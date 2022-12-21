Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022

AMMAN: Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais has been named among the best tourism villages of 2022 by the UN World Tourism Organization.
Nayef Fayez, Jordan’s minister of tourism and antiquities, said that the listing will promote tourism in the country and increase job opportunities in local communities.
A national strategy has placed the tourism sector at the heart of Jordan’s economy and society, Fayez said on Wednesday, according to the Jordan News Agency.
To celebrate the achievement, festivals, art exhibitions, forums and showcases of industries and handicrafts will be held in the town.
Umm Qais was among 135 locations judged by UNWTO member states based on a range of criteria, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, and economic, social and environmental sustainability.
The initiative is part of a UNWTO program to promote tourism and rural development. It also focuses on improving connectivity, infrastructure, access to finance and investment, and enhancing education and skills.
Umm Qais is located in the northwestern corner of Jordan, on the hills above the Jordan Valley. It is known for its impressive colonnaded streets, vaulted terrace and the ruins of two ancient theaters.
