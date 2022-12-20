You are here

Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 

Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 
Golf Saudi is also looking to host 700 try-golf events by 2025, in order to bring golf into the community. (Supplied)
Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 

Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 
  • Golf Saudi successfully rolled out its first-ever National Golf Week with array of events
RIYADH: In just a 12-month period, Golf Saudi has introduced thousands of Saudis to the game as part of its Mass Participation program. The organization has also launched the world’s first Arab golf industry education pathway in order to discover and develop future leaders within Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing golf scene.

Golf Saudi’s commitment to its National Golf Sustainability Strategy, which comprised a mandate to create social, green and economic agendas within the industry and is also the first of its kind globally, remains unwavering by virtue of the fact that three of its golf clubs have successfully achieved certification by the GEO Foundation for sustainable golf. Golf Saudi has also organized seven events throughout the year, in both men’s and women’s professional golf, with prize money exceeding $10 million and locations including Jeddah, Bangkok and London.  

As part of the 2022 events calendar, Golf Saudi has struck a new relationship with the Asian Tour in the men’s game due to the importance and potential of Asia’s role in world golf and not least due to its position as a global economic powerhouse. The 2022 edition of the Public Investment Fund Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers was the strongest yet, thanks to its place on the Asian Tour, and the diversity of its field was a testament to the strength of the global game. 

This partnership has already been expanded to see the PIF Saudi Open added onto the Asian Development Tour in December 2022, which has unlocked many opportunities for players, sponsors and fans of the game, particularly those based in Saudi Arabia, making the game more inclusive for all eligible professional golfers.  

Arguably, Golf Saudi’s main focus in 2022, not just in terms of events but also in participation, has been women’s golf. That commitment was underlined when the organization took the important decision last month to increase the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and match it with the men’s equivalent at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. The $5 million purse will be the third largest on the Ladies European Tour, a significant five-fold increase.  

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “I look back on 2022 at Golf Saudi with a huge amount of pride. Each year, we are bringing more and more Saudi golfers into the game for the first time and as a result, we are really seeing the strong growth of the game here in the Kingdom.  

“This is particularly true when it comes to women’s golf, and our priority in 2023 remains to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve. Showcasing the best female golfers in the world as role models is integral to the game’s growth and increasing participation numbers here in the Kingdom.” 

FASTFACT

As part of the 2022 events calendar, Golf Saudi has struck a new relationship with the Asian Tour in the men’s game due to the importance and potential of Asia’s role in world golf.

Participation for women is not the only element Golf Saudi is focusing on to ensure its own evolution in future years, as it works toward its Vision 2030 objectives. The organization also wants Saudi men and children to have complete access to all its golf facilities. The objective is for Golf Saudi to create a platform that attracts Saudis from around the Kingdom to come and not only witness top-flight sports stars compete but to also give the game a try themselves.  

This cause is led by Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation team, who have worked to ensure members of the Saudi public have the opportunities they need to engage with golf.  

In 2022, Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program reached more people nationally across all 13 regions within the Kingdom than ever before. This was all with the end goal of attracting over 140 members and having 200 new players actively playing with a registered handicap in 2023. In terms of schools, Golf Saudi continues to work with the aim of having the game added to their curriculums and to have over 135,000 school participants by 2025. Golf Saudi is also looking to host 700 try-golf events by 2025, in order to bring golf into the community in locations such as malls, parks, sporting events and concerts. It is likewise aiming to implement a “Golf in the Workplace” strategy, which will take golf to the offices of major corporations, women’s business groups and into the Saudi workforce. 

This year also saw the creation of Golf Saudi’s first “National Golf Week,” which took place in February, with multiple golf activities and opportunities organized throughout the Kingdom for all generations and playing abilities, as part of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program. All Golf Saudi-owned courses and facilities were provided with the equipment needed to engage with new and existing audiences, enabling them to experience exciting activities across a range of locations. Complimentary golf lessons were also provided as well as a school championship for up-and-coming junior stars. Following this success, the Mass Participation team is aiming for over 250,000 people to try golf, via activations in 2023.  

Bouchaib El Jadiani, head of Mass Participation and National Teams at Golf Saudi, said: “We have identified multiple pathways for Saudis to get into golf and gain an ongoing interest in the sport. Our view is that when Saudis play a sport, if they have fun, it is far more likely that they are going to come back, pursue it and potentially become future golfers.” 

From events to participation and sustainability, 2022 has been a stellar year for Golf Saudi, and the aim is to keep this momentum going for years to come. 

Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team

Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team

Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team
  • Tens of thousands of Moroccans were expected to turn out to greet the players
  • Big crowds were in the streets of the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and the rest of the North African kingdom for the homecoming
RABAT: Morocco’s national soccer team are set to return home Tuesday after accomplishing the seemingly impossible feat of finishing fourth at the World Cup in Qatar.
Tens of thousands of Moroccans were expected to turn out to greet the players.
As the first African or Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals, the Moroccan team, known as the Atlas Lions, made history and were one of the big success stories of this year’s tournament, the first hosted by an Arab nation.
Big crowds were in the streets of the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and the rest of the North African kingdom for the homecoming. After the team beat former European colonial powers Belgium, Spain and Portugal, they lost to France in the semifinals. Their record-setting performance means the players are likely to receive a hero’s welcome.
“Morocco’s run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be remembered in the history books as one of the most exciting campaigns since the tournament’s inception,” café owner Reda Ghazi, 27, told The Associated Press.
“It was the dream of every Moroccan to win something, especially because Morocco is a country where the passion for football is overwhelming.”
After their plane touches down, the players are set to ride an open-top bus through the major avenues of the capital. The royal court said Monday that King Mohammed VI would receive the team at the palace in Rabat “to celebrate their great and historic accomplishment.”
Morocco finished fourth in the competition after losing to Croatia 1-2 in the third-place play-off on Saturday, exceeding the expectations of most Moroccans.
“I still can’t wrap my head around what happened in this World Cup,” added student Anour El Berkaoui, 23. “The team has now set the bar so high that we won’t be happy with anything less than winning the upcoming African Cup of Nations.”
The Moroccan team charmed many Arab soccer fans who saw in the team a reflection of themselves. Players waved the Palestinian flag after their wins and celebrated on the field with their mothers and children.
The team also galvanized support across Africa.
“As an African team, we broke a lot of records and made the whole continent proud,” Rabat resident Omar Zorgane said .
“Morocco as a whole will gain a lot from this year’s World Cup, from tourism to getting the attention of other countries to possibly hosting one of the biggest tournaments in the world in the future,” he said.

Al-Rajhi retains Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship

Al-Rajhi retains Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship
Al-Rajhi retains Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship

Al-Rajhi retains Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship
  • Al-Rajhi finished first on all selective stages of Rally Jeddah
  • Saudi driver retained title alongside co-driver Dirk von Zitziwitz
JEDDAH: Yazeed Al-Rajhi has retained his Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship title after finishing first on all selective stages of Rally Jeddah.

Saudi Champion, Al-Rajhi, dominated all of the selective sections aboard his Toyota Hilux accompanied by co-driver Dirk von Zitziwitz.

Von Zitziwitz has been in the co-driver’s seat since the Aseer Rally, replacing Michael Orr. Orr was injured in Baja Poland and is still recovering.

A whole range of challenges faced Al-Rajhi and his co-driver throughout the season and he thanked Dirk von Zitziwitz for his outstanding efforts, as well as Abdul Latif Jameel, the distributor for Toyota Motor Corporation products in Saudi Arabia, for his unreserved support at the international and regional rallies.

Al-Rajhi expressed his happiness with this achievement and said: “By the grace and praise of God, we were able to snatch the title of the Saudi Toyota Championship for the second time, and this time in Jeddah, which hosted the season finale.”

“In fact, we spent three wonderful days and enjoyed the rally and the varied track layout between open tracks, gravel, and dunes, and this is something that makes us proud of the diverse terrain of our country, which has become more famous around the world through the media since hosting the first edition of the famous Dakar Rally in 2020.”

“Everything happened beautifully. We won the Saudi Rally Championship and finished the season in the most efficient possible way. I won the Jeddah Rally for the third time in my career and the first time in a Toyota Hilux. We also won all the special stages of all rounds of the Saudi Championship.

“Today, I feel very proud of the achievements I am making for my country.

“In the 2019 season, when I competed in the first edition of the Saudi Toyota Championship, I won its title with Michael Orr, and today I won with Dirk von Zitziwitz, and Dirk performed amazingly in this task and the whole season. The victory was ours from day one.”

French federation to go after abusers of World Cup players

French federation to go after abusers of World Cup players
French federation to go after abusers of World Cup players

French federation to go after abusers of World Cup players
  • The federation said Tuesday that some players were hit by “unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks"
  • Isabelle Rome, the minister in charge of gender equality, said Kylian Mbappe and Kinglsey Coman were among those abused
PARIS: The French soccer federation wants to go after social media users who targeted some of the national team’s players with racist comments following France’s loss to Argentina in the World Cup final.
The federation said Tuesday that some players were hit by “unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks” and that it planned to file a complaint against those that posted abuse.
“The French soccer federation condemns with the utmost firmness these intolerable behaviors and abuses,” it said in a statement.
French government officials have expressed their indignation following the insults. Isabelle Rome, the minister in charge of gender equality, said Kylian Mbappe and Kinglsey Coman were among those abused.
Mbappe and Coman are Black.
Coman’s club, Bayern Munich, also condemned the racist comments targeting the winger, one of the French players who missed during the penalty shootout that decided Sunday’s final.
“The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society,” Bayern wrote on Twitter.
French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera tweeted her support to Coman and all the players abused, saying the heinous comments “have no place in soccer or anywhere else.”
France twice fought back for a 3-3 draw through extra time in Qatar before Argentina won a penalty shootout to cap one of the most exciting finals in World Cup history. Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni then missed for France.

