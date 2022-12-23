Man City knock out holders Liverpool in League Cup thriller

You are here

Premier League champions City led twice. (AP)
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Nathan Ake’s header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in a dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
This last-16 clash marked the return to competitive action of two of English football’s heavyweights following the World Cup break and their latest encounter was a high-octane affair.
Premier League champions City twice led through Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, only for Liverpool to waste little time in drawing level thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Saleh.
But after Ake made it 3-2 shortly before the hour mark, the visitors were unable to fashion a third equalizer.
City manager Pep Guardiola named six World Cup players in his starting XI.
Ake, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were all involved from the kick-off.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side pipped Chelsea 11-10 in a marathon penalty shoot-out at Wembley in February as the Reds won the League Cup for a record ninth time, also named a strong side.
The German’s forward line included Salah, making his first appearance in the League Cup outside of finals since October 2020, Darwin Nunez and Carvalho.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was included on the bench but fellow England international Trent Alexander-Arnold was not involved at all, with Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk also omitted after his World Cup stint.
Haaland and Cole Palmer both missed the target when well-placed to score early on but it was not long before the Norway star made amends.
Haaland, seemingly given a free run against Liverpool’s defense, turned in De Bruyne’s near-post cross in the 10th minute after getting in front of Joe Gomez to score his 24th goal of the season.
Liverpool, however, were level within 10 minutes when Carvalho finished from a James Milner cross after the former City midfielder was allowed too much room in the penalty area.
The visitors made two changes at half-time, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming on for novice midfielder Stefan Bajcetic and Carvalho.
But Liverpool fell behind again before either of the two substitutes could get into the game.
Only 76 seconds into the second half Mahrez fired home from the right side of the penalty area following a cross by Rodri.
City’s lead, however, evaporated just over a minute later as Nunez sprinted past Laporte down the left, with Salah making light of a mediocre center to draw Liverpool level at 2-2.
But a rollercoaster contest then saw City go ahead for the third time when, after a quickly-taken corner, Ake powered in a 58th-minute header from a superb pinpoint cross by the outstanding De Bruyne.
Oxlade-Chamberlain went down in the penalty after a collision with Ake in the 69th minute but David Coote denied the Reds a spot-kick and, with VAR not in use, the referee’s decision stood.
Liverpool, however, had an excellent chance to make it 3-3 when a superb ball from Naby Keita left the onside Nunez free down the right touchline.
But after sprinting clear of the City defense, Nunez, albeit from an acute angle, pulled his shot wide of the far post.

LONDON: FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained “undue access” to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for photos with surprised Argentina players including a bemused and irritated Lionel Messi.
Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the trophy after Argentina beat France in Sunday’s final in Qatar.
The Turkish entrepreneur was widely criticized for twice grabbing the arm of Messi, who tried to sidestep the unwanted attention.
He was also photographed with Angel di Maria, Lisandro Martinez and even seen sinking his teeth into another player’s medal.
FIFA rules state the World Cup trophy can only be held by the tournament winners and the likes of FIFA officials and heads of state.
“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on December 18,” a spokesman told the BBC.
“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”
Salt Bae, 39, owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world including Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and London’s swish Knightsbridge.
His technique for preparing and seasoning meat has become an Internet meme.
Earlier in the World Cup, he posted a video of himself at a match sitting alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

