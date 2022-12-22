You are here

Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as COVID-19 spreads

China’s official death count since COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241. (File/AP)
Reuters

  • China took abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its “zero-COVID” regime after protests
Reuters

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city’s 25 million people to get infected by the end of the year while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.

After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month took an abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its “zero-COVID” regime, which has taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people.

Still, China’s official death count since the pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241 — a fraction of what most other countries faced.

China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day for Dec. 21, even as funeral parlor workers say demand has jumped in the past week, pushing fees higher.

Authorities — who have narrowed the criteria for COVID-19 deaths, prompting criticism from many disease experts — confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

Some experts say official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across China following the easing of restrictions.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital, posting on its official WeChat account late on Wednesday, estimated there were about 5.43 million positives in the city and that 12.5 million in China’s main commercial hub will get infected by the end of the year.

“This year’s Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” the hospital said.

“In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape.”

Shanghai residents endured a two-month lockdown which ended on June 1, with many losing income and having poor access to basic necessities. Hundreds died and hundreds of thousands were infected during those two months.

Experts say China could face more than a million COVID-19 deaths next year, given relatively low full vaccination rates among its vulnerable elderly population.

China’s vaccination rate is above 90 percent, but the rate for adults who have received booster shots drops to 57.9 percent, and to 42.3 percent for people aged 80 and above, government data shows.

At a hospital in Beijing, footage from state television CCTV showed rows of elderly patients in the intensive care unit breathing through oxygen masks. It was unclear how many had COVID-19.

The deputy director of the hospital’s emergency department, Han Xue, told CCTV they were receiving 400 patients a day, four times more than usual.

“These patients are all elderly people who have underlying diseases, fever and respiratory infection, and they are in a very serious condition,” Han said.

The head of the World Health Organization said it is concerned about the spike in infections and is supporting the government to focus on vaccinating those at the highest risk.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units for a comprehensive assessment.

FREE MEDICINE

China’s policy U-turn caught a fragile health system unprepared, with hospitals scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities racing to build special clinics.

Smaller cities away from the affluent eastern and southern coast are particularly vulnerable. Tongchuan, a city of 700,000 in the northwestern Shaanxi province, called on Wednesday for all medical workers who retired in the past five years to join the battle against COVID-19.

“Medical institutions at all levels in the city are under great pressure,” it said in a public notice.

State media said local governments were trying to tackle drug shortages, while pharmaceutical companies were working extra-time to boost supplies.

Cities across the country were distributing millions of ibuprofen tablets to medical institutions and retail pharmacies, according to a report in the state-run Global Times.

Germany said it has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates. Berlin is pushing for other foreign nationals to be allowed to take them.

These would be the first mRNA vaccines, seen as most efficient against the disease, available in China.

China has nine domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for use.

Some Chinese experts predict the COVID-19 wave to peak in late January, with life likely to return to normal by late February or early March.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

AP

  • China sends planes or ships toward Taiwan on a near-daily basis.
AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan: China’s military sent 39 planes and three ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Thursday.
China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, 30 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.
Those planes flew to the island’s southwest and then horizontally all the way to the southeastern side before doubling back, according to a diagram of the flight patterns provided by Taiwan. Among the planes were 21 J-16 fighter jets, 4 H-6 bombers and two early-warning aircraft.
Taiwan said it monitored the Chinese moves through its land-based missile systems, as well as on its own navy vessels.
China’s military held large military exercises in August in response to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Beijing views visits from foreign governments to the island as de facto recognition of the island as independent and a challenge to China’s claim of sovereignty.
In its largest military exercises aimed at Taiwan in decades, China sailed ships and flew aircraft regularly across the median of the strait and even fired missiles over Taiwan itself that ended up landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Topics: China Taiwan China-Taiwan row

South Korea, US consider live-fire drills amid North Korea threats

Reuters

  • Demonstration would be another joint display of force to be resumed following a years-long hiatus
  • Pyongyang has tested an unprecedented number of missiles this year, ICBMs
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States are considering staging their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years in 2023 amid North Korea’s growing military threats, Seoul’s defense ministry said on Thursday.
The drills have been floated as South Korea and the United States discuss preparations for the 70th anniversary of their alliance next year, ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said.
“Marking that occasion, we are exploring various ways to showcase our military’s presence and the alliance’s overwhelming deterrence capabilities against North Korea,” Jeon told a regular briefing.
“A combined joint live-fire demonstration can be one of the options.”
The demonstration would be another joint display of force to be resumed following a years-long hiatus under new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who pledged to bolster military capabilities and readiness to deter North Korea’s weapons development.
On Tuesday, the United States flew its F-22 Raptor stealth fighters for joint drills with South Korea for the first time since 2018, hours after North Korea criticized both countries and vowed more missile tests.
In September, the allies staged their first exercises with a US aircraft carrier since 2018.
Such exercises were halted under Yoon’s predecessor, Moon Jae-in, who had prioritized engagement with the North, which denounced them as a rehearsal for invasion.
North Korea has tested an unprecedented number of missiles this year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) designed to strike the US mainland. It has also completed preparations for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017, Seoul and Washington officials said.

