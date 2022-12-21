You are here

  • Home
  • Review: Award-winning horror ‘Nanny’ is quietly disquieting 

Review: Award-winning horror ‘Nanny’ is quietly disquieting 

Review: Award-winning horror ‘Nanny’ is quietly disquieting 
'Nanny' is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mck34

Updated 14 sec ago
Matt Ross

Review: Award-winning horror ‘Nanny’ is quietly disquieting 

Review: Award-winning horror ‘Nanny’ is quietly disquieting 
Updated 14 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Learning that “Nanny” is the first horror film to win the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance earlier this year might lead some to assume they’re in for something of a screamfest — but this is a far more subtle movie than that. Helmed by Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny” is a quietly disconcerting thriller on Amazon Prime Video, full of slow-build tension and sinister insinuation — this is no blood-and-guts bonanza. 

Aisha (Anna Diop, recently seen in “Us” and DC’s “Titans” show) is a Senegalese nanny for a wealthy New York couple. Though she gets on well with their daughter Rose, Aisha is at the mercy of her employers’ lackadaisical attitude to their undocumented employee — they pay her salary late (or not at all), give scant attention to their child’s needs, and tread all over the very fine line between making Aisha feel welcome and simply taking advantage. Rose’s mother Amy (Michelle Monaghan) is flaky and jealous. Her husband Adam (Morgan Spector) is creepy and evasive, and both seem surprised that Aisha might not be at their constant beck and call.  




 'Nanny' is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Supplied) 

But while this social commentary is scary enough — and Jusu wields the precarious nature of Aisha’s situation with aplomb — there’s something more sinister at play too. Aisha is haunted by visions of drowning, of serpents and spiders. It’s often unclear precisely what these hallucinations mean, as Jusu instead ratchets up the surreal tension without resorting to cliched theatrics. But, aided by Diop’s composed performance, “Nanny” paints a world in which some of the scares are imagined, and some are simply the pitfalls of modern society for an entire generation of undocumented workers in big cities. 

As Aisha tries desperately to scrape together enough cash to fly her son out to join her — Amy and Adam are stunned when forced to accept that her life might be about more than simply being absorbed into their family — Jusu’s film creeps towards a crescendo that, in truth, it struggles to completely pull off. And while the ending of “Nanny” feels a little flat and lackluster, it remains that most wonderful of entities — a combination of director, cast and story all working in wonderful, slightly unsettling harmony. 

Topics: review Amazon Prime Video nanny

World Cup boom for maker of bisht given to Messi

World Cup boom for maker of bisht given to Messi
Updated 21 December 2022
AFP

World Cup boom for maker of bisht given to Messi

World Cup boom for maker of bisht given to Messi
  • The Al-Salem store, a longstanding bisht supplier to Qatari royalty, normally sells eight to 10 garments a day
  • On Monday, sales shot up to 150, including three copies of the top-of-the-range bisht made famous by Messi
Updated 21 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Watching Sunday’s World Cup final, Ahmed Al-Salem was more emotional than most football fans when Qatar’s emir placed a black and gold cloak over the shoulders of Argentina’s victorious captain Lionel Messi.
The garment Messi wore as he lifted the football trophy was a $2,200 ‘bisht’, a traditional gown worn by men for weddings, graduations and official events — and it was made by Salem’s family company.
Salem watched Argentina beat France in a cafe near the family’s store in Doha’s Souq Waqif market, having earlier handed two of the delicate handmade cloaks to World Cup officials — one in Messi’s diminutive size and one to fit the taller French captain Hugo Lloris.
“We did not know who they were for and I was stunned,” he told AFP of the moment when the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, dressed Messi in the cloak.
Salem recognized his company tag and is now celebrating his own World Cup victory.

An Argentinian fan gestures while wearing a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market in Qatar, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

The Al-Salem store, a longstanding bisht supplier to Qatari royalty, normally sells eight to 10 garments a day.
On Monday, the day after the final, sales shot up to 150, including three copies of the top-of-the-range bisht made famous by Messi, said Salem.
“At one stage there were dozens waiting outside the store,” he said.
“They were nearly all Argentinians,” he added as he watched eight supporters of the new world champions sing their “Muchachos” (mates) anthem and take pictures of themselves while wearing a fragile bisht and carrying a copy of the World Cup trophy.

