You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government

Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government

Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
The Chinese delegation, led by Chu Ch’ing, the acting Chinese ambassador to Yemen, met with Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed. (@Yemen_PM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtn5r

Updated 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government

Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
  • Omani mediators in Houthi-occupied Sanaa to press for renewal of UN truce
Updated 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: A group of Chinese diplomats is visiting Yemen’s southern city of Aden for the first time in eight years, the latest in a series of foreign visits to the country’s temporary capital and seat of the internationally recognized government. 

The Chinese delegation, led by Chu Ch’ing, the acting Chinese ambassador to Yemen, met with Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed and other government officials, and also visited the Chinese Consulate in Aden. 

Saeed and the Chinese envoys discussed the Houthi rejection of peace efforts, and China’s support for Yemenis and the government through humanitarian assistance, Yemen’s official news agency reported. 

The prime minister described China as his country’s “primary trading partner,” and urged Beijing to continue its projects in Aden, including construction of a marine dock for the port, which have been halted during the war.

The Chinese Embassy in Yemen tweeted that the Chinese delegation toured the new Foreign Affairs Ministry building, met with the prime minister, signed an agreement to give cars and sanitary supplies to local authorities, and visited a memorial in Aden honoring a Chinese sailor. 

Yemeni officials say that the visit follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s talks with the head of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, in Riyadh in early December.

During the talks Xi made a commitment to step up Chinese help to the conflict-ravaged country.

The Chinese delegation is the latest high-profile visit to Yemen. Two weeks ago a group of European ambassadors to the country visited Aden and Taiz, where they voiced support for the Yemeni government and held talks with local authorities. 

Many nations are hesitant to move their embassies from Riyadh to Aden or build consulates there, despite appeals from the Yemeni government and the city’s relative calm.

Meanwhile, Omani mediators are in Houthi-held Sanaa to press for de-escalation and the renewal of the UN-brokered ceasefire. The visit follows a threat by the militia to resume hostilities.

Houthi-affiliated media said that the Omani delegation arrived in the city on Monday to meet with militia leaders for talks on issues including salary payment and the lifting of the blockade.

Oman stepped in after UN envoy Hans Grundberg and other foreign mediators failed to convince the Houthis to renew the ceasefire, open roads in Taiz, and stop targeting government-controlled oil infrastructure.

This visit follows a threat by the militia’s Supreme Political Council to launch larger-scale military operations aimed at ending the status quo created by the UN-brokered truce.

“The status of neither peace nor war is unacceptable and will not last for long, and the military is in full preparedness,” the council said, according to Houthi media.

Facing growing public resentment, along with calls to pay salaries and improve other services, the Houthis launched explosive-rigged drones at oil terminals in government-controlled Hadramout and Shabwa in a bid to force the government to share oil revenues and pay public servants in areas they control. 

Topics: Yemen China

Related

Iranian interference in Yemen started 1979: Yemeni leader
Middle-East
Iranian interference in Yemen started 1979: Yemeni leader
Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years
Middle-East
Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years

Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

Updated 6 sec ago

Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president
Updated 6 sec ago
SANTIAGO: Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel.
Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola confirmed the plan on Thursday but said there was no timeline in place yet and that Chile continues to recognize both Palestine and Israel as legitimate states.
Leftist Boric, who has repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinian people’s demand for an independent state, made the comments at a private ceremony in Santiago hosted by the city’s important Palestinian diaspora.
“I am taking a risk (saying) this... we are going to raise our official representation in Palestine from having a charge d’affaires; now we are going to open an embassy,” Boric said, without giving details on where the embassy would be located.
The Israeli embassy in Chile did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of business hours.
The Palestinian territories, which Palestinians want recognized as a state, encompass the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and contest control over East Jerusalem. Israel captured those areas in a 1967 Middle East war and there have been regular clashes since.
The West Bank has experienced some of the worst levels of violence in more than a decade this year, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian combatant in clashes near a flashpoint site on Thursday, underlining the continuing violence in the occupied West Bank that will confront Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming government.
Netanyahu has secured a coalition with religious and ultranationalist partners who oppose Palestinian statehood and want to extend Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Chile’s Boric said the embassy was meant to give Palestinians the representation they deserve and to demand that “international law be respected.”
In September, Boric postponed receiving the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Chile after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager. Israel criticized the decision, saying it “seriously” harmed bilateral ties.

