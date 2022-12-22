Syrian Sarah Mardini among dozens facing charges in Greece for humanitarian work

You are here

Sarah Mardini at the premiere of ”The Swimmers" , based on her story as a Syrian asylum seeker. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • Humanitarians protected under international law should be acquitted, rights group says
  • Defendants could face up to eight years in prison if convicted
Arab News

LONDON: Sarah Mardini, the sister of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini, is among two dozen humanitarian workers facing charges in Greece for their humanitarian work on the island of Lesbos, Human Rights Watch says.

A European Parliament report identified it as “the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe.” 

The  24 defendants from the Emergency Response Centre International will stand on trial Jan. 10 in Mytilene on Lesbos, on misdemeanor charges related to their  search-and-rescue efforts at sea helping asylum-seekers.

The registered non-governmental organization regularly cooperated with Greek authorities on missions in Greek waters and on Lesbos from 2016 to 2018.

Mardini and the other defendants face up to eight years in prison if convicted of the charges, which include espionage and forgery.

HRW said on Thursday that Greek prosecutors should request the acquittal of humanitarians on trial for search-and-rescue efforts that are protected under international human rights law. 

“This case is really an indictment of the Greek authorities, who are going after people for saving lives the authorities didn’t want them to save,” HRW Children’s Rights Associate Director Bill Van Esveld said. 

“Meanwhile the Greek government continues to restrict humanitarian rescue while also illegally pushing back refugees and migrants, forcing them into the deadly situations that humanitarians tried to alleviate,” Esveld added.

According to the rights group, the charges are based on a Greek police report that contains obvious factual errors, such as claims that some of the accused participated in rescue missions on multiple dates when they were not in Greece. 

Mardini, who lives in Germany, was previously barred from entering Greece to attend her own trial, which is a violation of the right to be present at one’s own trial enshrined in international, European, and Greek law. 

Her lawyers have stated that it is unclear whether she will be allowed to enter the country for the trial in January. 

“The Swimmers,” a Netflix film based on Mardini and her sister’s story, was recently released. In 2015, the two traveled by boat from Turkey to Greece as Syrian asylum-seekers. When the engine failed, they aided other passengers by swimming and keeping the boat afloat. 

Mardini later returned to Lesbos as a search-and-rescue volunteer. She was arrested on Aug. 21, 2018 and held for 106 days.
 

Topics: Greece Yusra Mardini Migrant crisis

AP

  • The man, a German citizen, was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said
  • The apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, and of another person were searched
AP

BERLIN: An employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing secret information to Russia, German prosecutors said Thursday.
The man, a German citizen who was identified only as Carsten L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, and of another person were searched, prosecutors said. Prosecutors gave no details on the second person.
They said the BND employee passed this year “information that he had acquired in his professional activity” to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn’t identify. They added that the information was a “state secret” as defined by Germany’s criminal code, but did not elaborate.
The suspect was brought Thursday before a judge, who ordered him held in custody pending a possible indictment, prosecutors said. The investigation was being conducted “in close cooperation” with the BND, they said.
The head of the BND, Bruno Kahl, said the intelligence service brought in prosecutors immediately after internal investigations substantiated information about a possible case of treason. He said there were searches at two BND properties.
Kahl said in an emailed statement that the intelligence service would not say more until further notice because “caution and discretion are very important in this special case.”
He pointed to the alleged “unscrupulousness and propensity to violence” of Russia and added that “every detail of this event that becomes public means an advantage for this adversary in its intention to damage Germany.”
In a previous case involving a suspected double agent at the agency, a former BND employee in 2016 was convicted of violating Germany’s official secrets law and sentenced to eight years in prison for providing classified information largely to the CIA.
Germany is among the countries that have given financial and military support to Ukraine as it faces Russia’s invasion.

Topics: Germany intelligence Russia treason

Updated 22 December 2022
AP

  • Nida Mohammad Nadim said the ban issued earlier this week was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities
  • Earlier on Thursday, the foreign ministers of the G7 group of states urged the Taliban to rescind the ban
AP

