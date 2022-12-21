Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022

You are here

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais has been named among the best tourism villages of 2022 by the UN World Tourism Organization. (Petra)
  • Festivals, art exhibitions and handicraft shows planned for the town
  • Listing will promote tourism and community jobs, says minister
AMMAN: Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais has been named among the best tourism villages of 2022 by the UN World Tourism Organization.
Nayef Fayez, Jordan’s minister of tourism and antiquities, said that the listing will promote tourism in the country and increase job opportunities in local communities.
A national strategy has placed the tourism sector at the heart of Jordan’s economy and society, Fayez said on Wednesday, according to the Jordan News Agency.
To celebrate the achievement, festivals, art exhibitions, forums and showcases of industries and handicrafts will be held in the town.
Umm Qais was among 135 locations judged by UNWTO member states based on a range of criteria, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, and economic, social and environmental sustainability.
The initiative is part of a UNWTO program to promote tourism and rural development. It also focuses on improving connectivity, infrastructure, access to finance and investment, and enhancing education and skills.
Umm Qais is located in the northwestern corner of Jordan, on the hills above the Jordan Valley. It is known for its impressive colonnaded streets, vaulted terrace and the ruins of two ancient theaters.

JEDDAH: The surreal and real mix in director Mohamed Al-Salman's debut feature “Raven Song,” which played at the recent Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and is the Kingdom’s submission for the Best International Feature Film at the upcoming Academy Awards. 

In the opening scenes, we see a young man named Nasser (Asem Alawad) being diagnosed with brain tumor. The only way out is a surgery, but he is told in no uncertain terms that it is a risky procedure.  

 

 

“Raven Song” is a product of the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition, which supports local moviemakers. Al-Salman has to his credit several short films, including “Curtain” and “27th of Shaban,” which are available as part of the Six Windows in the Desert Collection on Netflix.  

“Raven Song” is very culture specific — much of its premise lies in a reference to the turn of the century heated debate between Saudi poets about the correct approach to meter and rhyme that saw literature enthusiasts battle it out in Riyadh’s newspapers, pitching conservative classicists against free-form liberals. However, it could still find a place for itself at foreign film festivals after its run in Saudi Arabia as Al-Salman's work has an element of fantastic, universally appealing humor.  

A still from ‘Raven Song.’ (Supplied)

Set in 2002, Nasser is considered by his father and others as a some sort of a “dumb goat.” When the old man breaks his son's lovingly collected cassette collection, the scene manages to come off as humorous due to its sheer absurdity. This is something that creeps into the narrative throughout the 1 hour 49 minute runtime — from bizarre medical professionals to other colorful characters,  the film is not wanting for entertaining figures, some of whom delight in the briefest of cameos.  

Nasser is left enthralled when, after his shocking diagnosis, he comes across an angelic mysterious woman (Kateryna Tkachenko) in a flowing white who appears in the lobby of the hotel where he works. His friend Abu Sagr (Ibrahim Khairallah) persuades him that the way to win her heart is with a poem that he must deliver as a song. 

 

 

Some viewers could find that there is too much going on in the film — adding to a whole lot of incidents at the hotel is a serial killer, but it soon becomes apparent that much of what Nasser “sees” is pure hallucination, perhaps a fallout of the tumor. The narrative wobbles despite the director's attempt to add style to his work. Visual delights, including brains falling from the sky and the imaginative use of raven and dove motifs, do help to movie on its feet, however.  

All in all, we hardly feel a sense of affinity with Nasser. He remains too distant and too blank, as does the woman in white.  

LOS ANGELES: Eleven years after his first solo film and 18 years after debuting in “Shrek 2,” Puss in Boots is back in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," now showing in cinemas across the Middle East.

Salma Hayek, who voices Kitty Softpaws alongside Antonio Banderas' Puss in the animated adventure, said in an interview with Arab News, "We've been wanting to do this, Antonio and I, for the whole decade. And there were some hopes that it was going to get done like four times in the middle, and then it didn't happen. And I'm glad it didn't because it was for the better."