A Qatari man works on a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

A stream of fans came into the shop as Salem spoke to AFP, and all of them applauded the emir’s gesture.
“We were all happy when we saw that, it was a gift from one king to another king,” said Mauricio Garcia as he tried on the cloak, but decided the price tag was too high to buy.
Some commentators, predominantly European, criticized Messi’s shirt being covered for the trophy presentation.
But the moment was welcomed by Arab social media users.
Salem and other Arab commentators explained the intention was to “honor” Messi and that the gesture had been misunderstood.

A tourist poses for a picture next to a mannequin wearing a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market in Qatar, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

“When a sheikh dresses a person in a bisht, this means honoring and appreciating this person,” Salem said.
It was a “very important moment” for Qatar as it seeks a World Cup publicity boost, said Carole Gomez, a professor of sports sociology at the University of Lausanne, in Switzerland.
“These pictures are widely spread about, conserved and reissued,” she said.
Salem said when World Cup officials went to his store “they wanted the lightest and most transparent fabric.”

An Argentinian fan kisses a mock world cup trophy while wearing a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

“I was surprised because we are in winter, so it seems that the goal was to show the Argentine uniform and not cover it,” he said.
While the bisht is worn in many Gulf countries, Al-Salem is the biggest of about five Qatari producers, employing about 60 tailors.
Each bisht takes a week to make and goes through a seven stage completion, with different workers adding different lines of gold braid to the front and arms.
For Messi’s bisht, the gold thread came from Germany and the Najafi cotton fabric was imported from Japan.

Topics: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Lionel Messi Argentina bisht

Related

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final
Media
Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final
What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online
Lifestyle
What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online

20 tombs dating back 2,500 years found at Egypt archaeological site

20 tombs dating back 2,500 years found at Egypt archaeological site
Updated 20 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

20 tombs dating back 2,500 years found at Egypt archaeological site

20 tombs dating back 2,500 years found at Egypt archaeological site
  • Made of mud bricks and simple pits, the graves are thought to be from the late El-Sawy era between 664 and 525 B.C.
  • The find was made at Tell El-Deir in New Damietta, northern Egypt where the Egyptian archaeological mission has been conducting excavation work
Updated 20 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Twenty tombs dating back at least 2,500 years have been discovered at an archaeological site in Egypt.

Made of mud bricks and simple pits, the graves are thought to be from the late El-Sawy era between 664 and 525 B.C., most likely the 26th dynasty.

The find was made at Tell El-Deir in New Damietta, northern Egypt where the Egyptian archaeological mission affiliated to the Supreme Council of Antiquities has been conducting excavation work.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the discovery added important new information on the history of the Damietta governorate.

Ayman Ashmawy, head of the council’s Egyptian antiquities sector, said the architectural design of the tombs and items of pottery found inside them, had provided a good indication of their age.

Qutb Fawzy, head of the Central Department of Antiquities of Lower Egypt and Sinai and the archaeological mission, said golden chips used to cover the bodies of those being buried had also been unearthed, along with a range of funerary amulets, and miniature models of vessels used for preserving body parts in the mummification process.

Director of the Damietta Antiquities District, Reda Saleh, said that the mission was continuing its work at the site in a bid to uncover the secrets of the Tell El-Deir necropolis, adding that its findings had already revealed many customs and burial methods of successive civilizations.

In 2019, archaeologists dug up seven gold coins from the Byzantine era and a group of ushabti statues engraved with the cartouche of Psamtik II, one of the kings of the 26th dynasty.

Ahmed Issa, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, said 250 archaeological missions from around the world were currently operating in Egypt, as well as 45 Egyptian digs.

He added that the country was looking to increase its visitor numbers to meet tourism targets.

