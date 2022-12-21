You are here

US couple detained in Uganda gets fresh charge that carries death penalty

Motorists and cyclists are seen at a traffic light intersection in Kampala, where an American couple are being detained on charges of aggravated torture of a 10-year-old boy. They face an additional charge of aggravated child trafficking. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer have been in custody in Uganda since Dec. 9
  • They were charged with aggravated torture of the child who was living in their home under foster care in the capital Kampala
Reuters

KAMPALA: A US couple detained in Uganda on charges of aggravated torture of a 10-year-old boy face an additional charge of aggravated child trafficking which carries the death penalty if they are convicted, the state prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, both 32, have been in custody in Uganda since Dec. 9 after they were charged with aggravated torture of the child who was living in their home under foster care in the capital Kampala. They have pleaded not guilty to that charge.
The new charge sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed the couple have additionally been charged with “aggravated trafficking in children.” They have yet to enter a plea on that.
A lawyer for the couple, who was not identified, was quoted by Ugandan newspaper the Monitor as dismissing the case as a “fishing expedition” by authorities, saying they had no evidence. She was quoted as saying the new charge “doesn’t make sense.”
Attempts by Reuters to reach a lawyer for them via the court and the prosecutors’ office were not immediately successful.
Prosecutors accuse the couple of having recruited, transported and kept the child through “abuse of position of vulnerability for purposes of exploitation,” according to the charge sheet.
The new charge was read out to the couple on Tuesday when they appeared in a magistrate’s court but they were not allowed to make a plea as the case can only be heard at the High Court, Jacquelyne Okui spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office told Reuters on Wednesday.
Spencer and his wife were further detained and the date for when they will appear in the High Court to take a plea to the new charge has not yet been determined, Okui said.
“We will begin the process of committing them to the High Court but we can’t say when that will be finalized so they can be produced in court,” Okui said.
The first charge, aggravated torture of a child, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The US Embassy in Kampala did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. It said last week it was aware of reports of the arrest and detention of two US citizens in Kampala and was monitoring the situation, but had no further comment due to privacy considerations.

Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims

Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims
AP

Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims

Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims
  • Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif made the emotional appeal for help in arranging food, tents and other essential items
  • “Even today, 20 million victims of the floods need urgent humanitarian assistance,” he said
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s prime minister on Wednesday urged the international community to give his country desperately needed aid to help 20 million flood victims survive the harsh winter, as the country struggles to cope with the humanitarian aftermath of vast floods earlier in the year.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif made the emotional appeal for help in arranging food, tents and other essential items for the millions of people the deadly floods had displaced ahead of an international donors conference in Geneva on Jan. 9, 2023.
“Even today, 20 million victims of the floods need urgent humanitarian assistance,” Sharif said in televised comments during a visit to Kot Diji in the southern province of Sindh, an area widely devastated by the inundations.
Cash-strapped Pakistan was already facing a serious financial crisis before the heavy monsoon rains hit in mid-June. The rains triggered unprecedented floods that at one point submerged a third of the country’s territory.
Sharif said Pakistan was suffering from climate change-induced floods, despite having a negligible share in global carbon emissions.
The UN in Geneva will co-host the “International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan” to raise much-needed funds for the victims of last summer’s wideranging floods that killed 1,739 people, destroyed 2.2 million homes and affected 33 million Pakistanis.
Sharif said he plans to travel to Switzerland to lay out for the world community the ordeal of the flood victims, tens of thousands of whom are still living in open areas.
Sharif said nine million children are among those flood survivors who were “desperately waiting for help.” His government was trying to help flood victims with its limited resources, he said.
Sharif added that snow has started falling in some of the flood-hit areas in the northwest and southwestern Baluchistan province, adding more misery to the plight of flood survivors.
“People living in such areas are looking toward the sky for help. They are waiting for tents and aid,” he said.
Sharif claimed Pakistan’s government was using all its resources to ensure that flood victims return to normal life by rebuilding destroyed homes and communities. In recent weeks, many of the flood survivors have returned to their villages.
The floods also destroyed much of the country’s crops. Pakistan says the inundations caused up to $40 billion in damages to its economy.