 

 

The story sees legendary hero Puss in Boots losing his magical immortality and living his ninth and final life. To regain his former glory, he races to find the mythic wishing star, fighting against villains and his own fear of having to give up his life of adventure.

"The movie is very daring. It steps in a territory which allowed us to go a little bit deeper, and, you know, so exploring the complexities and the depth of the human spirit," said Banderas to Arab News. "If I had nine lives, of course I would be a fantastic hero because, you know, I wouldn't be afraid of dying. But if you have one, the whole entire ballgame changes."

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” also had its Middle East premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. (Supplied)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” has already received recognition at the Golden Globes where it’s been nominated for best animated feature and at the Red Sea Film Festival where Banderas screened the movie for fans.

About his time in Jeddah during the film festival, Banderas said, "Even just to be there supporting, you know, the government that is taking this action, that is opening their hand, and it's allowing cinema to be seen there. I want to go back and I would like to spend more time there and see more, you know, to understand the character of the people, the personality, the personality of the country, and where they are going. It would be great. But I had a great time."

'Nanny' is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Supplied)
LONDON: Learning that “Nanny” is the first horror film to win the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance earlier this year might lead some to assume they’re in for something of a screamfest — but this is a far more subtle movie than that. Helmed by Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny” is a quietly disconcerting thriller on Amazon Prime Video, full of slow-build tension and sinister insinuation — this is no blood-and-guts bonanza. 

Aisha (Anna Diop, recently seen in “Us” and DC’s “Titans” show) is a Senegalese nanny for a wealthy New York couple. Though she gets on well with their daughter Rose, Aisha is at the mercy of her employers’ lackadaisical attitude to their undocumented employee — they pay her salary late (or not at all), give scant attention to their child’s needs, and tread all over the very fine line between making Aisha feel welcome and simply taking advantage. Rose’s mother Amy (Michelle Monaghan) is flaky and jealous. Her husband Adam (Morgan Spector) is creepy and evasive, and both seem surprised that Aisha might not be at their constant beck and call.  

 'Nanny' is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Supplied) 

But while this social commentary is scary enough — and Jusu wields the precarious nature of Aisha’s situation with aplomb — there’s something more sinister at play too. Aisha is haunted by visions of drowning, of serpents and spiders. It’s often unclear precisely what these hallucinations mean, as Jusu instead ratchets up the surreal tension without resorting to cliched theatrics. But, aided by Diop’s composed performance, “Nanny” paints a world in which some of the scares are imagined, and some are simply the pitfalls of modern society for an entire generation of undocumented workers in big cities. 

As Aisha tries desperately to scrape together enough cash to fly her son out to join her — Amy and Adam are stunned when forced to accept that her life might be about more than simply being absorbed into their family — Jusu’s film creeps towards a crescendo that, in truth, it struggles to completely pull off. And while the ending of “Nanny” feels a little flat and lackluster, it remains that most wonderful of entities — a combination of director, cast and story all working in wonderful, slightly unsettling harmony. 

  The Al-Salem store, a longstanding bisht supplier to Qatari royalty, normally sells eight to 10 garments a day
  On Monday, sales shot up to 150, including three copies of the top-of-the-range bisht made famous by Messi
DOHA: Watching Sunday’s World Cup final, Ahmed Al-Salem was more emotional than most football fans when Qatar’s emir placed a black and gold cloak over the shoulders of Argentina’s victorious captain Lionel Messi.
The garment Messi wore as he lifted the football trophy was a $2,200 ‘bisht’, a traditional gown worn by men for weddings, graduations and official events — and it was made by Salem’s family company.
Salem watched Argentina beat France in a cafe near the family’s store in Doha’s Souq Waqif market, having earlier handed two of the delicate handmade cloaks to World Cup officials — one in Messi’s diminutive size and one to fit the taller French captain Hugo Lloris.
“We did not know who they were for and I was stunned,” he told AFP of the moment when the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, dressed Messi in the cloak.
Salem recognized his company tag and is now celebrating his own World Cup victory.

