunday, even making an appearance in the team’s changing room to deliver an emotional post-game pep talk.
“You’re an amazing team,” Macron told the players, pounding his fist in his hand for effect. “No other team would have got here and come back on two occasions and being so close to winning it.
“You had the heart, the hunger, the desire and the talent to get here and that’s why I wanted to come and say thank you,” he added, according to a video posted on his social media accounts.
France were 2-0 behind until the 80th minute before a quickfire double by Kylian Mbappe levelled the game.
In extra time, Argentina went ahead 3-2 thanks to a second goal from Lionel Messi before another Mbappe penalty led to a shoot-out to settle the final.
Macron strode onto the pitch after the game, notably grabbing Mbappe in front of the TV cameras and holding the striker’s head to his chest.
He talked animatedly to the distraught player who showed little inclination to exchange pleasantries with the head of state on the pitch and barely acknowledged him.
“It was a bit disturbing to see him stuck like glue to Mbappe,” the far right opposition MP Sebastien Chenu told the LCI channel.
The famously tactile leader also stood next to the Emir of Qatar in the line of VIPs as they handed over awards and medals to the players in the closing ceremony.
“We must not politicize sport,” the incoming leader of the ultra-left France Unbowed party Manuel Bompard, wrote ironically on Twitter, using a phrase used by the president himself on November 11.
Macron had made the comments about the World Cup when asked about Qatar hosting the competition.
“Macron did he go over the top?” asked the BFM news channel, adding he had acted like France’s “12th man” throughout the evening.
Macron is a passionate follower of the national team who also made headlines in 2018 leaping to his feet in the stands as France won the World Cup in Russia.
“The president is not on the pitch,” read a commentary in the SoFoot.com website under the headline “Macron, miles offside.”
“His role and position should not be seen like this, at these sort of moments which, whether tragic or glorious, belong only to the players and maybe to the staff,” it added.
The president also traveled to Qatar to watch France beat Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday, after which he made another changing-room appearance.
As the team traveled back to Paris on Monday, the president traveled to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which is anchored off the coast of Egypt, for the traditional Christmas meal with French troops.
Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France Inter radio he would formally congratulate the players in the New Year.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Kylian Mbappé Emir of Qatar

Pakistan’s Baloch people fear for safety of families across border as Iran protests continue

Pakistan’s Baloch people fear for safety of families across border as Iran protests continue
Updated 19 December 2022

Pakistan’s Baloch people fear for safety of families across border as Iran protests continue

Pakistan’s Baloch people fear for safety of families across border as Iran protests continue
  • More than 500 people have been killed in nationwide protests in Iran
  • About one-fifth of death toll was from Iranian province bordering Pakistan
Updated 19 December 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: The ongoing anti-government protests and deadly crackdown against demonstrators in Iran have sparked fears among Baloch communities living in southwestern Pakistan, who say the safety of their families across the border is at risk.

Protests in Iran began in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police, after she was detained for not wearing her headscarf properly.

Amini’s death sparked demonstrations that have since expanded beyond women’s rights and spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces — the largest manifestation of dissent in over a decade — despite a violent response from the government.

In Taftan, a Pakistani city in Balochistan province about 90 km from Iran’s Zahedan, the Baloch people fear for the safety of their families across the border.

“Majority of Baloch tribes at the Pakistani side of the border have family relations in Iran,” Asif Burhanzai, who has been running a wholesale business in Taftan for five years, told Arab News.

Livelihoods may also be at risk for the Baloch communities in Taftan. Burhanzai usually traveled regularly to Zahedan for business, but that changed since the protests began.

“I used to stay in Iran for more than 15 days, but after the nationwide protests my family members are worried because of my travel and they are afraid that the situation might turn violent,” Burhanzai said.

“Many people in Pakistan are now reluctant to send their family members to Iran for livelihoods and business purposes since the Iranian cities are in the grip of protests.”

When Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in Zahedan on Sept. 30, reportedly killing at least 66 people in what is now known in Iran as “Bloody Friday,” Burhanzai was among those who struggled to reach his family members living in the capital of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Burhanzai only managed to confirm their safety in the evening due to an internet blackout, and he said there have been “imminent threats of clashes between the masses and Iranian security forces” since then.