  • Local footballer Ahmed Daraghmeh, 23, played for West Bank Premier League team Thaqafi Tulkarm
  • “Palestinian football has been grieved by the assassination of one of its top footballers,” PFA told Arab News in a statement
DUBAI: Palestine’s Football Association has called on the sport’s governing body FIFA to investigate the death of local football player Ahmed Daraghmeh after it said the 23-year-old striker was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday.
The PFA said in a statement to Arab News: “While the rest of the world still basks in the festivities of a splendid World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and prepares to celebrate the season and welcome a new year, Palestinian football has been grieved by the assassination of one of its top footballers.
“And as we grieve for the loss of this young life, we express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Ahmed, his club, and his teammates and demand the international football organizations take a closer look into the racist policies and practices of the Israeli occupation, its constant violations of the international sport regulations, and hold it responsible for depriving Palestinian footballers from their enshrined right to develop and practice sport.”
Daraghmeh played for West Bank Premier League team Thaqafi Tulkarm and had scored six goals, the fourth highest total in the league this season.
His club said in a statement: “The family of Tulkarm, the management, players and fans mourn Ahmed Atef Mustafa Daraghmeh.
“We send our condolences to his family, his relatives and the entire sports family.”
The forward had previously been called up for Palestine’s Olympic team but injury had prevented his participation.
Mahmoud Hafez Daraghmeh, a coach at his club, said: “Ahmed had a distinguished personality and was a special player.
“He was tireless as a player and scored some decisive goals.”
The Israeli military said that its soldiers had fired back after coming under attack by Palestinians on entering Nablus.
The PFA has complained in the past that the Israeli occupation has affected the development of football in Palestine, including its attempts to qualify for the World Cup.
Former national football coach Noureddine Ould Ali said earlier this year: “People in Palestine are not free in their movement.
“If you want to leave then you must first go through a number of checkpoints, and if you get through those then you still have to go through the border into Jordan.”
Daraghmeh’s death comes after several positive weeks for the country on the international football stage. The country’s flag was unfurled by Morocco’s players after their historic win over Spain in Qatar on their way to a historic semifinal appearance.
With the flag a common sight at the competition and on the screens of the world’s televisions, Palestine were called in some quarters the tournament’s “33rd team.”
It is now reported that there have been 224 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire since the start of 2022.
 

  • The 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment
  • "Our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram
DUBAI: Brazilian soccer legend Pele’s cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.
Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.
Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year.
“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, thanking people for their support.
“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she said in the post.
Following Argentina’s win in Sunday’s World Cup final, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy, and hailed performances from squad leader Lionel Messi, France’s rising star Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semifinalists Morocco.
“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way,” he said. “What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport.”
Brazilian players had during a quarter-final in Qatar unfurled a massive banner on the pitch with an image of the soccer great during his 1970 World Cup win. It simply read: “Pele!”

  • Grigor Dimitrov, Caroline Garcia wins boost points tally
  • ‘Best pre-season you could wish for,’ says Nick Kyrgios
DUBAI: The Eagles team won several key matches on day three of the World Tennis League here to take the top spot from the Falcons.

The mixed doubles featured Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka for the Falcons against Bianca Andreescu and Rohan Bopanna for the Eagles, with the Eagles taking the opening set comfortably as Bopanna especially showed some great touches. The second set was highlighted by a spectacular rally which ended with Andreescu striking a crosscourt backhand winner to keep the Eagles on serve for a 3-2 lead.

The Falcons though broke to lead 4-3 when Andreescu lost her serve two games later. Sabalenka made it 5-3 but, after Bopanna held, Dimitrov failed to serve out the set and it went to 5-5. The set then moved on to a tiebreak, which the Falcons took 7-4 to finally level the match. The super tiebreak was just as closely contested, with the Falcons edging it 10-7.

In the women’s singles, Caroline Garcia took the fiercely-contested first set for the Eagles against Paula Badosa of the Falcons. The opening two games went against serve before, with Garcia leading 5-4, Badosa double-faulted to drop her serve for a second time and hand the Eagles the set. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Garcia this time broken in the third game before once more immediately breaking back to level at 2-2. Garcia soon went on to take the upper hand as she broke Badosa at love to lead 4-2, but she still needed to fight off a break point as she served for victory and to level the tie.

“It was a great atmosphere out there and I really played a good match,” said Garcia. “I’m playing with this team format for the first time and I really enjoy it. It’s really good fun, a different experience.”

Dimitrov returned to court for the men’s singles to face Nick Kyrgios, after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the match. The 21-time Grand Slam winner though did spend time on the bench supporting his team, as well as showing a few dance moves during a change of ends.

The match was close for the first set and a half, with no player earning a break of serve as the opening set went to a tiebreak. The second set also remained even until 3-3, when Dimitrov broke serve to lead 4-3 after Kyrgios had saved three break points, and that appeared to break Kyrgios’ resistance as Dimitrov broke again for the match.