An Argentinian fan gestures while wearing a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market in Qatar, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

The Al-Salem store, a longstanding bisht supplier to Qatari royalty, normally sells eight to 10 garments a day.
On Monday, the day after the final, sales shot up to 150, including three copies of the top-of-the-range bisht made famous by Messi, said Salem.
“At one stage there were dozens waiting outside the store,” he said.
“They were nearly all Argentinians,” he added as he watched eight supporters of the new world champions sing their “Muchachos” (mates) anthem and take pictures of themselves while wearing a fragile bisht and carrying a copy of the World Cup trophy.

A Qatari man works on a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

A stream of fans came into the shop as Salem spoke to AFP, and all of them applauded the emir’s gesture.
“We were all happy when we saw that, it was a gift from one king to another king,” said Mauricio Garcia as he tried on the cloak, but decided the price tag was too high to buy.
Some commentators, predominantly European, criticized Messi’s shirt being covered for the trophy presentation.
But the moment was welcomed by Arab social media users.
Salem and other Arab commentators explained the intention was to “honor” Messi and that the gesture had been misunderstood.

A tourist poses for a picture next to a mannequin wearing a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market in Qatar, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

“When a sheikh dresses a person in a bisht, this means honoring and appreciating this person,” Salem said.
It was a “very important moment” for Qatar as it seeks a World Cup publicity boost, said Carole Gomez, a professor of sports sociology at the University of Lausanne, in Switzerland.
“These pictures are widely spread about, conserved and reissued,” she said.
Salem said when World Cup officials went to his store “they wanted the lightest and most transparent fabric.”

An Argentinian fan kisses a mock world cup trophy while wearing a bisht at the Al-Salim store in Doha's Souq Waqif market, on 20 December, 2022. (AFP)

“I was surprised because we are in winter, so it seems that the goal was to show the Argentine uniform and not cover it,” he said.
While the bisht is worn in many Gulf countries, Al-Salem is the biggest of about five Qatari producers, employing about 60 tailors.
Each bisht takes a week to make and goes through a seven stage completion, with different workers adding different lines of gold braid to the front and arms.
For Messi’s bisht, the gold thread came from Germany and the Najafi cotton fabric was imported from Japan.

  Made of mud bricks and simple pits, the graves are thought to be from the late El-Sawy era between 664 and 525 B.C.
  The find was made at Tell El-Deir in New Damietta, northern Egypt where the Egyptian archaeological mission has been conducting excavation work
CAIRO: Twenty tombs dating back at least 2,500 years have been discovered at an archaeological site in Egypt.

Made of mud bricks and simple pits, the graves are thought to be from the late El-Sawy era between 664 and 525 B.C., most likely the 26th dynasty.

The find was made at Tell El-Deir in New Damietta, northern Egypt where the Egyptian archaeological mission affiliated to the Supreme Council of Antiquities has been conducting excavation work.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the discovery added important new information on the history of the Damietta governorate.

Ayman Ashmawy, head of the council’s Egyptian antiquities sector, said the architectural design of the tombs and items of pottery found inside them, had provided a good indication of their age.

Qutb Fawzy, head of the Central Department of Antiquities of Lower Egypt and Sinai and the archaeological mission, said golden chips used to cover the bodies of those being buried had also been unearthed, along with a range of funerary amulets, and miniature models of vessels used for preserving body parts in the mummification process.

Director of the Damietta Antiquities District, Reda Saleh, said that the mission was continuing its work at the site in a bid to uncover the secrets of the Tell El-Deir necropolis, adding that its findings had already revealed many customs and burial methods of successive civilizations.

In 2019, archaeologists dug up seven gold coins from the Byzantine era and a group of ushabti statues engraved with the cartouche of Psamtik II, one of the kings of the 26th dynasty.

Ahmed Issa, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, said 250 archaeological missions from around the world were currently operating in Egypt, as well as 45 Egyptian digs.

He added that the country was looking to increase its visitor numbers to meet tourism targets.