Topics: South Korea North Korea US

Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units

AP

  • Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared Wednesday that the country needs a force of 1.5 million “to guarantee the fulfillment of tasks to ensure Russia’s security.”
AP

Russia on Wednesday announced an ambitious plan to beef up its military from 1 million to 1.5 million and create multiple new units, an attempt to bolster the forces that have lost momentum and many soldiers in the war in Ukraine.
Russia’s military chief cited NATO’s plans to incorporate Finland and Sweden as a factor in the buildup. Here is a glance at Moscow’s military plans.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared Wednesday that the country needs a force of 1.5 million “to guarantee the fulfillment of tasks to ensure Russia’s security.”
The Russian military currently has about 1 million soldiers, compared with China’s force of 2 million and the US force of about 1.4 million. India also has more than 1.4 million soldiers.
The Kremlin previously considered the size of its military as sufficient, but the calculus changed after hopes for a quick victory over its neighbor were shattered by fierce Ukrainian resistance.
Amid the war, Russia and Ukraine both have kept a tight lid of secrecy on their military casualties. The Russian military last reported its combat losses in September, when it said 5,937 troops were killed, but the West had much higher estimates. Earlier this week, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 100,000 Russian troops were dead, wounded or had deserted since the invasion began.
In August, Putin ordered an increase in the size of the Russian military to 1.15 million starting on Jan. 1. And in September, he ordered the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to beef up his forces in Ukraine.
While Putin said there was no need to round up more, his mobilization decree is open-ended, allowing the military to call up additional reservists when needed. Putin’s decree also banned volunteer soldiers from ending their contracts.
The mobilization came on top of the regular draft, which calls up 120,000 to 140,000 men twice a year for a one-year tour of compulsory service.
The Defense Ministry has claimed that it relies exclusively on volunteers in Ukraine and doesn’t engage draftees in the fighting. The Russian military had about 400,000 contract soldiers, including about 150,000 in the ground forces, before it rolled into Ukraine.
Shoigu said the expanded Russian military will include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers, 521,000 of whom should be recruited by the end of 2023.
All Russian men ages 18 to 27 are obliged to serve in the military for one year, but many use college deferments and health exemptions to avoid the draft. Shoigu said the draft age range will be changed to 21 to 30, and recruits will be offered a choice between serving for one year as draftees or signing a contract with the military as volunteers.
Human rights activists have reported multiple cases in which draftees were forced to sign contracts to serve as volunteers, and Shoigu’s statement appears to signal that the practice could be expanded.
While some young conscripts have been coerced into signing up as volunteers, many Russian men, particularly those who live in the economically struggling parts of the country, sign up for duty to get a decent salary. In addition to the military wage, authorities also promised them extra payments for taking part in combat and bonuses.
Putin promised that those who are mobilized will get a monthly wage of at least 195,000 rubles (about $2,800), about five times higher than Russia’s average salary. Some regional authorities promised to top that with their own bonuses.
Families of soldiers killed in action in Ukraine are entitled to various state-mandated compensations that in total could surpass 12 million rubles (over $170,000).
Despite the payments and other perks, Putin’s mobilization order prompted hundreds of thousands to flee abroad to avoid the call-up, and the military has struggled to procure enough supplies for those who were rounded up.
But authorities’ concerns that the mobilization could fuel broad discontent haven’t materialized, and sporadic protests across Russia have failed to gain momentum. Many military experts say that Russia could call up bigger numbers, and some predicted that a new wave of mobilization could begin early next year.
Shoigu outlined plans to form new military units and groups of forces in western Russia, including an army corps to be deployed to the northwestern region of Karelia near Finland.
The plans marked a return to the Soviet-era military structure, which Russia abandoned during recent military reforms that saw the creation of smaller, more mobile units.
Some Russian military experts have argued that such smaller units intended for use in local conflicts were undermanned and underequipped for massive fighting like the action in Ukraine.
Shoigu declared that the existing infantry, airborne and marine brigades will be reshaped into divisions, the bigger units that Russia had in the past and that the US and some NATO allies still have. He also announced that several new divisions will be formed.
As part of a planned reform, some air force units will be made subordinate to groups of land forces in an apparent bid to increase coordination between them that many observers said proved insufficient during the fighting in Ukraine.
In a speech given Wednesday before top military brass, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to use the lessons learned during the fighting to modernize the armed forces.
He specifically underlined the importance of enhancing communications and improving artillery tactics. Some Russian military bloggers lamented that coordination between units has often been poor, and it has taken commanders too long to designate and clear targets for artillery and rocket strikes.
Putin also emphasized the need to widen the use of drones, noting that they have played a big role in the conflict.
The Russian president promised that the military industries will increase weapons production, saying they can do so without stretching the country’s resources and damaging the economy.
Putin also vowed Wednesday to put special emphasis on modernizing Russia’s nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantee of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, strategic parity and the global balance of forces.”
He said that the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter service shortly. The Sarmat is intended to replace aging Soviet-built ballistic missiles and form the core of Russia’s nuclear forces, and Putin has hailed its capability to dodge any missile defenses.
Putin added that Russia will deploy more hypersonic weapons, noting that the first warship equipped with state-of-the-art Zircon hypersonic missiles will be commissioned by the navy next month.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka prepares for Gulfood 2023 to attract more foreign exchange