More than 500 protesters have been killed as of Dec. 18, according to the Human Rights Activist News Agency, or HRANA, while over 100 people have reportedly been killed in Sistan and Baluchistan alone.

“People at the Pakistani sides of the border have sympathies with the Baloch tribes protesting in Iran and they discuss and denounce the crackdown against the Iranian Balochs,” Akbtar Notezai, a journalist with DAWN newspaper, told Arab News.

“The Baloch tribes living along the Pakistani-Iranian border are very much dependent on their business activities in Iran because there are meager opportunities for the tribesmen in Pakistan’s bordering districts,” he added.

As the protests entered their fourth month, some Baloch people in Taftan say they have not been able to contact their family members in Zahedan.

“We haven’t had contact with them for the past few weeks and we always pray for their safety,” Rehmatullah Notezai, whose aunt lives in the regional capital with her sons, told Arab News.

“We are worried for our relatives in Iran and are completely oblivious of what conditions they are living in.”

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan Iran Mahsa Amini Taftan Zahedan

UK judges rule Rwanda deportation plan lawful

UK judges rule Rwanda deportation plan lawful
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

UK judges rule Rwanda deportation plan lawful

UK judges rule Rwanda deportation plan lawful
  • Relocation of asylum-seekers to Rwanda consistent with the (UN) Refugee Convention, court ruled
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Judges in London on Monday ruled that the UK government’s controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda was lawful, after a legal challenge by migrants and campaigners.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson brought in the proposal to try to tackle record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel from northern France by small boats.
But it triggered a wave of protests from rights groups and charities, and last-gasp legal challenges successfully blocked the first deportation flights in June.
Several individuals who arrived in small boats and organizations supporting migrants brought a case at the High Court in London for a judicial review of the policy, claiming it is unlawful.
Lawyers for the parties argued that the policy was unlawful on multiple grounds, including the assessment of Rwanda as a safe third country.
The judges acknowledged that the issue had stirred public debate but said its only remit was “to ensure that the law is properly understood and observed, and that the rights guaranteed by parliament are respected.”
“The court has concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum-seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than in the United Kingdom,” they said in a summary.
“The relocation of asylum-seekers to Rwanda is consistent with the (UN) Refugee Convention and with the statutory and other legal obligations on the government including the obligations imposed by the Human Rights Act 1998.”
The judges however said interior minister Suella Braverman had not properly considered the circumstances of the eight claimants in the case and referred their cases back to her.


Tackling asylum claims has become a political headache for the ruling Conservative government in London, despite its promise to “take back control” of the country’s borders after Britain’s Brexit departure from the European Union.
More than 43,000 migrants have crossed the Channel this year in small boats, heaping pressure on social services to accommodate them while their asylum claims are processed.
Johnson’s short-lived successor Liz Truss and the incumbent Rishi Sunak have backed the Rwanda deal, which aims to send anyone deemed to have entered the UK illegally since January 1 to the African nation.
Sunak and Braverman have both said urgent action is needed to prevent further tragedies in the Channel. Four people died last week when their boat capsized in freezing waters.
Both welcomed the ruling. “We have always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the court has upheld this,” Braverman said, insisting it will help those relocated to “build new lives.”
Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters the government would “look to push ahead with this as soon as possible,” although an appeal is likely.
The Rwandan government called the ruling a “positive step” toward solving the global migration crisis.
Monday’s ruling involved asylum-seekers from Syria, Iran and Iraq, migrant support groups Care4Calais and Detention Action, plus the PCS union whose members would have to implement the removals.
James Wilson from Detention Action said the body was “very disappointed by the outcome today” but would “regroup and consider next steps.”
Paul O’Connor of the PCS said the policy remained “morally reprehensible” despite the ruling and an appeal may be “seriously” considered to block deportations.
Brexit hard-liner Braverman suggested in an interview published on Saturday that the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN refugee convention were ill-suited to dealing with modern migration.
Such agreements had been struck in the aftermath of World War II and were “designed for a world where travel was not cheap, numbers were much lower, flows of people were much smaller,” she told The Times.

Topics: Rwanda United Kingdom