Hezbollah to remove facilities near Rmeish after accusations of encroachment

Hezbollah to remove facilities near Rmeish after accusations of encroachment
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hezbollah to remove facilities near Rmeish after accusations of encroachment

Hezbollah to remove facilities near Rmeish after accusations of encroachment
  • Party bows to pressure from locals, Maronite patriarch
  • Lebanese army arrests suspects linked to fatal attack on UNIFIL vehicle
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hezbollah is to remove structures it was building close to the southern Lebanese town of Rmeish following pressure from residents and Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, who accused it of encroachment.
The party’s Green Without Borders environmental organization has been told to remove all of the facilities, which encroached on properties owned by the Al-Ameel, Al-Alam and Al-Hajj families. The developments had angered local people, municipal authorities and religious leaders.
Rmeish is located in the far south of Lebanon, about 135 km from Beirut in Bint Jbeil district. It is the largest parish of the Maronite diocese of Tyre.
Father Najib Al-Ameel from Rmeish said: “Since the encroachment took place on property on the outskirts of the town, I went with a delegation of locals to those locations and demanded that such violations stop. However, those who were present insulted us and refused our demands, and even threatened some of us.”
Residents earlier this week accused “the de facto forces in the region of encroaching on lands belonging to the people of Rmeish and threatening some of the owners.”
“These forces bulldozed large areas of land, uprooted trees, erected structures and used heavy equipment to dig in forests belonging to the people of Rmeish,” they said.
“All of this is taking place under the nose of the Lebanese army, which operates in an area subject to Resolution 1701 in the south.”
The Maronite patriarch joined the call for an end to the encroachments and all similar practices that harm coexistence and could lead to an escalation of tensions.
It is unusual for Hezbollah to bow to such pressure, especially in the south, which is considered an incubator for the party.
Rmeish is located within the area of operation of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and is subject to UN Resolution 1701, which was issued in 2006 following Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
It calls for “security arrangements to prevent the resumption of hostilities, including the establishment between the Blue Line and the Litani River of an area free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL.”
It also calls for a “full implementation of the relevant provisions of the Taif Accords, and of resolutions 1559 (2004) and 1680 (2006), that require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon.”
Lawmaker Saeed Al-Asmar, from the southern Jezzine district, said: “We hope such shameful acts will not be repeated because they will have devastating consequences as we will never accept to be weakened or insulted.”
He described the encroachments in Rmeish as “unacceptable.”
“We are counting on the intervention of the security services to deal with these blatant violations, although we know they will not be able to confront the ministate in light of the state’s complete impotence,” he said.
Hezbollah’s media office said: “What happened was a small issue, not a big deal. It was immediately resolved. The media exaggerated the issue.”
Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into the attack on a UNIFIL vehicle and the death of an Irish peacekeeper in the southern coastal town of Al-Aqabiya, which lies outside the scope of UNIFIL operations.
A Lebanese security source told Arab News that the suspects were Lebanese nationals who went into hiding following the incident but were later arrested.
Fingers were pointed at Hezbollah as its supporters have a long history of attacking UNIFIL patrols.
Both UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate are investigating the incident.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah UNIFIL Rmeish Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Related

Emotional Beirut farewell for slain Irish peacekeeper as calls grow for probe into killing
Middle-East
Emotional Beirut farewell for slain Irish peacekeeper as calls grow for probe into killing
UN and Lebanon hold memorial for killed Irish peacekeeper
Middle-East
UN and Lebanon hold memorial for killed Irish peacekeeper

Sun-tastic! Tourists flock to see solar phenomenon at Egypt’s Karnak temples

Sun-tastic! Tourists flock to see solar phenomenon at Egypt’s Karnak temples
Updated 22 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Sun-tastic! Tourists flock to see solar phenomenon at Egypt’s Karnak temples

Sun-tastic! Tourists flock to see solar phenomenon at Egypt’s Karnak temples
  • Perpendicular sunrise happens annually at historic site every Dec. 21
  • Event evidence of ancient Egyptians’ deep understanding of astronomy, expert says
Updated 22 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: More than 1,000 Egyptian and foreign tourists gathered at the Karnak Temple Complex near Luxor on Wednesday to witness a spectacular natural phenomenon, as the sun rose perpendicularly over the ancient site.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the sun appeared over the axis of the temples at exactly 6:31 a.m., with its rays passing from the eastern gate, through the Holy of Holies to the main gate.
Karnak Antiquities organized the event so that the huge crowds of visitors could enjoy the phenomenon in an orderly manner, he added.
Fathi Yassin, director-general of Upper Egypt Antiquities, said the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics provided small astronomical telescopes for visitors to better follow the event, which was accompanied by performances of folk music and dancing.
Mustafa Al-Saghir, director-general of Karnak Antiquities, said the event, which happens annually on Dec. 21 and marks the start of winter, was evidence of the ancient Egyptians’ deep understanding of the relationship between astronomy and architecture.
The French-Egyptian Center for the Study of the Temples of Karnak was the first to record the solar alignment.
Construction of Karnak, which is dedicated to the god Amun, his wife Mut and son Khonsu, began around 2000 B.C. during the Middle Kingdom period. A new temple was built on the site during the era of the New Kingdom — to which King Tutankhamun and King Ramses II belonged — with each ruler adding to it as a show of their closeness to the gods and desire for immortality, and to impress their people.
The site is now a museum to the rich history of the ancient Egyptians.
The solar phenomenon at Karnak came two months after nearly 4,000 people gathered on Oct. 22 to witness the sun being perpendicular to the face of Ramses II in his great temple, the Holy of Holies, at Abu Simbel in southern Egypt.
After rising behind the waters of Lake Nasser, the sun’s rays shone through a passage between four giant statues of the pharaoh. The event, which lasted about 20 minutes, happens twice a year at the site, on Oct. 22 and Feb. 22.
The Egyptian State Information Service said that the perpendicular sun phenomenon also happened every Dec. 21 at Deir El-Bahari and Qasr Qarun in Fayoum, southwest of Cairo.