Despite his defeat, Kyrgios is happy to be a part of the World Tennis League. “It’s always good to have these bonus matches (at the end of a season), and this is the best kind of pre-season you could wish for,” said Kyrgios. “I love playing in team events. You rarely get that during the year. It’s fun. It’s definitely an experience.”

There are three matches in each of the six sessions, featuring mixed doubles, women’s singles and men’s singles. Teams get one point for each game they win, plus five bonus points for winning most games in a match. One point wins the game at deuce, there is no advantage scoring, and if sets are one set each a super tiebreak is played, first to 10. That tiebreak can be won by a single point margin. Finally, the team manager can call one timeout in each set.

  • The Nets matched a franchise record with nine players in double figures and won their seventh straight
  • Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game, beating Milwaukee
NEW YORK: Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East.

The Nets matched a franchise record with nine players in double figures and won their seventh straight, even with Kyrie Irving out with right calf tightness.

James Wiseman scored a career-high 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting for the Warriors, who lost by 38 points to the Knicks on Tuesday night.

RAPTORS 113 KNICKS 106

In New York, Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and Toronto snapped New York’s NBA-leading eight-game winning streak.

Siakam added nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes as Toronto snapped its six-game skid. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and OG Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors won for the fourth time in 16 road games. It was their first win away from home since Nov. 14.

R.J. Barrett scored with 30 points and Julius Randle finished with 30 points and had 13 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley added 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting in his first start of the season.

CAVALIERS 114 BUCKS 106

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game, beating Milwaukee despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season-high 45 points.

Darius Garland added 23 points and Jarrett Allen had 19 for the Cavs, who lost their first two games against the Eastern Conference’s top team this season. The Cavs improved the NBA’s best home record to 16-2, matching their start in the 2016 championship season.

The Cavaliers opened a 24-point lead in the third, but the Bucks chipped away and closed within five with 2:21 left. Mitchell went 9 of 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth as Cleveland closed out the win. MItchell made 15 of 16 free throws.

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half and added 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez had 14 points for the Bucks, who were without injured All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

MAVERICKS 104 TIMBERWOLVES 99

In Minneapolis, Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas earned a two-game split in a home-and-home set against Minnesota.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in which Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Christian Wood added 12 for Dallas, which had lost two in a row.

Rudy Gobert returned for the Timberwolves after missing three games with a sprained ankle, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points and Austin Rivers added 21 in his second straight start for Minnesota, which had won three straight.

MAGIC 116 ROCKETS 110

In Houston, Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Orlando overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Houston.

The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth straight. Jalen Green had 21 points and eight rebounds, Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 18 points, and Alperen Sengun had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

THUNDER 101 TRAIL BLAZERS 98

In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Oklahoma City defeated Portland for the second time in three days.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland — he hit a winning basket as time expired against the Trail Blazers on Monday, also in Oklahoma City, to highlight a 35-point performance.

It was the third straight win for Oklahoma City. The streak follows a five-game losing skid.

Jerami Grant scored 17 points for Portland. Damian Lillard finished with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

BULLS 110 HAWKS 108

In Atlanta, Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and Chicago rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win its second straight game.

Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound on the right baseline and score at the buzzer.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20.

Trae Young scored 34 points for Atlanta, and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 10 assists.

KINGS 134 LAKERS 120

In Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead Sacramento past Los Angeles for the second time this season.

Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year.

All of Sacramento’s starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20.

LeBron James scored 31 points and De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and six assists for the Lakers. Lonnie Walker lV scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder had 18 and Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

PACERS 117 CELTICS 112

In Boston, Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points as Indiana opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off slumping Boston.

Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for the second time in six games.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.

76ERS 113 PISTONS 93

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia used a balanced scoring attack to extend its winning streak to six games.

Tobias Harris had 17 points, despite early foul trouble, and James Harden added 15 points and eight assists for the Sixers. Philadelphia got double-figure scoring from six players, including De’Anthony Melton (12), Georges Niang (11) and Montrezl Harrell (10).

The Sixers’ six-game winning streak is their longest since a seven-game run from Dec. 26-Jan 10 in the 2021-22 season. Philadelphia has won eight straight games at home after starting the season 5-5 in their own building.

Detroit was led by Jaden Ivey’s 16 points. Killian Hayes scored 12 and Saddiq Bey 11 for the Pistons, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