Star-studded panel to lead DP World ILT20 commentary

Star-studded panel to lead DP World ILT20 commentary
Franchise-style tournament will make its debut on Jan. 13, 2023. Photo credit: ILT20 social media page
Star-studded panel to lead DP World ILT20 commentary

Star-studded panel to lead DP World ILT20 commentary
  • Expert commentary team will bring excitement of DP World ILT20 to cricket fans worldwide in English, Hindi and Tamil
  • Franchise-style tournament will make its debut on Jan. 13, 2023
Dubai: The UAE’s T20 cricket league, the DP World International League T20, continues to make rapid strides toward the first ball of the inaugural season with world-class signings and partnerships to ensure top-class entertainment for the crowds, as well as fans who will have an opportunity to watch the tournament on linear and online Zee platforms all around the world.

With players like Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Chris Jordan, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell and Wanindu Hasaranga, as well as 24 of the UAE’s current and rapidly rising talents already under its wings, the DP World ILT20 today unveiled a star-studded commentary panel that will call the month-long tournament across the three UAE venues — Abu Dhabi (Zayed Cricket Stadium), Dubai (Dubai International Stadium) and Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium).

Some of the most familiar and renowned voices of cricket legends and experts will be heard describing the riveting action in the inaugural season. The voices behind some of the most iconic moments in the sport in recent years — Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, and David Lloyd — will be joined by elite former cricketers including David Gower, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis and Niall O’Brien.

The panel will also include some of the most popular commentators and experts in the Indian subcontinent: Russel Arnold, Rohan Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, WV Raman, S Sriram, and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra and high-profile sports broadcaster Natalie Germanos will be two esteemed female commentators on the panel, while the presenters include popular names like Sanjana Ganesan, Laura McGoldrick, Alex Jordan, Sastika Rajendran Sagarika Chhetri and Sameena Anwar. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Speaking about commentating at the DP World ILT20, Singh said: “The UAE has grown tremendously as a cricket nation in the past few years, and the nation will have another feather in the cap with the start of the DP World ILT20. I am certain that the power-packed players will produce electrifying performances, and commentating on them will be a great experience.”

Meanwhile, former West Indian fast bowler Bishop said: “I am really excited to be commentating at the first season of the DP World ILT20. Some of the most prominent T20 stars will be showing their talent across the three iconic UAE venues, and I cannot wait to describe the action. The UAE has already hosted some of the biggest cricket tournaments and the country will be treated with another fantastic competition, which will be their very own.”

One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Akram, also spoke about being a part of the commentary panel: “A new T20 league always creates excitement, and I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of it. We will have the best seat in the house as commentators, and calling the game with some of (its) legends…who are also my friends will be super fun.”

Additionally, the inaugural season of the DP World ILT20 will be graced with more eminent individuals such as five-time ICC Umpire of the Year Award winner Simon Taufel, who will be heading the Match Officials panel and will also be umpiring the historic opening match.

Making its debut on Jan. 13, 2023, the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick off the league.

The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 international and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries) and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the live telecast of this cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5, as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
  • Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles
  • The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos”
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.
Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.
Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign that read, “Thank you, champions.”
The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar.
The newly crowned champions of the world boarded an open top bus and several, including Messi, could be seen singing the words to “Muchachos” while they waited for everyone to get on to travel to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.
The bus moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving Argentine flags, swarmed the bus on a highway, eager for a glimpse of the players as law enforcement officers tried to keep them at bay.
Throughout the trip, Messi held on the World Cup as players waved to fans and often sang along with them.
It took the bus around one hour to travel approximately 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the airport to AFA headquarters, where the players were welcomed with fireworks.
They will sleep at AFA headquarters for a few hours before boarding the bus later Tuesday to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that was a sea of people Sunday afternoon after the team won the country’s third World Cup, and its first since 1986.
President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday Tuesday so the country could celebrate the victory.
The day after the streets of Argentina turned into massive parties following the Sunday victory, many kept a close eye on the flight that brought the players home to celebrate. As the plane got closer to Argentine soil, almost 200,000 people were tracking its path online and news channels gave live coverage of the arrival.
In the afternoon, people started arriving at the airport and outside the AFA headquarters in hopes of getting a glimpse of the team.
Many were also already at the Obelisk, seemingly ready to spend the night there to ensure a prime spot for Tuesday’s festivities.
Several players posted photos of the plane ride on social media.
Messi held the World Cup on the plane. Nicolás Tagliafico, meanwhile, posted a photo of the World Cup buckled into an airplane seat as if it were just another passenger.
As of early Tuesday morning there were no official plans for Fernández, or any other political leaders, to take part in the celebrations despite earlier rumors that the players would go to Government House, which was offered up for the celebrations, according to Security Minister Aníbal Fernández.
The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad has brought much-needed good news for a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and where almost four-in-10 people live in poverty.
Fernández retweeted several messages of congratulations for the World Cup victory from other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Thank you for this greeting President Putin,” Fernández wrote on Twitter after a telephone call with the Russian leader. “Let the happiness that today unites Argentina with so many countries in the world serve as an example: Our societies need unity and peace.”