KABUL: The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities — a decree that had triggered a global backlash.
Discussing the matter for the first time in public, Nida Mohammad Nadim said the ban issued earlier this week was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam. He said the ban was in place until further notice.
In an interview with Afghan television, Nadim pushed back against the widespread international condemnation, including from Muslim-majority countries. He said that foreigners should stop interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
Earlier on Thursday, the foreign ministers of the G7 group of states urged the Taliban to rescind the ban, warning that “gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity.” The ministers warned after a virtual meeting that “Taliban policies designed to erase women from public life will have consequences for how our countries engage with the Taliban. The G7 group includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.
Nadim said universities would be closed to women for the time being, but that the ban could be reviewed at a later time.
A former provincial governor, police chief and military commander, Nadim was appointed minister in October by the supreme Taliban leader and previously pledged to stamp out secular schooling. Nadim opposes female education, saying it is against Islamic and Afghan values.
In Afghanistan, there has been some domestic opposition to the university ban, including statements of condemnation by several Afghan cricketers. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan, and players have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.
They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. At the same time, Afghan society, while largely traditional, has increasingly embraced the education of girls and women over the past two decades.
The ban has been met by widespread global condemnation.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the ban was “neither Islamic nor humane.”
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, Cavusoglu called on the Taliban to reverse their decision.
“What harm is there in women’s education? What harm does it do to Afghanistan?” Cavusoglu said. “Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, on the contrary, it encourages education and science.”
The Saudi foreign ministry expressed “astonishment and regret” at Afghan women being denied a university education. In a statement late Wednesday, the ministry said the decision was “astonishing in all Islamic countries.”
Previously, Qatar, which has engaged with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.
In the capital of Kabul, about two dozen women marched in the streets Thursday, chanting in Dari for freedom and equality. “All or none. Don’t be afraid. We are together,” they chanted.
In video obtained by The Associated Press, one woman said Taliban security forces used violence to disperse the group.
“The girls were beaten and whipped,” she said. “They also brought military women with them, whipping the girls. We ran away, some girls were arrested. I don’t know what will happen.”
Several Afghan cricketers called for the ban to be lifted.
Player Rahmanullah Garbaz said in a tweet that every day of education wasted was a day wasted in the country’s future.
Another cricketer, Rashid Khan, tweeted that women are the foundation of society. “A society that leaves its children in the hands of ignorant and illiterate women cannot expect its members to serve and work hard,” he wrote.
Another show of support for female university students came at Nangarhar Medical University. Local media reported that male students walked out in solidarity and refused to sit exams until women’s university access was reinstated.
Girls have been banned from school beyond the sixth grade since the Taliban’s return.
In northeastern Takhar province, teenage girls said the Taliban on Thursday forced them out of a private education training center and told them they no longer had the right to study. One student, 15-year-old Zuhal, said the girls were beaten.
Another, 19-year-old Maryam, said while crying: “This training center was our hope. What can these girls do? They were full of hope and coming here to learn. It is really a pity. (The Taliban) have taken all our hopes. They closed schools, universities, and the training center, which was very small.”

Topics: Aghanistan Taliban women Education universities

Updated 22 December 2022

  • Country reports several cases of subvariant responsible for spike in China
  • Indian Medical Association appeals for return of mask wearing, social distancing
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian health authorities have appealed to the public and local authorities to resume wearing face masks and increase surveillance after a new, highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus was detected in the country.

At least four of the 145 coronavirus infections registered in the past 24 hours were the BF.7 subvariant of the omicron strain that is responsible for the current wave of cases in China.

China saw a surge in infections after relaxing its strict COVID-19 restrictions, while data from the World Health Organization shows that infection figures have also risen in recent days in other countries, including Japan, South Korea and the US.

“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, (the) Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behavior with immediate effect,” India’s top medical body said on Thursday.

It also urged the public to “overcome the impending COVID outbreak” by returning to coronavirus protocols such as the wearing of masks and social distancing — practices that have not been mandatory in most parts of the country for several months.

Also Thursday, Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed parliament to discuss the measures taken by the central government to tackle the matter, including being vigilant for new coronavirus variants.

“The states are being advised to increase community vigilance and control COVID. States have been advised to conduct genome sequencing for all positive cases. This will help identify the new variant and take strong steps to deal with it,” he said.

Health experts, however, told Arab News that despite the warning it was unlikely there would be a repeat of the situation last year when the highly transmissible delta variant infected hundreds of thousands of people daily and claimed more than 450,000 lives between March and May.

“The new variant might have some effect. It won’t be that bad, but we have to be careful. At the moment there is no panicky situation but definitely we need to be careful,” IMA secretary-general Dr. Jayesh Lele said.

“The advisory has been issued so that people are alert.”

Prof. Rama V. Baru, of the Center of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, agreed.

“I would say that it’s important to exercise caution. It’s important to understand that there could be another wave,” she said.

However, the alert might also be a “political handle” to deflect attention from other issues, she added.

