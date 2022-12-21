Riyadh Season launches NFT access card

You are here

Non-fungible tokens in the form of an access card will enable holders to take part in activities and events including electronic games, Saudi and Arab festivals and plays, concerts, and local and international exhibitions. (SPA/File)
RIYADH: Visitors to the third Riyadh Season are being offered the chance to use the latest technology to gain entry to entertainment zones.

Non-fungible tokens in the form of an access card will enable holders to take part in activities and events including electronic games, Saudi and Arab festivals and plays, concerts, and local and international exhibitions.

NFTs are unique digital identifiers that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. The first project was launched in 2015 via the Ethereum blockchain platform.

NFTs are used in many sectors, including games, selling songs, digital arts, clothing, cars, and for proving ownership of photos and videos. The technology is also used in medical records and health data, and for event ticketing.

The Riyadh Season access card grants visitors a set of privileges, including season-long entry to Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World, the festival’s distinctive entertainment zones.

Boulevard World contains the largest man-made lake in the world and allows visitors to move from one culturally oriented subzone to another through 11 stations. It also has an amusement area.

Boulevard Riyadh City offers a variety of activities and events with theatres, concerts, shows, and games, in addition to cafes, restaurants, shops, and firework displays.

The access card can be obtained via https://riyadhseason.sa/nft.html.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host and chair the fourth session of the Arab Council for Population and Development in Riyadh on Thursday.

The session will be attended by ministers and delegates from the 21 member states of the Arab League and will be chaired by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim.

During the session, the council will discuss recent regional and global population trends, as well as topics related to population and development.

Member countries will debate how to address the development issues facing Arab populations today.

The objective of the session is to further advance efforts to develop national population strategies, provide technical support to member states to help serve their populations, and improve coordination as well as knowledge sharing among member states.

Member states will put forward proposals and recommendations addressing the region’s most pressing population and development issues.

During the session, member states will consider trade-offs and strategy implications, as well as determine how best to implement various recommendations.

Saudi Arabia will host the council for the first time since the group’s inception in 2019.

In line with the Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom aims to become an active and engaged participant in the international community and global discussions.

The Kingdom continues to support closer regional cooperation by building effective bilateral and multilateral relations as well as mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Arab Council for Population and Development was launched in Amman, Jordan. It aims to unify Arab efforts in supporting population and development, helping Arab national councils to draw population strategies in line with their national needs.

  • City authorities said 10,552 workers, supervisors, controllers, engineers and field operatives have been tasked with implementing weather-related emergency-response plans
  • The National Center of Meteorology said thunderstorms and high winds were expected to limit visibility in some parts of Madinah, Makkah and Al-Baha on Wednesday
Updated 42 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Makkah Municipality said emergency plans were in place on Wednesday in preparation for forecast heavy rain in the city.
Fully equipped field teams were standing by in all residential areas, ready to respond to protect residents and their possessions from danger and help keep them safe and secure, officials said. The teams will help manage water flows and prevent pooling as part of the municipality’s response to recent warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology.
Earlier in the day, the NCM said thunderstorms accompanied by high winds would limit visibility in some parts of Madinah, Makkah and Al-Baha on Wednesday.
The municipality had already assembled an executive committee to supervise emergency planning, which allocated 10,552 workers, supervisors, controllers, engineers and field operatives to implement rain-related emergency plans. They have been provided with 2,556 items of equipment to help them respond to the expected bad weather. They will be directed by a unified emergency call center, which residents can contact 24/7 by calling 940.
Officials urged all residents to be cautious, heed warnings and follow instructions issued by authorities, and stay away from low-lying areas, valleys and streams, and to take the utmost care during this rainy period.
In addition to the 940 telephone hotline, the public can contact the emergency call center via WhatsApp on 0539400940.
 

  Scientific award offers prizes every two years for innovation in water research
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli attended the 10th awards ceremony of the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water held at the UN offices in Vienna, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The award, which was founded in 2002, offers five prizes every two years for innovation in water research. 