Topics: Egypt Tell El-Deir New Damietta

Related

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara
Middle-East
Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara
Special Egypt unearths 250 tombs dating back 4,200 years
Art & Culture
Egypt unearths 250 tombs dating back 4,200 years

Lionel Messi's World Cup win Instagram post sets new world record

Lionel Messi's World Cup win Instagram post sets new world record
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Lionel Messi's World Cup win Instagram post sets new world record

Lionel Messi's World Cup win Instagram post sets new world record
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: As if winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 along with his Argentinian team wasn't enough, Lionel Messi has broken a new record when his World Cup-winning photo became the most liked Instagram post ever on Tuesday, with 57 million likes and counting.

Messi's post broke the record of the "World record egg," which has little less than 56 million likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The photo also easily overtook a post by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, that showed the superstar playing chess with Messi, and has more than 42 million likes.

In the record-breaking post, Messi also shared a heartfelt message to fans, writing, "So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and are united, we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA!!!!!  We're seeing each other very soon."

Topics: Lionel Messi Messi Instagram

US actress Nafessa Williams flaunts Arab label in New York  

US actress Nafessa Williams flaunts Arab label in New York  
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

US actress Nafessa Williams flaunts Arab label in New York  

US actress Nafessa Williams flaunts Arab label in New York  
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Nafessa Williams is the latest celebrity to champion Egyptian label Aliel.  

The “Streets” star wore the celebrity-loved orange asymmetric purse called Ghalia. Designed with a croc-embossed faux leather texture, the geometric, rectangular bag features two chains — one made of agate stones and the other a dainty gold chain. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALIEL (@aliel_official)

The Ghalia clutch was previously worn by US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in 2020 and US model Sofia Richie in 2021.  

Williams wore the bag to in New York City as she promoted her upcoming film “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which will be released on Dec. 22 in the Middle East.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TATA PR AGENCY (@tata__la)

The film is a biographical musical film based on the life of US pop singer Whitney Houston.  

Williams stars as Robyn Crawford, Houston’s friend and assistant.  

“It’s almost time y’all,” the 33-year-old actress wrote on Instagram this week as she teased the release of her new film. “God only knows my gratitude and excitement for this movie and I can’t wait for y’all to see it.” 

Williams has been wowing her social media fans with her looks while on the press circuit for the new film.  

The movie premiered on Dec. 13 in New York City and Williams stepped out on the red carpet in an emerald green dress from Italian fashion label Giorgio Armani.  

Meanwhile, Aliel — the designer’s name spelled backwards — was founded by Cairo-based designer Leila Abo Tira in 2017.  

The marketing graduate, who hails from a family who have been in the leather-manufacturing business for decades, has released five handcrafted collections to date — Ghalia is part of the fifth collection — and is preparing to launch her first footwear line soon.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALIEL (@aliel_official)

“I always dreamed that one day Aliel would be celebrated globally,” Abo Tira told Arab News in a previous interview. 

And it appears that the dream has come to fruition as the rising Egyptian label has been championed by a number of global superstars like Jenner and Richie. 

The label’s luxurious designs have also been sported by US actress Joey King, American author Elaine Welteroth and Egyptian model and actress Salma Abu Deif, to name a few. 

Topics: Nafessa Williams Aliel

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown
The glittering new tiara was unveiled at an event in Bangkok, Thailand. (Screengrab)
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese jewellery brand Mouawad has unveiled a new crown for the 71st Miss Universe pageant that will be held in January.

The glittering new tiara, which is estimated to be worth $5.5 million, was unveiled at an event in Bangkok on Monday by Fred Mouawad and Miss Universe Organisation's new Thai owner Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip.

It is named “Force for Good” and features 110 carats of blue sapphires and 48 carats of white diamonds. The tiara also boasts curls at the base that are almost serpent-like, "symbolizing the challenges involved in swaying opponents," according to a description by Mouawad.

The pageant will be held in New Orleans on Jan. 14, 2023.

Topics: Miss Universe Mouawad

Latest updates

Israel to hold remains of deceased Palestinian prisoner
Israel to hold remains of deceased Palestinian prisoner
Review: Award-winning horror ‘Nanny’ is quietly disquieting 
Review: Award-winning horror ‘Nanny’ is quietly disquieting 
World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day
World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day
Afghan women stopped from entering universities after Taliban ban
Afghan women stopped from entering universities after Taliban ban
Formula One drivers barred from political statements unless approved
Formula One drivers barred from political statements unless approved

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.