Topics: Egypt Luxor Karnak Temple Complex solar phenomenon Sun

Related

Kingdom’s mosques hold prayers amid last solar eclipse of the year
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom’s mosques hold prayers amid last solar eclipse of the year
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse will not be seen in Arab region
Middle-East
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse will not be seen in Arab region

Bladed weapons, narcotics seized at Cairo airport

Bladed weapons, narcotics seized at Cairo airport
Updated 22 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Bladed weapons, narcotics seized at Cairo airport

Bladed weapons, narcotics seized at Cairo airport
  • The passenger, who arrived on an EgyptAir flight from Frankfurt, appeared confused while trying to exit the customs area
Updated 22 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: An Egyptian man has been arrested after attempting to smuggle bladed weapons and narcotics through Cairo International Airport.
Customs officers said the passenger, who arrived on an EgyptAir flight from Frankfurt, Germany, appeared confused while trying to exit the customs area.
His bags were passed through an X-ray scanner and found to contain a number of electronic cigarettes filled with cannabis oil, and a plastic package labelled “human gear” containing 174 tablets of anaesthetic labeled “OC 80.”
A white plastic package marked “Centrum Men” and containing 46 narcotic pills was also discovered, along with a number of weapons with sharp metal blades hidden inside clothing and shoes.
Several rolled cigarettes containing a brown substance suspected to be cannabis were also found.
Separately, airport customs halted an attempt by an Egyptian woman passenger to smuggle of 48 kg of natural hair hidden in her luggage.
Customs officials said that the woman, who had traveled from Dubai, planned to sell the hair to beauty centers and hairdressers.

Topics: Egypt Cairo International Airport Weapons Germany

Related

Security officers check passengers at the new Sphinx International Airport in west Cairo, Egypt January 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Gold smuggler thwarted at Cairo international airport
Cairo airport customs foil Lebanon ivory smuggling bid
Middle-East
Cairo airport customs foil Lebanon ivory smuggling bid

Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas

Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas

Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas
  • This year, Israeli authorities have approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza
  • Palestinians say Israel's permit allocations deny many families a rare opportunity to leave the strip and travel together
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

GAZA: As pilgrims from around the world flock to Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Nazareth for Christmas, members of Gaza’s Christian community wait to hear whether Israel will grant them a travel permit.
This year, Israeli authorities have approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza, according to COGAT, a unit in Israel’s defense ministry that coordinates civilian issues with Palestinians.
But Palestinians say Israel’s permit allocations deny many families a rare opportunity to leave the strip and travel together because permits are not always granted to all family members.
“It is a tragedy when the mother or the father gets a permit and not the children or the opposite. That means there is no travel and there is no celebration,” Suhail Tarazi, director of Gaza’s Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).
“Such suffering happens to many families and it is repeated every year,” Tarazi told Reuters during a tree-lighting celebration in Gaza City on Dec 10.
COGAT said the accusations were an “absolute lie” and that it had denied about 200 applications from Christians this year on security grounds.
Gaza’s 2.3 million population comprises an estimated 1,000 Christians, most of whom are Greek Orthodox who celebrate Christmas in January.
Gaza is run by the Islamist Hamas group. Citing security concerns, Israel restricts the movement of people and goods and maintains a naval blockade of the densely-populated coastal strip, where unemployment and poverty are high. Egypt also maintains some restrictions along its frontier with the territory.
“I got a permit, but neither my wife nor my son did, therefore, I won’t be able to travel and enjoy Christmas in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus,” Majed Tarazi said. He is not related to Suhail, the YMCA director.
For journalist Samer Hanna, the situation is reversed. He has been denied permits for the last 15 years on security grounds, while his wife and two children can travel.
“They get upset when they go and I am not with them, and if they stay here because of me, they still wish they could go to the West Bank or Jerusalem,” Hanna said.
Even though Bethlehem is only a 90-minute drive away, the travel ban has prevented him from reconnecting with extended family and friends in the West Bank.
“It is a big problem when I see people from all over the world going to Bethlehem easily and I can’t travel with my family,” he said.

Topics: Christmas 2022 Palestinians Gaza Bethlehem Jerusalem Nazareth

Related

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
World
Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out
World
Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out

Latest updates

Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
Syrian Sarah Mardini among dozens facing charges in Greece for humanitarian work
Syrian Sarah Mardini among dozens facing charges in Greece for humanitarian work
Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president
Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president
British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.