  • 28 Sri Lankan companies will participate in Gulfood 2023 in Dubai on Feb. 20-24
  • They will showcase mainly coconut-based products, spices and certified organic food 
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is preparing to participate in the Gulfood 2023 exhibition in the UAE, the Exports Development Board said on Wednesday, as the crisis-hit country looks to attract additional foreign business.

The event, one of the region’s biggest food and beverage exhibitions, will be held in Dubai Feb. 20-24, featuring thousands of participants from around the world.

The objective of Sri Lanka’s participation is to promote sales of its products in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia regions, which constitute 40 percent of its export market.

Nearly 90 food and beverage companies applied to represent the country at its expo pavilion, according to Sri Lanka’s Exports Development Board.

“The EDB carefully selected 28 from among them who would be able to capture new trade opportunities in the UAE and also among the countries in the Middle East,” EDB Assistant Director Gayani Wijetilake told Arab News.

The companies will showcase mainly processed and fresh fruits and vegetables, coconut-based products, tea, spices and certified organic food and supplements. 
As countries in the Middle East have been focused on food security, especially since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions upended global supply chains, Sri Lanka wants to tap into the market.

“We can have a networking with them and capture new market opportunities created due to the COVID-19 situation,” Wijetilake said.

“There are big emerging demands for products — natural, healthy products — we have that opportunity to promote our Sri Lankan brands.”

But the main purpose, she added, is to boost the crisis-hit country’s overall exports.
Since early 2022, the island nation of 22 million has been gripped by a deep financial crisis — its first sovereign default since independence — because of record-low foreign exchange reserves.

Officially, Sri Lanka’s reserves stand at $1.7 billion, but this includes $1.4 billion from the People’s Bank of China that cannot be tapped until the country saves up reserves to finance three months of imports.

While Colombo is working to access a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to put its debt repayments back on track and stabilize the economy, it is pinning hope on exports to bring in more dollars.

The markets Sri Lanka will be targeting at the Gulfood exhibition brought $400 million to the country in 2022.

“We are targeting $592 million for 2023,” Wijetilake said.

“We will get more foreign exchange to the country ... for a little bit of relaxation of the current situation we are facing.”
 

Topics: Sri Lanka

9 arrested in North Macedonia for migrant smuggling

AP

  • The nine, who are all Macedonian nationals and include two minors, were arrested during raids on 11 locations in Skopje
  • The group is also accused of having transferred Indian migrants from Serbia to Greece
AP

SKOPJE, North Macedonia: Police in North Macedonia said Wednesday they had arrested nine people, including a police officer, on suspicion of smuggling dozens of migrants through the country.
The nine, who are all Macedonian nationals and include two minors, were arrested during raids on 11 locations in the capital, Skopje. Another two men were being sought, police said.
Three men from Middle Eastern countries who have not been arrested are believed to have led the group, which is accused of having smuggled people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and other countries from Greece to North Macedonia on their way to Serbia and then wealthier European countries.
The group is also accused of having transferred Indian migrants from Serbia to Greece through North Macedonia, police said.
Authorities said the group is believed to have smuggled at least 86 people during a six-month period from May to October, charging them up to 800 euros ($850) each for the transfer.
The nine were set to appear before an investigating judge later Wednesday.
The migration route that stretches through from Greece through the Balkans became more active again this year after many Balkan countries lifted travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Macedonia’s interior minister, Oliver Spasovski, recently said that police recorded 83 migrant-smuggling attempts in the first 10 months of the year, nearly double the number compared to the same period in 2021.

Topics: North Macedonia Europe migrants