KABUL: Hundreds of young women were stopped by armed guards on Wednesday from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation’s Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights.
Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the hard-line Islamists have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage.
A team of AFP journalists saw groups of students gathered outside universities in the capital, Kabul, barred from entering by armed guards and shuttered gates.
Many, dressed in hijabs, were also seen standing in groups on roads leading to the campuses.
“We are doomed. We have lost everything,” said one student, who asked not to be identified.
Men students also expressed shock at the latest edict.
“It really expresses their illiteracy and low knowledge of Islam and human rights,” said one, also asking not to be named.
“If the situation continues like this the future will be worse. Everyone is scared.”
Most private and government universities are closed for a few weeks over winter, although campuses generally remain open to students and staff.
The decision to bar women from universities came late Tuesday in a terse announcement from Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister for Higher Education.
“You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice,” it said.
Washington condemned the decision “in the strongest terms.”
“The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan. This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, was “deeply alarmed,” his spokesman said Tuesday.
“The secretary-general reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country’s future,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of girls and women were allowed to sit for university entrance exams across the country, with many aspiring to choose teaching and medicine as future careers.
Most teenage girls across the country have already been banned from secondary school, severely limiting university intake anyway.
After the Taliban takeover in August last year, universities were forced to implement new rules including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only permitted to be taught by professors of the same sex, or old men.
The Taliban adhere to an austere version of Islam, with the movement’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and his inner circle of clerics against modern education, especially for girls and women.
But they are at odds with many officials in Kabul — and among their rank and file — who had hoped girls would be allowed to continue learning following the takeover.
“The latest decision will increase these differences,” a Taliban commander based in northwest Pakistan told AFP on condition of anonymity.
In a cruel U-turn, the Taliban in March blocked girls from returning to secondary schools on the morning they were supposed to reopen.
Several Taliban officials maintained the secondary education ban was only temporary, but have wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure — from a lack of funds to the time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.
Since the ban, many teenage girls have been married off early — often to much older men of their father’s choice.
Several families interviewed by AFP last month said that, coupled with economic pressure, the school ban meant that securing their daughters’ future through marriage was better than them sitting idle at home.
Women have also been pushed out of many government jobs — or are being paid a pittance of their former salary to stay at home. They are also barred from traveling without a male relative and must cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.
In November, women were prohibited from going to parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
The international community has made the right to education for all women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the Taliban regime.
Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan, said that engagement with the Taliban was still the best path forward.
“I’m disappointed by the decision that was taken today,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday on a visit to Washington.
But, he added: “I still think the easiest path to our goal — despite having a lot of setbacks when it comes to women’s education and other things — is through Kabul and through the interim government.”
In the 20 years between the Taliban’s two reigns, girls were allowed to go to school and women were able to seek employment in all sectors, though the country remained socially conservative.
The authorities have also returned to public floggings and executions of men and women in recent weeks as they implement an extreme interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)
AP

Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)
  • US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported visit by Zelenskiy
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.
The highly sensitive trip is taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians. It also comes as US lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to defend itself.
Zelensky headed abroad after making a daring and dangerous trip Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line of the conflict, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province. He praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.
In a statement Tuesday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden looks forward to the visit and that the address to Congress will demonstrate “the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
“The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance,” she said.
US and Ukrainian officials have made clear they don’t envision an imminent resolution to the war and are preparing for fighting to continue for some time. Biden has repeated that while the US will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the conflict.
Biden and Zelensky first discussed the idea of a visit to Washington during their most recent phone call, on Dec. 11, and a formal invitation followed three days later, said a senior US administration official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the visit. Zelensky accepted the invitation on Friday and it was confirmed on Sunday, when the White House began coordinating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to arrange the congressional address.
The White House consulted with Zelensky on security for his departure from Ukraine and travel to Washington, including the risk of Russian action while Zelensky was briefly out of the country, the official added, declining to detail the measures taken to safeguard the Ukrainian leader. The official said the US expected Russia to continue its attacks on Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure targets despite the trip.
The tranche of US funding pending before Congress would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine — even more than Biden’s $37 billion emergency request — and is meant to ensure that support flows to the war effort for months to come.
On Wednesday, the US was also set to announce that it will send a major package of $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for its fighter jets, US officials said.
The aid signals an expansion by the US in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster its air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missiles in recent weeks. The package will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks and $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, officials said.
The decision to send the Patriot battery comes despite threats from Russia’s Foreign Ministry that the delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be considered a provocative step and that the Patriot and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.
It’s not clear exactly when the Patriot would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, since US troops will have to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the high-tech system. The training could take several weeks, and is expected to be done in Germany. To date, all training of Ukraine’s forces by the US and its Western allies has taken place in European countries.
The visit comes at an important moment as the White House braces for greater resistance when Republicans take control of the House in January and give more scrutiny to aid for Ukraine. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has said his party’s lawmakers will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.
Biden and Zelensky frequently have talked by phone as the White House arranges new tranches of military assistance for Ukraine. The calls have been mostly warm, with Biden praising Ukraine for remaining steadfast against the Russians and Zelensky thanking the US president for support.
The one exception was a June phone call soon after Biden notified Zelensky that an additional $1 billion package was headed to Ukraine. Zelensky didn’t miss a beat in ticking off the additional assistance he said Ukraine needed.
That irked Biden, who underscored to Zelensky the American people’s generosity. But the brief moment of tension hasn’t caused any lasting difficulty, according to officials familiar with the episode.
Pelosi, who visited Zelensky earlier this year in Kyiv, encouraged lawmakers to be on hand for Wednesday evening’s session.
“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our Democracy,” Pelosi wrote Tuesday in a letter to colleagues. “Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”
Later at the Capitol she said of Ukrainians, “They are fighting for democracy for all of us.”
Russia’s invasion, which began Feb. 24, has lost momentum. The illegally annexed provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia remain fiercely contested.
With the fighting in the east at a stalemate, Moscow has used missiles and drones to attack Ukraine’s power equipment, hoping to leave people without electricity as freezing weather sets in.
In a video released by his office from the Bakhmut visit, Zelensky was handed a Ukrainian flag and alluded to delivering it to US leaders.
“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Zelensky said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint — it is not enough.”
For his part, Putin on Tuesday hailed the “courage and self-denial” of his forces in Ukraine — but he did so at a ceremony in an opulent and glittering hall at the Kremlin in Moscow, not on the battlefield.
At the Kremlin ceremony, Putin presented awards to the Moscow-appointed heads of the four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. In a video address honoring Russia’s military and security agencies, he praised the security personnel deployed to the four regions, saying that “people living there, Russian citizens, count on being protected by you.”
Putin acknowledged the challenges faced by the security personnel.
“Yes, it’s difficult for you,” he said, adding that the situation in the regions is “extremely difficult.”

 

Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power

Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
Reuters

Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power

Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
  • Details on quake-related casualties was sketchy, but one surviving victim was a child with a head injury and the other an older person with a broken hip, according to local media reports citing the sheriff's office
RIO DELL, Calif.: A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the extreme northern coast of California before dawn on Tuesday, damaging homes, roads and water systems and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity.
At least 11 people were reported injured, and two others died from "medical emergencies" that occurred during or just after the quake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.
The tremor, which struck at 2:30 a.m. PST and was followed by about 80 aftershocks, was centered 215 miles (350 km) north of San Francisco offshore of Humboldt County, a largely rural area known for its redwood forests, local seafood, lumber industry and dairy farms.
The region also is known for relatively frequent seismic activity, although the latest quake appeared to cause more disruption than others in recent years.
Tuesday's temblor set off one structure fire, which was quickly extinguished, and caused two other buildings to collapse, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).
The department said its dispatchers fielded 70 emergency calls after the quake, including one report of a person left trapped who needed rescuing, spokesperson Tran Beyea said.
Details on quake-related casualties was sketchy, but one surviving victim was a child with a head injury and the other an older person with a broken hip, according to local media reports citing the sheriff's office.
'REALLY INTENSE'
Police closed a bridge crossing the Eel River into Ferndale, a picturesque town notable for its gingerbread-style Victorian storefronts and homes, after four large cracks were discovered in the span. The California Highway Patrol also said the roadway foundation there was at risk of sliding.
Authorities reported at least four other roads in Humboldt County closed due to earthquake damage, and a possible gas line rupture under investigation. One section of a roadway was reportedly sinking, the Highway Patrol said.
Ferndale and the adjacent towns of Fortuna and Rio Dell appeared hardest hit, with damage including water main breaks and about two dozen homes "red-tagged" because they were too unstable to be safely inhabited, state emergency services officials said.
"The shaking was really intense," said Daniel Holsapple, 33, a resident of nearby Arcata, who recounted grabbing his pet cat and running outside after he was jostled awake in pitch darkness by the motion of the house and an emergency alert from his cellphone.
"There was no seeing what was going on. It was just the sensation and that general low rumbling sound of the foundation of the whole house vibrating," he said.
Janet Calderon, 32, who lives in the adjacent town of Eureka, said she was already awake and noticed her two cats seemed agitated moments before the quake struck, shaking her second-flood bedroom "really hard."
"Everything on my desk fell over," she said.
California's earthquake early warning system appeared to have worked, sending electronic alerts to the mobile devices of some 3 million northern California residents 10 seconds before the first rumbles were felt, said state emergency chief Mark Ghilarducci.
While earthquakes producing noticeable shaking are routine in California, tremors at a magnitude 6.4 are less common and potentially dangerous, capable of causing partial building collapses or shifting structures off their foundations.
Tuesday's temblor struck in a seismically active area where several tectonic plates converge on the sea floor about 2 miles offshore, an area that has produced about 40 quakes in the 6.0-7.0 range over the past century, said Cynthia Pridmore, a senior geologist for the California Geological Survey.
"So it is not unusual to have earthquakes of this size in this region," she told a news conference.
Shaking from Tuesday's quake, which occurred at the relatively shallow depth of 11.1 miles (17.9 km) was felt as far away as the San Francisco Bay area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The biggest aftershock registered a magnitude 4.6.
Some 79,000 homes and businesses were without power in Ferndale and surrounding Humboldt County shortly after the quake, according to the electric grid tracking website PowerOutage.us.
PG&E crews were out assessing the utility's gas and electric system for any damage and hazards, which could take several days, company spokesperson Karly Hernandez said.