“There are very serious real issues in the country today, like the crisis in the economy, the opposition’s Unify India campaign, loss of face of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party due to the recent unsatisfactory performances in the regional elections,” Baru said.

“COVID has been a very good handle politically.”

Prof. T. Jacob John, of the Indian Academy of Sciences, said the number of cases in India was still very low and there was no indication the situation was worsening.

“I am not sure what motivates the government to issue the advisory,” he said. “As an epidemiologist, I am not worried, but maintaining a mask is a good idea. Be cautious.”

Topics: Coronavirus India Subvariant

Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

  • The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with President Joe Biden in Washington
  • "The United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said
Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the US State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Joe Biden in Washington and delivered a speech to Congress on Wednesday, during which he thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine in the conflict and pleaded for more weapons.
“In the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes.
Ukraine said its Black Sea port of Odesa did not operate for a day earlier this month and the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi had operated only partially after a Russian attack on the region’s energy system.
All three ports export grain under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July, with Russia and Ukraine to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea shipments — stalled since Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion — and facilitate Russia’s food and fertilizer exports.
The State Department said it designated six of the entities targeted in Thursday’s move for operating or having operated in both the defense and related material sector and the marine sector of the Russian economy. Four additional entities were targeted for operating in the marine sector of Russia’s economy.
“The United States remains determined to use all appropriate measures to deter Russia’s attacks on Ukraine – whether those attacks be from the air, land, or sea. These accountability measures underscore a simple message: the Kremlin must end its brutal campaign against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict naval entities US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sanctions

Updated 22 December 2022
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

  • New ban follows March barring of girls at schools
  • “We have no more hope left,” says devastated student
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Students and lecturers from Kabul University protested in the Afghan capital on Thursday against a ban on women attending college classes — the latest severe blow to their rights under the Taliban administration.

The Ministry of Higher Education announced on Tuesday evening that women’s higher education “would be postponed until further notice” with immediate effect.

The students who showed up for class and exams after the announcement were turned away by members of the security forces who blocked the gates of campuses across the country.

The move drew condemnation from the UN, international organizations, foreign governments, including EU members, the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan, who urged the Taliban to revisit the decision. 

A day later, dozens of protesting female and male students and lecturers gathered in front of the Kabul University gate. The men were soon removed from the site by security officers, but women remained chanting “Education for all,” and carrying banners stating “All or no one,” “Freedom and equality,” “Education is our right,” and “Education, work, freedom.” 

Protesting men were soon removed from the site by security officers, but women remained chanting “Education for all,” and carrying banners stating “All or no one,” “Freedom and equality,” “Education is our right,” and “Education, work, freedom.”

Since the Taliban assumed power, they have introduced a series of restrictions on women, including a dress code and limits on their choice of profession. In March, girls were barred from secondary school, ostensibly until a plan for their education was approved, while classes for women at university and college continued. This latest ban comes as another devastating blow for women and girls.

For many women, university education was a ray of hope — that it would still be possible to escape the increasingly suffocating limitations imposed on them. This was until Wednesday, when they arrived at their campuses and saw members of the security forces everywhere.

“We saw the Taliban standing at every gate and at every corner of the university and they were preventing the girls from entering,” Karishma Nazari, a second-year economics student at a private university in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We were told that we don’t have the right to work, go out and study. We were again told to return home.”

Nazari’s senior, Hussna Sarwari, was going to take her final-year exam when the ban came into force.

“We had high hopes. When schools were closed for girls, our only hope was the universities, we thought that by graduating from university, we will reach our expectations and will be freed from these limitations. We worked hard day and night to fulfill this. This right was also taken away from us,” she said.

“Every day there is a new order, every day there is a new ban. Tomorrow, they will issue such an order that girls would not even have the right to breathe ... We have no more hope left.”

In a display of solidarity, male students at several campuses across the country walked out of their classes on Wednesday, while at least 16 male professors at top universities publicly announced their resignations.

“Preventing girls from studying and progressing is one of the most illogical decisions announced by the Taliban. With this decision, they have angered all the people of Afghanistan,” Farimah Nikkhwa, Kabul-based women’s rights activist, told Arab News.

For her and other female activists like Mahjuba Habibi, there are now hopes that international pressure on the Taliban would see change occur, especially since the administration is seeking global recognition.

“It is more than one year since the Taliban have controlled the government in Afghanistan and with all their power tried to sideline women from Afghan society,” Habibi said.

“Women and girls in Afghan society have been deprived of their basic rights of going to schools and universities. We are urging the international community to not allow the group to make the future generation face (this) darkness.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan women Higher education