In a speech, Al-Fadhli outlined some of the Kingdom’s initiatives aimed at protecting the Kingdom’s environment, providing safe drinking water, and encouraging water research. 

Csaba Korosi, president of the UN General Assembly, praised the award and its “noble goal” of encouraging innovation in addressing water scarcity. 

Nicholas Hardman, acting director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, also highlighted the collaboration between the UN and the prize since 2008 to achieve water security.

  Translated into 9 languages for pilgrims
  11-minute movie uses 800 actors in 14 locations
Updated 21 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently launched a short film, “The Journey of a Lifetime” to educate pilgrims about the rituals of the annual event.  

The project, under the auspices of Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, will be screened in nine languages — Arabic, English, Urdu, French, Bengali, Farsi, Hausa, Indonesian and Turkish. It was filmed in more than 14 locations in seven weeks with the participation of more than 800 actors.

It will also be shown on Saudia airline as part of its Inflight Entertainment System on the Hajj and Umrah channel, and is part of an agreement between the airline and the General Authority of Awqaf, said Saudi Hajj services deputy minister, Hisham Saeed.

He told Arab News that it focuses on all the rituals undertaken by pilgrims, from the time they leave home. “Furthermore, the Hajj and Umrah channel provides additional features, including the Educational Guide Program for Hajj and Umrah, which includes 13 guides that were launched last year.

“The guides provide educational guidelines on the Hajj and Umrah rituals, wearing (of the) Ihram, and archaeological and historical places in the Kingdom. Other guides describe spending a day in Mina and the prohibitions (during) Hajj, among others,” he added.

Hajj and Umrah services adviser, Ahmed Saleh Halabi, said the film would provide many pilgrims with the information they need, and would be accessible because it would be screened during flights.

It would offer pilgrims guidance on the mandatory rituals, events and locations, including Arafat Day, Eid Al-Adha, the days of Tashreeq, overcrowded areas, the opening hours of the Jamarat Bridge, and several Islamic sites.

The film also showcases the ongoing development projects, flight times, and the schedule of the Al-Haramain Express Train, which links Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah, said Halabi.

  Both parties to address challenges and repercussions on humans
  The memorandum was signed by Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the national center, and Azzedine Downes, CEO of the international fund, in Riyadh
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: A memorandum of understanding was signed on Wednesday between the Kingdom’s National Center for Wildlife and the International Fund for Animal Welfare to counteract the growing threat toward wildlife, create a formal framework for cooperation between the two sides, and achieve a number of common goals.
The memorandum was signed by Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the national center, and Azzedine Downes, CEO of the international fund, in Riyadh.
The center tweeted on its official Twitter account: “Under the patronage of the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, the NCW signed an MoU with the IFAW @ifawMENA to cooperate in facing the challenges of wildlife and its repercussions on humans.”
The memorandum aims to address threats, and focuses on building safeguards to combat the illegal trade in wildlife, and reduce demand for it through changing behaviors related to the ownership of wild animals and keeping them as pets.
It also stresses support for rescue and rehabilitation operations, and the release of wild animals back to their natural habitats after treatment.
Downes said collaboration between key government stakeholders and international organizations is crucial if its aims are to become reality. He added that the fund is committed to improving the lives of animals.
Qurban said that the Kingdom is keen to update its legislation on wildlife protection in order to combat illegal activities and reduce the threat to wild animals.
He added that the center seeks to support staff by organizing courses and workshops to train small groups in how to combat violations against rulings affecting wildlife.
Qurban said that the center aims to recover illegally acquired wild species, first by taking the animals to shelters and then releasing them back into their natural environments.
He added that the Kingdom began this practice a long time ago by creating reserves to help protect animals and their habitats.
The center is leading the initiative of expanding protected areas to reach 30 percent of the Kingdom’s land and sea area, which is one of the Saudi Green Initiative pillars that will rehabilitate ecosystems and enrich biodiversity.