 

Trump’s tax returns to be released by US Congress

Trump’s tax returns to be released by US Congress
AFP

Trump’s tax returns to be released by US Congress

Trump’s tax returns to be released by US Congress
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers voted Tuesday to make public Donald Trump’s tax returns, ending a years-long battle by the former president to keep the filings private as his cloudy financial past continues to stoke controversy.
The Republican leader — who is running for the White House again after losing the 2020 election — broke with presidential tradition by refusing to release the records, triggering feverish speculation about what they might contain.
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines, 24-16, to release six years of the billionaire’s filings — one of its last actions before the reins are handed to the Republicans in January.
Democratic congressman Lloyd Doggett told CNN a summary report would be sent to the full House of Representatives with analysis from the US Congress Joint Committee on Taxation — along with the raw returns.
“That may be delayed for a few days, only to permit time for redacting things like social security numbers... that kind of thing,” he said.
The vote came after committee chairman Richard Neal won access to the documents, covering 2015-20, at the end of a protracted legal fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court.
“This was not about being punitive, it was not about being malicious — and there were no leaks from the committee,” he said after the vote.
Only a small, select group of lawmakers have seen the returns, which have been subject to privacy laws that made it a felony for anyone to leak details.
The law allows legislators with responsibility over taxation to examine the returns of any American taxpayer however.
Trump’s finances have always been of immense interest to the US public, in part due to the lengths to which he has gone to keep them private, and also because of his lavish pre-White House lifestyle as a property mogul.
The returns could show how much he has given to charity, if he has foreign business concerns or other conflicts of interest, and how his businesses were affected by his presidency and the pandemic.
Trump’s family business was convicted of tax fraud earlier this month, in a case Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said was “about greed and cheating.”
Trump himself was not charged but the company and a separate Trump family entity were convicted of running a 13-year scheme to defraud and evade taxes by falsifying business records.
The New York Times published an investigation of Trump’s finances in 2020 alleging that he paid little or no federal income tax for years before he came to power.
Democrats jumped on the allegation, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying it showed “Trump’s disdain for America’s working families.”
Trump immediately dismissed the accusations as “totally fake news.”
The Ways and Means Committee Republicans had warned ahead of Tuesday’s vote that releasing the returns could set a precedent eroding privacy for everyday Americans and enabling unwarranted investigations of political opponents.
“Democrats will open the door for partisans in Congress to have nearly unlimited power to target political enemies by obtaining and making public their private tax returns,” the panel’s top Republican Kevin Brady said in a statement.
Republicans have argued that the Democrats’ stated purpose for examining the returns — to aid a review of the Internal Revenue Service’s methods for auditing presidents — is disingenuous.
“While Democrats insist it’s not political, their rush to release the returns through a hurried, botched process signifies that their motivations are indeed politicized,” they said in a statement.
Every president from Richard Nixon to Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama released their full tax returns to the public — except Gerald Ford, who released a summary.

